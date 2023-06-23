Taylor Sheridan is convinced that he is the only man who can write Western soap operas

I’ve been a fan of Taylor Sheridan’s feature films, like Sicario (which he wrote but did not direct) and Wind River (writer/director), but I’ve never gotten into his TV shows, like Yellowstone, Tulsa King or Mayor of Kingstown. I get that Sheridan is a hot property though, and he’s Paramount’s rainmaker, a guy who can get any show or any script greenlit. The problem seems to be that Sheridan has big problems delegating, which wouldn’t be such a big deal if he was only show-running one TV show. Unfortunately, he’s currently writing, directing, producing and show-running multiple shows. Instead of pulling his head out of his ass and understanding that if he wants this money train to keep rolling, he needs to hire qualified and talented people to help him, Sheridan simply shuts down and argues that his way is best, no one can understand his vision and his characters, and he doesn’t need a writers room or a story coordinator or a showrunner not named Taylor Sheridan. Some highlights from his Hollywood Reporter cover story:
The original plan: “The plan was I would Greg Berlanti it,” Sheridan says, referring to the prolific producer of The CW’s DC Universe shows. “I would write, cast and direct the pilots, and then we would bring in someone as a showrunner to run a writers room and I could check in and guide them. That plan failed. There were some things that none of us foresaw.”
He is the only writer in the world who writes character-driven stories!! “My stories have a very simple plot that is driven by the characters as opposed to characters driven by a plot — the antithesis of the way television is normally modeled. I’m really interested in the dirty of the relationships in literally every scene. But when you hire a room that may not be motivated by those same qualities — and a writer always wants to take ownership of something they’re writing — and I give this directive and they’re not feeling it, then they’re going to come up with their own qualities. So for me, writers rooms, they haven’t worked.”
He’s not going to compromise: “I spent the first 37 years of my life compromising. When I quit acting, I decided that I am going to tell my stories my way, period. If you don’t want me to tell them, fine. Give them back and I’ll find someone who does — or I won’t, and then I’ll read them in some freaking dinner theater. But I won’t compromise. There is no compromising.”
He cares about the quality of his shows: “I get paid whether they’re good or bad, but that’s not really winning. I’m one of those people that’s incapable doing something that’s not tethered to 100 percent of my passion. I cannot do ‘OK’ at a job.”
He’s currently writing Tulsa King, Lioness & Yellowstone episodes all by himself: “If you don’t grow up in this [ranching] world, and if you’re not a history fanatic, how do you write 1883? How does a room do that? It doesn’t.”
On the WGA’s efforts to convince studios to hire a minimum number of writers for each scripted show. “The freedom of the artist to create must be unfettered. If they tell me, ‘You’re going to have to write a check for $540,000 to four people to sit in a room that you never have to meet,’ then that’s between the studio and the guild. But if I have to check in creatively with others for a story I’ve wholly built in my brain, that would probably be the end of me telling TV stories.”
Whether he works with story coordinators: And the script starts and ends with you? They go straight to the actors? Sheridan considers this for a moment. “They tell me there’s a story coordinator,” he says, “but I don’t know who that is.” (Somewhere, a Yellowstone story coordinator reads this and sadly hangs their head.)
What’s so funny, to me, is Taylor Sheridan is absolutely convinced that he alone can do all of this, that he’s the only one capable of writing these shows the way they need to be written, that no one else could capture his “unique” voice in writing… a Western soap opera. It truly never occurred to him to simply take the time and effort to read writing samples and go out of his way to hire talented writers who understand the material, the history and the vibe. Anyway, Sheridan claims that if the WGA gets what it wants (more writers being employed and paid fairly), then he’ll quit the business. LOLZ.
From one of his former script coordinators:
What an ego. No wonder he gets along with Costner.
This guy has gotten way too big for his dungarees.
So by his logic, the folks writing Breaking Bad were cooking meth everyday. What an a–hat?
He’s just asking for his draft to be compared with what actually gets up on screen and how often the script coordinator saved his ass.
One thought that passed my mind reading this is that this sort of shite is why we don’t have “conservative” creative endeavors. The writer’s rooms are also how the next generation of showrunners gets trained. So he doesn’t want anyone seeing how he works. Is he afraid of being replaced? Something wrong with that man.
