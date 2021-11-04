Dean Winters opens up about how much pain he’s in constantly after amputations


Chronic pain can be unbearable to live with. Oz actor and Allstate Insurance spokesperson, Dean Winters, has been suffering from chronic neuropathy and pain for over a decade. In 2009, Dean had a bacterial infection that caused him to go into cardiac arrest. He developed gangrene and had to have two toes and half of his thumb amputated. Dean has since had at least ten surgeries. He told his story to Page Six:

“I haven’t taken a step since 2009 without being in pain,” the 57-year-old actor exclusively told Page Six. “I’ve got neuropathy on, you know, on a whole different level where I can’t feel my hands and my feet. But if I stepped on a pebble, it’s like I go through the roof.”

In June of that year, Winters contracted a bacterial infection and went into cardiac arrest for over two minutes during an ambulance ride across Central Park. Paramedics revived him, but he suffered through multiple operations and gangrene, which resulted in the amputation of two toes and half of a thumb.

“It’s a very weird dichotomy. It’s like, it’s very hard to figure out. Nothing you can do about it,” he said. “I’ve been sucking it up because, you know, the alternative is not a place where I want to be.”

It’s crazy if you look in the Webster dictionary, the Old English definition of the word ‘mayhem’ is ‘one with amputations.’”

[From Page Six]

I have suffered from chronic pain since my time in the military and it is debilitating. I could not imagine having amputations and phantom pain neuropathy. I love watching Dean as Mayhem in the Allstate commercials, he has some of the best comedic timing. Dean will always be that guy in Sex and the City who was constantly scratching his testicles. I was heartbroken to learn about the pain and suffering Dean has been going through. I can’t believe that some random bacteria infection wreaked so much havoc on his life. I also can’t believe he coded for two minutes. That must have been scary. The fact that he continues to work despite the constant pain is a testament to the love of his craft. The only thing that gets me out of bed despite my back, neck and joint pain is my love of photography. I send Dean all the love. Hopefully, science will find a breakthrough for those of us who suffer from chronic pain.

Embed from Getty Images

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to “Dean Winters opens up about how much pain he’s in constantly after amputations”

  1. Oliphant says:
    November 4, 2021 at 7:15 am

    Poor guy! I loved him as Liz lemon’s shady ex

    Reply
    • OliveFull says:
      November 4, 2021 at 7:17 am

      The Beeper King!

      Reply
    • Christina says:
      November 4, 2021 at 7:36 am

      He was dio good as the beeper king!

      I love this actor so. He’s so talented at everything he does.

      Reply
    • smcollins says:
      November 4, 2021 at 8:08 am

      He was on 30 Rock? Now I have to go back and fully commit myself to watching it (only seen episodes here & there, wasn’t a faithful viewer). He was great on Oz and of course as Mayhem (I miss those commercials). I remember he was in an early episode of Sex and the City as Carrie’s f*ck buddy whom she tries to actually date but turns out they’re only good together in bed, not in the “real” world.

      Reply
  2. Tw says:
    November 4, 2021 at 7:22 am

    Oh the nostalgia. I remember back in the day when I first moved to NYC and he would booty call my friend Ipek, who went on to rip off the idea for Kiini, the crocheted bikinis. It’s a small world.

    Reply
    • Merricat says:
      November 4, 2021 at 7:49 am

      Lol, was that back in his OZ days? I was slightly acquainted with him and his brothers. His family is quite well-to-do.

      Reply
  3. fluffybunny says:
    November 4, 2021 at 7:33 am

    He was on GMA3 yesterday and his mom actually calls him Mayhem.

    Reply
  4. Mireille says:
    November 4, 2021 at 7:40 am

    Still handsome.

    Reply
  5. Monica says:
    November 4, 2021 at 7:40 am

    I adore him. I had no idea of his health issues. I’m so glad he’s still with us, still working, and able to keep some perspective. And the same to you, Oya.

    Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    November 4, 2021 at 7:49 am

    Ryan O’Reily from Oz

    Reply
  7. J ferber says:
    November 4, 2021 at 8:01 am

    I feel bad for him. I wish he could have pain management that helped him. Sending good vibes his way.

    Reply
  8. Shanaynay says:
    November 4, 2021 at 8:18 am

    He will always be Dennis from 30 Rock to me! Love him and wish him the best.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment