A travel skincare set, a comfy fleece vest and effective mold remover



So many people bought the charcuterie board we featured and it is sadly now sold out! I guess we're all looking for easier ways to entertain this holiday season. I found another bestselling charcuterie board if you're still looking for one. This charcuterie board from Unique Bamboo is on sale for Prime Members for under $30 and comes with utensils that slide out. Plus it has an instant $5 off coupon making it around $24! It has 4.8 stars and the same score on Reviewmeta. People say it's beautiful, easy to set up and easy to clean. "Not only is it great quality, but the size is perfect to house multiple snack options. The tray filled with utensils is awesome and they are great quality too. I love the trenches along three sides of the board. This was a great place for crackers and nuts. Clean up was really simple, hot water, scrubbing brush and soap. This will be my go to for gifts moving forward."

Acrylic display risers for entertaining, holiday displays and more



From CB: I like watching Dollar Tree DIY craft videos on YouTube, even though I’m not that crafty. One of my favorites is She So Craftdee. She has these acrylic risers she uses to show off her creations and now I’m in the market for some. You get six acrylic risers for under $14 and they come in either small and medium sizes. These have over 6,200 ratings, 4.3 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say they’re great for jewelry, home decor, food and more. “I have been using the same set of these for the past three years for trade shows and they never falter. They’re really sturdy and have a good weight to them. I often stack them on top of each other/use them in conjunction with other sets to create various heights around my display.” “I found they are perfect for displaying my collection of glass paperweights and glass ornaments, also my mineral and rough gemstone collections.”

Mold and mildew stain remover that really works



From CB: I got some of this stuff from Lowes to use on the stained sealant around the bottom of my shower. I was surprised at how quickly and how well it worked! It does smell like bleach so you’ll want to crack a window, but it really got rid of most of the stains within a few minutes with hardly any scrubbing, I was surprised. Mold Armor mold and mildew remover has 4.6 stars, over 2,300 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Most reviewers say it works as well as I experienced. “I was expecting a tired arm from scrubbing grout, but after a healthy squirt I walked away for a few minutes and when I got back it had gone from a very dark grey to almost stark white. I just sprayed it down and was done. It has only been a week, but there has been no return of any mold.” “This stuff works great! Just sprayed it on, turned on the fan and opened the window and closed the bathroom door. Came back 10 mins later to rinse it off and the pink mold was gone!”

A set of sanitary travel toothbrushes



From CB: I have some travel toothbrushes but they’re square and you have to pop them out to use. These ergonomically designed travel toothbrushes by Gum fold into the vented handle for storage. A pack of two is on sale for 50% off at just $2.69. These have over 7,700 ratings, 4.7 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say they’re convenient, soft and sturdy. Some use them as their everyday toothbrush. “I prefer these toothbrushes not only for traveling but also for home because they come with a built-in case. I like these because they work well, are easy to use, easy to store, and don’t take up any space.” “These toothbrushes are great for the gym and for travel.”

A moisturizing travel skincare kit that can transform your skin



From CB: This is a set of five travel-sized skincare essentials by trusted brand Elf. This has over 2,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and an A on Fakespot. They’re all under an ounce, with the balm and eye cream just 6 and 7g each, and people say they last longer than expected. These are formulated for dry skin but are said to work with other skin types. “I love this! I wish I bought elf sooner, these products lasted me a good amount of time. It makes your face glow. The under eye cream is the best part believe it or not!” “The difference in 3 days is amazing! It has really calmed my skin down and is quickly clearing it up. I am so impressed with these products.”

A fleece vest that’s comfortable and stylish



From Hecate: Last time I was at my mom’s she loaned me her fleece vest. It was so comfy, I don’t think I took it off my whole visit. Vests are great for layering. Especially if you’re one of those people who’s always cold. They also help if you’re having hot flashes: it’s just the right amount of warmth but easy enough to shed. I really like the fit of these. These are much higher rated than other vests, earning 4.5 stars from over 2,100 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Plus, this vest usually runs $35 but it’s on sale for $24 this week. It comes in 16 rich colors and in sizes XS-XXL. There are some comments that say you should size up but others say they fit perfectly. I think it depends on how you plan to wear it. Just pay close attention to the measurements on the size chart. A lot of people got these for work, “Fleece vests are a part of my work uniform, this is a nice lightweight vest that allows me to stay warm without overheating. The thin fleece is as soft on the inside as the out.” Apparently it’s made pretty well, “Very warm to wear. It appears to be well sewn and I have had no issues with the zip. The zippered pockets and deep enough for me to get my hands in.”

Nontoxic moth traps can get rid of pantry moths



From Hecate: Although I live in Southern California and it never gets that cold, our wildlife used to observe some form of seasonal activity. So I was surprised that I was still having an issue with flying bugs in my kitchen in November. But I read up on it and due to warmer temps overall and central heating etc., moth season is now year-round. I have a blue light electric zapper for the bad months but I’m going to try these Dr. Killigan’s Pantry Moth Traps for the winter. They are non-toxic, organic glue traps that go in the cupboards directly to protect those items. They come in a pack of six for $17 and a choice of blue or black design. I don’t care much what my moth traps look like, but these are kind of cool looking. They have also earned 4.6 stars from over 22,400 reviews and Fakespot gave them an A. One reviewer who said pantry moths come in her bird seed, said you can buy cheaper but it’s a waste of money, “If you’re reluctant about trying this brand, or you’re thinking that you’ll save a few bucks trying another brand that maybe has 7 traps and is a few dollars less, please save yourself the time and hassle. We made that mistake, and ended up throwing them away after following the directions step by step, and leaving them out for a month.” This poor reviewer deals with swarms and said this product eliminated the issue, “I’m on my 5th order of these. After a couple dozen (moths) get stuck, it’s best to use a fresh trap because they have a lower chance of getting stuck to the trap if they can step on their dead friends and eject themselves out the other end.” ***One big note, these traps are for Kitchen Moths Only. The company does make traps for clothing moths though, if you need those as well.

A convenient lap desk with a mouse pad and phone holder



From Hecate: This lap desk fits up to a 15” laptop with a bumper to prevent whatever you’re working on from falling off. It also has a mouse pad built in. This is actually good for me because I have a love-hate relationship with my laptop’s touchpad. So I use my mouse with my laptop all the time. Plus it has a phone holder so you have everything you need right at your fingertips. There are four finishes for $35 but the white marble finish is only $30. (There’s also a pink finish but it’s $47 and you have to go to a third party seller.) The lap desk is an Amazon best seller and has almost 30,000 reviews, 4.8 stars and a B on Fakespot. Customers say it’s solid and light, “Despite being light, it still feels very sturdy. I am sure the wood is some sort of particle board (I could be wrong but I don’t think I am) but it still feels like it will hold up well.” Like me, most people were sold by the mouse pad and phone holder, “I do have to mention that the mouse pad feature and cell phone/disk drive holder slot is a game-changer.” Something a few people noted was they wish the mouse pad had a bumper too as their mouse would slide off.

