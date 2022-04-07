Body cream that smells amazing, vegan lip butter and natural essential oils



From CB: Now that spring is here and I’m hiking again I’ve reordered the best bug spray I’ve found – Sawyer 12 hour Picaridin spray. I’ve had a tick-borne illness so I’m very careful now and this stuff really keeps ticks off me. It also doesn’t smell as bad as brands like Deep Woods Off. I make sure to always have some on hand and keep it in my car. Here are some more products Hecate and I are looking at.



A hydrating lip butter that comes in so many colors

From CB: Melixir Vegan Lip Butter is cruelty free, vegan and formulated with shea butter and agave. It comes in 11 colors and in clear, all for $12. There’s a 10% off coupon and a option to buy a three pack and save. These have over 4,400 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. The color is sheer and reviewers say they feel nice and that the moisturizing color lasts a long time. “I have tried many of them from Elf, Vaseline, Physicians formula, etc. this one is the best. The color is light and goes on evenly, it lasts all day, I only need to reapply if I eat something. Best of all, it’s not sticky or goopy. It’s a light formula and it doesnt feel like you have a bunch of layers on your lips.” “This is my first time getting this brand of vegan lip butter and I don’t even know where to begin! It’s my most favorite item! Even on days where I am not wearing any make up, it’s my go to! It goes with everything and it really brings out the natural color of my lips.”

Spray that professionals use to break in shoes



From CB: This product comes as a recommendation from a reader (thank you!). I’ve never heard of it before, but FootMatters Professional Boot & Shoe Stretch Spray is used to help break in new shoes and stretch too-tight shoes. It doesn’t stain or spot and works on so many different types of shoes including leather, suede, canvas and linen. It has over 23,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it really works to help break shoes in, make painful shoes comfortable, and make shoes fit again after weight gain. “[My cowboy boots] were too narrow… and they hurt like a b****!!! Then I found this spray. The minute it arrived I threw the boots on, sprayed them down, and put my feet in with 2 pairs of socks on. About 2 hours later they were dry and my feet fit PERFECTLY!!!”

A great-smelling body cream with hemp oil



From CB: I have Hempz Coconut and Watermelon. It smells so nice, it makes my skin very soft and I swear it makes me feel relaxed after I use it. This listing is for 17 ounces of body cream and it comes in so many scents like pomegranate, green tea and pear and pineapple and melon. This has over 108,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and an A on Fakespot. Most reviewers like it as much as I do. “I LOVE this product. I actually was introduced to it by Ipsy and fell in love with it the first time I used it. It smells sooooo good and works great! My skin gets very dry and my hands crack bad in winter time. After using this problem, my hands and body stayed crack free for days.” “This WORKS, lasts, no greasy feeling yet still feels moisturized.”

A vase fountain to create a relaxation spot



From Hecate: I was inspired by Kendall Jenner’s backyard spot so I looked for water features. They can be very expensive, but I tried building one once and it wasn’t really any cheaper. I found some that were under $40 but they either had terrible reviews or were tiny. This one is $84 and almost identical to the one I have (it’s made by the same company). I love it because it has a good water sound for a bubbling fountain. It’s 17 inches tall so it’s a nice size to put seats around. And it has an internal light that looks beautiful at night. One photo also showed it doubling as a bird bath, which I hadn’t considered. This fountain is rated higher than most of the low priced ones, earning 4.4 stars from almost 300 reviews and Fakespot rated it an A. I agree with this customer about how the light reflects off the water’s ripple, “The white led lights… outside shimmer almost like flames at night.” Many people commented about how much they liked the water sound, “Super easy to put together and sounds beautiful. I have it in the back of my patio and can still hear it inside the house.” I live in California, so my winters are mild. But I’ve had mine outside for over two years and it hasn’t chipped yet. Just remember to place it where you want it before you fill it with water.

A lick mat to help dogs with anxiety



From Hecate: Now that folks are going back to work, they’re worried about their pandemic pets. There are a lot of great products to help dogs with anxiety. These ‘lick bowls’ come highly recommended. The texture inside the bowl provides a soothing activity and the food encourages them to keep licking. In addition to de-stressing the dog, it promotes dental health and slower feeding, which helps with digestion. There are quite a few varieties but this one from Likckimat is the Amazon Choice with over 3,000 reviews. There are four colors available for $16 each. They’re machine-washable and both freezable and microwaveable. And although they are durable, always watch your dog with a new item when they first interact with it because some dogs can chew up anything. This received 4.5 stars from Amazon and ReviewMeta confirmed. A lot of dog owners said this worked when nothing else had before, “It’s extremely engaging, the right level or difficulty and my 7 month old pit mix loves it! I filled it with peanut butter and it kept her occupied for a good 30 minutes.” If you read through the reviews, you can pick up a recipe or two, “Our corgi puppy LOVES her new LickiMat Wobble. I’ve started feeding all of her meals in it – her kibble mixed with a little wet food or greek yogurt.” Several customers recommend freezing the bowl with the food in so the dog will use it longer.

A styling lotion for sleek hair



From Hecate: I was reading about some leave-in treatment on another site and I realized I’ve never posted about Bb’s Don’t Blow It styling lotion. I have been in love with this stuff since the first time I used it. I generally just wash and go with my hair. So my hair is usually pretty blah. But with Don’t Blow It, it looks like I styled it without the bother. As the name implies, you put in a little spot of lotion while your hair is damp and leave it. I won’t lie, it’s not cheap, but it does last a really long time so it averages out. Amazon has a 2 oz. bottle for $20 if you want to try it out. This one is for fine hair but they make a thick version as well (which is what I use). The reviews on Amazon rated it 4.2 stars but some of the reviewers didn’t even know how to use it properly. If you use it as directed, you’ll have heart eyes. For those who agree, one said it even worked with blow drying, “It adds volume, bounce, and manageability even if I blow dry my hair. I’ve noticed some of my curl returning.” That’s great but again, the point is, you don’t have to blow dry. Most agreed it’s the perfect product for the person who doesn’t like fuss in the morning, “DON’T BLOW IT (for fine hair) is the lazy wavy girl’s dreeeeam.” Also, Don’t Blow It is unisex so if the men in your world need a little help in the coiffure department, here it is.

100% natural essential oil blends



From Hecate: I’m leaning pretty heavily on essential oils this year. I use them in all my baths and for headaches, stress and to help me sleep. These have over 100 varieties available, some single element and some blends. Each bottle is priced between $8-$15, depending on the oil. Considering you only use a few drops at a time, they last a while. I’m really interested in the blends, like the activity blend or the bedtime blend. But they have some I’ve never used like Black Pepper and Cilantro. The Gya Labs oils have over 100,000 reviews with 4.5 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. I haven’t used them on my face yet but after reading reviews, I’m going to start, “I don’t see a single crows foot, toe, NADA. You ladies know how picky we can be in that mirror, and I swear I haven’t seen this lack of a single crow toe in at least 3-4 YEARS.” And since these are all natural, you can apply them directly to the skin our even to the gums, if you need to, like this person who was having molar trouble, “This helps SO much more for pain relief than any of the typical numbing gel products out there, plus—it smells and tastes better.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.