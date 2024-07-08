French voters rejected Marine Le Pen & the right-wing extremists

The American media has spent much of the past ten days throwing one of the most unhinged tantrums I’ve ever seen over President Biden and his age. Those of us who were paying attention in 2016 remember what happened when Hillary Clinton had pneumonia and the entire political commentary class decided that was more important than Donald Trump’s racism, fascism and hatefulness. This feels like more of the same. I bring that up because, in a matter of days, British voters and French voters soundly rejected the hate and fascism from the political right-wing. In France, the situation felt even more dire, as many pundits predicted a surge in support for Marine Le Pen and her Nazi-lite party. But French people ended up rejecting Le Pen and most of her Nazi colleagues.
The left-wing alliance in France won the most seats in parliament in a dramatic election, dealing a surprise blow to the far-right party of Marine Le Pen.
In the first round of voting a week ago Le Pen’s National Rally came top and was aiming to secure the most seats in France’s legislature for the first time in the party’s history on Sunday. But tactical voting and collaboration between Le Pen’s opponents to keep her party out of power paid off, final results showed.
The election, however, looks set to throw the country into a period of political turmoil, with no single group coming close to winning enough seats for a majority in parliament.
President Emmanuel Macron gambled on a snap election after a stunning defeat in last month’s European Parliament election, promising “a clarification” he hoped would put the far right back in its box. Instead, he lost seats and landed France in greater uncertainty.
Even so, the mood inside the president’s camp was upbeat on Sunday night, with Macron himself striking a defiant tone. At a gathering of his political allies, the French president galvanized his troops: “Our ideas are still alive and [we] haven’t lost voters,” he claimed, according to one participant who spoke to Paris Playbook.
Macron’s own position as president was not at stake: He is due to remain in office until 2027. His Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has said he’ll offer to resign, though who could take over is far from clear.
“Instead, he lost seats and landed France in greater uncertainty.” Yeah but the Nazis were still defeated, right? I get that it’s more complicated than that, but after so many years where it felt like the far right was on the march across Europe and North America, it’s notable that the trend is actually the opposite, that when voters get the chance to reject racism, hate and a rollback of civil rights, voters actually show up and do the thing they need to do. That should be applauded and let the French people have their victory.
Hang it in the Louvre
— Tiberius (@ecomarxi) July 7, 2024
France is celebrating their democracy win after kicking Le Pen's Nazi ass to the curb.

Vive la France
Vive la France
pic.twitter.com/PBh407HWtJ
— Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) July 7, 2024
“No Pasaran”
Incredible scenes in France this evening as the left unites to send the fascists packing.
— Rachael Swindon #WeAreCollective (@Rachael_Swindon) July 7, 2024
Omg this gives me hope! I choked up seeing this. Tears of joy. Le Pen has been a cancer for decades now.
Where is Elon to take all these nazis to Mars and colonize it? They can go build their ridiculous bunkers over there, hoard all the resources, and find new metrics to discriminate (after they take out Kanye and Candace first). Wish I could make a smoothie out of Le Pen’s salty tears – but it would be poisonous.
Same for me! I saw this yesterday and, combined with the UK vote last week, I have hope. I also have hope because regardless of what happened during the debate and the subsequent coverage and missteps with the campaign, the polls haven’t moved as much as I might have expected. I always need to check myself and remind myself that the vast majority of US voters aren’t hanging on every bit of campaign news. They just will go in and vote.
I began crying, cos this might signal changes in Europe. And it gives hope for the US.
Europe needs to stand up against evil, we cannot live in 1929 for much longer.
The EP and Irish Republic elections left me shaken, but this is definitely good news.
This is what happens when non-voters wake up.
I see something similar online now tgat peoplevare realizing how crazy Project 2025 is for Americans and how scary.
Sadly our right wing voters didn’t really go anywhere, they were just stupid and split the vote between Tory and Reform candidates, destroying the majority.
Not that I will ever be ungrateful for that (although being thankful for Nigel Farage isn’t something I thought I’d ever be but here you go).
Hope.. was the first thing that came to mind, thank you voters 🇫🇷
Vive la France!! 🇲🇫
This is great! And it seems to me this happened a few years ago when the left and center united to reject fascism in France. Let’s hope it really is a trend. One note of caution. This is Europe where the Nazis are a distant memory, but still a memory. Here in the US, we have never lived under Nazi rule. The closest we have come is Trump’s four years and a lot of people seem to have amnesia about that.
