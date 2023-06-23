DM: There’s drama with Duchess Meghan’s ‘Archetypes’ trademark application!!

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cut off the British media, the Sussexes didn’t realize just how unhinged the UK newspapers would get, or the lengths the papers would go to just for one sliver of Sussex content. Over the years, we’ve discussed the complete obsession with Harry and Meghan’s routine business dealings and trademark applications. The Daily Mail must have dedicated several staffers to comb through corporate filings, all to run stories about how the Sussexes’ lawyers are (gasp!) dealing with minor trademark drama or (even bigger gasp!) the Sussexes have completely above-board business practices through Archewell’s incorporation in Delaware. Can you see where I’m going with this? Richard Eden’s latest column is “New business blow for Harry and Meghan as US officials REFUSE to grant their Archetypes trademark – barely a week after $20million Spotify deal was ditched.” Don’t you understand, Meghan has to do some paperwork!!!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a trademark application for their podcast name rejected, records show. The couple had their application for exclusive rights to ‘Archetypes’ – the name chosen by Meghan for their podcast – refused by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office because of the ‘likelihood of confusion’ with an existing brand. They sought exclusive use of the name in categories like ‘downloadable audio recordings and podcasts’ for anything concerning the ‘cultural treatment of women and stereotypes facing women’. But it was refused due to an existing trademark by Arizonian firm Archetypes LLC, which sought exclusive use in 2015 for a series of books and articles about ‘nutrition, fitness, sexuality, psychological self-improvement’ and more. The couple’s lawyer, Marjorie Witter Norman, of Los Angeles firm Willkie, Farr & Gallagher, has applied for another three months in which to finesse the Archetypes application. They also both failed to sign their own application to the regulatory body, records show. Meghan made the same mistake last year when she applied to reactivate ‘The Tig’ trademark — the name she favoured for the lifestyle blog she wrote before marrying Harry.

[From The Daily Mail]

Imagine how the Daily Mail would tabloidize your life. Like, you can’t just apply for a job, you have to BEG someone to HIRE you BUT WILL YOU GET A SECOND INTERVIEW. If you ordered some Chinese takeout for dinner, it would be “Kaiser REFUSES to cook, orders DEADLY NOODLES from CHINESE Workers.” Anyway, that’s all this is. Just a normal process between the Sussexes’ lawyer and the trademark people. Pity the POOR Daily Mail DUMBASSES combing through OPAQUE DELAWARE corporate filings.