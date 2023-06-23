DM: There’s drama with Duchess Meghan’s ‘Archetypes’ trademark application!!

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cut off the British media, the Sussexes didn’t realize just how unhinged the UK newspapers would get, or the lengths the papers would go to just for one sliver of Sussex content. Over the years, we’ve discussed the complete obsession with Harry and Meghan’s routine business dealings and trademark applications. The Daily Mail must have dedicated several staffers to comb through corporate filings, all to run stories about how the Sussexes’ lawyers are (gasp!) dealing with minor trademark drama or (even bigger gasp!) the Sussexes have completely above-board business practices through Archewell’s incorporation in Delaware. Can you see where I’m going with this? Richard Eden’s latest column is “New business blow for Harry and Meghan as US officials REFUSE to grant their Archetypes trademark – barely a week after $20million Spotify deal was ditched.” Don’t you understand, Meghan has to do some paperwork!!!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a trademark application for their podcast name rejected, records show. The couple had their application for exclusive rights to ‘Archetypes’ – the name chosen by Meghan for their podcast – refused by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office because of the ‘likelihood of confusion’ with an existing brand.
They sought exclusive use of the name in categories like ‘downloadable audio recordings and podcasts’ for anything concerning the ‘cultural treatment of women and stereotypes facing women’.
But it was refused due to an existing trademark by Arizonian firm Archetypes LLC, which sought exclusive use in 2015 for a series of books and articles about ‘nutrition, fitness, sexuality, psychological self-improvement’ and more.
The couple’s lawyer, Marjorie Witter Norman, of Los Angeles firm Willkie, Farr & Gallagher, has applied for another three months in which to finesse the Archetypes application.
They also both failed to sign their own application to the regulatory body, records show.
Meghan made the same mistake last year when she applied to reactivate ‘The Tig’ trademark — the name she favoured for the lifestyle blog she wrote before marrying Harry.
Imagine how the Daily Mail would tabloidize your life. Like, you can’t just apply for a job, you have to BEG someone to HIRE you BUT WILL YOU GET A SECOND INTERVIEW. If you ordered some Chinese takeout for dinner, it would be “Kaiser REFUSES to cook, orders DEADLY NOODLES from CHINESE Workers.” Anyway, that’s all this is. Just a normal process between the Sussexes’ lawyer and the trademark people. Pity the POOR Daily Mail DUMBASSES combing through OPAQUE DELAWARE corporate filings.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Lol, is that scraping sound the bottom of the barrel?
Lack of access is real. Guess that’s why we got the Eaton story. The niche media needs a meal.
This story is old. The Fail run it 2+ years ago. Checkout the wording. It’s all in past tense.
I think it’s time to follow Harry & Meghan’s example and completely ignore this kind of rambling insanity. By acknowledging, discussing or retweeting on Twitter these silly stories it’s giving them increased traction they wouldn’t otherwise have. We are just being utilised to fuel pointless daily outrage from fans, further abuse from haters and unwarranted attention/clicks to the grifting BM types. All at the expense of H&M. When online (mainly Twitter for me) I will just be scrolling past this kind of insidious non-story in future.
I feel you and currently do this as well on Twitter. Those who like drama engage and screen shot, I just scroll pass. We can now see this will be a lifetime of nonsense from the gutter grifters so I refuse to feed their nonsense
Agree 100%. I refused to click on any stories about Tom Markle even on this site, and am rapidly coming to the conclusion that covering some of the more inane stories about M&H does not make sense either.
Does anyone else feel that these clickbait headlines are now not just to distract from the BRF garbage but also from the Tory government’s terrible policies and lack of support from the vast majority (one IPSO poll said 80%) of British voters? Maybe Harry’s comment about both the British media AND the current government was more apt than we knew!
I have never seen a whole country so obsessed with the downfall of one person.
It’s actually unhinged and disturbing. Papers like the DM are manufacturing hate on an industrial scale that will not end well.
I will say that as black woman in the UK, I view this country with a very different lens now. Whilst I have always understood racism and it’s effects on my life, I never knew that certain sections of the population were so hateful and hostile to people like me on a visceral level. Jeremy Clarkson was mostly condemned for his piece on Meghan but he wasn’t lying, there are people who think just like him. I have met many UK men who are totally emotionally stunted and incapable of independent thought.
I am very careful where I eat now and whom I engage for services. Lately I needed a quote for some building work and the Dad and Son company who came round seemed nice enough and like they knew what they were talking about.
