Prince Philip loved that shade of dark green, known as ‘Edinburgh Green’

One of the most striking visual elements of the thanksgiving service for the late Prince Philip was the shade of hunter green popping up throughout the room. Several women wore the same shade of hunter green: Queen Elizabeth, Queen Letizia, Princess Anne and the Duchess of Cornwall among others. I wondered if it was a pre-arranged thing, and there were some theories that the shade of green was perhaps Philip’s favorite color. It’s likely that hunter green was his favorite color, but there’s even more to it. That shade of green is called Edinburgh Green. Nice.

Queen Elizabeth honored her late husband Prince Philip at a special memorial service on Tuesday. The Service of Thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last April at the age of 99, included several poignant tributes to the late royal, including musical selections chosen by the prince himself and floral arrangements inspired by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s wedding day.

The monarch, 95, also honored her beloved husband of 73 years through her style. The Queen wore a special shade of green that was a subtle nod to Philip — and she wasn’t the only one. Several attendees, including Princess Anne and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also wore the color.

The dark green hue is the color of Prince Philip’s official livery. Known as “Edinburgh Green,” it has been used for staff uniforms and private cars. A green Land Rover was also used to carry Prince Philip’s coffin at his funeral last April.

Queen Elizabeth also wore a brooch that is believed to be a gift from Prince Philip.

I love details like this. I believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a particular shade of blue which represents House Sussex too. The Cambridges probably also have a shade of blue, I think that’s their color as well – Kate definitely wants to make blue her signature color, regardless. What is the Queen’s “color”? Is it purple, because she’s the monarch? Like, Royal Violet or something? The Queen’s Aubergine? What is Charles’s color? Red for Wales?

And why didn’t more Windsor women wear hunter green? Why didn’t Kate? Maybe she didn’t know.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar.

60 Responses to “Prince Philip loved that shade of dark green, known as ‘Edinburgh Green’”

  1. Pinkosaurus says:
    March 31, 2022 at 7:10 am

    From the beginning, I’m surprised Kate hasn’t taken more dressing cues from Letizia. I enjoy how her business day dressing makes her look like a Law and Order DA, to quote the Fug Girls, which is too severe for Kate, but everything else would be appropriate, stylish and flattering as Letizia is also quite slender. She has wonderful taste and is managing not to imperil an already shaky monarchy.

    Reply
    • Tanguerita says:
      March 31, 2022 at 8:32 am

      “She has wonderful taste”, there, you said it. Kate has none whatsoever. She wouldn’t recognize good style even if it hit her in her maniacally grinning mug.

      Reply
    • Seaflower says:
      March 31, 2022 at 8:40 am

      The reason K doesn’t emulate L is because L “has wonderful taste”, and K does’t

      Reply
    • Scal says:
      March 31, 2022 at 9:17 am

      I’m surprised she doesn’t take more dressing cues from Mary (who has a similar build and coloring) or Victoria (who is about the same age)

      I guess because she thinks she’s better/more stylish than the european royals? I have no idea.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      March 31, 2022 at 10:49 am

      Kate purchase an inexpensive, flexible, professional, modern working woman wardrobe? LOL. Scal, Kate has copied Mary at least once. They had the same green-with-black-trim Malene Birger coatdress during a pregnancy.

      Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    March 31, 2022 at 7:14 am

    Thanks to the St. Patrick’s Day parade every year, Kate has a plethora of green coats and coatdresses. I think she didn’t wear green either because no one told her the other royals were, or she wanted to stand out.

    Sophie also was not wearing green, but she’s not in the main shots of the Queen and Charles sitting at the Abbey, and she’s not wearing a flying saucer of a hat, so so she doesn’t stand out as much.

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      March 31, 2022 at 7:20 am

      I think Kate did it on purpose because if she wasn’t told and saw them all in green – why plastered smile??? But that is me, I would not be happy in standing out in a negative way at the Queen’s beloved husband’s memorial.

