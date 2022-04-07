Emma Thompson: The rise in plastic surgery ‘is a form of collective psychosis’

Emma Thompson has a film coming out called Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. She plays “a widow who hires a young male escort so she can finally explore the sexual intimacy that her marriage lacked,” according to People Mag. Emma has been out and about in recent days, hyping the movie and talking about her first-ever nude scene at the age of 62. Emma is oozing with talent as a writer and actor, so much so that I don’t think she ever gets credit for being thin and attractive. Like, Emma is an attractive woman and she’s been attractive at every stage of her life. She also has the kind of figure which looks good in expensive clothes. She absolutely has some pretty-person privilege, and she doesn’t really acknowledge that as she talks about ageing, plastic surgery and what it’s like to be naked on camera at the age of 62.
On plastic surgery: When asked if she’s ever considered plastic surgery, Thompson vehemently said she’s against it. “Why would you do that to yourself, I simply don’t understand. I do honestly think the cutting of yourself off to put it in another place in order to avoid appearing to do what you’re actually doing, which is aging, which is completely natural, is a form of collective psychosis. I really do think it’s a very strange thing to do.”
She admits that she’s at an age when people often opt for face lifts. “I’ve always thought that, though. But I’ve always been a kind of card-carrying, militant feminist when it comes to women’s bodies and what’s been done to them, what we’re told to expect of ourselves, what we’re told to do to ourselves.”
Filming the untreated body: She said that societal expectations made going nude difficult. “It’s very challenging to be nude at 62. Nothing has changed in the dreadful demands made upon women in the real-world world but also in acting. This thing of having to be thin is still the same as it ever was, and actually in some ways I think it’s worse now.” Thompson said that her age both helped and hurt matters. “I don’t think I could’ve done it before the age that I am. And yet, of course, the age that I am makes it extremely challenging because we aren’t used to seeing untreated bodies on the screen.”
Again, there’s some unacknowledged pretty-person privilege happening here. I know why Emma doesn’t acknowledge it, and that’s because she was told throughout her career that she wasn’t “pretty enough” or “young enough,” so that’s not how she sees herself. But she’s always been a slim, attractive blonde woman who had enough money, time and access to take care of herself. Now, I also think that cosmetic surgery is too prevalent and I agree that so many women are going under the knife because they’re told by society that they don’t look young enough or hot enough. But I also think, fundamentally, let women do what they want. If getting some work done makes someone feel better or happier or more confident, go buck wild.
(I’d also like to say that it is increasingly exotic to see the rare actor who IS aging naturally on-screen. Usually, it’s just the European actors and some of the British actors who don’t mind or care about looking old, wrinkly and unmoisturized. What a revelation it was to see Hugh Grant’s dry-ass wrinkled face in The Undoing.)
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
I had plastic surgery (boob reduction) and it was the best decision I ever made for myself and my body. do people go overboard with plastics? Of course, but for me it wasn’t just that I wanted smaller jugs, they were causing me chronic pain and affecting my life and self esteem in a huge way.
I just had breast reduction surgery in January and same! What I found interesting was I knew I had some issues with how I looked but I didn’t realize how bad my confidence was/how much I was faking. I feel like a new person now and feel so much more hopeful about things.
Congrats on doing the surgery! It takes months for your boobs to settle into what they will look like (I’m 3 years out from my surgery) and something to keep an eye out for – you may find new lumps in them, don’t freak out out but do get them checked, it’s common to get something called fat necrosis lumps (dead tissue) totally benign but important to have them documented on imaging (mammo or ultrasound) early for the future because they can sometimes look like cancer as they evolve and resolve. This happened to me so I’m passing along the wisdom from my doctor!
Emma Thompson was born beautiful per her era. Have to say, she’s generalising was makes a person “psychotic”.
That counts as a clinical decision not really what Emma T is talking about IMO. And great for you! I know a few people who have done it and they say it is life changing. I knew a woman who was rail thin with very large breasts for her frame and she opted for surgery in her twenties. She was different person, much happier.
