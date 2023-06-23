Everyone looked so exhausted at the London ‘MI: Dead Reckoning’ premiere

Tom Cruise has mostly lived and worked in England for years now. The interiors for Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning were filmed at Pinewood Studios in England, and the UK premiere for Dead Reckoning Part 1 should have been a “homecoming” for Cruise and the cast, especially since so many of them are British or London-based. So why did it look like every single person at the premiere was ass-dragging exhausted and like they barely even made an effort for the London premiere? It’s WILD. Even Tom looks like he could use a big nap. I guess this is what happens when you work on two huge franchise films back-to-back over the course of three-plus years in the middle of a pandemic.

Fashion notes: Hayley Atwell wore Ashi Studio, a couture look which would have been offbeat and cool, if not for Hayley’s ghastly styling. Whoever did her hair hates her. Rebecca Ferguson wore a Vivienne Westwood bridal look, and I think Rebecca and Hayley might have shared the same dogsh-t hair stylist. Vanessa Kirby wore a Dolce & Gabbana look which is fine, although it sort of looks like something which has been in her closet for years. Pom Klementieff wore Prada – kind of uneventful, but at least her hair stylist was competent. Bonus Rebecca Romijn, who went to the premiere too (she’s not in the movie, to my knowledge). I hope all of these people get a couple of days off to catch up on their sleep before heading off to the next premiere.