Tell me you’re a terrible manager by telling me you’re a terrible manager.
Tell me you’re a delusional egomaniac by telling me you’re a delusional egomaniac.
And if he’s currently writing scripts for all those shows, he’s “scabbing.” He probably doesn’t care because it sounds like he’ll go fi-core anyway since the guild wants him to have actual writers’ rooms. Maybe if he listened to others, let others weigh in and write something unexpected, his shows wouldn’t be so stupid, interminable, and basic. Maybe he really IS the reason Kevin Costner quit.
Two egomaniacs walk into a bar…
Yes. I would only add this: MICROmanager. He sounds insufferable.
So glad I don’t work for a tool like him.
I don’t know what TV shows he’s been watching, but pretty much all TV is character driven. There’s a premise (the West, outer space, a hospital, law firm, high school, police station) and a cast of characters that have to navigate different situations and develop relationships. If it was about plot, TV shows wouldn’t last for years and years.
He’s proven he can write soap operas set at a ranch. Not sure that’s as great as he thinks it is.
Someone should tell the emperor he has no clothes. His characters have no arc. Yellowstone is the worst for having people do the same things repetitively. 1883 was better because it had a clear beginning and an end. 1923 has been The Odyssey with some Out of Africa and Titanic thrown in. Get some good writers, cowboy.
Thank you! Seriously the complete lack of character development is horrendous. I had to stop watching.
Plus the plot lines don’t make any sense if you’ve ever spent 10 minutes on a ranch, or in any kind of business!
So a bit of megalomania going on there, then. His house of cards is going to fall; there’s no way to sustain that long time and the cracks are already starting to show with how people have been talking. He’s headed towards a major burnout and I really hope he comes to his senses before then.
Someone on Twitter called him the white Tyler Perry, and I’m never going to not call him that again.
Wind River was quite good, but I haven’t seen his shows.
I suppose he thinks of it like writing a novel, but when it because a big production like a TV show, there should be other people involved, offering other perspectives and feedback. I work in a creative field myself, and when you have good, talented people around you, collaboration makes everything better.
I was thinking as well that he should write a novel instead. Hell Or High Water is an excellent movie but I wouldn’t want to watch that as an episodic tv show – dude needs to learn where his strengths and weaknesses are. Also, sometimes workshopping your ideas means your ideas get BETTER.
Wind River was a white saviour film though…
Well, he did most excellently write “Hell or High Water” and “Sicario”. I think he is a master of the modern Western. 🙂
I enjoyed the hell out of both those films, but I’m giving a lot of credit to the directors. The first season or two of Yellowstone was interesting, but I think of it as Bonanza meets the Sopranos – family drama with lots of horseback riding and murder. Lately the quality has taken a hard turn into ham (acting) and cheese (story) territory. Now I’m basically watching it for the scenery and to get a look at the beautiful Montana house they use as a location. And for actors that play Beth and Rip.
@Dara … I love his movies but haven’t watched any of his TV/Streaming Service dramas, including “Yellowstone”. Although, two days ago I started watching the first episode of “1923”, a “Yellowstone” spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. I intend to finish the first episode and binge the rest of the series this weekend.
I was reading about this on Pajiba. Here’s the quote. People really don’t like him.
It’s not just that he comes off as a prick in the piece. According to Walter Chaw, probably the consensus pick among critics for the best critic on the Internet, Sheridan is the real deal. “I know this looks bad, but I know several people who have worked with Taylor and I just wanted to stand up and say that he’s apparently a lot worse – both as a creative and a human being – than a single article could possibly capture, no matter how damning. A real piece of shit.”
In addition, he is claiming sole credit (because of Wind River) for a law passed making it illegal to rape Native American women on their land. The Native American community is livid.
Well damn, he sounds like a piece of work. To say the least. This sucks ’cause I’m planning on watching his new series “Bass Reeves” as Barry Pepper, one of my favorite actors, will have a regular role in it. Are Sheridan’s shows that bad?
My cousins are very successful reining riders/trainers, and they’ve told me horror stories about what a dick he is in that realm too, and how many idiots he’s brought into the sport who don’t know one end of a horse from the other. (Though one cousin doesn’t mind selling horses to these easy marks).