      Reply
      • AD says:
        March 31, 2022 at 7:31 am

        I think the plastered smile was exactly because she wasn’t told and that’s the way she reacts when being humiliated, be at the break up from William, the Caribbean Tour, etc. It was probably Carole who taught her she will have the upper hand when she acts as if she has the time of her life (it worked with William, after all)

    • Seraphina says:
      March 31, 2022 at 7:31 am

      I think she wanted to stand out and my only real clues are two. One, that if she was not informed and she sees everyone in the color, why the damn ear to ear smile? If it were me, I would not be happy to have been kept out of the loop. Second, QL was in the color as well. Also, Doyin Sonibare, who read a tribute wore the color.
      Now what would have been mind blowing was if Rose had shown up in the color.
      I believe she knew and opted out, like others did.

      Reply
      • Em says:
        March 31, 2022 at 7:52 am

        She wasn’t told or she purposely wanted to stand out. It’s like during Eugenie’s wedding everyone wore blue or green and she showed up in hot pink.

      • Christine says:
        March 31, 2022 at 9:26 pm

        It’s all so ironic, I can’t even stand it. I suspect in 10 years, Cannot will be wearing acres of Edinburgh green, cosplaying every one else but her, at this service.

    • equality says:
      March 31, 2022 at 7:36 am

      Maybe certain ones were told NOT to wear the green so that it was only TQ, Phil’s daughter Anne and the future QC who wore it in the immediate family.

      Reply
      • Muisje says:
        March 31, 2022 at 1:22 pm

        That might be. But doesn’t explain why Letizia of Spain and Alexandra Hooper also wore that green.

    • Jay says:
      March 31, 2022 at 7:38 am

      I was thinking the same – we KNOW she has a closet full of dark green coatdresses that she barely wears. Even ones with black accents and buttons!

      Perhaps Kate’s not part the royal women of Europe text thread that I fervently hope exists. I can only speak for myself, but I definitely check in with my sisters/ cousins/ aunts when there’s a wedding or funeral to attend to make sure that everyone is appropriately dressed, nobody is too formal or too informal, and that nobody wears the exact same shade as the bridesmaids or whatever. It’s just common sense.

      Maybe Kate and her stylist were too busy prepping for the Caribbean colonialist nightmare to coordinate for the service.

      Reply
      • Pinkosaurus says:
        March 31, 2022 at 11:55 am

        I’m sure the dressers of the Queen and senior royal ladies have a similar communication/check-in strategy for major events, which may be why the top three ladies are so well coordinated but Kate’s team is not included.

  3. BaronSamedi says:
    March 31, 2022 at 7:15 am

    The ONE time her stupid theme dressing obsession would have actually matched the occasion and she miffed it big time.
    I cannot believe she didn’t wear that color! And if Queen Letitia knew and dressed accordingly there is no way Kate didn’t know?!

    Reply
    • Trimdownmnrchyboring says:
      March 31, 2022 at 7:29 am

      Absolutely right, this was her one chance to be channeling sensitivity through color and of course she fails at it. There is something going on with katie keen. Since they announced that she was gonna go solo in the future, she seems to be getting the cold shoulder by the family. Leatizia got the color outfit right why would kate not? They didnt tell her on purpose to make her feel like an outcast? Watching katie smile for the occasion might show some rebellious fibre in our katie keen? Hmmmmm

      Reply
    • VoominVava says:
      March 31, 2022 at 2:57 pm

      I feel like she wasn’t told on purpose and that may not be true, but it makes me devilishly chuckle so I’m sticking with it LOL
      Also, why is she dressed like Pretty Woman?

      Reply
  4. Noki says:
    March 31, 2022 at 7:15 am

    Queen Letizia is probably someone who likes to come prepared and did her research. I dont why they would tell other Royal houses there was a colour theme for Philip if they wish to honour him and not tell Kate. Internally i think the three ladies infront agreed on the colour and didnt bother with the younger generations.

    Reply
    • Myjobistoprincess says:
      March 31, 2022 at 9:08 am

      I dont think Letizia researched anything. I think she just called Anne or somebody in the family and asked. Something Kate obviously has not done because possibly 1. She doesnt have much contact with the inlaws 2. She is thirsty for attention: she didnt wanna know on purpose because If she had known, she wouldnt have been able to stand out 3. The royal family is mean: They didnt send her the memo on purpose so she would clash agaisnt the family. That is just how petty hey could be. Kate’s smiles on pictures just shows how uncomfortable she is. I have no idea why she is smiling so much on camera on this somber occasion. isnt that the easiest room to read, just how can you miss it?