I also had breast reduction surgery 20 years ago and it was a huge relief for my back. In fact, it was covered by insurance and they told me that it was a preventative measure to offset potential future back issues and surgery. I’m sure that Emma T. would approve!
Good for you for doing what’s necessary for your health. I don’t think that is what Thompson is talking about though. There’s a difference between plastic surgery (which is medically necessary) and cosmetic surgery, which is purely elective. Like a nose job that is done to fix a deviated septum that makes it harder to breathe is plastic surgery, but a nose job that is done just to reduce the size for the sake of appearance is cosmetic surgery.
I’m having mine done later this month for the same reason. I don’t want my back and shoulders ruined because the weight is too much. That being said, I don’t care if you do a little procedure or a nip / tuck here or there. When you look like an entirely different person or your face/ body looks like it was factory made, you’ve gone a bit too far. Also while I love Emma I think she’s pretty average looking so I’m not sold on the pretty person privilege, her personality though is sparkling , I think that’s what people are attracted to.
I had a boob reduction in 2007 — best thing I ever did. Now clothes actually fit, I’m not spilling out of bathing suits, my back and neck don’t hurt all the time and I’m not getting chafed by hydrolic uplift/minimizer bras.
I dunno, I’m looking at her complete lack of a jowl situation at 62 and I think she is fudging the facts. I would not be surprised if she’s had a deep plane face lift, but at minimum some kybella or cool sculpting.
I hate when celebrities act like they are too good for plastic surgery but very clearly enjoy lasers, Botox, etc…
I love her, but yeah. That’s not a naturally aging jawline. She’s sans Botox and maybe fillers in the usual places. She’s beautiful. But she’s also lying.
Um, that’s my mom’s natural jawline, and she’s the same age as Emma. So she may not be lying.
She’s been thin her whole life, her jawline is natural. I find it astonishing that you would call her a liar.
She did not say she was too good for cosmetic procedures. She said she was against the societal expectations of how women should deal with age. That doesn’t translate to judgment of women who do have procedures. People take everything so personally these days, it’s weird.
@merricat — agree with you.
And I actually like the point Emma makes. Los Angeles truly seems to have strange expectations of women’s bodies that has bled out to the rest of the world.
Very well said, merricat, and I totally agree. Emma has always been honest(and bloody hilarious while doing so). She is not a person who would lie about something like this. She is my hero and has been so for decades.
Not sure if you were partially replying to me (I didn’t say she thought she was too good). I’m sorry my opinion upset you.
Maybe I’m jaded from working in film, but over the age of 25 there are few who haven’t had something and by 35 leading women have had a mini tuck. Production people are brutal about womens faces. I wish it weren’t so.
As I wrote, I love her, she’s very talented and I personally think she’s beautiful. I like her feminist message to women very much! I still don’t think she’s being completely honest, and that’s just my opinion. I’ve looked at pictures of her in her youth and I see no falling. Human faces descend, it goes somewhere. Maybe she’s just photoshopped and only photographed in good light.
But no matter what, I find the prevailing pretense of no surgery, which almost every single famous person claims, damaging to young girls who expect to look a certain way.
@merricat and @withtheamerican, harsh stage and film lighting do take their toll on an actor’s face. My mom worked in the film and commercial industries for years in LA, and she said that the lights were so hot and that the actors all talked about how damaging it was to their skin. So I think it is possible that both of you are correct: Merricat’s mom has her natural jawline and Emma may have had some non-invasive procedures that, with no severe weigh gain/loss, kept her jawline in tact. Heck, there are creams you can use to keep skin turning collagen over on the regular.
Jane Goodall once said that all she did was wash her face with a washcloth. Wealthy patrons of her work would visit her, and the women would comment on how wonderful her skin was and asked her what her regime was. “I was my face with a washcloth” was her answer. Washcloth exfoliation!!!
Her mother is BEAUTIFUL and another one who has aged naturally and well. She looks like her mom, and is aging like her. And yes, her mom has a beautiful jaw line. Not everyone gets jowly in older age.
