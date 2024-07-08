Queen Camilla & her dresser dictate what colors Kate & Sophie can wear

Whenever other royal women are at the same event as Queen Camilla, they’re rarely in the same color as Camilla, and it often feels like the royal women are making a point to look frumpy. I’ve long suspected that all of this has been dictated by Camilla, especially in the Duchess of Edinburgh’s case. Last year, there were also rumors that Camilla thinks blue is her signature color, and that was a problem for the Princess of Wales, who probably owns hundreds of blue dresses, coats, sweaters and buttons. Well, looks like Camilla and her dresser really have been bossing Sophie and Kate around:
Dresser to the Queen, Jacqui Meakin has slowly released her grip on who can wear the colour blue at the same time as Queen Camilla – but it must be a very different shade, a source claims. The source tells Express.co.uk that the colour blue is particularly problematic for the senior royals’ dressers because it’s a favourite of both Queen Camilla, 76, who was once named the second-best-dressed royal, and Kate, the Princess of Wales, 42.
“The Queen is now able to choose her outfits before all the other women in the Royal Family,” the source said. “It’s part of the royal pecking order and that includes the clothes and colour. Her Majesty’s favourite colour is blue and so is Kate’s. Sophie is also quite fond of it. There was a time when Jacqui [Meakin] was a bit apprehensive to allow blue to be worn at the same time as the Queen, but she’s relaxed that now as long as the blues are very different shades. In the end, it all became a bit comical with all the ladies seeing the funny side.”
Meakin was put in charge of choosing outfits for the most senior woman in the Royal Family after taking over from the late Queen’s dresser Angela Kelly.
However, soon after taking up the role sources claimed she had quickly “ruffled a few feathers” at Buckingham Palace by being too strict over outfit colour choices – most notably the colour blue. A source said that Camilla’s long-time dresser was quite strict in enforcing the royal rule that Queen Camilla’s preferences come first.
That made Meakin the target of Palace sniggers but now everyone can see the funny side and it has become an “in-joke”.
[From The Express]
This isn’t surprising. The only surprises are the rare moments when Kate is “allowed” to wear blue or look better or more pulled together than Camilla during a joint appearance. Since Cam became queen, it’s really felt like she’s been playing a lot of games with Kate and what Kate is allowed to wear, especially with the Royal Collection jewels. It was actually a pretty big deal that Kate wasn’t allowed to wear a tiara for the coronation and she had to wear that ridiculous glittery headpiece. It was also a big deal that Sophie was allowed to wear the Lotus Flower Tiara, a tiara only worn by Kate in recent years, at the state dinner a few weeks ago. More is happening behind the scenes than Camilla ordering Sophie and Kate to never wear blue at the same time.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
William – The Prince of Wales and Catherine – The Princess of Wales arrive for the Coroation at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Saturday 6 May, 2023.
Queen Camilla receives a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Place, London, following the coronation.
Edinburgh, UK, 05 July 2023: King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, after the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the Remembrance Sunday Service at The Cenotaph in London, UK, 12 November 2023.
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023
London, UNITED KINGDOM – British Royals are seen during Trooping the Colour 2023 ceremony, marking the monarch’s official birthday in London.
Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign’s official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since became King!
Pictured: Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of W
Commonwealth Day Service At Westminster Abbey
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2023
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2023
Commonwealth Day Service At Westminster Abbey
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2023
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2023
Commonwealth Day Service At Westminster Abbey
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2023
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2023
Commonwealth Day Service At Westminster Abbey
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2023
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2023
The British Royal family travel along The Mall in a carriage during Trooping the Colour
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, as King Charles celebrates his official birthday.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte with King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2024
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2024
Didn’t Lizzie do the exact same thing with colours?
@Lucille … I think with Queen Elizabeth, most notably in her later years, the other royal women just couldn’t wear a very ‘bright’ color because that was her jam. It was the best way to spot her in a crowd of people.