      Reply
      • Julia K says:
        March 31, 2022 at 4:08 pm

        Research would be a no brainer for the Queen consort of Spain. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism, a master’s also and started a PhD program but did not finish.

      • Tigerlily says:
        March 31, 2022 at 4:12 pm

        Princess Beatrix (former Queen of Netherlands) wore a green dress and hat. She had a lightweight black coat open over the dress.

  5. Dandun says:
    March 31, 2022 at 7:16 am

    that green is a beautiful shade, so rich and vibrant.

    This makes Kates dress choice even stranger and makes me think she purposely wore an outfit that would make her stick out more. She just wants the attention no matter what the event.

    Reply
  6. Seraphina says:
    March 31, 2022 at 7:17 am

    I went to a funeral where everyone who was close to the family wore purple, which was the favorite color of the one who passed. It was beautiful and touching to see the color worn in so many ways: ties, scarves, outfits, handkerchiefs and the like.
    If Kate did not get the memo – which I don’t believe – strange how Queen Letizia was in the know or wore the color of green without knowing,

    Reply
    • iforget says:
      March 31, 2022 at 7:30 am

      Awe I love this!! That invokes beautiful imagery, that would be quite moving to see.

      I agree, I think Kate knew.

      Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    March 31, 2022 at 7:20 am

    None of grandchildren wore that colour. As for Kate, the choice of hat and dress was so that she could stand out.

    Reply
  8. OriginalLala says:
    March 31, 2022 at 7:27 am

    Deep green is my favorite colour so I loved seeing it on so many people yesterday, but it does make Kate’s outfit choice even more puzzling, she has eleventy-billion green coat dresses!

    Reply
  9. Normades says:
    March 31, 2022 at 7:36 am

    No one sent her the memo otherwise she 💯 would have. She always wants to be part of the club and never is.

    Reply
  10. equality says:
    March 31, 2022 at 7:38 am

    I hadn’t noticed before how the red carpet was for TQ and PC and seems to extend back to Will and George (hard to tell for sure). That certainly put Kate (the future Queen) in her place.

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      March 31, 2022 at 8:00 am

      Good catch! It does look like the red carpet is under the Queen, Charles, Will and George and no one else. How else is Charlotte going to know she is the spare unless she’s told not to put her feet on the red rug?

      Reply
    • souperkay says:
      March 31, 2022 at 8:36 am

      I also noticed the change in chairs, TQ’s being very ornate w/pillows, Charles having arms on down to Anne, w/o arms.

      Reply
    • idon'twanna says:
      March 31, 2022 at 9:06 am

      You guys have amazing eyes for details – I love that kind of stuff. Thank you for the observations!

      Reply
      • Seraphina says:
        March 31, 2022 at 10:04 am

        +1
        Subtle signs to show who is in charge and put the rest in their place. UGH hate monarchies.

    • HeatherC says:
      March 31, 2022 at 10:25 am

      Can we also note how Anne broke protocol so egregiously at her own father’s memorial service by crossing her legs?

      Oh wait. She can do that. Never mind, carry on.

      Reply
  11. Kesley says:
    March 31, 2022 at 7:41 am

    I feel like maybe it was hierarchy thing? Idk remember when Philip died and Harry and Meghan just had a short message on their website. All the right wingers freaked out
    Turns out he had to wait a few days for Philips kids to release their statements and then finally him and Will released a longer tribute back to back.
    So I assume it was something similar since it seems none of the grandchildren or great grands wore green?

    I also think Kate is over compensating with the forced smiles. She’s trying to project everything’s fine but most likely struggling internally.

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      March 31, 2022 at 9:03 am

      I also think a ” hierarchy thing” was involved.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      March 31, 2022 at 10:41 am

      Letizia wouldn’t have worn green by accident, so the hierarchy thing doesn’t work for me. Kate wore a brand new ugly black and white dot dress and huge hat to stand out. Something she does frequently at sombre events – choose clothing that makes her stand out.

