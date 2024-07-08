Mail: Duchess Meghan is ‘setting up all these events’ for Harry to receive awards

The brouhaha over Prince Harry receiving the Pat Tillman Award for Service has come at an interesting time for the Windsors. I absolutely believe the Windsors are driving some of the fury and shenanigans behind the nasty coverage of the ESPY award. I also think it’s downright hilarious that in the midst of the Windsors and British media’s temper tantrum over “Harry receiving an award,” the senior royals trudged up to Scotland so that Prince Edward and Queen Camilla could be inducted into the Order of the Thistle. You know, some would that an award or an honor. The Windsors give each other awards, honors, ribbons, medals and orders constantly, but they still want to be able to say that Harry and Meghan are so wrong for simply accepting a few awards here and there. Well, here’s the latest tantrum, via the Mail’s Palace Confidential show:
Charlotte Griffiths, editor-at-large for the Mail on Sunday, told the Mail+’s weekly talk show that the Montecito-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex are treating life ‘like a red carpet event’. The panel discussed the growing backlash over the decision to give Prince Harry the memorial award set up in the name of Pat Tillman, an American football star who gave up a £3million contract to enlist in the US Army after 9/11.
Host Jo Elvin asked Charlotte whether the Sussexes were being ‘tin-eared’ to the criticism they’ve faced over the past week. Charlotte responded: ‘I get the impression that life for Meghan Markle at the moment is a sort of prom event and [Harry] is the prom king and she’s the prom king and she’s setting up all these events over the years that they can attend together. Although at the Living Legends of Aviation one, she actually didn’t turn up with him because a similar controversy had happened before the event and then she didn’t go with him.’
‘I’ll be very interested to see if this time next week she goes with him. Serena Williams, her great friend, is presenting the award so she may well attend. Life isn’t a red carpet event for them to show off their brand, there are some very serious events out there and they are being tin-eared. Ever since they left the Royal Family for America, the Sussexes have been living the California lifestyle, walking on red carpets, going to film premieres, accepting awards and making more content for Netflix.’
Rebecca English, Royal Editor at the Daily Mail spoke on Palace Confidential about how different their lifestyle is to that of The Firm. She said: ‘You very rarely see a member of the Royal Family getting an award for something they have done. There have been joking ones over the years, maybe the King or the Prince of Wales have accepted one environmental award. But you don’t [often see it] because they consider public service to be an award in itself.’
‘Obviously Harry and Meghan now, I think maybe as you said Jo, are a part of that showbiz celebrity lifestyle, where part of their lifeblood is to get another award and it just shows you how different their lives are to what they would’ve had in the UK.’
Charlotte added that Harry has been put forward for the Pat Tillman award based on work he did when he was in the army between 2005 and 2015. ‘I think that’s why it’s so jarring, because it’s not new work, this is old work. I mean this is also a celebration of his time in the army but that was a long time ago now and it feels like he needs something new,’ she said.
“I mean this is also a celebration of his time in the army but that was a long time ago now.” I swear to God, the ESPN press release was not written in Latin. ESPN gave their reasons for awarding Harry: his military service and the tenth anniversary of the founding of Invictus, which is still ongoing and growing year by year. “Life for Meghan Markle at the moment is a sort of prom event and [Harry] is the prom king and she’s the prom king and she’s setting up all these events over the years that they can attend together.” They think Meghan… set up the ESPYs and convinced them to give Harry the Pat Tillman Award? They think Meghan got Harry a Living Legends of Aviation Award? This is John Travolta slander!
Once again, these people can’t just say The Thing. The Thing being: we’re so mad that our four-and-half-year-long hate campaign hasn’t worked, we’re mad that Americans aren’t being widely influenced by our deranged talking points, we’re mad that the Sussexes are allowed to thrive and win awards.
