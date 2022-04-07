The Academy moved up its meeting to discuss punishing Will Smith

The other day, I suggested that there was likely a shelf-life to conversations about Will Smith and the Oscars slap. I even said that two weeks was probably the limit to where people could freely offer up their opinions and say a bunch of sh-t about Will Smith. I think the Academy realized that too, that by their April 18th Board of Governors meeting, the anger towards Smith would no longer be urgent and palpable and the demands to punish him harshly would have largely dissipated. So the Academy higher-ups decided to push the meeting up to this coming Friday. Likely in the hope that there’s still a market to, like, take away Will’s Oscar and ban him for life, probably.

The Academy Board of Governors will meet this Friday, April 8, to discuss the actions and consequences for Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock during the 94th Oscars telecast. Originally scheduled to meet on April 18, in a letter obtained exclusively by Variety, the move comes after Smith’s resignation from the Academy. “I am calling a board meeting for this Friday morning, April 8, at 9:00 a.m. PT, rather than the previously scheduled April 18 meeting, to address possible sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars broadcast on March 27,” the letter begins. Signed by Academy president David Rubin, the letter states: “Following Mr. Smith’s resignation of his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility, and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies. It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion.” Rubin references the date change as “in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr. Smith from membership.” The meeting is set to take place virtually over Zoom.

The letter explained that the April 18th date was originally set to give Will time to consult a lawyer or prepare some kind of defense, or merely plead with the Academy to allow him to stay an AMPAS member. Because Will willingly gave up his Academy membership, he’s no longer expected to offer a defense or statement. Perhaps the meeting will be a mere formality, with everyone agreeing that all they need to do is issue a forceful statement condemning violence and acknowledging Will’s apology and his resignation. But I still believe some shenanigans are afoot. I bet they’ll find some new way to make it sound like Will is the worst predator they’ve ever seen! Nvm about Harvey Weinstein, Casey Affleck, Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, Mel Gibson, and on and on.