The Nazi’s maybe a distant memory but their brand of fascism is not sadly – it hid in the shadows but in the past decade it has started to creep back into mainstream politics and be normalised under a different ‘brand’.
It is something that we ALL must remain vigilant about and never forget what they are capable of doing.
Christiane Amanpour recently did an interview with LePen in which LePen insisted she is not far right. Amanpour: “Are you kidding me?” Le Pen said “far right” only exists in the US with its violent groups. Gaslighting 101.
@Brassy Rebel, here in the US, some of us have lived under Jim Crow laws and deeply embedded racial segregation— which provided a template for the Nazis. I do agree with you about selective amnesia. I hope every voter takes Project 2025 and what a 2nd Trump administration would mean for the US quite seriously. I, too, hope that the rejection of fascism is a trend.
Thanks for the reminder, Blithe. The Nazis did indeed use the Jim Crow era laws in the American south to draw up the laws used to segregate, persecute, and eventually commit genocide against the Jews and others in Germany. I shouldn’t have forgotten that.
Came here to say what you said, Blithe–thanks for pointing it out, and good for @Brassy Rebel for graciously acknowledging that you were right.
I think a lot of people welcome fascism across the board in America because they do not understand how we are all damaged for tolerating situations like Jim Crow. I did not ever live in a time or place that had open discrimination like that but I wonder if the White people who lived in, say, Alabama in the 1920s as an example, understood that their lives were poorer for it. I don’t say this to erase Black people in this conversation but since most of Trump’s supporters are White, I think it’s worth exploring whether or not they understand that their own lives would be damaged. There has never been an authoritarian government in which everyone wins.
I’m not sure the exact accurate wording of the parties in France, but it feels like the biggest impediment to progress in the US and other countries is the centrist liberals and farther left progressive liberals failing to find common ground. Hopefully France can figure it out and form an acceptable government for the large majority of voters who did not want the hateful facist racists to succeed.
You are correct. I read an article over the weekend stating the different liberal factions in France came together to ensure they could defeat the alt right wave, which included left wing candidates dropping out of races, so they wouldn’t split the vote. I cannot imagine that happening here in the US.
I agree. I’m relieved to see this in the UK and France, but those of us in the US need to band together and stop bickering amongst ourselves. We make it way too easy for the GOP.
You’re right. Liberals stay tearing each other apart.
I will never forget how the message after Bernie lost the 2016 Democratic primaries was “We don’t need progressives anyway” and when Hillary “lost” the election (way to go, electoral college) it became “See, this is all progressives’ faults”. Like, stay on code y’all. Sort the shit out. We ALL have common ground in thinking Republicans running the show are crackpots and need to be outta there! Focus on THAT and how we can get there!
“Us vs. The Issue” instead of “Us vs. Them” is a difficult concept for a lot to grasp these days.
There was a lot of sharing of that scene in Casablanca where the French patrons drown out the Nazi drinking songs with La Marseillaise and I cried. Vive La France. https://youtu.be/HM-E2H1ChJM?si=7uClvKifJDK4PI-y
When I got the news yesterday, the first thought I had was the iconic scene in “Casablanca”. Always brings me to tears. 😭
Same. And can we agree that La Marseillaise is THE BEST anthem? It’s so stirring that I actually get a little emotional every time I hear it, regardless of context! I never get that way about our own (American) national anthem. (It probably helps that La Marseillaise is singable by a crowd in a way that “The Star Spangled Banner” decidedly is NOT.)
Ita, Miranda.
Beautiful! Thanks for sharing this
First the Brits, now the French – you’re up next USA!!! Let’s make it a triple!
This happened at the last French election – she did well in the first round and then did badly in the final round when her win motivated the French into action.
Am rooting for you sane normal people in the US – you can do it again!
Agreed, it’s concerning how much support the far right have built but reassuring (if nerve wracking) that people do come out to vote against them when needs be.
I hadn’t realised how tense I was about this until mum text me a link to the exit polls last night. She wasn’t happy about voting for the left bloc but knew it was the best way to keep the right at bay.
My far right supporting grandmother on the other hand was ‘numb and shocked’ apparently and had to end their call to see the right’s guy on tv. Mum said she was so happy she was struggling not to laugh. She’s lived in the UK since the early 70’s and has had to deal with being ‘othered’ throughout (way worse during/since Brexit) so she’s giddy that France did push back so hard as we very much feared the worst.