Invictus Games Prinz Harry und Meghan beim Rollstuhl Basketball Finale Prinz Harry, Herzog von Sussex gemeinsam mit Ehefrau Meghan Markle, Herzogin von Sussex beim Rollstuhl-Basketball Finale zwischen Frankreich und der USA im Rahmen der Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 13.09.2023 Duesseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Invictus Games Prince Harry and Meghan at the Wheelchair Basketball Final Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex together with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Wheelchair Basketball Final between France and the USA during the Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 13 09 2023 Duesseldorf Nordrhein Westfalen Germany,Image: 805086128, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – 13th Sep 2023. SEPTEMBER 13: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. *** DUESSELDORF, GERMANY 13th Sep 2023 SEPTEMBER 13 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany,Image: 805098182, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Moritz Mueller / Avalon
Invictus Games 2023 Rollstuhlbasketball 13.09.2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex und Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex waehrend der Siegerehrung Invictus Games 2023, Rollstuhlbasketball Finale USA – Frankreich, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena am 13.09.2023 *** Invictus Games 2023 Wheelchair Basketball 13 09 2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during the award ceremony Invictus Games 2023, Wheelchair Basketball Final USA France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13 09 2023 Copyright:,Image: 805707474, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/Wunderl / Avalon
Invictus Games 2023 Rollstuhlbasketball 13.09.2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex und Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex verfolgen das Finale im Rollstuhlbasketball Invictus Games 2023, Rollstuhlbasketball Finale USA – Frankreich, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena am 13.09.2023 *** Invictus Games 2023 wheelchair basketball 13 09 2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex watch the final in wheelchair basketball Invictus Games 2023, wheelchair basketball final USA France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13 09 2023 Copyright:,Image: 805707493, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/Wunderl / Avalon
Let’s say this is true and Meghan is looking for ways to help promote Harry and their “brand.” That makes Meghan – one woman run out of the UK because of melanin – more competent than the entire Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace staffs, right? If she’s behind it all, she’s damn good at it! If only the global statesman had such a competent staffer.
It’s always amusing to me how they go between the Sussexes are laughing stocks, everyone avoids them, they’re almost broke and they need a hit with Netflix or Lemonada or whatever switching immediately to Meghan single-handedly has somehow forced a billion dollar company with about 10 channels to do her bidding. But that’s what happens when you have irrational hatred. Also I see that Charlotte Griffith is just outright lying now. The press release mentions invictus, the Invictus foundation has said thank you to the ESPYs for honoring their patron. I guess this is them leaning into Pat McAfee’s dumbass comments like Harry is getting an award just for existing on planet Earth.
I’ve maintained that the courtiers saw that Meghan was more competent than any of them and started the campaign against her for their own job security. If Meghan was pulling too much attention, she could have run things from behind the scenes and probably would have been very happy to do so.
Maybe they hated her more than the royal family did. Cuz she mad them look bad at their jobs. Then again, the royal family and mixed race children … heads were exploding. A little of column A, little of column B.
@sarahlee
MTE.
MM has more power than Charles, good for her. 🤷♀️
If only all those years of service by charles willie kkkhate or cowmilla
was significant enough for them to be recognized outside their litttle ring of titles.
How PATHETIC is it that as a form of comeback willie and kkkhate personally donated an undisclosed amount to the islands last week to show what they do for communities in need because of the hurricane. Without naming any link for people to do the same. It took Harry to be receiving award (again) from an organization Independant from the monarchy for these 2 rich lazies to actually do something more than take their azzes forma surprise meeting, to a closeby organization from their home, with words and smiles and EMPTY JAZZ HANDS FOR YEARS. Idiots
This is such an excellent point.
Well, good job then, Meghan. Do these people sound jealous? Maybe she can find some award that can be given to them. Any they deserve (worst journalism, most disconnected from logic of any kind) they wouldn’t want to accept. Yet again, IG is being ignored. It must be a super threat to them. They thought if they didn’t give it any recognition (or even recognize their own vets who participated) that it would go downhill? Something can thrive without royal recognition? What a slap in the face to them.
And Harry had the Invictus ten year anniversary ceremony RIGHT THERE, in England with the Spencers alongside him celebrating that achievement and still the BM was insisting a royal rainy garden party was more important.
The BRF could have attended that day and been part of the IG and ESPY conversation with positive international mentions but noooooooooooo, they made a point of telling anyone who would listen the BRF snubbed Harry that day and doesn’t care about IG at all.
