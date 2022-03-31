Prince Andrew is ‘very much of the view that he is a young man & has plenty to offer’

Again, the “shock” from the Windsors about Prince Andrew’s behavior at his father’s memorial service is mostly performative. Prince Charles and Prince William aren’t really shocked or appalled. They both know that the Queen will do anything for Andrew, and they know that Andrew is a shameless degenerate who doesn’t care about how awful any of it looked. Andrew and Queen Elizabeth were probably proud of their behavior, and it’s abundantly clear that the Queen is 100% behind Andrew’s public rehabilitation. Apparently, Andrew even believes that he settled with Virginia Giuffre for “the good of the family,” and now he’s looking for payback.
Prince Charles and Prince WIlliam were said to have been “shocked” and dismayed” as Andrew emerged front and centre at the service of thanksgiving. A source close to the Palace told the Mirror: “[Andrew] was straight out the blocks in front of the cameras when the Duke of Edinburgh died, which was seen within the family as being completely inappropriate. Now this situation has unfolded, a fair few hold the view that he is manipulating his position for his own gains. The Duke of York’s reputation precedes him and he’s made no secret that he’s not ready to fade away into the background, as much as everyone may want him to.”
While a source close to Andrew added: “In his mind the situation with the allegations and the court case is firmly closed. There is no case to answer, he settled for the good of the family and that’s that. He’s very much of the view that he is a young man and has plenty to offer. He’s not going to just sit at home and do nothing until the end of his days.”
The quotes from a source close to Andrew are absolutely chilling, right? Andrew is throwing it back in the family’s faces. He knows he’s more than protected as long as the Queen is alive, with her hands Gorilla Glue’d on the crown. What’s more is the vibe that it feels like open blackmail, right? He’s say “f–k you, pay me.” He wants to be paid off or incentivized in some way to be made to leave. Meanwhile, the Mail says that Andrew is positioning himself to be the Queen’s closest confidante behind-the-scenes:
Prince Andrew is trying to become a replacement for Prince Philip as the Queen’s unofficial adviser and confidante, it has been claimed after he had a central role escorting her to his late father’s memorial service. Some royal aides are said to believe that the Duke of York may be positioning himself to step into the Duke of Edinburgh’s shoes, as the 95-year-old monarch continues life without her husband who died last April aged 99.
Andrew is known to be the most regular visitor to the Queen at Windsor Castle given that he has plenty of time on his hands with no royal duties left and lives just three miles away at his seven-bedroom Royal Lodge home. But royal aides have no involvement in discussions between the Queen and her so-called ‘favourite son’ after he was effectively kicked out of the Royal Family by the Queen in January, reported the Daily Telegraph.
And their recent conversations would have come at a time when Prince William was out of the country with Kate Middleton on a royal tour in the Caribbean last week, while Prince Charles was on tour in Ireland with Camilla. During March, before Tuesday’s service, Andrew has been pictured driving or horse riding in Windsor nine times – on March 28, 26, 25, 24, 22, 21, 15, 14 and 8 – but it is not known whether he saw the Queen on all of these days.
The Queen clearly still values Andrew as a family member – and there are concerns within royal circles that he could use his role at Tuesday’s memorial to put in an appearance over the Platinum Jubilee weekend this June. While Prince Charles and Prince William feel Andrew should play no part in any royal events, speculation is now mounting that the Queen could invite him to the service at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3 to mark her jubilee.
It’s just… gross. It’s even more clear that the cover story we heard about the Queen “firing” Andrew, taking away his HRH and his patronages was nothing like what really happened. It’s far more likely that, for the past three months, there have been negotiations between Charles, Elizabeth and Andrew about what Charles wanted in exchange for this and that for Andrew. I suspect that Liz isn’t even reneging on any deal, and that Charles knew that this attempted rehabilitation would be happening.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
And the Prodigal Son is welcomed home. We all knew this. No surprise.
I wish there was a better term than the “Prodigal Son” for this. In that story, the son knew he was wrong and came back with humility, Andrew doesn’t even know what that means.
Agree that this is gross — unfortunately, it’s not at all surprising. Accountability is a foreign concept to the BRF, and Andrew is a product of his raising. Will be interesting to see what happens when the Queen steps down or dies.
They trying to soften up people since we all know he’s going to be on the balcony when the Jubby happens.
Agreed. Andrew is going to be front and center in June and this is just giving us the heads up.