Best wishes to your mum!
Oh wow, congrats and thank you to your mum!
Its concerning that some of our Democrat politicians are calling for Biden to step down while Project 2025 looms and Trumps’ steep mental decline is becoming more evident yet the MSM says nothing about Trumps’ obvious issues. I’m glad Rep. Jasmine Crockett is firing back (one of Texas’ best politicians imo). We need more of them to step up. But the main problems with the Democrats (besides very poor marketing) is their lack of party loyalty/unity. The Repubs know that Trump is insane and every ‘ist there is (racist, sexist etc) but forcing their draconian agenda on the American public is more important. The Dems ran at the first sign of trouble during Obama’s presidency despite having control of Congress and the voters punished them for it at the next election. One of the YouTuber’s I watched had a list of major network owners (incl news networks) who donated to Trump and THAT explained everything. They want him for the ratings and millions more he’ll make for them plus the huge tax cuts and further deregulation. Democracy be damned.
So Congrats and Vive La France! Well done fighting fascism!
Please VOTE BLUE this November US CBs!!
Yep, I couldn’t believe all the big name Dems like Rob “Meathead” Reiner calling for Biden to step aside 4 Months before the election! They come off as whiny cowards who don’t now how to circle the wagons. Biden knows how to employ his team, how to delegate and get important things done, unlike der Cheeto, who only knows how to throw ketchup, sell secrets, and incite mobs. Yes he’s old AF, but his team is in place. I’d vote for his head hooked up to electrodes.
Just saw Stephen King on Twitter calling for Biden to step aside and not seek re-election. I was so disappointed in him I tweeted back that I was choosing to assume his account had been hacked and I’d check back in a few days. 🙁
Rob isn’t the heart and the base of the democratic party, black women are. White men consistently vote Republican and cannot be counted on.
The United States WILL join France and the UK and maintain it’s democracy like we did in 2020.
Félicitations France!
It seems really dumb strategy to go against an incumbent and throw the party into chaos and bickering at a time when SO MUCH is on the line. I don’t understand why these influential people aren’t doubling down on Trump’s faults and instead are picking on the guy who helped get this country back on track after the pandemic. He’s tested, unlike Newsom or Whitmer — because you know they also want to bypass the black woman, Kamala Harris (who is probably doing 1000% more work than most VPs right now.) Kick Trump to the curb, then work it out.
Viva la France!!!
The French protest culture fascinates me. I’ve seen a protest of one sort or another during every visit to France. I was a little worried about this election, but they did their thing again and came out to vote. So happy they managed to fend off Marine and her Nazis yet again.
The governmental structures of countries that have both a president and a prime minister always befuddle me. Why should the one guy resign??? How can the other one remain in power if his party is not in a majority? Someone please explain how France works for me 🥺🥺🥺
I don’t know about France but in Italy the President doesn’t belong to a party and he/she isn’t elected by the people but by the Parliament.
The Italian President is a ‘guardian’ of the constitution and responsible for rejecting bills that are unconstitutional.
The president is elected directly by the people every 5 years: he is the head of state. The prime minister is designated by the president and is part of Assemblée Nationale’s majority. He is head of the gouvernement. The Parliament is also elected for 5 years so the circle of élection has been the same as the presidential élection for the last 22 years. But before that, the President was elected for 7 years.
France is a semi-presidential democraty under its fifth Républic. The president hold a great deal of power. The 5th republic was designed against the model of the 4th Republic which bought a lot of parliamentary instability after WW2.
Parliamentary systems have a head of state (a monarch or a president usually without much real power) and a head of government who is accountable to the legislature. In a presidential system (like in the U.S), the president is elected directly by the people and is not directly accountable to the legislature, hence a strong separation between executive and legislative powers. In the very beginning of the 5th Republic, France had a more traditional parliamentary system but since 1962, the president (head of state) is elected directly by the people (like in a presidential system) which gives him a strong legitimacy. This is unusual so it is now considered a semi presidential system. When the president and the head of government are from the same party, the president is the most powerful, since he has the legitimacy of direct election from the people, but when they are not because the President’s party does not have the majority in the legislature, then the main executive power goes to the head of government. Until these legislative elections, Macron was in the first case, now his party lost the majority so the head of government has to resign and be replaced by someone from the new majority. However, Macron is not accountable to the legislature so he remains in power until the end of his mandate.
What a week! It gives me hope, which had been disappearing for a while. But here in Canada it’s looking very bad.