@Yvette, If I remember correctly, Boris’s wife got a note from the palace about what color the QE2 will wear to an event. So, other royal women would be informed about the specific color too. They never told Meghan, that is why she stuck with specific colors so as not to cause any issue. If she wore the same color, I would imagine the press would destroy her about trying to upstage the QE2.
Yet Camz is no Lizzie.
She really does think she is a beloved “real” Queen, doesn’t she?
Also: my god. If these people put the same energy and resources they put into pulling rank over clothes and jewelry into, say, any endeavor that might ease the lives of the worst-off Brits, can you imagine what incredible change they might make? And how beloved they would be?
But nope. Petty in-fighting is all they can do.
🎯
I think the Queen’s staff would announce what color she was wearing so no one would match her. She dressed in monochrome (bright) colors so she was easy to spot in a crowd.
So Cam – but I think of Kate in Blue and Camilla in White/Off White/Cream. 80% of Kate’s wardrobe is blue!
But when the melanated Duchess mentioned this rule, she was ridiculed and called a liar. 🤔
☝🏾☝🏾
I had the exact same thought. Oh, so Meghan wasn’t lying?
That’s the first thing I thought of. Remember the Christmas event where they all showed up in burgundy to prove Meghan wrong. They are all such phoney, mean girls.
I was thinking of this and hoping Meghan wears exclusively blue shades for the next few months to burn them right back…
@tuesday, that was my first thought when I read this piece. At this point, I think they just don’t care about even trying to explain away blatant hypocrisies.
O.K.? Thank you! They even put Charlotte in burgundy that Christmas to make M out to be wrong and now its common knowledge…?
This. Meghan told the truth in the Oprah interview but the aftermath was all about proving her wrong. Claiming that she was a liar. Having them all wear burgundy was a petty reaction but it was also about trying to undermine Meghan’s credibility. That she was liar. This article proves that she was not.
Also, wasn’t part of the issue that they weren’t telling Meghan what colors she could wear? Like she knew she couldn’t match the Queen or Camilla, but between AK and Camilla’s dresser (and probably Kate as well), they weren’t telling her what the others were wearing, so that’s why she defaulted to neutrals because she knew at least the queen wouldn’t wear neutrals.
I think if someone had contacted her before events to say “the Queen will be in yellow and the duchess of cornwall will be in pink, so do not wear those colors, QE prefers you wear blue” or whatever it wouldn’t have been an issue. Meghan didn’t have a problem not wearing the same colors as the Queen et al, but they turned it into a mean girls thing where she had to guess what others were going to wear and try to avoid those colors. So it wasn’t just that there was this rule about not dressing in the same color as the queen (which we all knew was true), but she was kept in the dark about what the queen was wearing.
At least here it seems Camilla’s dresser is telling Kate what colors to avoid, so she’s better off than Meghan was.
The game-playing. Cannot imagine how Meghan felt amongst all that. I get why she may never write a memoir but the man the stories she must have.
Angela Kelly was behind tiara gate so it’s likely she didn’t tell Meghan anything in terms of colours. And Kate wouldn’t be any help either because she played games too. So I don’t feel bad that Camilla is doing the same to Kate.
This. That family is terrible.
So Meghan was right…hmmm….
So do they all wear pink on Wednesdays?
THAT PART. I marched right to these comments to point out the same thing.
Also I’m sorry, I’m crying: not the Left Behinds arguing over a color wheel.
If only they knew what a color wheel was.
My first thought too.
I don’t think it’s enough to simply log onto spaces like this and leave a comment. I think those of us with SM accounts should call out all of those British tabloid lackeys who accused Meghan of lying. I think it’s the only way we can make a dent in the hate campaign.
That would be good.
🎯
Meghan’s comments on wearing neutrals were my introduction to the pettiness attached to royal (women’s?) clothing.
So, gosh, now the rest of them are being subjected to this nonsense and hate it? Shocking. (Sarcasm)
Just grateful beyond belief that Meghan is safe in 🌞 sunny California.