One thing I agree with is Meghan has a background in media and entertainment that gave her spouse the chance to stop toiling away ground down under the Firm’s heel in black and white and no gratitude for his work and step into Technicolor with new opportunities and freedom to do the work he wants as well as be recognized for it on a scale head and shoulders above the BM. BRF could have ridden those coattails too had they valued the secret weapon Harry brought into the family but oh well…
I hope when they do the invictus montage in the award show they show the 10yr anniversary service which does NOT include the RF but does show the Spencers. They will be spitting mad at the palace. Especially since they always whine that Harry doesn’t mention the sick and afflicted left behinds in any of his speeches.
It would be hilarious if all the times QEII supported Harry’s work with wounded veterans was featured, and then *crickets* from the rest of that family.
@INTERESTED GAWKER – this is exactly why the British press is trying so hard not to mention Invictus. Even when they were crying about the aviation award they mentioned Invictus but tried to argue it wasn’t relevant to the award, with this they are trying as hard as they can to ignore this because they ran so many headlines about the Windsors snubbing the Invictus event( which became a pr disaster when the Spencers showed up to support the service). They can’t try and take credit for IG like they usually do because they went so far out of their way to make it clear they aren’t associated with Invictus just 2 months ago. It is such a thorn in their sides that despite how much they love to show the world that they don’t support Harry or his projects that his greatest passion project still succeeds and is recognized. It’s just sad because IG isn’t about Harry; he’s the soul of it and has put everything he has in it but he’s done that for our veterans and their families and his pos who loves to wear medals they didnt earn does not care about those veterans or their families at all.
Haha, exactly – if Meghan is truly masterminding and manipulating the entire American media, Oprah, ESPN, and the NFL, that’s quite a feat! Meanwhile, Kensington Palace spent half a year looking for a CEO and could not hire anyone.
Of course she’s doing all that : black woman magic or something. They’re racist psychos
I guess it was said already, but the rant that royals do not accept awards when there was a to-do this weekend for Eddy and Cammy joining the Thistle Stupid Hat brigade. Puleeeze.
The Royals only accept their own awards, so it’s totally different!—the BM
It’s more like the royals have to give each other awards because no one else ever will. I mean, no one is going to give them an award for being lazy, racist colonizers so they have their own “order of the thistle” and “funny hat day” to make them feel better.
This is their go-to argument. “No one wants them, so they set up their own events.” They said the same thing when Meghan spoke at the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana Power of Women Event. This is an annual event that brings in incredible women to speak. This year, the speaker is Ruby Bridges.
It’s projection. Because what they’re saying Harry & Meghan have done, is PRECISELY what Huevo has done (Earthsh_t).
Harry didn’t need his dad handing out an honorary colonelship, for a unit he was on a strong path to make at least the rank of Major in, while TOB was clinging to the post-Sandhurst rank of Lieutenant purely because of who his granny was.
The Spare gets plaudits ON MERIT. The Spare takes nothing for granted, has never leaned on his royal connections, and works hard, and attains achievements through his own work ethic.
The *Heir* on the other hand, spent most of his time in Anglesey falling out of the local pubs, and would have been thrown out of the RAF on his face, by the frank admission of his superiors, if he was not royal.
“ This year, the speaker is Ruby Bridges.”
Holy moly, that gave me goosebumps.
So glad that Ruby Bridges is being honored.
I hope she is safe in Indiana, I’ve heard terrible things about how it is for Black people to drive on the highways there
QEII “won” a BAFTA. Spare me your performative outrage, Salty Isle, you are just mad you can’t claim the reflected glory of Invictus Games and Harry anymore.
We didn’t all rejected him, Wish he were the next King,
I am glad to hear that. I am planning on spending a few weeks in the UK next June and am worried about all the Meghan and Harry haters! The haters seem so violent in their hate, that I imagine it is hard to express any positive thoughts about Prince Harry.
“The Thing being: we’re so mad that our four-and-half-year-long hate campaign hasn’t worked, we’re mad that Americans aren’t being widely influenced by our deranged talking points, we’re mad that the Sussexes are allowed to thrive and win awards.”
Yep.
That’s ‘The Thing’.
Also we are super super enraged that Harry and Meghan are suing us and winning, and they left as working royals so they wouldn’t have to keep giving access to the Rota so we have no control!!!!1!!
