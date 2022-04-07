The New European’s cover is ‘Monarchy, RIP’: what happens after the Queen passes?

Well well. This is the cover of the latest issue of The New European: “Monarchy. RIP.” The actual headline is “Does The Firm have a future? In a jubilee year, the Queen is hugely popular. And yet the monarchy’s future is uncertain once she departs the stage.” The piece is by Clive Irving and you will be surprised by how critical it is. Irving compliments Queen Elizabeth II, of course, but he also makes her sound like a relic of a world which does not exist anymore. The point of the piece is the same point that many have made in recent years: when QEII is gone, the British monarchy will go through some things. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
The Queen’s health: The Queen’s health suddenly became an issue. And concerns about the mortality of the monarch have inevitably led to questions about the mortality of the monarchy itself. In November, the Queen was driven from Windsor to the King Edward VII hospital in London where she was detained overnight for unexplained “preliminary investigations”. After that, the palace seemed evasive about her condition. And it was nearly five months before she was able to make another public appearance, at Westminster Abbey for a service of thanksgiving for the life of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
The re-emergence of Prince Andrew & the disastrous Flop Tour: The consequences of that appearance were, to say the least, unfortunate, particularly abroad. After months of banishment from public life, Prince Andrew re-emerged as his mother’s escort, supporting her in and out of the abbey as she walked with the help of a stick. While it was good to know that she was mobile again, the apparent rehabilitation of Andrew sent a message that the Windsor court, if not the Queen herself, did not care that, for most of the world, Andrew’s banishment for his entanglement in the sex-trafficking network of Jeffrey Epstein was well merited and should have been permanent. This, along with the fiasco of a royal tour of the Caribbean by Prince William and Kate just days before that at times resembled a rerun of a 1950s grand imperial progress through the colonies, suggested that the House of Windsor did not understand the peril it faced once the Queen was gone.
Does Charles actually know how to modernize? Whether Charles has the kind of executive grasp to carry out such a task is questionable. The Queen’s move to permanent residence at Windsor Castle has exacerbated the impression that the management of the firm is unravelling. There were already failures of communication and coordination between the Queen’s court, now split between Buckingham Palace and Windsor, and the one established by Charles at Clarence House, which seems to think and behave like a restless new court-in-waiting.
Everything changed in 2017: Internecine tensions have gone unchecked since the departure in 2017 of Christopher Geidt, who in 10 years as the Queen’s private secretary was said to have been “the safest pair of hands” she ever had. His rule ended because of complaints to their mother from both Charles and Andrew. Charles wanted to take over more of the Queen’s work than Geidt thought appropriate, and Andrew complained that Geidt was too keen to police his business projects and spending habits.
Bad management: Clarence House said that Charles “had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours”. There were echoes here of the claim, following Meghan Markle’s complaint about racism and the lack of diversity in the staffing of the royal household, that this had come as a surprise to the family. In this case, the “no knowledge” defence is similarly self-indicting. When a business has your name on it there is a fiduciary duty (if not a moral one) to keep an eye on it. You can’t just slink away into the bushes when it blows up.
KP is a minor player?? If Charles is serious about bringing about significant systemic change to the apparatus of the monarchy, he could start by consolidating the management around one court, not three (the third, the Cambridges’ at Kensington Palace, is a minor player).
The collective monarchy: Once this set-up becomes clear, with tentacles sliding into many corners of the nation’s business, it becomes obvious that diminishing or abolishing the monarchy in one clean and bloodless strike wouldn’t be easy. “The collective monarchy” has a mutual interest in the continuity of the crown. One of the most consequential things to understand about Elizabeth II’s reign is that she has had so long in the job that she fully mastered all the levers of this system, covert and public. Unfortunately, this included allowing herself and her family to work in some shady places on behalf of what was perceived as the national interest.
What’s to be done? But isn’t a “modern monarchy” an oxymoron? You can’t modernise something depending so much for its authenticity on archaic symbolism without greatly weakening its appeal. The so-called bicycle monarchies of Holland and Scandinavia are neutered to the point of irrelevance. One option would be to “neutron” the show by removing all the royals and leaving the opulence – the palaces, the pageants – as the most potent revenue-raisers of the British tourist industry. But that wouldn’t work because the royal family are themselves the gift that keeps on giving to the global celebrity industry, which is basically writing the daily click-bait narrative that pulls so many visitors to our shores.