This, 100%. So glad Meghan now gets to focus on what’s truly important to her, and isn’t constrained by these petty, racist, game-playing shrews. (And yes, I know “shrew” is a sexist term, but it completely fits Camilla.)
Thereby proving EVERYTHING that Meghan said and confirming that there is a ‘pecking’ order and coordination in how they get dressed.
EDIT – I wonder if she dares to apply this rule to Anne – would be interesting to see how Chuck stands up for in a stand off between his wife and sister?
It’s quite obvious that he chooses C Camilla over everyone, each and every time.
Anne has been dressing like Napoleon at recent events. I’m taking that as her true opinion on the matter.
Anne dresses like she hasn’t bought new clothes since 1985 so with her you get what you get. She doesn’t really attend too many events with the rest of them anyway, except for Christmas and I guess Trooping or something involving riding a horse.
Anne doesn’t tend to be at the front of the line in groups events so she is likely not a concern. Plus she does wear uniforms at a lot of the group events where this would be a concern.
Eventually everything Meghan said is being proven to be true.
I guess they are running out of things to print about Meghan and Harry AND have forgotten all of what was said and done to prove that Meghan was not telling the truth.
I repeat…that family and the media are horrible people..just no conscience, no integrity …just plain horrible.
Camilla’s set up is meant for Kate and Sophie to never outshine her in an event. Kate will be horrible when it’s her turn.
True dat.
She’s already a piece of work now. Can you imagine her channeling all her competitively fueled rage out then. Oooeeee
But who is Kate going to be horrible to when she’s queen? Who will be there? Just Sophie? There’s barely anyone left which is part of the problem. Some people enjoy putting others in their place and pulling rank. What fun is it for Kate if there’s no one left to do that with? The lack of competition kind of deflated her balloon.
Bea, Eugenia, Zara, Louise, and her children’s future spouses.
Her own daughter.
Who says kitty will be queen?
Her daughter and her son’s spouses especially if they are beautiful. It will be very hard for someone vain like Kate to age while the new generation of royal women (including the Tindall, Phillips and York kids). I pity them all.
“Camilla, 76, who was once named the second-best-dressed royal,”
First of all, who said that? There is no way that Camilla approved of Kate dressing like Little Red Riding Hood on a diplomatic visit. I think, that was her rebelling against Camilla’s orders. Lastly, Meghan said this before, she wanted to be informed, no one gave her info about colors, but she knew she couldn’t wear the same colors as the QE2. Of course, they called her a liar. Now, they are acting like it is a totally new tradition.
It actually makes sense for there to be some coordination of colours. Doesn’t surprise me.
Also, why do people think that coronation headpiece was ridiculous. I thought it was pretty. And kind of bitchy and hilarious to be banned from tiaras and then showing up in something so tiara-like.
I actually didn’t mind the look either. I think people mock it for how cheap the material looked. There are certainly a lot of striking costume tiaras. Not that Kate would ever wear Dolce and Gabbana, but I personally like their Baroque-inspired tiaras. The point being, there were better options.
Because it was DIY tiara. It was stupid and expensive. Also, isn’t she supposed to follow the order of new King & Queen, never putting a foot wrong and all that? We say it all the time, but if Meghan did that, they would scream about it until the end of time and start a petition to declare her traitor for defying the order.
The whole get up was cheap looking..Dollar store head piece, severe makeup, 4th of July picnic table cloth worn as a cape, she was basically dressed as a Little Miss Firecracker at a Independence Day parade
🎯
The whole thing was hideous, wildly inappropriate.
It looked cheap and it indicated how peeved she was that she wasn’t given a tiara. Was it bitchy and hilarious? Sure, but it also just revealed Kate’s game-playing and pettiness. She wanted the look of a tiara and so she made one as opposed to waiting her turn as queen. Isn’t the monarchy supposedly all about rank and not pulling rank? Was Camilla also petty to not let her wear a tiara? Sure. The whole thing showed them both to be bitchy mean-girls playing tiara wars and, while entertaining, doesn’t exactly dispel the idea that the Windsors are anything more than just a trashy family with money from the tax-payers.