Yeah, this is it for me too. It goes back further than 4 years. It goes back to the fact that the rota rats and Leftover Royals never thought Harry and Meghan would actually LEAVE. They thought they’d have the Sussexes (and Archie and Lili) to abuse for decades to come. And Deviled Huevo thought he’d Harry to do the king work that he doesn’t want and isn’t equipped to do.
IMO, they’re all still shook (and pissed) that Harry noped-out and chose his Black wife and biracial kids over that institution. The rota rats are still sour that they lost all access and lost their Sussex meal tickets. The Leftovers don’t sell and the rota rats cannot print the secrets they know about Huevo and the rest that would actually sell.
It’s amazing to me that Meghan is allegedly a nobody, but also powerful enough to command all of these respected institutions to bestow honors upon Prince Harry. It’s almost like the British media are just pulling stories out of their asses…
The British Media needs an enema.
Omg imagine the sewage problem after that💩😳🫣🥴💩
@Hypocrisy Aren’t the waterways and shorelines of Britain already overflowing with 💩?
With so many British media clinging like wisteria vines to the Horsey Set, you’d think everyone would be inured to the smell of manure by now.
That is just what they do do.
They’re never come out and say it but yeah, they’re pissed they haven’t managed to bring Harry to heel.
Harry getting Meghan and their kids not only out of being working royals, but out of the UK altogether is a blow the press (& the BRF) are still feeling. Coupled with Britain’s diminishing power on the world stage…..H&M will be feeling their ire for a long time to come. Ofc the events are not related but when the most charismatic Prince you’ve got skips across the pond (because he had to), it’s a Bad look. The fact that H&M have thrived and are getting awards for their work left and right in said new country after having to flee…..what does that say about the UK?
*gasp* little ol’ shunned Meghan is powerful enough to get a big network like ESPN to give her slave a major award? Oh wow! The way they contradict themselves every single time!!
Right?! I can’t keep track of it, is she a Hollywood bottom feeder who is crying at home in her jam jars over all of her supposed massive failures or is she so powerful that she pulls the strings in all of sports and entertainment and aviation just to get her husband publicity?
Harry has got to be the most free “hostage ” that’s ever been captured / kidnapped!!
In the voice of baby deranger, waaaaay I wanna be a hoostage!
Seriously, I’d “volunteer as Tribute” just to hang out in the Sussexes’ gardens. 😂
William looking like a hooligan after swanning over to Germany to watch England in the Euros. Kate’s family attending Wimbledon and Kate after a long “rest” also rumoured to be attending. William and KCIII being booed in Scotland. All these events/articles are just highlighting how far respect for the BRF has fallen since QEII passed. So, what does the Mail do to address the problem? They go for their fail safe solution by offering yet another hit piece on Meghan! This article (like so many others) will only appease the bots and de-rangers, while the rest of us wish H&M well in their endeavours.
Quote: ‘You very rarely see a member of the Royal Family getting an award for something they have done.
This cracks me up. Simply put, the Royal Family doesn’t do anything deserving of an award. M&H do meaningful work and the results of their work are evident. Pretty much everything the royals do actually COST the British taxpayer
And the irony is they DON’T do anything, it’s all just performative nonsense for a few minutes then they beetle back to their palaces with some new shiny new ribbon they’ve given themselves for…*crickets*
It’s not just that they don’t do anything deserving of an award – its that they do give themselves awards all the time. Unearned military appointments, “order of whatever” inductions, family orders, etc. There’s a reason they have to wear sashes at state dinners – because of all the awards they give each other for who knows what.
Royals LOVE getting awards and they don’t even stop to consider whether they actually deserve whatever it is they’re getting, because they don’t have to, because they’ve created the criteria.
I have often thought, Kate will be wearing a beautiful gown and then the appearance is spoilt by the sash and the big starry awards.
Me too. The sentence can be read so many ways, none of them complimentary to the BRF.
‘You very rarely see a member of the Royal Family getting an award for something they have done.” Very true, but you often see them getting awards for things they haven’t done.
And isn’t it interesting how, on the one hand, they say Meghan has been a failure at everything, and on the other, she’s so powerful that she can make major organizations giver her husband an award.
Haha – exactly!!!!
🎯 😂
They get ‘awarded’ millions and millions of pounds every year from taxpayers and looted property, do they want a medal as well for the few hours each month they decide to make an appearance in the name of work?