Irving’s point – which, again, has been made before – is that the idea of ending the monarchy makes sense in many different ways, but that it wouldn’t be as simple as crossing King Charles off a list. The monarchy is too entrenched and there are too many people who “benefit” from the status quo, and the people who benefit from it are the very ones who are in a position to turn Britain into a republic. I’m left with the impression that when King Charles accedes the throne, what will actually happen is that the bureaucracy of the British government will just weaken the monarchy gradually, to the point where the royals are basically powerless, an inbred sideshow soap opera. I also think it’s notable that Irving basically doesn’t even give William the time of day – William is largely a non-entity in the larger political throne games being played. Which in itself is notable.
The treatment of KP and Basher as minor players is notable but unsurprising. A lot of the post-Flop Tour spin has been Basher’s desire to be “credible”. Basher is obsessed with being perceived as powerful and statesman like and it’s the fact that he isn’t and his father and brother are that drives him insane on the daily.
Billy the basher will never be credible. He pissed away the goodwill he and his wife got after their wedding by being lazy, envious and incandescent. Then Harry married the kind of woman he wished he had so he decided to focus all his attention on destroying her. He also surrounds himself with people in his own image; incompetent and unable to read a room. He will be 40 soon with no legacy and terra cacas has not given him the reputation he wants. Good luck to the House of Windsor. I don’t think it will fall completely after the queen goes but their days are numbered.
Oh I don’t think William wishes he married someone like Megan. William would never be able to tolerate someone competent who has her own shine. He wants to be the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral.
“Terra cacas.” Took me a whole minute. But I got it. Brilliant!
What I would give to be able to watch William as he reads that paragraph, about KP being a “minor player” ☠️
I actually said “ooof” out loud and cringed just a bit at that.
On the other hand you reap what you sow 🤷 and it looks like its close to harvest for William
Once the Queen does pass,I do think that its a good idea to keep one court. Everything should be under BP.
I agree. All the houses are running around like headless chickens trying to destroy each other.
Prince Charles did exactly this years ago when he insisted all three Courts should work together from one office in BP. It wasn’t successful because the senior staff from each of the Courts sabotaged the scheme. Ultimately the Queen is responsible because she didn’t support Charles.
Charles is now in a much stronger position. He is effectively in charge. Recent appearances have revealed certain hints that Charles is acting as King eg, at the Commonwealth Service William bowed to Camilla and Kate curtsied to her. It was a blink and you’ll miss it moment when William bowed to Camilla but the bow was there before he greeted her with the usual polite kiss. Kate’s curtsey was explained by the DM as her having to stoop to kiss Camilla because of the wide brimmed hat. But it was a curtsey. I didn’t notice the same gestures for Charles but it was probably the case that they had already seen him that morning.
The Memorial Service had the Cambridges seated in the second row. The front row was for the Queen’s children, their spouses and the two youngest grandchildren. Kate was placed directly behind Princess Anne’s husband.
I think we will see some significant changes in the coming weeks.
@Jais, totally agree. As it stands now, it’s an absolute shitshow.
@Noki, I have no idea why I just replied to your comment with “@Jais.”
I swear to god I feel like I’m losing my everloving mind lately! That was meant to be a reply to you.
@jais here and was also confused! But agree with you guys about the one court. Although then Charles might have to interact with William more which would be the only downside.
Everything should but I doubt it will. William will insist on using duchy funding for his own office and he’ll keep doing whatever he wants or doesn’t want. That’s the issue – its BP vs. Clarence house vs. KP. Once the queen passes we’ll just have CH vs. KP. It will be interesting to see if Charles is able to control William but if he can’t control him now while he’s funding him, what’s he going to do when W is Duke of Cornwall?
William is an adult so Charles is never going to be able to control him. Bribe him, maybe, but not control.
I mean they’re all adults lol and control is always a constant issue. That’s part of what makes The Firm so problematic and toxic IMO.