But I got a funny feeling from some of the offhand comments they made an in particular one about Meghan. I did not show my agreement or disagreement, just took the quote and told them I needed to crunch some numbers and work out appropriate dates. They seemed very enthusiastic to take the job.
Anyway I did some sleuthing on the dad and the son’s FB page and it was a cesspit of hate and horror. They were EDL (English defence league) supporters and very out and proud about it. It was shocking bc in person they were a little ‘rough around the edges’ but still seemed like your average father and son business.
The dad followed up with me and I just said I’d decided to go with a contractor who had done work for one of my neighbours (partly true). The whole experince really made me think about who I am sitting next to on the tube or interacting with at the office, when I go to see a film etc.
I understand that we’re all heading for some sort of recession/ economic downtown, but the UK feels very hostile at present.
That is so scary! I’m surprised they even bothered to want to work with you with all the hate they had. I am always leery when i hear weird comments about Meghan too in the States. Usually am right that they are rabid FOX watchers.
Funnily enough there is actually a connection between their FB profiles, beliefs, comments about Meghan and willingness to take my money.
Brexit was and always been at the heart of the hatred for Meghan. Some of the biggest Brexit supporters are the working class and manual skilled labour like builders. They voted for Brexit in opposition to the cheap labour from the continent and in particular eastern europe.
For UK builders eliminating the completion means that I am forced to use their services. But I know for a fact this has in turn spurned further resentment and there are some younger Brits who now refuse to engage the services of ‘Gammon’ builders, which is prob why this guy was following up via text every day.
Maybe he should consider making his FB private – but in my case I am glad he didn’t
Also UK RW media used Meghan as a poster girl against ‘wokeism’ as part of their Brexit campaign and made sure everyone knew she was the one to hate. It such effective conditioning that a section of the UK population is completely rabid when she’s mentioned like some mass pavlov’s dog experiment. This is why she is such a good litmus test.
Someone posted here that a stranger’s opinion about Meghan is almost always a “tell” about the amount of racism they’re harboring. I think that’s exactly right.
@Ciotog – 100%
I now use it as my litmus test. It’s actually served me well. If someone is willing to get so wound up about someone like Meghan is speaks volumes about them.
I use Meghan as my personal litmus test, too. It is a surface level benign way to figure out if someone is harboring deeply disturbing ideologies, and I don’t want to have anything to do with them.
Put another way, there is no harmless reason for people deeply hating Meghan.
Flower,
Thank you for sharing your story with us.
Love.
Yeah Daily Fail is desperate. Better to report about trademark applications than worry about their own dropping circulation numbers.
The Sussexes last full-fledged ” royal ” thing was South Africa in 2019. We’re coming up on July of 2023 and you write about them every single day. Aren’t the people who read these papers sick of this yet? This isn’t even the type of stuff that you would care about if you hated someone. Aren’t the haters just bored by now? They say every week how this thing is THE THING, that’s going to spell their failure and then the Sussexes keep moving. Are they really going to be invested in this in 5 years, 10 years? I can’t believe that they’re still getting the same amount of clicks on these stories.
I can’t imagine being the person that breathlessly clicks on an “article” about Harry and Meghan paying their property taxes, hoping against hope their house has slid into the Pacific. If ever there was an indicator that mental health is not prioritized in England, it’s this bullshit.
lol I agree this isn’t the big scoop they think it is! It’s just formalities that will be ironed out once all processes take place. The fail and all the unhinged hate followers are desperate to see them fail. Goes to show how much H&M’s success outside the bubble threatens them and the institution. They’ll use anything to support their fantasy of H&M coming back to UK
When you apply for a trademark, you can do a search on Trademark Offices site for a particular name. If someone is using it already, it comes up, then you can buy them out or modify the application. They may have come to some arrangement with the Arizona company bc the other company never filed a cease and desist to protect the trademark. Same thing happened to Kim Kardashian with Skims brand. Someone else had registered earlier. I assume a trademark can be transferred. However,Meghan’s application would be denied initially.
They are so obsessed with people they declare to be irrelevant.
Shouldn’t they be writing about the 8.6% inflation in Britain instead?
Everything the Sussexes do will be pulled apart and spun by the British tabloids for propaganda to discredit them and see them fail.
Harry is challenging the tabloids in the UK and many of these media houses are connected like a spider web with connections to owners, journalists, commentators, reporters globally within the industry (newspapers, television, movies). It’s an entire network of colleagues that move around and work in one shop or the other in the UK, US, Europe, Commonwealth. They are gunning for him because what he is doing in court is epic.