Oh YIKES. Kaiser is 100% right in that this feels very chilling, because it’s so…spiteful in its refusal to even attempt to show humility? Like, we all knew Andrew was awful, we all knew why he was settling with Virginia Giuffre, and we all knew that statement full of “contrition and remorse” was BS, but this (both the quotes and Andrew’s presence at the memorial) just combine to really rub our faces in the fact that this man is completely unrepentant, and in fact is outraged that we think he SHOULD repent. Absolutely VILE. And it makes the attempts to deflect the criticism onto Harry and Meghan for not participating in this nonsense even more ridiculously self-serving and absurd. THE QUEEN IS PROTECTING AND SHIELDING AN ALLEGED RAPIST, WHO CARES IF HARRY AND MEGHAN ARE THERE OR NOT?
HM QEII has such popularity and such wealth (via the Duchy of Lancaster) that I don’t understand what the other royals have to bargain with. If she wants to pay him off, she can; if she wants to drag him into the memorial on the taxpayer’s dime on the world stage, she can. She can afford it and she will never be blamed.
Jane, I think that’s what she believes, but with her decision to put Randy Andy front and center at the memorial people are already questioning her judgment. Yes, she already owns that decision and will own any future ones regarding him. She should have stepped back and let Chuck take over. She’s ruining her reputation world wide.
He thinks he’s still a “young man”? He’s fucking past middle aged. One does not gain youth by stealing it from others. The only thing he should be looking forward to contributing to is the supply of food for British worms.
Right, he’s not young & I really don’t think he thinks he’s young. I think it’s more that, you get to this age & you believe you still have something to contribute & don’t want to retire. Well, us normal people think that. This guy, this family, different story.
These things are so orchestrated that there’s no way Charles or Wills did not know ahead of time that Andrew would be escorting his mother front and center. To say after the fact that they were disappointed and/or outraged by this is being disingenuous. This family is a mess.
This family and the reporters who enable them are just batsh*t crazy. One minute Charles & William are in control and the next minute they have no say. LOL. I predict that when the queen dies Charles and William will blame her for everything regarding Harry’s exit and then they will try to pull Harry back into the family fold because they both know they f-ed up and know without Harry they are in deep doodoo. The Cambridges after their royal screw up in the Caribbean are already saying they will no longer ascribe to mantra “never complain; never explain” which is an intro to…if it weren’t for the queen we would have commented on the racist attacks made on Meghan, Harry could have been half in half out, Harry would have kept his security, etc. etc. etc.
I want that woman’s face off my money. I shouldn’t have to think of paedophilia every time I pay bus fare.
Welp, you’ll get to think about Tampons every time you look at your money in due time and after that, you’ll have Baldemort scowling at you. Your money’s going to be trash to look at for a long, long time.
Charles compared himself to a tampon in a consensual relationship with an adult. I would MUCH rather think of that.
There’s something off-topic I’ve always wondered about. After TQ dies, will there be a wide-scale effort to “retire” the money with her face on it, or will it remain in circulation? Will the UK issue new currency with Charles’s face on it immediately (there’s a sobering thought: that big-eared long face looking at you every time you buy something), or will there be a sort-of transition while QEII’s money is phased out?
They will just start making new money with Charles on it. The money with the Queen on it will stay in circulation until it gets too old to use. It’s like the old mailboxes that had the reigning monarch’s name and emblem on them. (Do they still have those?) it was always a kick to come across old ones in the countryside with George or even Victoria on them.
The Queen is not long for this world. Whatever agreement Andrew makes with her, it seems like Charles will do whatever he wants with Andrew. I don’t think he’s buying himself as much time as he thinks.
Agree. If I were him I would take whatever I could get from the Queen and learn to live on a budget. I think Charles is going to shut Andrew down hard once Liz is out of the picture.
Yep. Charles is going to lower the boom. It’ had to grate for him as the heir all these years taking a backseat to Randy Andy.
And I would bet that’s just how Andrew still sees himself.
He’s…62. No one’s ever told him the truth about himself in his whole life, have they? I mean, the idea that he has plenty to offer is also off, but it should be objectively apparent that he is no longer a young man.
I guess maybe he sees that his parents were still working in their 90s and so he’s potentially got 30 more years? I agree, 62 is not young (and the characterization of Andrew as young is laughable, he seems in good shape for a 62-yr-old but it’s not like wow, he could pass for 40) but when it seems you have a good shot of living to 90+ it’s not exactly old either. To be clear, I 100% think he needs to be out of the public eye and is NOT rehabilitation material.