They didn’t let anyone wear a tiara , the notion that it was somehow a punishment for Kate is a CB construct — there was clearly some coordination between all
Of the ladies
I believe the prevailing CB construct at the time was understanding that the coronation dress code allowed no one to wear a tiara as a way of blocking Meghan from wearing one should she have attended as well as Cam insuring she would not be outshone. The clownery of Kate floating the idea in the press it would be a ‘floral headpiece’ and then showing up (late) in this faux tiara look was just extra added fun.
I recall a big gap in the center, as though the elastic were stretched too far & the embellishments were pulled apart, like a bargain-bin Claire’s bangle.
“like a bargain-bin Claire’s bangle”
😂😂😂
My gosh, do these people even realize how frivolous and detached from reality their little problems make them look? Imagine making a fuss over jewels and dresses with a straight face.
The events are planned months in advance. I wouldn’t put it past Camilla to change her outfit choice last minute just to make Kate and Sophie change too so they don’t wear the same colors. What a petty B., but that’s always been her brand.
For this reason alone, I find it very hard to believe they coordinate colors. As you say, events are planned months in advance & we’ve seen, time & again, how the individual organizations do not coordinate or communicate with each other. And KP is notorious for last-minute decision making. Nope, just don’t believe it. It’s a fun idea, of course, but I don’t believe it.
This was, I believe, a protocol thing initially set up under QE2 – and that some of it was for visibility (because she was tiny), and also for security reasons, because if everyone matched and the queen was under threat, security needs a visual tag to identify her and get her to safety.
However, under the reign of Charles the Petty, his common law wife’s janky and tenuous grasp of fashion (compared to Diana) has taken this protocol and administered it with a sinister turn.
Lizzie only pulled the petty card with fashion on another royal ONE TIME that I can recall with clarity: the day her heir married his concubine at St. George Chapel, Windsor. Her Maj rolled up wearing WHITE, daring any soul to say one gotdamn word about it! Camilla was forced to wear a non-white dress to her own wedding. She was salty about it then and she’s still holding a grudge about it now. She can’t take it out on the woman who “wronged” her, so she’s taking it out on the other married-ins.
If you’ll notice from past events, she does not do this to the Princess Royal because they know each other of old and Anne will absolutely take her in a fight, and Camilla knows it. Charles relies on Anne a lot, and despite (or because of) Camilla’s tactics since he became King, Charles and Anne are closer than ever. It clearly galls Camilla who has been blatant in letting everyone know by her actions that she wants to be the only one who has a claim on Charles’ affections, but yeah. Camilla should worry if Anne shows up with her dogs, just sayin’.
“Anne will absolutely take her in a fight, and Camilla knows it.”
That’s why Cam came up stealthy from behind and clonked Anne in the head, fighting dirty never bothers her.
I kid, I kid…
Andrew likely knows all kinds of info on KC, but I bet Anne knows about everything. She also has her own property and makes money off of it. They don’t want her to turn and publish.
Good God, these people are exhausting. Why would anyone want to be part of this family?
Imagine, with all of the things going on in this world, they can throw down over a dress color. Their uselessness gets louder on the daily…
the new dresser is terrible at her job. Camilla’s clothes are terrible. The Blue Gumby pantsuit should be featured in the hall of shame. The woman needs a proper bra!
And someone needs to tell them both off for the Cosplay Military Housedresses.
I think Camilla gets whatever she wants. And what she wants is zip-front housedresses and all of Elizabeth’s jewels.
Just chirping in to say good, and by good, I mean made to order, foundation goods cannot be underestimated. I understand a grandmother of 76 not feeling the need to *keep it all neatly nipped, tucked and hoisted* like one was 48 years old. But FFS, she is the queen consort. Look at First Lady Dr Jill Biden, always impeccable in that department. You’d never say there is only a 3 year age gap btw the 2 ladies
Can you imagine being a grown ass adult having what you wear/what color you wear being dictated by a hateful shrew?