They sure do want a medal for that! And they have oodles of those kinds of medals.
They should get an award for The Order of the Biggest Grifters the World Has Ever Known!
But that would require logical thought process.
Well said.
Quick question: When was the last time we saw the Meghan and Harry out in public? I honestly don’t remember. These fools act like they are turning up for every opening of Ralphs. Sussexes stay home, drink water and mind their business.
Have we seen them since Nigeria?
Their favorite phrase is that H&M now attend the opening of an envelope.
Imagine referring to the ESPYs this way!
The jealousy is beyond measure.
Yeah, what is this crap about them attending movie premiers? They’ve only been to one I can recall–the Marley film.
Yes, it’s just the one. They went to the lion king premiere in London but that’s while they were royals.
Someone commented on one of my comments about Sky news that it’s ‘irrelevant’.
It’s not to the millions in various countries who watch it. But even if it is, sky /mail /telegraph stories are fed through news systems world wide. Lies are spread and NEVER questioned. Thus! Many millions read and believe because they see it fed through not just Murdoch press but all the other press. They don’t know it’s lies.
These lies are believed, sadly, by most people. But there’s no way to counter the lying public narrative.
We know it’s lies. But when ALL the media says opposite (including what’s meant to be left wing and main stream) we will be the only ones.
I use Microsoft Edge as my browser, and its start page has been a non-stop feed of anti-Harry stories lately. I know it uses cookies to serve up content, but the only place I follow royal stories is here. Somehow, it has gotten the idea that I’m interested in ‘how horrible Harry is’ 24/7 and I’m actually pretty shocked at just how much time grown adults at different media outlets spend hating on a guy who has done nothing more sinister than protect his wife and children.
Oh yeah, Edge is the worst. Unhinged on a good day.
Edge is totally right wing demagoguery now. So is Yahoo so I never go there either.
Ya…I get “Switch to Microsoft Edge!!” notifications all the time but won’t touch it.
Google home page on my iPhone has started doing that. Bizarre. The only stuff I read about H/M is here. Our data is … everywhere. 😐
I use FireFox and don’t get that garbage, but unfortunately, the U.S. GOP thinks I want the orange-haired man to become president, so they are constantly sending me text messages supposedly from him about how people are trying to send him to jail and he needs money desperately so will I please send him some. Sounds about the same as the “horrible Harry” stories!!
I was searching for something on Google a few minutes ago, and could not believe what the media had said in the past and were still saying about Doria Ragland abandoning her daughter and spending 10 years in jail for horrible things.
The ESPY’s is sports’ biggest night. I think Serena is the first female to host the ESPYs and is a former recipient. Yet somehow Magical Meghan has managed to set up all these awards. These people are just ridiculous. Maybe some of the owners of these awards are seeing the popularity and worthiness of the Sussexes along with the free marketing/free publicity the BM ALWAYS provides with their weeks long incessant b*itching and moaning about said award and like reaping the benefits!
The BM/BRF are STILL mad about the Sussexes’ Netflix deal! It also sounds like they can’t wait to write more unhinged screeds and are worried that Meghan might skip this event too. Oh well! I don’t usually watch the ESPYs but I might watch it on July 11!
“Charlotte added that Harry has been put forward for the Pat Tillman award based on work he did when he was in the army between 2005 and 2015.” So this Charlotte told untruths to her readers, the award was put forward for Invictus, which is ongoing and very successful. No wonder that KP doesn’t like it.
None of these reporters will go near Invictus for the very reason that it’s been such an unrivaled success that they can’t stand it, so the fallback is “Oh Harry used to be in the military”. They won’t even admit that his military service was exemplary…”Well William flew helicopters tooooo!! Where’s HIS award?!”
I dare them to keep bringing up William’s time in Wales. There has to be someone dying to finally go on the record about his time as an air ambulance passenger who they all had to pretend was a full-time member of the air force, and piloting his own helicopter. Surely someone wants to talk about QEII providing a helicopter specifically for the purpose of an actual pilot sitting next to William and pretending he was flying, when he actually bothered to show up.
Keep ignoring the Invictus Games. Don’t be shocked when IG 27 is going to DC.
Of course they will be shocked, it will be all Harry’s fault, or Meghan’s, or both.