My mother had a taught jawline until she passed away at 92 — it’s genetics.
@jaded, it may be genetics for your grandma. It isn’t for most of us.
It’s cool that you may inherit that characteristic from her. My grandma didn’t turn completely grey. I have very little grey hair at 53, but most of my family didn’t get that gene. I feel so fortunate. In my work as a wonk, women still feel compelled to dye their hair to stay looking “professional”. It sucks. More women are getting the courage to go grey, but I haven’t had to think about that for myself. I have friends who have struggled with what to do, and I feel for them, especially for those changing jobs. These struggles are very real.
@christina Jane Goodall is such a beauty! Her face looks completely natural to me, gorgeous but she does have a slight jowling. She was born with some incredible bone structure!
100% those lights are burning hot, I was told to wear sunglasses until it was time to shoot because the lights are so bright, god knows what that does to skin.
Emma is goals to me, as a human and a woman. But yeah, likely something’s been tweaked. I do love her no Botox (which I mentioned up thread) eye area, she looks genuine and alive.
My mom is older than her, has a jawline like hers and my mom has never had anything done. It’s not impossible. It’s genetic + lifestyle.
I’ve always found her quite beautiful, and I always admired her for being self assured enough not to make beauty her only selling point, nor even her main selling point – she led with her brain.
I’m sure she had lots of pressure, as an actress, to undergo surgery to improve her marketability, and her strong refusal might have helped her withstand the pressure… For us not in the entertainment industry, I think it’s easier to have a clear head and decide for ourselves what we want to do with our bodies.
But I agree somewhat with her point that going to extremes to deny the reality of aging is probably unhealthy
I don’t think you can talk about ‘plastic surgery’ as a monolithic thing. Assuming that it’s elective rather than physical health related, there’s a big difference between a one and done nose job to straighten out a bump or a boob job to reduce size, and someone who wants to reconstruct their entire face and body like a Kardashian/Jenner. But ultimately, if it’s your body and your money and you’re doing it for yourself, it’s no-one else’s business. People have modified their bodies for thousands of years, we just have more technologically advanced ways of doing it today.
I don’t think it’s entirely fair to dismiss Emma Thompson’s perspective just because you happen to think she’s pretty and has ‘pretty privilege’ – her husband still left her for someone else, after all. That can’t have been good for her self esteem. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, after all. Personally, I’d describe her as handsome rather than pretty and I imagine her intelligence and talent is actually off-putting to a lot of people (men).
I agree with you. I did not see the comments of thin blonde coming in the article about Emma T at all and felt I was reading about someone else. She is not your typical conventional beauty and was never super slim after her twenties and her hair colour has changed throughout her roles.
The pressure she must have had (along with Kate Winslet) to lose weight and perhaps have her face done (I say perhaps as she doesn’t work in the US as much as Winslet and in the UK there is less need for an actor/tress to go full plastic face) must have been enormous. I happen to see myself in what she says although maybe I would not have phrased it the same way as I also recognise that a lot of women are in difficult situations that make them feel vulnerable (a husband with a wandering eye, ageism in their profession, radical body changes after pregnancy etc.). Maybe she should have been a bit more nuanced as this touches upon a fragility. Nevertheless, a society where people undergo surgical operations and risk having terrible health issues and lack of sensitivity (no one talks about that, I was amazed when I found out) is indeed worrisome.
Same, I never thought of her as pretty, striking yeah but not conventionally pretty.
Remember when Julia Louis Dreyfus admitted that she would never go under the knife but there are PLENTY of non surgical interventions like peels and acids and lasers and whatever that are FAR from just washing your face every morning, slapping on some Nivea, and shrugging your shoulders about aging.
Exactly!!
You can be a “no-surgery” person and polish your face with chemicals.
She has a bit of a “holier than thou” attitude going on. Not all plastic surgery is created equal. Women have breast reductions for a better quality of life. My cousin lost a massive amount of weight and had skin removal because her new folds were unbearably uncomfortable. And lest we forget, many people get it done under pressure from their families, communities, etc. (A friend was basically bullied into a nose job by her vain mother).
