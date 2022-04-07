Duchess Meghan’s three-year term as royal patron of Mayhew has ended

There are still so many unanswered questions about the Duchess of Sussex’s years in the UK. One of the most bewildering and infuriating incidents – which is still a complete mystery – was the “accident” involving Guy Markle, one of her rescue dogs. Soon after Meghan brought her dogs over to the UK and shortly after the wedding, Guy was the victim of a mysterious accident where two of his legs were broken. Meghan and Harry have never discussed it publicly and we still don’t know what happened to Guy or why or who did what. I bring this up because Guy Markle’s mysterious accident is mentioned in Meghan’s farewell letter to Mayhew, the animal-rescue charity of which she was royal patron. Mayhew loves Meghan and her three-year patronage term ended a few months ago. She’s still committed to working with animal-rescue charities and she wrote a lovely goodbye letter:

“I was introduced to Mayhew by my dear friend, animal behaviorist, Oli Juste. We shared, amongst many things, a commitment to animal welfare, and a deep love of rescue dogs. In fact, it was Oli and his fiancé Rob who helped care for my rescue dog, Guy, when I had just moved to the UK and he was recovering from a debilitating accident. They loved him as though he was their own.

It was nearly four years ago, as I was exploring possible organizations to volunteer with, that Oli brought me to Mayhew. He knew that beyond their adoption and rescue programs, their international work to keep animals safe, and their local work to find abandoned pets homes, that I would be drawn to their deep love of community, which transcended the animals themselves, and extended to the people around them. He was right. I fell in love with Mayhew, and soon became their Royal patron.

As my three-year patronage to Mayhew came to a close earlier this year, I reflected on the work they have achieved in the hardest of times—during a global pandemic with minimal resources, safeguarding staff from their stations in Afghanistan, and still resolving to remain steadfast in their vital day to day work for animal and human welfare throughout London and across the globe. Every day there was another twist and turn, every week another update—which Oli and I would connect about: “What can we do? How can we do more? Look at the amazing work they continue to do.”

On January 15, 2022, my beloved friend Oli tragically and very suddenly passed away. It has left me, and so many others, heartbroken and reflective—knowing that the legacy he leaves for our furry friends is beautifully simple: just love them. Especially those left behind or forgotten. In his memory, we will be creating the Oli Juste wing at Mayhew, to shelter the animals who may have a harder time finding their forever homes. Because much like Oli, they will never be forgotten, and they will always be loved.

Though my time as patron of Mayhew has come to a close, my unwavering support has not. I encourage each of you to support in whatever way you are able. The emotional support of a rescue animal is unparalleled—as you’ll soon realize: it is not you who saves them, it is they who save you. To the Mayhew community, thank you for entrusting me as your patron. It has been an honor.