I’m unclear how both Harry and Meghan can be Prom King. Charlotte Griffiths must be British. These articles always make it seem as if Meghan and Harry are attending the opening of an envelope when they are very strategic about the events that they attend. Meghan didn’t even attend the People’s Choice Awards when Archetypes won Favorite Podcast. They’ve never attended the Oscars or the Met Gala. If Meghan and Harry were such fame whores like the Kardashians, they would be everywhere, but they are not. We haven’t seen them in public really since their trip in May.
Weren’t some in the press writing “Where is Meghan” articles just a few weeks ago? Complete insanity at the tabloids. I guess now that the Tories and Nazis are losing in Europe, Meghan and Harry hate is all they have left.
Ooh I had not seen the results from the French election this morning. Woohoo! Good riddance to bad rubbish. (knock wood)
Only found out that Meghan’s podcast had got an award today on here, the British press have not mentioned it as far as I know. They tell us that the podcasts are a flop.
LOL they’re so bitter… 😂😂😂
IKR? I’ve been fantasizing that an episode of Meghan’s cooking show covers bitter foods and drinks, and another, sour — in honor of the bitterness originating from sour island.
Proud Mary–not to mention recipes featuring amazing usages for salt…
Their articles are sounding a lot like a mean jealous adolescent rant in a journal.
Incel energy.
“… Sussexes have been living the California lifestyle, walking on red carpets, going to film premieres, accepting awards and making more content for Netflix.’”
Was that suppose to be an insult?? It’s called WINNING!! 🙂
They’ve gone to one film premiere and less than a handful of “red carpet” events in going on five years. In fact the most exposure they get is usually for Invictus related events. Media is insane.
Proud Mary and Ms Iam, I agree with you! I was thinking more of the red carpets H&M have walked when accepting awards. And the Sussex’s have won a lot of awards! Newsweek (which typically sucks) has an article out this week listing the awards they’ve won, individually and collectively (and I’m pretty sure there is more)- I thought it’d be fun to share with everyone:
——–
Meghan –
• Gracie Award—Top Entertainment Podcast Host
• People’s Choice Award—Pop Podcast 2022
• Women of Vision Award
Harry – Living Legends of Aviation, 2024 ESPN ESPY
M&H – NAACP – President’s Award, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award
——
Each of them have written best-sellers (The Bench and Spare), and I think Spare won the Guinness Book of World Records award for fastest autobiography.
But this is all made up. The Sussexes have not been “walking on red carpets” or “going to film premiers.” They attended one film premier in Jamaica, one. But you’re right, the jealousy is palpable. Why are they talking about the non-working royals? Why are they concentrating on their scooteror?
King Scooter, lol. Or Future King Scooter I guess.
H&M didn’t leave the UK/RF for the America or Hollywood. They left for Canada, when Charles pulled their security and leaked their location, they sought refuge.
IKR? They moved to a quiet suburb north of Victoria on Vancouver Island. To a tightly gated community. Saanich ain’t Hollywood and yet the dumbass tabloid reporters consistently overlook that fact or mistakenly say they moved to Vancouver. It was only when their location was revealed by none other than Harry’s own FATHER that they had to bolt to Tyler Perry’s place in California.
There you go with applying ye Olde “critical thinking ” again!! Are you trying to make their heads explode?
Bottomline is: Meghan went HOME and took her new family with her.
Theres no doubt in my mind that America is where H&M would make their home ultimately…….even as far back as jan 2020 this was what I thought.
When they left the UK, their good-faith intention was to live in a commonwealth country (that choice ultimately being Canada) and continue representing the queen, while pursuing economic freedom but also still returning to britain for ceremonial and family events. But after their security was pulled in march 2020 and their funding in june 2020 (which was supposed to last a year while they found their feet), H&M was free of the shackles of the brf and so their natural home became the place where M is from, given that it couldnt be the place where H is from, that having been their original intention.
The childish tone of these tabloid writers is wild. Its infantilizing the public to make them read inane stories about prom kings and popularity contests. The IG is a joyful and serious celebration of the veterans that compete. It deserves to be celebrated and not denigrated. These writers complaining are ghouls.
And Harry had the Invictus ten year anniversary ceremony RIGHT THERE, in England with the Spencers alongside him celebrating that achievement and still the BM was insisting a royal rainy garden party was more important.