Fellow Canadian here, I feel you! I am very concerned for the future here as well.
Vive la France! 🇫🇷
Also: the picture of le Pen is possibly from old footage of her laughing in tears.
Democrats need to spend the next few months just asking women around the country to make sure they vote if they want control of their bodies and for their daughters and nieces etc to have same…I’m hopeful that most women in the country want this more than they care about other issues right now, as this is the issue most separating the two major parties , IMO. It’s so important and states like Kansas and others have shown their true opinions when given the chance to vote on it, regardless of being a red state….this is not the time to remain coy about abortion…Dems must speak up.
I absolutely agree with this. As a middle-aged woman, I still fiercely believe in reproductive rights and freedom, which are vital to our autonomy, health, and well-being.
Again:
Zoom & In-Person Phone bank calls
Postcards to voters
Canvassing
Britain and France, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. The abortion amendments in the US have given me hope. But what are these Dem politicians doing? We have to unite against Trump. There is no other option.
My host “sister” from my exchange year in France sent me a few photos and video of the celebrations, and though I’ve been vaguely anxious over the US election pretty much 24/7 as of late, seeing those celebrations genuinely made me feel hopeful for the first time in ages. We can do this, too!
But the party that won are notoriously extremely, extremely racist. There have already been calls for all French Jews to flee the country asap, because the party that won are also extremists and just as dangerous and racist as Le Pen.
This.
Saturday I was with a Jewish friend and basically she told me she didn’t know what to do, as both parties are known for their antisemitism.
It’s a small relief, but I think the far right danger is still there.
I’m sorry but that’s not true. You will even be able to find threads on twitter explaining how most of these accusations came from the far-right and the presidential camp. Sure there are some controversial figures and statements but most of the outrage comes from the fact that the LFI party has been quite vocal about the war in Gaza which is used by the right and far-right as an excuse to say that the entire left of the country is antisemite. I would really want for you to get us a source on the “calls for all French Jews to flee the country asap”. Honestly this is exactly what happened in the UK with Corbin and the Labour party before it was purged by Starmer.
Exactly this ^
Please don’t spread false information without a bit of fact checking first, this one is really easily debunked 🙂
Yeah, it’s all BS. Especially when you know that Front National (nah, I’m never calling it Rassemblement National) was founded by a Holocaust denier and former SS. Calling what’s happening to Palestinians a genocide does not make you antisemite.
Jean-Marie Le Pen should be rotting in jail for the war crimes he committed in Algeria (he tortured prisoners, through some out of the windows too), said that the gas chambers were simply a footnote in history books and Bardella’s former father in law, Frédéric Chatillon was part of a militia that would go out and beat up arabs, jews, gays and socialists in their spare time (they once beat up my dad). Chatillon is still part of the FN executive and is great at finding very sketchy sources of funding, like the Assad family for instance.
We know which party is truly harmful for minorities
Surely you can’t say that and be serious? That’s really not the case.
There is a difference between not being a Zionist (left) and being anti-semitic (Le Pen)…..
Please stop spreading lies. There was a giant dereliction of duty from the media part because they kept letting people say far right and far left with no correction. The far left is not in the Nouveau Front populaire. It’s not me saying it. The Conseil d’État made an official ruling on this question. People ran away with the theory that being pro-Palestine meant being anti-Semite. That’s just ridiculous.
French here. This is fake. Thank you !
Excellent work, France. We MUST do the same here. Our nation’s soul is at risk.
“Yeah but the Nazis were still defeated, right?” yes and no because the fascists still won more seats than they previously had so that is not a victory. Also this campaign was so ugly, it brought out the worst in people and I’m not sure how exactly we’re supposed to be moving on from there.
The far-right are now hellbet on trying to discredit the Nouveau Front Populaire because it’s made of several political parties.
All in all we can and we have to blame Macron for this mess and he fully deserves this fractured assembly. This was the perfect illustration of f*cking around and finding out.
Exactly. Rough seas ahead until the inevitable clusterfuck of 2027, especially if our lefties and so called centrists can’t find a way to work in a unified fashion.
We all already know Le Pen will be present for the second round of the presidential elections, and now that the ancient taboo of voting for the extreme right wing is gone… well it’s going to be an all out fight, and. they do fight ugly.
