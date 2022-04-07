The Daily Mail is terribly upset about Duchess Meghan’s trademarks again

The Duchess of Sussex’s Spotify podcast, Archetypes, comes out this summer. She obviously already recorded some/most of it, and we’ve already heard the first teaser. Considering this pod is part of a multi-million dollar contract with Spotify, I assumed that Spotify’s lawyers had cleared everything having to do with the name of the podcast. But according to the nitpickers at the Daily Mail, Meghan is apparently about to face one of the biggest legal battles of her life over… the trademark for her pod? LOL. This is literally all they have on her.

Meghan Markle is now trying to trademark the historic word ‘archetypes’ after announcing that her first series of podcasts for audio streaming giant Spotify would be called Archetypes. The Duchess of Sussex made the application at the United States Patent and Trademark Office last month which covers the use of ‘archetypes’, a word which derives from ancient Greek and first entered into English usage around the 1540s. The dizzying list of goods and services involved are ‘in the fields of cultural treatment of women and stereotypes facing women’. They include everything from podcasts, television programmes, DVDs, CDs and entertainment services distributed through satellite and cable TV, global computer networks, the internet, wireless devices, mobile applications, set-top boxes, webcasts and streaming media. The application was made by Archewell Audio, one of a complex web of 11 companies established by Harry and Meghan and based in the opaque tax haven of Delaware. It would mean they own the trademark rather than Spotify, which paid them a rumoured £18million in 2020. Meghan could face a legal challenge from companies that use the word in their names, such as the skincare and cleaning products business Archetypes, which has already established a trademark.

[From The Daily Mail]

I love the fact that Daily Mail people like Richard Eden (who co-authored this mess) are so cut off from any Sussex news that they’re left to scrutinize corporate filings in DELAWARE, looking for nuggets of “news” which they then blow up and try to make into a scandal. Again, Spotify legal has already okayed Meghan’s pod name. Spotify is the one dealing with these kinds of issues. And most likely, Archewell and Spotify are only seeking a limited and highly specific trademark for the word Archetypes, as related to podcasts. The goal isn’t to trademark the word, it’s to trademark everything around the pod.