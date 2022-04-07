People around Queen Elizabeth are ‘sad’ that everyone keeps focusing on Andrew

Maybe I’m missing something, but why are people still so focused on Prince Andrew’s role – escorting the Queen – at Prince Philip’s memorial last week? Andrew has been involved in like three huge scandals since then! Anyway, let’s talk about it again! People knew that Andrew would attend the service of thanksgiving, but even the royals were surprised when Andrew escorted his mother down Westminster Abbey, walking arm-in-arm for support. It was a visual signal and a reminder that QEII has always had Andrew’s back, that she’s always covered for him and paid his legal bills and given him money and paid off his victims. It was also a reminder that Andrew and the Queen are both so arrogant and tone-deaf that they believe Andrew can be rehabilitated, that he can “come back” to public life to some degree. Well, guess what? The Queen and Andrew are big mad that people didn’t like their big memorial appearance!
A memorial service honoring Prince Philip was overshadowed by the image of Queen Elizabeth entering Westminster Abbey on the arm of their disgraced son, Prince Andrew, leaving those around the monarch “sad.”
The Queen, 95, and Prince Andrew, 62, traveled by car together from Windsor to the Service of Thanksgiving in London, where Andrew escorted his mother down the aisle before they took their seats. The unexpected move came just six weeks after Andrew settled a sexual assault lawsuit with his accuser Virginia Giuffre.
“People around the Queen are sad that all everyone was talking about is Prince Andrew and not Prince Philip,” a royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.
Royal commentator Robert Jobson says there was uneasiness among senior members of the royal family about the Queen’s decision, “but she insisted.”
“It shows she wholeheartedly loves and believes her son,” Jobson, the author of Prince Philip’s Century. “As she did when she made a statement about Camilla being Queen’s Consort, many people will now accept the Queen’s word and judgment.”
[From People]
“People around the Queen are sad that all everyone was talking about is Prince Andrew and not Prince Philip” – like, what did you think was going to happen when you allowed a credibly accused rapist and human trafficker to walk the Queen of England down Westminster Abbey, in full view of cameras? Did the Queen and her courtiers honestly believe that no one was going to say sh-t about it? I think the courtiers know that the Queen is always going to sabotage the institution for Andrew and there’s nothing they can do about it, basically. So they just go around, banging their heads into walls and telling people that it’s “sad” people want to talk about something which is actually incredibly newsworthy. Not only that, the images of Andrew and the Queen walking arm in arm speaks to the fundamental dysfunction of the monarchy’s institutional power and privilege. The Queen and Andrew don’t actually give a f–k about how bad the optics are. They never cared. They never cared about Andrew’s victims. It was always a huge “f–k you” to everyone.
The Queen arrives in Westminster Abbey accompanied by the Duke of York for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.
The Queen arrives in Westminster Abbey accompanied by the Duke of York for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.
The Queen arrives in Westminster Abbey accompanied by the Duke of York for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.
The Queen arrives in Westminster Abbey accompanied by the Duke of York for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.
The Duke of York sits in Westminster Abbey for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.
TQ’s decision to front and centre PA obviously made a big news story after Flop tour as both showed RF completely out of step with the modern world.
Oh boy. We’re supposed to feel sorry for these people?
In my personal opinion it would have looked way better for her to be escorted by Charles, him being the heir and all, but what do I know?
Exactly. This “sadness” was completely avoidable.
I think the real problem is that the backlash against really was unanticipated – these people live in their own bubble, they really don’t understand why people would be upset about elevating Andrew. They were perhaps expecting people to be excited about the Queen being in good enough health to attend, excited about the jubbly (aren’t we all!!!) and oh, isn’t it nice that her favourite son is helping her, what a dutiful, handsome lad! They are DELUSIONAL.
I keep saying it, but I think Anne, as Philip’s favorite, was the obvious choice to walk ma’am, rhymes with ham, down the aisle.
And everyone must accept her word and judgment that everything is all A ok? Sure, just wipe memories clean and knuckle the foreheads in deference because her word is law. Not going to happen.
This outdated and corrupted worship of that institution and its arrogant leadership is exactly what enabled the monstrous crimes of Jimmy Savile.
Wow. “As she did when she made a statement about Camilla being Queen’s Consort, many people will now accept the Queen’s word and judgment.”
Looking to British CBers for this one. Does Elizabeth’s ‘word and judgment’ now clear Andrew of any wrong doing, social exile and commentary?
I myself thinking elevating a mistress to queen is far easier than saying its okay to be a pedophile rapist of trafficked girls.
Yep, that’s where my mind went, as well.