How I miss our old “normal” elections — moderate left against moderate right…. 🙂
I don’t even think the center exists anymore, just look at Macron’s government they are all from the right and most of the laws that have been passed under Macron are right-leaning at best. The presidential election of 2027 is going to be such a mess and so much worse that this legislative one. I cried with relief at the results last night but now I’m very pessimistic again.
The world is moving into ONLY EXTREMES territory, and it can land in any camp. Moderate or centrist parties are in decline.
Absolument @Lau — hence so-called centrists.
We are following the US model where all our political parties are moving to the right side of the spectrum, years after years.
Everything now labeled “centre” is the equivalent of our right wing from a few years ago, and anything right wing today would make the extreme right wing of a decade ago very proud.
This truly paved the way for the massive rise of Le Pen and Bardella (though her talents are not to be discounted — she tries her hardest to make that FN vote palatable and is succeeding).
I’m SO GLAD our services publics won’t be privitized just yet. That would have been such a blow ; it’s truly one of the last way to access quality + unbiased information.
What happened to Meurice was just a preview.
Yup, Hitler took a few tries before he finally figured out how to come out on top. Even getting thrown in jail made no difference in the end. One must stay vigilant. Sad, but true.
Actually the french did not, there were more votes for the far right than the left, but those who votes for the left wing were big cities, which has more deputies than in countryside where the far wing votes were dominant. As a letfist I am happy but worried for the future…
^^ This part. It’s not over yet. The coalition needs to hold.
I urge people to watch all the videos of right wing voters registering their disappointment at the results – eye opening for me to witness France return to a very dark past.
Last week I commented on this site re the UK elections and the danger of the two main parties shifting further to the right to rival Reform (fka UKIP) and was told that it was people like me (aka a black woman) that led to the likes of Farage being elected.
I hope people can see now the dangers of disenfranchising the left so that they have no place, space or voice to check and balance other political parties.
Despite labour being traditionally left wing, Starmer has purged labour of left leaning MP’s and is now surrounded by an echo chamber of yes men and women.
On the political spectrum Starmer is now further to the right than Macron, despite Macrons En Marche Party being originally more aligned with the centre right. Macron also fell for the Blair-rite/ post modern Thatcherism bullshit ideology that seeks to punish and suppress the left only to have to appeal to them in the final hours of voting this weekend to save the Fifth Republic from being ruled by a fascist Marine Le Pen. And just before an Olympics I might add – what a way to welcome the diversity of the world to your shores.
But at least he had the good decency to broker a deal knowing that this political career is over and that most of his more right aligned cabinet will quit in protest, but hopefully the coalition will hold.
The sad thing is that the UK is now effectively playing catchup with France in many ways, so I hope Starmer is paying attention and will start making the effort to welcome back the left of his party or at the very least build bridges with the older more established left of the party, otherwise in 5 years time with the Tories still in oblivion we will be in danger of Reform gaining even more seats or worse still having enough seats to form a coalition government with the Tories, which is effectively what happened in the 2010 elections with the Tories and Lib dems.
Regardless of which end of the political spectrum you see yourself on, I hope Brits saw yesterday just how dangerous veering further to the right is.
I think you misunderstood, what happened last week in the UK was exactly what happened in France, tactical voting (LibDems and Greens had record seats, 72 and 4). I don’t know what that has to do with race though, Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman and Sunak aren’t white and they were spearheading the Rwanda bill.
Note: the left in the UK will never been the same as in France or Italy.
What do you mean, “Idk what it [the UK election] has to do with race” bc Braverman, Badenoch, and Sunak aren’t white. Both Brexit and the Rwanda policy, and the Conservative/Reform campaigns in general, are based on white grievance. Putting a Brown or Black face on a white supremacist, anti-immigrant policy doesn’t make the policy not racist. (See also, in US context: Clarence Thomas, Tim Scott, Mark Robinson etc.)
Braverman, et al, are there as Uncle Tom distractors.
> was told that it was people like me (aka a black woman) that led to the likes of Farage being elected.
Wtaf, @Flower. I’m sorry that happened to you on this site. As a Black Canadian-American, you have all my sympathy and support. Idk how someone blamed Black women for Farage getting elected–I think we all know perfectly well who voted for him. It’s like news stories every year blaming Republican electoral wins on Black Americans for voting “only” 90% for Democrats, when majorities of white voters voted Republican in every presidential election since 1996.
It’s not Black women’s fault that racists hate us. Ffs. Starmer could have done better if he hadn’t mistreated Brown and Black women Labour candidates.