      Reply
  12. FHMom says:
    March 31, 2022 at 8:08 am

    They all look wonderful in that shade. I’m not a fan of the color, but that shade is lovely, especially in colder weather.

    Reply
  13. Sofia says:
    March 31, 2022 at 8:11 am

    She either was told and didn’t care, she wasn’t told at all or the green is just for certain people (queen consorts such as Letizia, future QC Camilla, monarch and only daughter of Philip).

    Sophie wasn’t wearing green either so I wouldn’t be surprised if the green was kept for certain people.

    Reply
  14. Merricat says:
    March 31, 2022 at 8:48 am

    “The Queen’s Aubergine” is hilarious.
    Kate was left out of the color tribute because of the way she behaved at the last service for Phillip, as well as the way she behaved on the Disaster Tour.

    Reply
  15. Audrey says:
    March 31, 2022 at 9:05 am

    I want to see photos of Prince Phillip’s long time girlfriend!

    Reply
  16. Surly Gale says:
    March 31, 2022 at 9:16 am

    I grew up with British parents who were all about car racing. We called that colour “British Racing Green” and it’s been a favourite colour of mine forever, along with “Royal Blue” and ‘Navy’ blue. Now they are my company’s colours, despite the fact my mum would chant: “Blue and Green should never be seen, except upon an Irish Queen” so I’ve always assumed I had some Irish sprite living deep in my soul! But Edinburgh isn’t in Ireland and I’ve never heard of “Edinburgh Green” so now my whole colour-wheel world is out of whack.

    Reply
  17. MsIam says:
    March 31, 2022 at 9:24 am

    Anne’s outfit looks more modern and smart than Kate’s, lol. Like I said yesterday, Kate’s going for the “Sexy Governess” look. And isn’t she cold in just that dress, Camilla is still wearing her gloves! I imagine a big church like that is drafty.

    Reply
  18. Elizabeth says:
    March 31, 2022 at 9:26 am

    Maybe Kate didn’t care and wanted to stand out in that getup?

    Also – excuse me while I clutch my pearls as I see the Princess Royal is crossing her legs in the presence of the Queen. I thought there was protocol to be followed?

    Reply
  19. minx says:
    March 31, 2022 at 9:38 am

    More Letizia please! Also, I saw a pic of Leonor the other day, she’s growing up so fast and is beautiful.

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      March 31, 2022 at 10:05 am

      QL is so put together. And yes, the Spanish royal family is very well put together and they seem so much “less dysfunctional”.

      Reply
  20. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 31, 2022 at 10:30 am

    King Felipe just gets hotter with age – thats all I have.

    Reply
  21. Stupid Genius says:
    March 31, 2022 at 10:35 am

    The stupid rug thing my god. I cant belive these people. Also I choose go belive they are giving her the cold shoulder and that everyone can see how stupid her and moose knuckles are finally. The only person smiling? Flying saucer on her head. Thank god people are noticing

    Reply
  22. KimmyChoo says:
    March 31, 2022 at 11:04 am

    Bea’s face in that header photo while looking at The Kate in The Hat is *chefs kiss*

    Reply
  23. Julia K says:
    March 31, 2022 at 11:51 am

    Feeling sorry for the man seated directly behind Kate’s flying saucer head gear. Completely blocks his view of the service.

    Reply
  24. Yo says:
    March 31, 2022 at 12:19 pm

    Charlotte appears to know about Rose, look at her expressions and body language: it looks like she’s old enough to read the papers so to speak, to confirm school gossiping. Firmly with Kate. JUST MY VIBE

    Reply
  25. Isabella says:
    March 31, 2022 at 4:03 pm

    Kate already has poor Charlotte in buttons. But at least the little boy finally gets to wear long pants.

    Reply
  26. SourcesclosetoKate says:
    March 31, 2022 at 6:46 pm

    Why those Brits love to name themselves after everything good as if to lay claim to it, this is what I find so frustrating about them. Call it throw up green and snot yellow. Thank you very much.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      March 31, 2022 at 10:31 pm

      Right? I’d never heard of ‘Edinburgh Green’ before. That’s a new one, solely for the royals, apparently. My favorite is also their giving themselves names based on some place the took over, like Countess Mountbatten of Burma. ‘of Burma’? Really?

      Reply

