Prince Andrew is ‘very much of the view that he is a young man & has plenty to offer’

Again, the “shock” from the Windsors about Prince Andrew’s behavior at his father’s memorial service is mostly performative. Prince Charles and Prince William aren’t really shocked or appalled. They both know that the Queen will do anything for Andrew, and they know that Andrew is a shameless degenerate who doesn’t care about how awful any of it looked. Andrew and Queen Elizabeth were probably proud of their behavior, and it’s abundantly clear that the Queen is 100% behind Andrew’s public rehabilitation. Apparently, Andrew even believes that he settled with Virginia Giuffre for “the good of the family,” and now he’s looking for payback.

Prince Charles and Prince WIlliam were said to have been “shocked” and dismayed” as Andrew emerged front and centre at the service of thanksgiving. A source close to the Palace told the Mirror: “[Andrew] was straight out the blocks in front of the cameras when the Duke of Edinburgh died, which was seen within the family as being completely inappropriate. Now this situation has unfolded, a fair few hold the view that he is manipulating his position for his own gains. The Duke of York’s reputation precedes him and he’s made no secret that he’s not ready to fade away into the background, as much as everyone may want him to.” While a source close to Andrew added: “In his mind the situation with the allegations and the court case is firmly closed. There is no case to answer, he settled for the good of the family and that’s that. He’s very much of the view that he is a young man and has plenty to offer. He’s not going to just sit at home and do nothing until the end of his days.”

The quotes from a source close to Andrew are absolutely chilling, right? Andrew is throwing it back in the family’s faces. He knows he’s more than protected as long as the Queen is alive, with her hands Gorilla Glue’d on the crown. What’s more is the vibe that it feels like open blackmail, right? He’s say “f–k you, pay me.” He wants to be paid off or incentivized in some way to be made to leave. Meanwhile, the Mail says that Andrew is positioning himself to be the Queen’s closest confidante behind-the-scenes:

Prince Andrew is trying to become a replacement for Prince Philip as the Queen’s unofficial adviser and confidante, it has been claimed after he had a central role escorting her to his late father’s memorial service. Some royal aides are said to believe that the Duke of York may be positioning himself to step into the Duke of Edinburgh’s shoes, as the 95-year-old monarch continues life without her husband who died last April aged 99. Andrew is known to be the most regular visitor to the Queen at Windsor Castle given that he has plenty of time on his hands with no royal duties left and lives just three miles away at his seven-bedroom Royal Lodge home. But royal aides have no involvement in discussions between the Queen and her so-called ‘favourite son’ after he was effectively kicked out of the Royal Family by the Queen in January, reported the Daily Telegraph. And their recent conversations would have come at a time when Prince William was out of the country with Kate Middleton on a royal tour in the Caribbean last week, while Prince Charles was on tour in Ireland with Camilla. During March, before Tuesday’s service, Andrew has been pictured driving or horse riding in Windsor nine times – on March 28, 26, 25, 24, 22, 21, 15, 14 and 8 – but it is not known whether he saw the Queen on all of these days. The Queen clearly still values Andrew as a family member – and there are concerns within royal circles that he could use his role at Tuesday’s memorial to put in an appearance over the Platinum Jubilee weekend this June. While Prince Charles and Prince William feel Andrew should play no part in any royal events, speculation is now mounting that the Queen could invite him to the service at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3 to mark her jubilee.

It’s just… gross. It’s even more clear that the cover story we heard about the Queen “firing” Andrew, taking away his HRH and his patronages was nothing like what really happened. It’s far more likely that, for the past three months, there have been negotiations between Charles, Elizabeth and Andrew about what Charles wanted in exchange for this and that for Andrew. I suspect that Liz isn’t even reneging on any deal, and that Charles knew that this attempted rehabilitation would be happening.