People around Queen Elizabeth are ‘sad’ that everyone keeps focusing on Andrew

Maybe I’m missing something, but why are people still so focused on Prince Andrew’s role – escorting the Queen – at Prince Philip’s memorial last week? Andrew has been involved in like three huge scandals since then! Anyway, let’s talk about it again! People knew that Andrew would attend the service of thanksgiving, but even the royals were surprised when Andrew escorted his mother down Westminster Abbey, walking arm-in-arm for support. It was a visual signal and a reminder that QEII has always had Andrew’s back, that she’s always covered for him and paid his legal bills and given him money and paid off his victims. It was also a reminder that Andrew and the Queen are both so arrogant and tone-deaf that they believe Andrew can be rehabilitated, that he can “come back” to public life to some degree. Well, guess what? The Queen and Andrew are big mad that people didn’t like their big memorial appearance!

A memorial service honoring Prince Philip was overshadowed by the image of Queen Elizabeth entering Westminster Abbey on the arm of their disgraced son, Prince Andrew, leaving those around the monarch “sad.” The Queen, 95, and Prince Andrew, 62, traveled by car together from Windsor to the Service of Thanksgiving in London, where Andrew escorted his mother down the aisle before they took their seats. The unexpected move came just six weeks after Andrew settled a sexual assault lawsuit with his accuser Virginia Giuffre. “People around the Queen are sad that all everyone was talking about is Prince Andrew and not Prince Philip,” a royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. Royal commentator Robert Jobson says there was uneasiness among senior members of the royal family about the Queen’s decision, “but she insisted.” “It shows she wholeheartedly loves and believes her son,” Jobson, the author of Prince Philip’s Century. “As she did when she made a statement about Camilla being Queen’s Consort, many people will now accept the Queen’s word and judgment.”

“People around the Queen are sad that all everyone was talking about is Prince Andrew and not Prince Philip” – like, what did you think was going to happen when you allowed a credibly accused rapist and human trafficker to walk the Queen of England down Westminster Abbey, in full view of cameras? Did the Queen and her courtiers honestly believe that no one was going to say sh-t about it? I think the courtiers know that the Queen is always going to sabotage the institution for Andrew and there’s nothing they can do about it, basically. So they just go around, banging their heads into walls and telling people that it’s “sad” people want to talk about something which is actually incredibly newsworthy. Not only that, the images of Andrew and the Queen walking arm in arm speaks to the fundamental dysfunction of the monarchy’s institutional power and privilege. The Queen and Andrew don’t actually give a f–k about how bad the optics are. They never cared. They never cared about Andrew’s victims. It was always a huge “f–k you” to everyone.