She really is framing the issue as an individual one without acknowledging that these things are not happening in a vacuum. They happen because of societal trends, pressures, etc. There’s a reason why breast surgeries are declining and butt surgeries are growing – that’s a trend. Emma would sound better if she criticized those larger forces.
I don’t see anything in her comments that would suggest that she puts all plastic surgery in the same bag. She was talking about the neverending quest to pretend that women don’t age, and I think her point was that the pressure is almost uniquely directed at women. It’s an interesting dilemma – on the one hand, I do believe that women have the right to do what they want. On the other, I loathe the fact that our appearances are used against us in every single way and that women spend an inordinate amount of time, energy and expense on our appearances when we should be ruling the world. I can’t help but think of cosmetic plastic surgery and the like as just another way of keeping women as second-class citizens, and this oppression we administer to ourselves.
Exactly… I didn’t pick up any shade at boob reductions or corrective plastic surgery. It was clearly a comment on cosmetic youth chasing stuff IMO.
But she is holier than thou, though. It’s not so simple as “let yourself age!” Multiple actresses have spoken out to say that, basically, in their industry, things like botox, fillers, facelifts, etc. are not just encouraged, they are EXPECTED. It’s a choice between doing those things and not working. Emma is lucky in the sense that she is still working at 62, period. Many have pointed out that after 40, roles start to dry up for many in her profession – you can only play “motherly” roles after that (Hell, Emmy Rossum is in her 30s and got offered to play Tom Holland’s mom despite the fact that she is less than 10 years his senior).
The problem is that she phrases it as a an individual issue – “I didn’t do it and I’m doing okay, so why are you doing it?” It’s a systemic issue, and that is what she misses.
I thought she was referring to it as a systemic issue when she said “collective psychosis.”
It seems like she’s referring to some form of peer pressure— we’re giving into the demands of a system to not age even though aging is a natural process we can’t avoid.
@Sam The Pink: Agreed. People are too quick to armchair diagnose people they don’t treat (or in most cases, even know) based on things like physical appearance choices. The people targeted are almost always women, non-binary or trans people of either sex, or to a lesser extent, cis gay men. Besides that, there’s a side to the plastic surgery conversation that’s a lot less altruistic than it pretends to be. A lot less.
@Otaku, you always cut to the heart of the issue. I love your thoughtful, nuanced takes. You help me learn.
Growing up in Los Angeles, there are so many women who can’t work certain jobs unless they are thin and attractive. It’s illegal to be shut out of jobs because of your appearance, but pretty people privilege is real. You don’t see plus-sized hostesses at Nobu. Not that I go there, lol, but I used to go to Moonshadows in Malibu and places in Beverly Hills because my mom worked in Hollywood. Everyone was an aspiring actor, but everyone also looked the same. And regular people are competing with them for jobs. Even the production and office people are getting nipped and tucked because they have to look a certain way. It is more than working out and staying healthy.
I think of that woman I saw at the mall with a banging body, Farrah Fawcett hair, and a face so stretched and tanned that she looked like a 70 year old trying to look 20, a woman who clearly felt pressure to keep her looks. Maybe she wanted to for herself, but that “for yourself” is many times to keep or attain a higher position in society because it effects your money.
Thank you. That sounds like an extra layer of stress people really don’t need while trying to find work. Blind hiring processes really should become the new normal for so many reasons. This pandemic has definitely shown that it can be done, and that it’s really not necessary to see people when making that decision.
Maybe she’s wondering why already attractive peole are changing their faces. I know I wonder it myself when I look at Courtney Cox.
Maybe attractive people are generally wealthy so they can afford it. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a truly ugly person in real life, but peole getting plastic surgery already seem to be beautiful to begin with and they seem to want to perfect what they already have.