We all know Charles has no desire to reside at BP. He very much wants to stay at CH!
PC should have left Geidt alone so maybe somebody would have policed PA. I like that he attacks their “no knowledge” defense. He is right, you can’t modernize something that depends on a leader who is non-elected but simply there by reason of the correct sperm donor/birth canal. Outside of possibly, royal weddings, do they really bring that much tourism?
The impression I’m getting of KP is that it reflects the Cambridges themselves. It’s full of probably nepotism hires (friends or the children of friends) who want to do little work and aren’t good at the work they do do. But it still wants respect and to be treated like it’s important so it periodically stirs itself to throw the occasional tantrum.
As for the value of celebrity. I think it’s overstated. Nobody skips Versaille because there isn’t a king there anymore.
France is the most visited country and without a monarch, imagine that.
Yeah I think for most people the extent that royalty is a “draw” is for the history and the buildings etc. Like when I think of visiting England, Windsor Castle is interesting to me and would be a place I would want to visit but not because the Queen currently lives there, you know? And the Tower of London interests me more anyway lol. I guess a few people go to see the Trooping or something but I imagine most of that tourism is local or coincidental (i.e. people plan a trip and then realize hey the Trooping is that weekend so they go.)
KP is a microcosm created by William so of course it reflects his true thoughts and values. From the complete lack of diversity of the staff, to the inept PR and the vile nicknames that staff made for Meghan, it’s 100% the reflection of William’s character and morals.
The Caribbean Colonizer tour: the Mark of Cain and Unable. The Cambridges will never live that down. Calling KP the junior varsity team of the Firm had to burn Prince Incandescent.
The racism claims by Meghan are sticking to the Windsors like glue. Non UK press is not afraid to address it since the BRF have not aggressively dealt with it for over a year.
The monarchy will go through some things when the queen passes.
PW dealt with it. First by denying then by opening his mouth to prove it.
“…the bureaucracy of the British government will just weaken the monarchy gradually, to the point where the royals are basically powerless.” In order to do that they’d have to fix the Sovereign Grant funding, tether it to reality and allow it to be cut. Not to mention reducing the opacity of Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster (good luck).
Generally appreciate Clive Irving take (only Daily Beast writer I read). However, have never figured out how the dollar/pound value of Brit tourism based on royals attraction is derived, despite reading Brand Finance, (even BM Express relies on Forbes estimates FFS). Until that happens won’t be visiting UK (maybe Scotland) for non-work, and definitely will not be contributing to any ‘royal’ ticket sales. Perhaps it’s time for another palace to catch fire since royals started ‘voluntarily’ paying some taxes after Windsor caught fire. Who knows – maybe they’ll send Billy & Kate on lengthy tour causing Brit tourism to rise – https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/analysis-and-features/royal-wedding-family-how-much-uk-economy-benefits-cost-meghan-markle-expense-a8345436.html
I see no lies.
That cover photo is perfect. Harry and Meghan are gazing at each other and being adorable. Charles and Camilla are looking in the same direction and appear to be on the same page. The queen is the matriarch in the middle. William is ignoring Kate while she’s seeking his attention. Andrew’s looking like he’s up to no good. The Windsors, a snapshot.
While I am not surprised by the absence of Anne and Edward, it is still kinda shady given the inclusion of Harry & Meghan.
Plus, with Charles & Camilla and Harry & Meghan on one side and Will & Kate with Andrew on the other it reads like a visual Pro vs Con accounting of ‘The Firm’.
These highlights have inspired me to read Irving’s entire article. It strikes me that the cover, the headline/subhead are pretty bold even without taking the content into account. Not a single one of the palaces should find any comfort here, but KP and Bulliam are throwing their toys around over the dismissal of their relevance in this piece. It’s all true, and it shows how tenuous and malevolent the monarchy has become. It comes back to the Queen. Her long, Jubbly reign has created an institution that cannot survive without her. You love to see it.
I get frustrated with the tone of some of these pieces. If you didn’t know any better reading them, you’d think England was the last and only monarchy in Europe.
Asking if a monarchy can be modernized when there are more modern royals is an annoying question. The question is can THIS monarchy be modernized and honestly, I’m not sure it can.
