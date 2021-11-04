Dakota Johnson: ‘Cancel culture is such a f—ing downer. I hate that term’

Dakota Johnson covers the latest issue of the Hollywood Reporter. She’s promoting her turn in The Lost Daughter, which is Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature film directorial debut. There is, as always, a lot of Oscar chatter about this one. We’ll see if there’s still chatter in late December, but who knows. I’ll include the trailer at the end of the post – because the film also has Olivia Colman in the lead role, I suspect it will be pretty Oscar-baity. You can read the full THR piece here. Some highlights from Dakota:
The meaning behind her new “heaven” tattoo: “I was thinking, ‘What if this life is heaven, and this is as good as it gets? Then what?’ Because during COVID, I started to feel pretty dark. It felt inspiring to embrace [that existential question] in a different way. And to be more aware of what I can do in each little minute to make things feel better for me and the people around me. And that’s truly just a choice. It’s just a decision.”
Dakota fought for the role in The Lost Daughter: “I hadn’t ever read women written like that. Nina is struggling, she’s disappearing. To have this woman whose internal landscape is so different than what she’s projecting, that was really, really special. Because you see her, and no one is thinking about that girl’s mind. I am not a mother, but I know what it feels like to be scared or to be like, ‘Will I be a good mother?’ But for some reason, there’s this stigma around talking about that. And there’s a stigma around having just the thought of, ‘What if I walked out that f–king door? For a week or a minute for a cigarette.’ But you’re not supposed to say that out loud. Why? It’s so human and so relatable.”
She always wanted to be an actress: “Acting was always — truly always — what I wanted to do. Even when I was so little and I would be on set with my mom, it was a deep craving to do it. I wanted to look at everybody doing their jobs. I couldn’t get enough.”
Her parents told her she had to finish high school: “If it were up to me, I would’ve left school. But my parents wanted me to finish, which was ironic because the first half of my life was traveling and never going to school and being with a tutor. I didn’t go to a full year of school until I was 11, and that was in San Francisco because my dad was filming Nash Bridges.”
A childhood spent on sets & different schools. “Maybe it was destabilizing, but I never looked at it that way. I was raised by lots of people, my mom and my dad and then stepparents and nannies and tutors and friends and teachers and then friends’ parents and boyfriends’ parents. I wanted to learn from everybody. And I still am like that. I’m grateful to my parents and my crazy life because the only reason I am the way I am is because of how I grew up. And that came with seeing some gnarly things as a kid, having to deal with adult content at a young age and also having a public life at times. But then also on the lighter side of that, things that were really beautiful and privileged and educational and the travel and the art and the artists. It was both: It was dark, dark, dark, dark, and it was light, light, bright lights.”
On Me Too, and working with Johnny Depp, Shia LaBeouf & Armie Hammer: “I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people… I had an incredible time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It’s just really sad. I do believe that people can change. I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people. I think there’s definitely a major overcorrection happening. But I do believe that there’s a way for the pendulum to find the middle. The way that studios have been run up until now, and still now, is behind. It is such an antiquated mindset of what movies should be made, who should be in them, how much people should get paid, what equality and diversity look like. Sometimes the old school needs to be moved out for the new school to come in. But, yeah, cancel culture is such a f–king downer. I hate that term.”
WTF is she even talking about with the Me Too stuff? It’s not her responsibility to cape for those men or condemn them, but maybe acknowledge that their sh-t isn’t just “cancel culture run amok.” Johnny Depp physically, emotionally and financially abused his now ex-wife. Armie Hammer is accused of rape! Shia LaBeouf is accused of physical and emotional abuse. Dakota can say “it’s not my business” or “no comment” but her answer completely sucks.
No duh those predatory douchés wouldn’t have treated HER that way. She’s got her parents and their legacy to protect her. God, I get so mad at people who say: Well, I NEVER saw that. Of course not! You’re aren’t the vulnerable, and therefore, attractive target. Argghghggghjnvfdvjfdccvbnn
Exactly! She’s not a vulnerable person. So it’s easy for her to say people can change. Let’s see her say that after she gets abused by a partner. Insufferable.
Like Gwennie, her parents were legacies. No, Weinstein didn’t do to her what he did to others or if he did she went along with it because look at her career.
This a million times!
Abusers don’t abuse everyone and can we stop with the pity party about losing artists who turn out to be rapists? There are many, many other artists that maybe wouldn’t do the same thing, but would do something equally brilliant.
I agree that people should be allowed to change and evolve. That is not what me too or “cancel culture” is about. People became angry when they saw people repeatedly doing the same thing and/or not showing remorse, even publically attacking their victims. Growth takes time, genuine acknowledgement of what was wrong, and a lot of work. The people who get “cancelled” don’t do that.
Also the term cancel culture has been co-opted by the right and implies that there’s some secret vote where we decide who we’ll continue to support. It’s actually just many people who individually choose to no longer support that person because of their behaviour. If that makes them no longer a good financial investment for studios, that’s on them.
The last answer was very inarticulate. She was all over the place. Whatever “over correction” means threw me off — she went off on a tangent or something.
Ugh, what a terrible response.
I quite like her and at the same time not really surprised by her comments. She grew up in the industry so some part of her will always feel the need to both side the issue. You can not in the same breath say you feel for the abusers then say you feel for the victims as well. I don’t get why she brings up cancel culture only one of these people truly lost his career. The rest are still working. I hope she can in the future look back at her comments and see how problematic it was.
Oh, brother.
You know what else is a bummer?
People who act like actual abusers and rapists are somehow being judged harshly.
PS Plenty of these assholes still have thriving careers, including Johnny Depp. Ask Mel Gibson if he’s hurting for work or accolades despite being a violent, abusive, anti-Semitic monster.
I am so tired of people trying so hard to walk the redemption road for these men – so far as I have heard, all of them are unrepentant and have only offered half apologies that mostly involved whining about cancel culture and being “misunderstood”. Sometimes people are bad and they do what they do because they like it and they know they can get away with it. Like, Arnie Hammer has been quiet, but trust that not far down the line someone is going to give him an Oscar bait job and people will fall all over themselves to hear “his side” of the story.
Yay, we found a new best friend for Scarjo!
Haha! I needed a laugh thanks. That’s the perfect answer.
I generally really like Dakota but oof, that Me Too answer is just messy and all over the place. Unfortunately she’s worked with three men who have caused very real harm and abuse, not just like, tweeted something offensive.
That said, it shouldn’t be on her to answer for their major issues. That’s a difficult thing to ask of someone. They’re her former coworkers, and I’m tired of the press asking women to comment on their colleagues’ problems that they probably know little about and shouldn’t speak on to begin with.