Although Emma Thompson is pretty I think she probably fits the norm of a more accessible type of prettiness which I think anyone of us could emulate. She looks attractive in that wealthy person kind of way, but it’s not like I’d stop in my tracks or anything if I saw her. I don’t stop in my tracks for most people though. At the same time I don’t think most people in cities where they have access to high end products and clothes and salons of all kinds are generally unattractive either. So my perception might be skewed. I’ve seen people who might be plain (mainly because their focus is on other priorities, not because they’re actually bad-looking) , but I don’t know how often I come across someone who couldn’t potentially be at the same level of attractiveness of Emma Thompson with the right money and clothes.
It’s got to be so hard. Carrie Fisher talked about her Mom’s era of ladies getting so much work done that it was she was surprised to see natural faces sometimes. And she vowed to age naturally turn some comedian made a joke about her looking like Elton John. And she ended up getting work done too. We are social creatures.
I had to reread her comments because I’m not getting the shade being thrown at her. Emma Thompson was never considered a sexy, skinny, pretty blond actress when she was younger. She was the other half of Kenneth Branagh. She was more Meryl Streep then Helen Mirren or even Kate Winslet. She was asked questions and gave her honest opinion.
Thank you for expressing this so well – I absolutely concur. It’s very sad to me to see the pressure that women are under to surgically alter their bodies to please others. Every time I watch an old movie, it makes me sad to think that the female leads in particular would never make it now. I’m not anti-surgery as such, I’m just tired of seeing the same waxen face on so many actors and models.
I struggle with this a lot as a trans person transitioning late in life. I’m getting top surgery and I recently had my jawline masculinized with filler. I never thought I’d spend thousands of dollars changing my appearance when I was younger – I was happy to compress my chest and grin and bear my face. But after all these years it became too much. I hope people find balance between surgical intervention and self love/aging.
This is an excellent point, thank you so much for sharing.
You are not chasing youth…. you are liberating YOU…. good luck!
Seconded – you are just doing the work to make your outside reflect the person you know yourself to be. Bravo!
@Ummm, you are freeing yourself. That is clinical. I don’t know you, but I am proud of you for being you, and sad that you have to endure pain so that all of us can recognize who you really are and for you to feel the body that matches you on the inside. Society didn’t see the real you, and many of us judge people by how they look. To me, what you are doing is like breast reduction, or like what Jolie did to prevent cancer.
@Ummm — congratulations on your transitioning! And you’re not having these surgeries for vanity reasons or trying desperately to hang onto your youth, you’re having them to become the real you. Big difference!
This is not a super popular opinion but sometimes the most anti plastic surgery people are the ones that don’t really have anything to preserve, they just will never get it, I am beautiful (and modest 🤣) and I just want to preserve my beauty as much as long as possible because honestly, it’s like a Drvg, people approach me on the street just to tell me how beautiful I am, I love being desired by men etc. And I love that, I don’t want it to stop. I do as much as I can non-invasively but I know eventually that won’t cut it.
Yes, but you will still be beautiful as you age. You just won’t look as young.
That’s true, I got to do some work to stop associating beauty with youth.
This is so true – that’s why I pay very little attention to the whole cosmetic and fashion world. I personally find older people more attractive. In fact, one day when I was with my husband we saw a man with grey hair in his fifties and I told him I was looking forward to him looking like that! He was about 25 at the time… Now he is in his fifties and I find him hot. Lots of people gain more charisma as they get older like Sharon Stone or Cate Blanchett for instance IMO. I also love those eye wrinkles when people smile…
I feel like this is the main reason why a lot of female celebrities have surgery – it’s because their beauty is such a big part of their identity and they are terrified of losing it. Emma’s identity was always more about her talent but a lot of Hollywood actors have built their careers on the way they look. The problem is that western society equates beauty with youth…. or at least female beauty, men are allowed to get away with more.