How do you dictate frumpy? The Kate/Sophie baby blue Sister Wife twinning was one of the worst fashion offenses I’ve ever seen. Can not stand Her Royal Snaggletooth.
This source must really dislike both Camilla and her dresser. How shady that Camilla, the Queen of England, is described as someone “who was once named the second-best-dressed royal.” All of these people are hateful and deserve each other. I wish I could post the “It’s What She Deserves” gif!
Good question. Who is the source for this? Kate? The midds?
Somehow, I doubt they’re all having a good laugh. I wonder if Camilla is also dictating skirt lengths.
Their noses are out of joint for sure. Imagine Kate having to change dresses because Cam sends word that something isn’t allowed.
I’m waiting for the day when Camilla decrees that all the women have to wear zip-front housedresses.
Is it all the hard work that goes into making rules like this that makes it so difficult for folks like Maureen to believe Harry would accept an award for his work with Invictus? Asking for a friend.
Blue, schmue. She’s wasting her efforts on the wrong priorities. If I were Crapmilla, I would dictate that no other royal women were allowed dental care or a decent bra.
Wait, who named Camilla second best dressed? The readers of Blind (as in can’t see a thing) Magazine?
I think Queen C looks quite good in that red jacket, right? With the black hat? Nice cut and color on her. Regal, too. She should do more military/horsemanship styles and ditch the frumpy housecoats.
She looks like a drum majorette to me. All she needs is a baton.
76 Trombones led the big parade…. la da da da ta da da…. 🎼
It was pointed out on Twitter that Camilla didn’t mind being photographed with Rose when both were wearing blue. I hate to give a nod to A Kelly, but QEII was always well dressed. I imagine it’s hard to dress well in older years and QEII nailed it. Frankly, Camilla would be better served being overshadowed rather than stand out in those dumpy housecoats.
Queen Elizabeth was regal. Camilla is not.
So in defiance, Kate wore head to toe red and flashed the crowd. Now I see the reasoning behind this “look at me ” red caped number.
Yeah, I do wonder if that red number was in reaction to some fashion mandate from Camilla. But it backfired terribly. She looked garish and embarrassed herself. Game-playing within this toxic system does not necessarily have any benefits.
The Korean First Lady was a class act, stylish and effortlessly chic in grey. Camilla smart and chic in blue. Then KM – vulgar and cartoonishly awful.
It’s her Flying Cardinal Sister Bertrille outfit.
It would be the only reason to wear that awful outfit then flash the world.
So kkkate wears bright green or red head to toe to upstage everyone else.. Awesome, they’re all such children, but I kinda love them playing these childish games with each other
Once again Meghan was telling the truth and for Kate to actively attempt to make her out to be liar is very insidious and cruel.
Can someone please tell Jacqui to get Camilla some decent undergarments, especially an uplifting, supportive brassiere? It doesn’t matter what color outfit Camilla is wearing–she’s always sagging, so nothing ever seems to fit her properly and she looks frumpy.
I know it’s immature but I always have a giggle when the Horse slaps down Kate & Sophie. It’s when I find her at her most likeable.
I’m sorry, SECOND best dressed royal? According to WHO? Horse & Hound??
I truly can’t believe that there is any coordination whatsoever, as I am convinced that Camilla grabs just whatever is in the dryer as she is going out the door, zipping it up the front as she goes.
What is this? Color rules for lady royals? But they said that wasn’t a thing! Jumping Jesus on a pogo stick! They lie so much they can’t even keep it straight. All they do is provide more evidence of how Meghan was gaslighted and bullied on Salty Island.
My god… 🙄
So, we’re confirming Meghan’s story about The Queen and royal women’s outfits?
Camilla,has an odd expression in the coronation picture