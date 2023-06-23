Everyone looked so exhausted at the London ‘MI: Dead Reckoning’ premiere

Tom Cruise has mostly lived and worked in England for years now. The interiors for Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning were filmed at Pinewood Studios in England, and the UK premiere for Dead Reckoning Part 1 should have been a “homecoming” for Cruise and the cast, especially since so many of them are British or London-based. So why did it look like every single person at the premiere was ass-dragging exhausted and like they barely even made an effort for the London premiere? It’s WILD. Even Tom looks like he could use a big nap. I guess this is what happens when you work on two huge franchise films back-to-back over the course of three-plus years in the middle of a pandemic.

Fashion notes: Hayley Atwell wore Ashi Studio, a couture look which would have been offbeat and cool, if not for Hayley’s ghastly styling. Whoever did her hair hates her. Rebecca Ferguson wore a Vivienne Westwood bridal look, and I think Rebecca and Hayley might have shared the same dogsh-t hair stylist. Vanessa Kirby wore a Dolce & Gabbana look which is fine, although it sort of looks like something which has been in her closet for years. Pom Klementieff wore Prada – kind of uneventful, but at least her hair stylist was competent. Bonus Rebecca Romijn, who went to the premiere too (she’s not in the movie, to my knowledge). I hope all of these people get a couple of days off to catch up on their sleep before heading off to the next premiere.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

32 Responses to “Everyone looked so exhausted at the London ‘MI: Dead Reckoning’ premiere”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    June 23, 2023 at 7:15 am

    What is Hayley’s hairstyle?!?!? Lawd. Vanessa Kirby looks flawless even in that basic black dress.

  2. K says:
    June 23, 2023 at 7:16 am

    Why does she look like an extra from the Elf cast of Lord of the Rings my gawd.

  3. Tanguerita says:
    June 23, 2023 at 7:17 am

    that hair should be punishable by law

  4. Pam says:
    June 23, 2023 at 7:20 am

    OMG did they all fall in a pool before they arrived? Or did the hotel run out of shampoo?

  5. SamuelWhiskers says:
    June 23, 2023 at 7:28 am

    London is in the middle of a heatwave and is very humid (and please don’t come at me with “Lol Brits, my country/city gets much higher temperatures…” The UK is designed to retain heat, all our architecture and infrastructure is designed to retain heat, air conditioning is very rare. I’ve experienced 100+F in countries that are used to hot weather and designed for hot weather, and it felt significantly cooler than 85F in London).

    Not saying that’s the reason but we really can’t and don’t cope with the heat because we’re so unused to it.

  6. Hannah Lee says:
    June 23, 2023 at 7:37 am

    That hairstylist really hates those 2 women. I get not wanting to have TOO much hair volume as a choice with HA’s sculptural dress. But NO hair volume, stringy, tugged back from her face/ dragging straight down was an awful choice.

    Even more awful than Tom’s MaineCoonCat level of fluffy wig/toupee thing, which is saying something.

  7. Zazzoo says:
    June 23, 2023 at 7:47 am

    As much as I loathe Tom Cruise, he proved in Born on the 4th of July that he has serious acting chops. He had the option of a serious acting career that didn’t necessitate comic level cosmetic procedures and a ridiculous franchise. All of which adds fuel to my burning disgust for him.

    • Tanguerita says:
      June 23, 2023 at 9:10 am

      Do you remember him in Magnolia and Collateral? he was phenomenal in those roles, but i think ultimately his acting career fell victim to scientology: he, as the biggest most important representative of this hare-brained cult was not allowed to play anything with depth or ambiguity. Only big fearless heroes who save people 24/7.

      • Zazzoo says:
        June 23, 2023 at 9:40 am

        No lies detected.

      • Deering24 says:
        June 23, 2023 at 4:03 pm

        Agreed–he can act. And did a great comic turn in “Tropic Thunder.” But like most poisonous beliefs like racism and sexism, Scientology wrecks everything it touches–especially its most fervent believers.

  8. BKittyB says:
    June 23, 2023 at 8:12 am

    They all look like hell. And everyone’s hair looks awful. They must be promoting on a tight, intense schedule.

    • Josephine says:
      June 23, 2023 at 9:18 am

      But that does not explain the truly awful fashion choices here. Everything is so depressing and dark and better suited for the fall or winter. I truly do not understand the somber tone lately. Stylists are the biggest rip-offs.