In the past, a monarch’s ‘word and judgment’ might be all it took with the public, but those days are far, far behind us as a society. If they (Betty, the men in gray) truly believe this is still the case, it just demonstrates how very out of touch they are. I mean, what incredible arrogance given what her son did.
The line about “ many people accepting the queen’s word and judgment “ makes me irrationally angry. Personally I’d like to believe that people have the ability to think critically and not take anything that the royals do/say as the truth but unfortunately I think that it’s just wishful thinking on my part.
I nearly spit tea all over my laptop when I read that part. They’re seriously trying to equate the no-shit inevitability of Queen Camilla with CHILD RAPE. The crime that we as a society have decided is pretty much the most despicable thing short of genocide.
These people and their sycophants do not live in the same reality as the rest of us. They can’t go 24 hours without saying or doing something that puts their irrelevance on display and makes a convincing case for abolition. We’re watching an autoregicide in real time.
That’s a huge NOPE from New Zealand.
The queen does not control truth, and she does not control this narrative. She’s mad? There are a LOT more people who are angry about her public support of her rapist son.
It’s the Year of our Beyonce 2022!
Nobody is in awe of you and your depraved family anymore. Welcome to the 21st Century!
👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻
Please remember that the Monarchy is based on “superior blood lines” to us mere mortals. They are our “Natural Superiors” because God made them. The Queen is God’s rep on the Salty Isle. So, if she determines that her son is to be forgiven, then everyone should listen because she is our natural superior!!
Got that peeps?
“many people will now accept the Queen’s word and judgment”. No, no I’m not accepting anything that the queen does/say and her judgment has been faulty for years.
The AUDACITY of that statement
Basic problem is institution itself being based on inherited power from specific bloodline and that can’t be modernized, can it? But with heavy heart I can see that the establishment do not want to change the status quo as Britain is still class based and elitist. At least the recent clown show has news articles written raising the question of the future of the monarchy and accountability of behaviour and expenditure. Mr Turk’s company “winning” a Pitch@the Palace award days after his millionaire client gifted PA 750 grand looks and sounds dodgy. Unsuccessful competitors complained afterwards as Mr Turk’s company won as a result of thousands of online votes whilst others only got hundreds. Amanda Thirsk received complaints about gaming or buying bots to succeed. She resigned in the wake of PA disastrous BBC interview and with PA then being suspended it is unclear whether the complaints didn’t proceed.
Not just the audacity but that there is no follow-up to that statement from R. Jobson stating, regardless of what the queen thinks, there is the “reality” of the modern world, and the seriousness of the allegations and Andrew’s signing an agreement with his accuser – nothing, just essentially R. J. saying the queen’s word is law in England. This, coming from what is supposedly one the more enlightened/less batsh*t crazy of their journalists. Remarkable. Instead, they are “sad” at people being justifiably appalled, not at the queen or Andrew’s nerve.
Judgement has left the building.
Betty should be sad her son is a pervert who was pals with a pervert who trafficked women.
She and her courtiers should have known d*mn good and well that allowing the perv to escort her would take the focus from Phillip. They’re either incredibly incompetent or being deliberately obtuse about this.
And, no, the people will not accept Betty’s word and judgment if she’s making incredibly bad decisions. There’s a huge difference between the public shrugging over ‘Queen Camilla’ years after Diana’s death and accepting a freaking pervert into the public sphere because mommy said so.
She gives new meaning to “A Mother’s Love”
The queen and Pedo are the living embodiment of that creepy AF children’s book, Love You Forever, where the mom is climbing in the window of her adult son, to rock him to sleep.
@Christine That book is so creepy! I never throw away books, but somehow people kept giving us copies and it was to the trash every time!
☝🏼 This! All of this.
“ They’re either incredibly incompetent or being deliberately obtuse about this.” I vote both, as they demonstrate every time they turn around.
Jobson has no credibility, but to say that the Queen’s imprimatur is all it takes to restore Paedrew is ludicrous. She’s tried it at every turn (BP statements as to his innocence, ride to church with much hilarity…), it didn’t work then, it won’t now.
This is why I despair of this awful relic of an institution ever going away by its own accord, because the people who write its history give it a pass over and over again and the people who live there seem to go along with it.
If Andrew had not walked in with the Queen, Philip still would not have been been the focus of the service, it would have been the absence of Harry, which is what the press wanted the day to be about. I doubt there would have been any “sadness” from the Palace if Harry was the whipping boy for that day.
THIS is what they are really salty about. Harry’s decision not to attend was fortuitous, because this stupid family and the rr can’t hide behind 8,000 “Harry is the worst” articles.