As a Montanan, I can testify that that show has single-handedly fucked up our state. We’re awash in assholes who moved here to buy their 5 acre tract and strut around like they’re little mini-Duttons.
Can’t crash soon enough as far as I’m concerned.
That doesn’t surprise me one bit. Its true of the majority at the top levels of horse sport. They don’t get there by being nice to other people, or horses (sadly)
Dude thinks a LOT of himself!
Yellowstone went to crap after #S3 because he was already spread too thin w/his other shows.
Yellowstone also has a ton of storylines that were dropped for the main characters.
If he had more writers the show would have better continuity.
If TS thinks he can write a show as complex as Breaking Bad by himself he is wrong! Laughable the ego on this pretend cowboy.
Maybe Kevin saw how fast Yellowstone was going downhill, and that’s when he decided to bail on it and start his Horizon project. Like Costner or not, he is an Oscar winning Director and has been a major power for 30 years. Yellowstone would never have gotten the green light without Costner attached.
Sheridan claiming he had Robert Redford in the bag for Yellowstone has to be an out right lie.
Why would Redford agree to do a tv project starting in his late 70’s? I call BS.
By the time he gets the final episodes of Yellowstone on air, plus getting The Four Sixes spin off, and the next season of 1923 on air will anyone care? I’ll watch the end of Yellowstone but too much time has passed to care for me.
See also The Witcher S3 w/Henry Cavill. I might watch it for HC but as for the Hemsworth taking over? Don’t care.
No way he had Redford lined up. He retired in 2018. Came back for a cameo in avengers endgame reprising his role from Captain America 2. That’s it. There was no way he not only changed his mind but signed on for the work schedule of a show like that.
What really burns me, is the fact that he has spent tons of Yellowstone screen time and plot to hype the Four Sixes ranch. Which he now owns and markets by using Yellowstone, and billing Paramount+ for his horses, his trainers, etc.
Hours of screen time to show the dancing horses, promoted the Four Sixes Ranch, including the merch sales of FS beef and clothing type, fgs he has Beth Dutton call the FS as a plot in YS, and this is almost one entire hour plot. Costner basically stands around saying “What should we do to save the ranch?” Call the FS! Geez, it is gone to poo.
I hope it all goes down in flames for this ego maniac.
He actually thinks he created Yellowstone as “The Godfather as a western” LOL
You WISH you had that level of talent!!
“They tell me there are script coordinators.” OH MY GOD. Is it your show or isn’t it? If it is, can you then please know which Jobs it necessitates and acknowledge the people who do them? What a treat to work for.
Also, where have I seen him as an actor? Face rings a bell, but do not remember the role.
Looking forward to reading the full article later.
Sons of Anarchy. He’s one of the sheriffs.
He also cameos on Yellowstone as a supposed superstar rodeo guy and horse broker.
Ugh, he sounds insufferable. I don’t even care for “Yellowstone” and lost interest after two episodes. Egotistical control freaks are the worst.
Hubris. For a Western TV show. Can you imagine how he treats women?
Wind River is a white saviour film.
On Twitter these people were commenting that the First Nations characters had zero agency and none of them could fix their lives and the white characters had to come in and save the day.
So true.
Thought Sicario had annoying macho characters with zero depth.
Soldado basically had Josh Brolin’s character take the law into his hands and judge and execute those “baddies.”
The ending with Benicio’s oh-so-mysterious-tragic-hero figure turn up to “teach” the young boy was *cringe*.
So cringe-worthy and made a fool out of Emily Blunt’s character in the first one.
These all-powerful macho guys ran circles around her and she had to be saved by this murderous, basically illegal “Judge Dredd” figure after being seduced by a guy who had been paid to do so (great acting by Jon Bernthal_.
And the teen girl was sexualised in the second film. Creepy.
http://www.somesuchstories.co/story/three-billboards-wind-river-hollywood-representation
And check out this analysis of Elizabeth Olsen’s character. Just like Emily Blunt’s – passive and useless. Also, I remember how there was a scene of Olsen changing her clothes and she was showing her butt or whatever for absolutely no reason.
Would still catch that Angie film at some stage but this guy is male-gazey in my opinion.
Can I just say I hate the way he writes dialogue? His characters never talk to one another. They monologue AT each other. Once or twice an episode I can tolerate but every single character does this now. It’s irritating as hell.