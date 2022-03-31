Liquid eyeliner, cleansing oil and under eye patches to reduce puffiness



From CB: I ordered the Conair fabric shaver and it’s excellent. I used it on a sweater and it made it so nice again. It has three settings and it works with just one pass. I also got the hyaluronic acid and refill. It feels the same as Revitalift and it’s just a fraction of the cost. I’m pleased with that purchase. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at.

A texturizing spray that gives “the perfect blowout”



From CB: Oribe thickening spray is pricey, but women say it really works to give their thin hair volume and to keep oily hair fresh all day. This has over 1,700 ratings, 4.4 stars and an A on Fakespot. You apply it to damp hair, give your hair a rough blow dry and then finish by styling. The reviews have me convinced I need it, like so many other products I write about. “Do I even want to know how much I have spent on this product in the last 2 years? No. Would I go a day without using it? Absolutely not. This product transformed my hair – I have oily hair and by the end of the day would look like a slop. With this product my hairstyle holds all day and still looks fresh by the end of the day.” “This has the right amount of weight without making my hair heavy and flat. It makes the perfect blowout–movement with hold. I’m one of those people who can’t stand the smell of anything, but this smells great. “

Acne patches to heal spots quicker



From CB: Hydrocolloid acne patches are a game changer. I use them for the occasional pimple and they keep you from touching them and help them heal faster. These acne patches by trusted brand PanOxyl are competitively priced at $8.45 for 40. They have 4.5 stars, almost 3,700 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Users say they really work to heal pimples overnight. “This drained the cysts on my face overnight! I changed it out the next day and wore it all day and by the time I got home it was completely flat.” “I’ve tried other patches but didn’t have results. I’m glad I gave these a shot.” “I really like this product from PanOxyl. I suffer from moderate adult acne and been using PanOxyl wash for years, however this new patch has really helped heal my existing acne much faster.”

Waterproof liquid eyeliner that’s as good as more expensive brands



From CB: It was time to replace my eyeliner and I googled “best drugstore liquid eyeliner.” L’oreal’s “Flash Cat Eye” was one of the results. I got this at my local Walmart for over $8 and it’s currently on Amazon for almost a dollar cheaper. This is excellent eyeliner, it is so easy to apply precisely and it stays on all day. My only complaint is that it’s truly waterproof and can be hard to remove with just facewash (see product below). This has over 4,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and an A on Fakespot. I haven’t used the stencil but it comes with one and reviewers say it helps. “I have tried for years to create the cat eyes but just haven’t be able to ever get em even. I’ve tried several different stencils and products that claimed to make it easy to get the wings for the cat eyed look but all failed. FINALLY!! I have found one that actually works! And is actually very easy to use. It even lasts all day; which is just a bonus for me.”

A gentle cleansing oil to double cleanse your makeup



From CB: Double cleansing is using an oil-based cleanser followed by a foaming or gel cleanser. I got this cleansing oil in a subscription box (I used to subscribe to BoxyCharm. They are excellent and I recommend them but I didn’t need all that stuff.) It’s so good that I’ve used all of it and am going to order more. (I’ve been following this with the Simple Micellar Facial Gel.) Earth Harbor Sunshine Dew Cleansing Oil has 53 ratings, 4.8 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers really like it too. “This is a great oil cleanser! Doesn’t make my skin oily after using. It is the best oil cleanser that I’ve found that truly takes off all my eye makeup!” “It’s the best cleansing oil I have ever used. It took all my makeup and left my skin so nice and clean.”

See-through colored pill bottles to keep your medications straight



From Hecate: I’m a person of routine. That includes my medicine cabinet. Now that I rely on a nighttime ritual of medication for migraines and cholesterol, I keep all my identical pill bottles in a certain order. Someone went into the medicine cabinet looking for the tweezers and mixed the bottles up. It caused a very serious issue when I took the wrong meds for a week. It was stupid and I need a better system (or to put my glasses back on after I wash my face). So I’m looking at these different colored pill bottles. Not only can I remember a color code system, they’re translucent so I can see the pills inside. The lids are child safe yet senior friendly. They come 10 to a pack, two of each of the five colors, for $13. Almost 300 people rated them 4.5 stars and Fakespot gave them a B. One person said it helps seniors who have a hard time keeping all their meds straight, “We bought these to color code my mother’s pills. She had daytime and nighttime pills and needed an easy way to tell them apart.” They can also be used to store small items like paper clips and push pins. “I do not specifically use these for medicine, but I was looking for an airtight container for small objects… I’m finding that if you need something to be secured, airtight, protected, these things are great.”

Under eye patches to reduce dark circles and fine lines



From Hecate: I’ve been watching the WeCrashed series on AppleTV+. In the last episode, Anne Hathaway’s Rebekah was wearing these. I realize they were props, but I was convinced to give them a try in my never-ending battle against my dark circles. Amazon sells countless versions of these but I liked that these come in a compact little box. And that they’re mostly natural extracts in the ingredients. They’re meant for both men and women and are easy to use. They only take 20 minutes and are $16 for 30 pairs. Close to 900 people rated these with 4.6 stars and Fakespot gave them an A. Even skeptics were won over, “After starting to have some puffiness under my eyes. I decided to give this product a try. And was initially skeptical. But after several uses. Became committed to continued use!” Plus these work with all skin types, “With highly sensitive skin… these have yet to disappoint. My undereye area is less puffy, the patches do not slip, and more importantly they have not negatively effected my skin and feel so great while using.”

Fun palazzos make for fabulous comfort wear



From Hecate: Amazon keeps throwing these Arolina palazzo pants into my suggestions, which makes sense because I will totally buy them. And possibly a couple pair because they come in so many fabulous colors and prints. They look so comfy and yet glam – and are only $23. Since they are polyester and spandex with no lining, they’ll be nice and lightweight but shouldn’t wrinkle. And you can wash them either by hand or in the machine on cold – bonus! That must be why they’re so popular, with over 28,000 reviews. They were rated 4.1 stars and got a B from Fakespot, which is good for clothing. They come in sizes S-3XL and fit as expected. Tall ladies rejoice, these will fit everyone, “Odd to refer to a pair of pants as life-changing I know but I am 6 ft tall and most of that is all legs & as a result I stopped wearing pants years ago because it just wasn’t worth it to try to find ones that fit me right.” And they appeal to more than just the people who buy them, “My hubby LOVES them and said he will buy me more pairs. He never says that.”