@amybee
They queen knew exactly what she was doing with the pedo walk down the isle.. this is exactly who she is, and she could have stepped in anytime to support the Sussex’s. She has the children she deserves. The world is no longer enamored with the pageantry of royals when it is used to hide a multitude of crimes and perversions.
I still can’t believe the Queen chose to be escorted into church by her son just days after the taxpayers/royals had to pay off the woman he can no longer legally deny he raped when she was a trafficked minor! Tourism should soar with that.
So clearly many people have not, in fact, accepted the Queen’s word and judgement, Jobson.
She’s spent her entire life dedicated to preserving the monarchy and now after more than seven decades in power she still can’t tell what’s good PR and what hurts her family image. She can’t even pretend to take sex trafficking seriously. It’s sad. It’s all sad.
“She’s spent her entire life dedicated to preserving the monarchy and now after more than seven decades in power she still can’t tell what’s good PR and what hurts her family image. She can’t even pretend to take sex trafficking seriously. It’s sad. It’s all sad.”
She has no moral compass. Take a look at her life and ask yourself – “When has she done anything good?”
Well what I was saying was she spent 70 years on the job, she’s still terrible at it, and she can’t even look like she cares about a sex trafficking scandal. So, no, I dont think she’s done much good. Which, again, is sad.
The hype over her longevity on the throne is on my last nerve. She is still so highly respected and revered by so many people not because of her sterling leadership skills or meaningful accomplishments, but ONLY because most of her reign took place when the world was completely different. There was one newspaper a day and that was that.
She likely would have been despised if she had to do it all in today’s world—after the internet came along, Twitter, SM, every single peasant having a cameraphone on their person at all times, and when there weren’t quick and effective ways for members of the public to blast their opinions about the monarchy out into the world, on multiple platforms, with a mere keystroke.
She just lucked out with timing, similar to JFK, who was also only as well-liked as he was because most of the dirt on him was never made public, so most people were unaware of his bullshit. IMO
In general, I have a lot of sympathy for 95 year olds who are asked to live through- and adapt to- such big and radical changes as have happened in their lifetimes. The world we live in now is not like it was even ten years ago, let alone seventy.
In this case, it just cannot be so hard to be a decent person. And where this 95 year old Queen is concerned, I think it’s clear that she never reacted or adapted well to any change at all. Protecting Andrew is immoral, gross, and damaging and any adult should be able to see that. Her instincts are terrible and it never ceases to amaze me that they’re still terrible and she’s never bothered to find people who could help her appropriately respond to crises. Her whole purpose is to keep the monarchy going (which is objectively a bad thing, but I think it is her purpose) and, like you said, the only thing she’s done right in that regard is hang on for decades longer than anyone else has managed.
She is selective in her “kindness” to family members. She even seemed to be warming up to Fergie, but now Fergie’s interviews seem to be slowing down and she is not going on a “defend Andrew tour.” Maybe Charles reined her in. She was not nice to Diana, Harry, and Meghan.
“People around Queen Elizabeth are sad that everyone isn’t focused on the fact that Harry didn’t spend a whole day travelling across continents to the UK for a 40 minute service”
There- fixed it.
A Continent and an ocean.
Let’s talk about Prince Philip for a second. Prince Philip may have loved Andrew because he was his son, but he definitely didn’t like him. If he were still alive, Andrew wouldn’t be attempting this comeback. There is a reason that Philip is in the public photos of Princess Beatrice’s wedding and Andrew isn’t. I don’t think Andrew would have been allowed to escort the Queen publicly like this if Philip was still alive. Andrew is in a worse position than he was when Beatrice had her wedding and Philip saw the writing on the wall. Maybe the The Queen needed to think a little bit harder about what Philip would have actually wanted. We probably still wouldn’t be talking about Philip, but that’s hardly the point.
Remember when Epstein died, and there were pics the next day of the Queen and Andrew riding to church together, and the next day Phillip made a very dramatic arrival Balmoral to kick out Andrew and Fergie. Like he wasn’t supposed to arrive until later and then bam, he shows up and Andrew and Fergie are gone. that wasn’t just bc he hated Fergie. That was because he knew those pics of the Queen and Andrew looked bad.
Along these lines, when a deranged was yelling at Richard Palmer on Twitter that no one would be more upset than Philip for the attacks on the queen, and what would he say if he was still alive, Palmer replied he thought Philip would have injected some common sense. I.e., absolutely put the kibosh on Andrew accompanying the queen anywhere knowing it would become the focus of all proceedings.