Part of what has modernized, to a point, other European monarchies is good education and the expectation of work. The Windsors do not have decent educational backgrounds. They have static, performative, English focuses educations. Hell, even royals from more conservative houses like in Asia and the Middle East sent their children abroad to get a robust, well rounded education. Even the messy ass hell royals of Monaco are better educated than the stilted, stunted Windsors.
The non-English royals also have largely married grounded, mature, educated, working adults. Queen Letizia was a journalist. Princess Mary was an advertising executive.
There are really only two hopes for Clan Windsor. The Cambridge children have to be given robust educations outside of England and they have to hope House Windsor can hold on until an educated and experience George can take the reins. But honestly neither of those things will happen.
People will think this biased but if C&C or W&K were more like H&M, there might be a shot. But the rest of them are ignorant, stodgy, and completely out of touch.
This. BRF needs to embrace smart, educated, talented women with real world work experience. Enough of the pretty debs and virgins.
What the BRF has become is photo ops for upper class fashion wear good for garden parties, state dinners and ribbon cutting ceremonies. If Charles had anything relevant to say, it’s lost in the daily gossipy, royal soap opera directed by the Daily Mail and the Telegraph. The problem with the BRF is its contract with British Media has made the family celebrity fodder in which the people serve the Crown as extras and props, instead of the Crown is there to serve the people.
There’s no gravitas. It’s pure entertainment. The BRF lost the plot and its purpose here.
Will the monarchy outlive Charles? Will there be a slow powering-down of the Firm? That’s what I took from the outright dismissal of William and Kate.
I think once The Queen passes, the monarchy will be significantly smaller than it currently is. It may not end but their respect, influence and impact will die with The Queen. I doubt royal tours will be a thing in the future, and with Commonwealth Countries leaving one by one, the monarchy will only be relevant to Brexit England which is a disaster.
I’m already tired of the “When the Queen passes” storyline. These people will do whatever they wish and the subjects will have zero choice in anything. I’m sure it will be slimmed down employee wise but expenses will increase.
Hopefully someday the real facts on this family will become public, and I for one think it will be worse than the JS documentary on Netflix.
Le déluge.
That cover is genius. Harry and Meghan looking in love and at each other, Charles and Camilla looking upwards on the same page waiting to be king and queen, the queen looking tired of everything, William looking upwards while Kate tries to catch his attention and Andrew looking mischievous. I’d like to believe it was chosen purposely and it’s brilliant
Does William ever look at Kate?
Ya know…..I try not to talk about anyone’s impending death, no matter how ill they are. Because you can never tell. Ive seen/heard of too many instances where someone is literally on their deathbed and yet, one of their seemingly healthy visitors, up to the point of discussing the sick person’s funeral, drops dead before the sick person does.
I say all that to say, normally I wd feel squeamish about commenting on the “when the queen goes” narrative around betty, BUT! she’s the one who issued a totally uncalled for and completely mutable promise, but one that she is stubbornly sticking to, that however long she lives, she’s staying on that throne.
So given that she’s the oldest HoS on earth, ever; and given that the monarchy is such a liability to the brits altho they remain deluded about it; and given that she’s such a lousy leader and getting worse, I think there should be more calls for her abdication and more instances pointed out of her being completely out of touch with the 21st Century.
What struck me the most in Irving’s very interesting article was this quote from a Tory patriarch:
“It’s natural to think of the monarchy as a stand-alone institution, but it isn’t. It’s a “collective monarchy” – meaning that it was part of a shadow power system that included parliament, the courts and the executive…….“The collective monarchy” has a mutual interest in the continuity of the crown.”
In my opinion the media (including the royal rota) and the police are also part of this partisan ‘collective monarchy’. On several occasions H&M have referred to this shadow power system as the “dark forces” with an “invisible contract” that work against them. This corrupt power system refused H’s security request, basically exiling H&M from Britain.
Despite all this H&M remain popular, have a strong fanbase and keep gaining global support for their activities.
Right? I am now a Super Fan of Clive Irving. He needs to ditch the royal crap. I would read anything he writes!