The BRF could have attended that day and been part of the IG and ESPY conversation with positive international mentions but noooooooooooo, they made a point of telling anyone who would listen the BRF snubbed Harry that day and doesn’t care about IG at all.
One thing I agree with is Meghan has a background in media and entertainment that gave her spouse the chance to stop toiling away ground down under the Firm’s heel in black and white and no gratitude for his work and step into Technicolor with new opportunities and freedom to do the work he wants as well as be recognized for it on a scale head and shoulders above the BM. BRF could have ridden those coattails too had they valued the secret weapon Harry brought into the family but oh well…
Yes, that’s what makes this extra stupid. The 10th year anniversary of the IG was right there in London. The press wrote for weeks and weeks and weeks about it and about Harry’s attendance. The UK is making a bid for the Games. The RF is pretending to ignore the Games, yet William wants to take credit for them. Harry worked on the Games both before and after he left the RF. What Harry’s achieved with the IG has been in front of everyone’s faces for years. And now the press is trying to say that this award is not about what the ESPY organization has expressly said it is about.
This isn’t unhinged behavior by the RF and M, it’s outright and deliberate lying.
Absolutely lying, it’s amazing how shameless these people are.
(My comment got posted twice by accident)
I hope that one day Meghan and Harry will be able to sue the DM for deffamation because they would have a lot of evidences.
Is it me, or do they simply not want to give Harry any agency as an adult or person?
They act like he can’t do anything by or for himself and is totally dependent on others.
This is how they saw him all his life! Until Meghan rescued him.
It’s like he’s going to forever be twelve year old Harry to them, instead of a grown man who is a husband and father. It’s insulting and ridiculous.
Enis, this is how they wrote about him all of his life. They created the image and they won’t let that go, because there are people who believe that Harry stands around waiting for Meghan to pull his strings. The problem they now have is that the more people who meet Harry and work with him on whatever project he is undertaking knows that isn’t true. The bm/brf’s only hope is to destroy him BEFORE too many people know the type of person Harry really is. Of course, the other problem is people who don’t know Harry, but knows about Invictus and his association with it. They, too, can see clearly the type of person Harry is.
The bm/brf need to stop with this entire Meghan put a spell on Harry, etc. They are very LOUD about their racism. I don’t know why they proudly display this whenever they get the chance.
Seems really ridiculous when you consider that he founded IG and co-founded Sentebale while fairly young and before Meghan.
They’re never gonna accept that Harry, a royal prince of the realm, chose of his own free will to marry a Black American woman. He could marry anyone he wanted: he wanted Meghan. Their racist little brains still can’t accept that–they think it must mean she’s controlling him like a puppet. It can’t be love.
Fuck ’em. Let ’em cry their salty tears till the oceans run dry.
A lot of fans don’t give Harry agency, let’s face it.
That’s how the Monarchy operates and keeps everyone under control, including the heirs.
This is how they saw him all his life! Until Meghan rescued him.
English said: ‘You very rarely see a member of the Royal Family getting an award for something they have done.”
LOLOLOLOL They literally walk around with their chests festooned with fake medals they’ve awarded to themselves.
But its not only the awards that they bestow on themselves and each other…….some of the usual SSquaddie detectives found that in his lifetime, chucky received over 30 awards from all sorts of organizations from around the world, especially from this favorite benefactors, the Saudis.
Well that takes the cake. Would love to see the list of Chuck’s 30 awards from around the world, especially the Saudis for whom he has been working so diligently to get Ye Olde British Empire Awards and citizenship.
Surely the literal bags of cash were an award–or reward–for *something* …
@kirk – it’s too long to type, but here:
That’s kind of the definition of a medal for a Jubilee, isn’t it? An award for themselves/=?
Exactly Lulu! They give themselves literal (mandatory) participation awards 😂
Show up to a fancy hat party, get a medal!
They just can’t believe that their best efforts were in vain: Harry and Meghan haven’t broken up. Instead, they’re in love and thriving with their family and all their good works.
The only rational explanation, as they see it, is that Meghan is locking Harry up by (*checks notes*) making ESPN and Legends of Aviation give her hostage awards.
These rota rats need so badly to touch grass.
