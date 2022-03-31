Prince Philip loved that shade of dark green, known as ‘Edinburgh Green’

One of the most striking visual elements of the thanksgiving service for the late Prince Philip was the shade of hunter green popping up throughout the room. Several women wore the same shade of hunter green: Queen Elizabeth, Queen Letizia, Princess Anne and the Duchess of Cornwall among others. I wondered if it was a pre-arranged thing, and there were some theories that the shade of green was perhaps Philip’s favorite color. It’s likely that hunter green was his favorite color, but there’s even more to it. That shade of green is called Edinburgh Green. Nice.

Queen Elizabeth honored her late husband Prince Philip at a special memorial service on Tuesday. The Service of Thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last April at the age of 99, included several poignant tributes to the late royal, including musical selections chosen by the prince himself and floral arrangements inspired by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s wedding day. The monarch, 95, also honored her beloved husband of 73 years through her style. The Queen wore a special shade of green that was a subtle nod to Philip — and she wasn’t the only one. Several attendees, including Princess Anne and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also wore the color. The dark green hue is the color of Prince Philip’s official livery. Known as “Edinburgh Green,” it has been used for staff uniforms and private cars. A green Land Rover was also used to carry Prince Philip’s coffin at his funeral last April. Queen Elizabeth also wore a brooch that is believed to be a gift from Prince Philip.

[From People]

I love details like this. I believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a particular shade of blue which represents House Sussex too. The Cambridges probably also have a shade of blue, I think that’s their color as well – Kate definitely wants to make blue her signature color, regardless. What is the Queen’s “color”? Is it purple, because she’s the monarch? Like, Royal Violet or something? The Queen’s Aubergine? What is Charles’s color? Red for Wales?

And why didn’t more Windsor women wear hunter green? Why didn’t Kate? Maybe she didn’t know.