I’m so glad someone said it before me 🤣 I am very pretty, I’ve been stopped on the street, meals comped, etc, its a different experience of the world. But because of that preferential treatment, I’m always striving to be “better” because I don’t want to lose that. Idk, I know it’s a privledge but I don’t know another way
LOL I don’t know about that. But, it does seem like the people who are the most competitively and aggressively anti-plastic surgery are the ones who put the absolute most weight into what women do with their looks and physical appearances across the board. It tends to spill over into other areas too. They reduce women to that the most. I think when it gets to the point where every time certain surgically-altered women exist or breathe publically, you have to scream and scream about how they’ve failed you (and the world!), how hurt you are, and how it’s undeniable proof that you’re the better human, it’s become a bit much.
Not altering yourself is great, but just like with anything women get praised (or praise themselves) for not doing with their bodies like other girls, there needs to be a reminder that it’s not a substitute for being careful about the kind of person you age into. There are people who can and WILL talk your ear off about how what they’ve abstained from physically proves they’re healthy and less superficial than whichever woman or girl is being discussed, but can’t take the slightest criticism for something violent or problematic thing they said a year ago, a few months ago, or a few weeks ago.
@Otaku, again, I think you hit the nail on it’s head.
So many of us think that we are better people for not pursuing treatments to look like the Kardashians, lol! So we trash them. There are reasons to trash them that have nothing to do with how they look and why, and I don’t get the hate because of what they physically do to themselves.
I think there may be something to this. The people I see getting extreme stuff done are the ones who are already good looking to begin with. Maybe everyone else is doing stuff too but it doesn’t look quite as pronounced.
That said, if someone is already physically beautiful to begin with like Nicole Kidman and Zoe Kravitz, and the work doesn’t look good, I would wonder why they’d get something done. See the current incarnation of Madonna – the natural looking version of her was obviously better looking.
I spent five years in LA during the 80’s when I was in my formative 20’s. Plastic surgery was everywhere! And I’ve had my share. Let me tell you. It’s a good thing I’m not rich. I’d be nipping and tucking right and left. I’d end up looking like those scary overdone old ladies. Hey. I know my weaknesses!
At a certain point with cosmetic procedures, you’re not fooling anyone, and it’s not making you look better.
I think people should do whatever. I’m for looking as best as I possibly can, within my personal parameters.
Well-said, I agree with all of this!
I never thought Emma T the thin,blond stereo type of American actresses and I like that .She rides on her character and talent. British television casts a gramma and the actress is a gramma not a 40 year old plastic painted model. Which is why I like British television and movies. Bridgerton is exempt.It is a colourful, fantasy that Shondaland has beautifully coloured .
I totally respect her for her stance, but you can bet she’s using, or used, hormone replacement therapy, which comes with its own risks. I am 60 and know what the challenges are with ageing!
Every woman in menopause in UK has been offered HRT as NHS (the national health service) prescribes it as soon as a woman officially enter that phase of life.
So I don’t understand why you think Emma Thompson is weird for using something that is available to all women in UK.
Do you know what’s almost impossible to get in UK as soon as you are in menopause? Testosterone.
I think people’s obsession with shaming people for what they do to their bodies is a form of controlling narcissism. I think bad plastic surgery is unfortunate but not the desire to get it.
Some women sail through menopause with barely a hot flash, others have a dreadful time, and with a busy career like hers you can’t have sleepless nights, depression, anxiety and hot flashes while you’re under heavy lighting. She may very well be on HRT, I was for many years and gradually weaned off after I retired, but they saved my work life from collapsing in a sweaty, weepy heap.
Hello Jaded, is that difficult to get HRT in the USA? Because that’s the 2nd comment I read about HRT treated like it’s some exception – I live in UK and I’m entering menopause and I’ve been already offered HRT. Mind you, I am allergic to lots of chemicals, meds and some hormones so it won’t be possible for me to start HRT.
@AlpineWitch – I’m in Canada and my HRT was covered by my medical plan at work. After that I paid for it myself but it wasn’t at all expensive. I’m not sure what the cost would be in the US. I’d investigate bioidentical hormones that come from plant sources. Examples include Estrace, Alora and other products that contain estrogens, and Prometrium, a natural progesterone. Right now I’m using plant based estrogen and progesterone creams which have been helpful in reducing my hot flashes, night sweats and insomnia. Good luck!