@Flower THANK YOU! Left voters are always blamed for everything. Instead of acknowledging the voting system and bipartidism are the problem, left-leaning voters are blamed.
People like me (trans, queer, disabled, immigrant) are getting f-cked over by both right and “left” parties. There are no real left parties left. The world has turned over to the right so hard that traditional centre-right conservatives are now our left. It’s insane.
Yes, Flower. Generally speaking, from what I can see, it seems like oppressive policies are palatable as long as white folks aren’t the target. So it’s celebrated when a ‘centrist’ is elected because it’s only the Black, brown and ‘other’ people who will be hurt. But, hey, we should be grateful because point blank fascism would have been worse.
Flower are you American? Because there are plenty of horribly racist leftists and progressives in America. They very rarely show any concern for issues that impact Black Americans. Ditto for centrists and Dems. Some of them are just less dangerous than others.
So happy to see this & I have to wonder how Putin will get the $$ back from the two time loser LePen.
Hopefully this trend will continue here, but between the media & the dems trying to Carter Biden, I’m not so sure. And this “both parties” needs to go–sure Biden isn’t perfect, but one thing he’s not going to do is try and ship me back to Africa if I don’t want to work in the cottonfields (or Apartheid Clyde’s Tesla plantation), put kids in cages, and incite violence.
The Europeans are giving me lots of hope with their very obvious surge in Democracy! 👏🏽🎉✊🏽
To the French CBers, Félicitations! Good luck with the next steps and thank you for taking a stand against the far right ❣️
Vive la France 🎈🎈🎈 America next 🙏
🇫🇷!!
Dieu merci!
The most popular party was the left alliance, and the second-most-popular was the anti-fascist right. Let’s hope this is a harbinger for the US this year and Canada next year.
> But tactical voting and collaboration between Le Pen’s opponents to keep her party out of power paid off, final results showed.
I hope for once, the Canadian liberal and progressive parties WORK TOGETHER to keep our own Trump-lite party out of power. As in the US–we (decent people) outnumber them (fascists).
> promising “a clarification” he hoped would put the far right back in its box. Instead, he lost seats and landed France in greater uncertainty.
I mean, we might even say that Macron sacrificed his party’s majority to stop the fascists. Which if intentional is kind of heroic, ngl
Macron called this election in hopes of shoring up his factions majority and it backfired spectacularly. His group finished second, Le Pen’s party now has more seats in the National Assembly than it did before, and there is no clear majority. It’s like a hung jury, and if the leftists groups and Macron don’t figure out a way to work together and tackle France’s very real problems…..they will simply being making an easier path for Le Pen to become President in three years.
They won this battle but it isn’t clear who will win the war, which is for the next President of France. But people are missing the forest for the trees.
It’s rather grim how far-right US politics are when Biden is considered a liberal. In Europe he’d be seen as a classic conservative centre-right, which is what he truly is. The US hasn’t had a left candidate in a long time.
🇫🇷 🇫🇷 🇫🇷
This is not cause for à celebration nor should it give anyone hope that the far right has been defeated. This was a tactical vote which resulted in no party having a majority and both extreme right and left groups gaining seats in parliament. The far right had 10 million votes, and that number will absolutely increase before the next presidential election if inflation continues to rise and unemployment remains steady or increases. Jordan Bardella’s last night speech was frightening.
Sure that but it was a total fu to the fn. thank goodness.
Great victory for France that the far left had to come up with a plan, put their differences aside and unite to give people a viable option for the greater good. When will leaders like Macron, Sunak, Cameron learn that calling snap elections or referendums actually annoys the electorate and often leads to disastrous results for them. People have to take off work and stand in line at the whims of the leaders who, at times, are only attempting to settle in-party politics and many people will retaliate with their vote. It reveals how out of touch they are when they are shocked by the results. The look on the faces of the young RN supporters as the results were revealed, mid-champagne sip, will bring a smile to my face all week. Hoping for the best in Nov, but need another option for the greater good, a retirement and a replacement: Newsom/Whitmer 2024.
I don’t put macron in the same camp as the torries. Just me. This is absolutely one time more a rejection of the fn I am ecstatic
« The look on the faces of the young RN supporters as the results were revealed, mid-champagne sip, will bring a smile to my face all week. «
Me too sip your tears assholes. lol
RN=FN I will never call them anything else.
You are correct, Normades. No name change rebrand will ever alter who they really are.
Exactement they can rebrand themselves all they want but they’re still the FN and France said F off again. Yay