I was under the belief that Andrew was Lord Porchester’s son. To this day he is the only Mountbatten Windsor Male that has not gone bald or is not balding somewhat . Even Harry like William all developed a bald patch at the back of their heads in their mid thirties. Harry is a squarer face like his Uncle Lord Spencer (Diana’s Brother) so he can distract from his baldness by growing a beard.
He isn’t Porchie’s son. Andrew was conceived after Philip came back from a lengthy tour at sea, it was a sort of bandaid baby after a long separation. Even well into his 90s Prince Philip had a fair amount of hair. Porchester was bald by his sixties so hair is hardly the yardstick by which you can prove your parentage.
The palace is just sad that people are more focused on Andrew’s role at the service than harry’s absence.
People talked about Philip when he actually died. It was more than enough then.
The ONLY reason that perv isn’t in prison is because our FBI can’t touch him unless he leaves the country. I know all defenders say that Virginia was of age on UK soil, so “that’s okay”, but you know there has to be more than one girl supplied to him over the years by Epstein. If only someone who was younger than the UK age of consent would come forward, there might be a chance of getting him on criminal charges.
she was trafficked probably around the age of 13, and Andrew was friendly with the traffickers and paid visits to their homes where all the teenage girls were .
Yes, pedophiles who are unable to sweat do tend to steal.the spotlight. I cannot believe this group of turds considers themselves “noble ” in any way possible.
They don’t care because they’ve never had to suffer the consequences of their actions. I think that’s starting to change. Watch what happens when you protect & honor your rapist son.
I don’t know – if I were trying hard to keep TQ from doing something so stupid, I’d feel pretty sad that she went ahead and did it anyway.
Eurydice, I think the others are mad not sad. I’ve learned a lot about the royal family from the posts here, and I was a bit confused when people said that she was just doing what the men in gray told her to. I can’t imagine that they advised her to let Randy Andy walk her to her seat. Does she just dig in her heels on personal issues whenever she wants and gets her way? Man, her judgment is really, really poor. I’ve said in other posts that she no longer lives in the time that whatever she says is enough for her subjects. If she (and/or any of the other royals) believes that, she deserves whatever negative publicity she gets. It’s time someone made her understand that she should step back and let Chuck take over. He certainly can’t do worse than her, and there’s a slim possibility that he will actually believe that the people in the UK can and will think.
Sure, they’re mad. I’ll bet they’re even incandescent. But they can’t say that about TQ, so instead they’re “sad.”
There’s something very ironic about The Firm driving out Harry and Megan for allegedly not putting the monarchy first, only to see QEII torching her reputation for Andrew. So much for “duty first.”
So much for not embarrassing the queen or the monarchy with one’s actions! Don’t embarrass this pedophile protecting institution by working in the entertainment industry indeed.
Pretty sure the Queen and Andrew made it about Andrew.
To the great dismay of other royals who wanted Philip’s memorial to be about them.
The family motto isn’t ‘never complain, never explain’ because it uses the British media to do both things multiple times daily. It’s like PR diarrhea. The real BRF motto is: ‘never waste a wedding or a funeral to make it about me’.
Sigh.
Who needs TV’s ‘Survivor’ with this lot.
Andrew Windsor: the Royal Carbuncle. His mother thinks he’s a gem when he’s an abscess: a gross, pustulent, recurring, staph infection that she keeps nursing. All the Dr. Who fans will recognise him as Mr. Sweet, the red leech attached to Mrs Gillyflower’s chest in the episode “The Crimson Horror”. For all of her years she has neither judgment nor wisdom. She operates on experiences and intelligence crystallised in the 1950s.
That entire first sentence is passive voice and it’s KILLING ME. It should be ‘Andrew making an ass of himself overshadowed Philip’s memorial’, not ‘Philip’s memorial was overshadowed by Andrew making an ass of himself’.
Why do the Royal Reporters use so MUCH passive voice all the ding dang time! It’s one of the biggest things every one of my English/writing classes has gone over since high school. It pulls attention and import away from the one that carried out the action and leaves all the focus on the one/object experiencing the consequences of said action. It’s WEASEL WORDS, in the vein of ‘mistakes were made’ and such.
Oh SnoodleDumpling (great name, btw) you know why they use passive voice! Weasely indeed
It is cringeworthy to read those “mother loves her son” posts in comments sections in DM and other media. And she wanted HIM to escort her up the aisle, and so on and so forth.
This whole Andrew situation is worse when the bots put Harry and Meghan in the same category. And even worse where the cringeworthy mother love talk goes on and some just brush the episode with Andrew off and he really “did not do anything wrong.” Yet avoid talk of how the Queen had to pay all that money to settle the lawsuit.