I think bad plastic surgery gets shamed.
When it`s good plastic surgery, I think most people go `Wow, that`s good work!` I think that`s my reaction to Michelle Pfeiffer. I have zero idea if Sharon Stone has done anything, but if she has I think my reaction would be to try and guess, give up guessing and then go “Wow, she looks good!”
If I saw better results from the Kardashians or Madonna, sure I might want to try the same thing. But if what I`m seeing looks bad then that`s like a warning to stay away.
Sometimes it sounds like people want praise for bad plastic surgery, but if you can tell it looks bad why would anyone praise it? (See the weird lip fillers on Instagram). I’m not going to praise something just for existing.
She did topless in The Tall Guy
Which if you never saw has the best insult of all time when Jeff Goldblum tells some guy “ I hope all your children have little d***s and that includes the girls“
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Honestly, yes!
Respectfully, she can sod off. Some people don’t want to look “old, wrinkly, and unmoisturized” and there’s nothing wrong with that. Also, given her looks at 62, I don’t believe her claims that she hasn’t had anything done.
I think she’s right to some extent. My parents moved back to Asia after they retired. Within 3 months, my mom had gotten a face lift, permanent makeup, and breast augmentation. My dad said “it’s not a big deal, everyone here does it.”
I agree that pretty privilege exists, but it doesn’t make people immune to toxic beauty standards. I talk to my Asian friends there and it’s a whole different level of pressure. I’m all for people doing what they want with their bodies, but that doesn’t mean those choices happen in a vacuum.
Genes may have something to do with it. Thompson’s mother, Phyllida Law, is a strikingly beautiful old woman, in my option. You can google her name to see some pictures. She carries her wrinkles well.
First nude scene? Is she disappearing the wondrous THE TALL GUY? That film had some of the most rambunctious, outrageous yet realistic sex scenes ever filmed. The main one just goes on and on. And the sex is with Jeff Goldblum!
It was the 80s so it may not have shown all of Emma. But it certainly showed all that was needed to know what she looked like naked. No way could that not be called a nude scene.
Oh, and it also has Goldblum starring in the musical Elephant!, a parody of Andrew Lloyd Weber shows, about the Elephant Man. It was written by Richard Curtis, pre Four Weddings, Notting Hill, and Love, Actually. Look it up.
On plastic surgery, Emma both spoke the truth and did so in a way that people are understandably taking offense to.
This is kind of the problem with choice feminism and I wish, as a society, would get better at acknowledging that women have bodily autonomy and get to decide what they want to do with their bodies, but *also* acknowledge that these decisions are often heavily influenced by the male gaze, societal pressures, etc etc.
Hopefully the people out there going around saying body modification is a feminist choice are few and far between. It would be sad for society to devolve to a point where the way women are treated for things they’ve done with their bodies could only be criticized if the choices were feminist. That’s not the message either sex should be sent.
Just hopping on to say I’m 52- I have gained 15 lbs recently and let me sing out how that extra weight has improved my jawline and face! Are my jeans tight? Yes they are. But I do not mind! I’ve always thought of Emma as very pretty but also it’s her intelligence, quirkiness, and quick wit that ads to her attractiveness for me.
I am conflicted on this. I was trying to think of a similar situation for men, and maybe this isn’t the best, but steroids for athletes? On the one hand, it really does help them perform at a higher level – Lance Armstrong, those baseball players, etc. In Hollywood, if the actresses didn’t get plastic surgery (whether it’s because of aging, or because their noses are considered too “ethnic,” or whatever reason), they probably wouldn’t have a career. But on the other hand, it makes it harder for those who do NOT choose that path to compete, which creates a self-perpetuating and escalating problem. So I understand why they do it, and the culture that creates that need has to change before we can ask them to stop. But how to change it if we cannot criticize it? I go around in circles.
The same way we can talk about the way purity culture/rape culture treats women and girls while still being reasonable and kind to women who prefer to save sex for ( ) and dress modestly.
Actually she did do some nudity in Carrington while back.