This is part of the standard tin-hater’s playbook – setting the despised spouse up as an all-powerful manipulator of many organizations.
In this case, “every accusation is a confession” because we know that the working royals get “set up” with many award events.
Don’t the British Royal Family always give themselves awards? Even if Meghan is setting Harry up to get these awards, it doesn’t compare to making up awards to give to yourself.
Time for a story.
When my grandson was 4 yrs old, he watched the Winter Olympics. Of course he mimicked the athletes when he went sliding down the hill. He and Grandpa “competed”, meaning Grandpa made sure he won. Then the little guy decided it was medal time. He went down to the dollar store, apparently located in the corner of our yard, greeted the owner politely, “Hello Mr. Store Man”, and bought a gold medal. He came proudly back up the hill, waved to the imagined crowd, and accepted our plaudits graciously.
Well, Grandpa, silly man, thought he should get a gold medal too. He “won” the next slide. “No fair!” yelled the little guy. And when Grandpa went off to get his medal, he was told the store man would only sell to him. All the gold medals were his. Lol
Adult grandson now joins in the family teasing whenever this story is resurrected.
😊
These reporters behave like derangers.
Nobody gives the royals awards? Maybe because they don’t deserve any? And maybe because they’re always awarding themselves just for being? Didn’t Andrew get a medal for his 60th birthday? And everybody got one for attending Charles’ coronation.
A recent study of stories found that 99% were baseless, in fact the only thing they get right is his name and titles, beyond that everything is made up. This story is no different, a group of women giving opinions about someone they have absolutely no contact with. The outrage over Harry receiving the award has been generated, as usual, by the UK tabloid press. Michael Cole appeared on GB News stating that the petition against Harry had garnered 68K signatures, the bulk from Americans, how would ne know? has he checked each signature? these types of petitions are always suspect, especially when mentioned and promoted in the UK.
MikeB, 68,000? That’s all they’ve gotten out of 340,000,000? Why ever does he think this is noteworthy?
Using USA base pop as comparison is giving too much credence to the probable dups and fakes on the supposed 68K petition list. Has anybody actually published the list, linked to it online, made a spreadsheet? 😒
“I’ll be very interested to see if this time next week she goes with him. Serena Williams, her great friend, is presenting the award so she may well attend. Life isnt a red carpet event for them to show off their brand, there are some very serious events out there and they are being tin-eared. Ever since they left the Royal Family for America, the Sussexes have been living the California lifestyle, walking on red carpets, going to film premieres, accepting awards and making more content for Netflix.”
So in other words. They are WORKING! Walking on red carpets? What red carpets? Meghan didn’t even walk the red carpet when she won that Women of Vision award. She walked a red carpet when she wore that beige off the shoulder dress late last year, was it? Creating more content for Netflix? THEY HAVE A CONTRACT! They are supposed to make more content. That island’s deranged media and RF are just angry they get so much positive attention whenever they do something.
Again, it makes the tax payer leeches in the palaces over there LOOK BAD. It just makes the teensy little island once hailed as GREAT BRITAIN, look like a tiresome whiny bully with no teeth anymore. The clapback from ESPN has them in their feels. The pouting and foot stomping ain’t change a thang over here on this side of the pond. They especially showed their petty arses by throwing tantrums in the UK about this award and trying to make is SEEM like Americans are behind this UK manufactured “backlash.”
Ain’t nobody over here thinking about those whiny derangers.
1. Why would she be “interested to see” something she’s so sure has happened often? She can’t stop talking out of both sides of her orifice. Clearly, she like the rest of them, are desperate to catch a glimpse of Meghan.
2. Tom “the bowelmovement” Bower, wrote a whole chapter in his flop book, about how Meghan lied when she claimed Serena was her friend. Now Serena is Meghan’s “great friend.” Serious, how do the British people get and real news reporting on that island?
Jealousy is eating away at their souls .
What a horrible way to live .
The derangers and bots are hard at work.
Consider also that are treating Serena as if she is just a celebrity friend of Meghan. I have seen nothing written about her being chosen to present awards because of her sports accomplishments!!! This is horribly sexist and racist.
And the BM then try to tie Meghan to her as just two Hollywood buddies who are doing favors for each other. More sexism—reminds me of women being treated like dumb blondes no matter what they had accomplished.