  9. Not a Swiftie says:
    June 23, 2023 at 8:58 am

    Last time I thought that Tom’s atrocious hair was a one off but apparently, it is a choice. What is he trying to distract from with that hair?

  10. Ameerah M says:
    June 23, 2023 at 9:01 am

    Both Hayley and Rebecca’s dresses are so cool and beautiful – and they are ruined by the hair. Justice for those dresses! Vanessa Kirby looks amazing – I just wish people would stop wearing D & G!

  11. Tiffany says:
    June 23, 2023 at 9:48 am

    They looked like the humidity is just destroying them. It is summer and even celebrities can’t beat that.

  12. Mle428 says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:53 am

    I would be SO MAD if someone made my hair look like that before I went out and had hundreds of pictures taken of me.

  13. DeeSea says:
    June 23, 2023 at 12:31 pm

    Everyone looks great from the neck down! The collective head-styling is bad bad bad.

  14. Saschafrom76 says:
    June 23, 2023 at 1:20 pm

    I don’t know who any of these people are except for Rebecca and Tom and that’s not gonna change because I don’t support Scientology projects. They look dirty and ridiculous each and every one of them.

    And the person who hates someone more than anybody is who ever is turning Tom Cruise into an ugly Dustin Hoffman like wow what a terrible plastic surgeon

  15. Bread and Circuses says:
    June 23, 2023 at 1:41 pm

    Beautiful dresses, some very bad hair. Maybe the light was just right to highlight the bags under everyone’s eyes? They don’t necessarily look tired to me, just not ideally-lit.

  16. HeyKay says:
    June 23, 2023 at 1:56 pm

    Tom is pushing the PR. Everybody, let’s go!
    I bet the actors have clauses in their contracts requiring them to all do multiple big premiere locations and endless PR worldwide. Ain’t nobody staying home during hype time on a MI movie while Tom is The Boss.
    Tom had the entire cast including Henry Cavill and Simon Pegg working, working, working on that MI.
    Cavill and Pegg are successful in their own right but I give Cruise, Cavill, Pegg a lot of credit.
    They were polite, professional, doing old school movie star PR on every chat show, interview, etc. in various countries.
    These movies are expensive as hell and to keep getting those big paychecks they better be working it all out.

    Btw, Cruise looks better in the black suits vs. that baby blue suit the other day. I guess this photo opp everybody was told to dress in classic black. What is with his hair? not good.
    Simon Pegg looks good in the black and pink suit.

  17. Dee Kay says:
    June 23, 2023 at 2:55 pm

    I really like Hayley Atwell and Rebecca Ferguson and can’t believe anyone let them go to a premiere looking like this. They are both beautiful and charismatic with fantastic hair. Here they look like dogs barely rescued from drowning. It really does almost feel like the stylist was trying to do them dirty.

    • BQM says:
      June 24, 2023 at 6:56 am

      They are gorgeous women. Rebecca Ferguson is mind blowingly gorgeous. HOW is it possible for them to both look so bad? Though RF has been promoting Silo (awesome show) and Pom is just off the Guardians of the galaxy pr. I think she’s still attending a con or two. So they could be jet lagged.

  18. AnneL says:
    June 23, 2023 at 3:17 pm

    Hayley’s hair is atrocious but honestly the dress is pretty weird too. What’s with that big round poufy middle? It’s just distracting for me.

    I have zero interest in seeing this movie. I think I’ve seen one of the MI films. Tom Cruise is a good actor but I can’t with his ego and his toxic cult.

  19. HeatherC says:
    June 23, 2023 at 5:28 pm

    Hayley: The hair let her down. It should have either been slicked all the way back or maybe a big top knot to balance out the architecture of her dress?

    Rebecca F: I think her dress could have been better in a different color. Her hair looks like her stylist tried but the humidity defeated her. My hair is straight and not all that thick, when the humidity comes to visit my hair taps out. Every time no matter what.

    Pom looks adorable

    Vanessa looks impeccable, her hair works with the styling

    Rebecca R was a nice surprise. I’ve always liked her, even more when she and Jerry are together.

  20. The Recluse says:
    June 23, 2023 at 6:41 pm

    All the talent they dragged into this….even Cary Elwes?!