To Charles, Harry’s pursuit is tantamount to suicide. To Harry, it’s his life’s mission now. The media in Britain and elsewhere that Murdoch, Rothermere and their counterparts do business, should not be left to wield the sort of power they do which damage people’s lives. Harry is principled and what he, his mother and others suffer/suffered as a result of media vendetta, racketeering and absolute power needs to be legally and socially addressed. The tabloids should not be allowed to financially prosper from others pain. It’s cruel. He is on the right side of history. My sincere hope is for him to succeed in court and for him and his family for live financially independent lives away from the toxicity of royal life. I pray for their continued well-being.
Should be …..*betting person
@MSTJ says:
“Everything the Sussexes do will be pulled apart and spun by the British tabloids for propaganda to discredit them and see them fail.”
^ This is the reason why, as a counter to that phenom, I find myself looking forward every single morning, to hearing about the worsening state of the british economy and the society in general.
I root for every bad news about britain.
I glory in their misery.
And all this is a direct result of the fact that there is no voice of reason rising above the noise coming from that shidthole place, condemning the state-sponsored violence against one woman that is occurring right before all our eyes. Instead, from the head of state, to their head of govt, to snr elements in their police service, to their media………in short, VIP elements in every one of the four estates of that mangy realm, are involved in the large-scale smearing and abuse of one single, solitary woman.
Never in the history of the modern world, even for persons who have done the most heinous of crimes, has there been this eye-popping persecution of one person, as there has been of Meghan by britain.
Lets just call it as it is. This is how history will record it.
Fuck. You are right, Kingston.
Meghan and Harry dumped the BM three/four years ago and the BM acts like an ex-boyfriend turn stalker!
This is really sad. Is Richard Eden repeating his story from a few months ago?
Every few months there is some story related to their trademarks or business tax filings in Delaware. They made a big deal about them paying their property taxes, which they do every year like every other homeowner, but it makes the tabloids every time.
What did they call delaware? The mysterious tax haven or something?? I mean I love Delaware, but mysterious it is not, LOL.
Meghan has stepped back from being a working royal, She does not use HRH title. She is no longer funded by the taxpayers. She is no longer given tax payer funded security. She is earning her own living and paying tax, mortgage and security.
Why do the tabloids still purse her with their cruel reporting. It is insane that they still take polls to measure her popularity vis a vis Kate and other royals. Why. What is the payoff? What is the satisfactions ?
See my comment above. I think a big driver for the incessant propaganda smears is Harry’s court cases against the tabloids. Harry is instrumental in bringing the cases to court because he is now financially independent and can afford the costs whether he wins or loses. They are trying to also cut off avenues for the Sussexes to continue to earn an income.
They are obsessed with Meghan geez. They obviously still generate tons of clicks on even these ridiculous stories. Kaiser is totally correct in that they turn everything into something drastic and insane.
The Delaware incorporation conspiracy theories never cease to amuse me.
They are obsessed with every detail of the Sussexes lives, whether it’s their business filings, their lawn, what they eat for lunch, what they wear, and then put a spin on it that it affects the general public in the UK. All they need to do is wake up in the morning for it to make news in the UK tabloids.
The British tabloids have been reporting on what they consider Archetypes trademark issues or Sussexes Spotify podcast failures for more than a year now. It’s par for the course propaganda clickbait from the tabloid smut which unfortunately is going to make them money as they target an adversary. I’ve stated before, Harry’s court cases have triggered the incessant multi year frenzy from British tabloids. My understanding is that he filed his cases against them in 2019. The cases have been winding their way through the courts since then, with MGN being the first to get to trial. The tabloid media is at war with the Sussexes because of Harry’s cases. They will continue to publish content (propaganda) to sway public opinion against the Sussexes in order to diminish their culpability in unlawful information gathering practices such as hacking and blagging that he has taken them to court for. I applaud his courage and Meghan’s strength as she supports Harry in his mission. She is enduring a lot of the pain the tabloids are inflicting as they continue to push to discredit the Sussexes with an intent to see them fail and Harry lose in the war they’re fighting against him.
Have been on vacation the past couple of weeks in Hawaii with the family – so catching up on reading and gossip 😀. What is it with the UK that holds a grudge and obsessed from losing the colonies, losing their empire, to losing HM. Pathetic to have to live in that kind of misery and Negativity for the rest of their lives 😀. We’re not perfect here in the US, but at least people live on to positivity and hope. And in Hawaii everyone just seems so happy 😀. YOLO.