“Young man with plenty to offer” Yeah, it sounds like he’s saying he will not be silenced or hidden. good luck to them with that and “settled for the good of the family” like he did THEM a favor? Does he really think going to court would’ve been a good idea and he oh so graciously didn’t for everyone else’s sake? the gall.
We call those “chavorrucos” in my country. Men that fancy themselves young and styles themselves and younger or hang around younger people…errr
Also, viejo rabo verde to pedos, like those in May -December relationships.
Gracias! I love learning new words & phrases. They also fit Alec Baldwin to a T!
He is so gross. That QE is willing to die on this hill for him and wants her longtime legacy of “duty” to absolve his grossness and put him back in the fold is totally gross of her, too.
They’re all gross. I hope it lasts, then they’ll get exactly what they deserve – obsolescence.
Let me finish that statement …he has plenty to offer men in prison – where he belongs.
Andrew, stop believing the lies Fergie is telling you.
She is not some little old lady who ever had a good heart, she is ruthless and raised horrible children. As far as I’m concerned all of them are worthless. Her putting Andrew out front just makes it obvious. I hope I live to see the day the monarchy falls.
Andrew is so disgusting. The arrogance is truly something to see. They really thought they could get rid of him. The briefing wars have begun.
Please God I hope he takes down Charles and William especially. I need Andrew to up it a notch and start exposing the family secrets.
He’s gonna be on the outs once mummy is gone so he might as well take it all down with him.
I do not understand their relationship. Why is she throwing everything away for this man. She has four children?? There’s no way she doesn’t know what’s going on. Thank god these people don’t live in our country.
He’s mommy’s little Golden Boy and always has been.
He’s the spare to the hero and was always allowed more off his leash than Charles.
I’m almost 60 so, yikes, once upon a time these two were the catch of the day.
I always swooned over the now King of Spain. I always was a little salty at Letzia for snatching him but he chose wisely.
1. The reigning monarch always hates the heir. They see their mortality every time they look at the eldest son. (Who is almost always a mess due to attachment issues and neglect)
2. Betty is a horsey aristo and Andy is a Hooray Henry with an aging Sloany wife. They speak the same language.
3. PORCHIE, PORCHIE, PORCHIE
“He’s very much of the view that he is a young man and has plenty to offer”
Well he ain’t and he doesn’t.
What does the people’s paedo think he has to offer now except a cautionary warning ?! But then this guy called himself an ideas factory when he gave a lengthy self congratulatory interview promoting Pitch At The Palace. Please don’t anyone lecture me about RF setting a moral example for the country ever again!!
The nerve…just, wow.
I’ve been saying all week that Andrew is going to be the Queen’s new consort. I don’t believe she’s being manipulated by Andrew, she’s willingly supporting his comeback and what better way for him to return to the public than as the Queen’s companion.
“If you give the RF enough rope …”
Omg, the schadenfreude of 2022! lol
Pedophilia, sex-trafficking, and rape is the new face of the British royal family. Good to know.
And don’t forget racism! They sure do deserve each other.
Another one who just can’t read the room and understand that he is not wanted in public life. I’d send Will to smack him. It’s a joke.
This is some self-pitying BS, but hardly surprising:
– Andrew is a promising young man with a lot to offer (He’s a creepy, spoiled sex offender who has been mixed up in both human trafficking and money laundering)
– He is so selfless, he settled that case with Virginia for the good of the family (and settled it with their money, I might add)
– He doesn’t want to just sit around and do nothing ( Well, he does, but only in the finest establishments!)
I am very much of the view that he’s delusional.
The only thing that surprises me here is that H&M weren’t dragged into the story.
I truly believe PA is her favorite child for whatever reason but if she received negative feedback re: his appearance on a wide scale, she would pull back. As much as she loves PA, she really is about the state of the Firm first.
Apparently either the papers are suppressing outrage or there is little. Either way, it’s scandalous!
I predict that there will be much anger in the RF after TQ’s will is read. I imagine that Andrew will be fixed very comfortably by his loving mother, and Charles and Will won’t be able to do a thing about it.
Makes you wonder what he has on PC and PW. His statement sort of reeks of blackmail. If they ditch him after TQ’s death, maybe he will write a book.