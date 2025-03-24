Graydon Carter: Duchess Meghan ‘came between siblings’ & it’s a ‘disaster’

As soon as I saw that Graydon Carter was hawking a new memoir (When the Going was Good), I knew that he would be dishing up bitchy comments about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Carter is like Tina Brown, his old predecessor at Vanity Fair, in that he cannot keep Harry and Meghan’s names out of his f–king mouth. Not only that, but Brown and Carter seem to have a similar royalist perspective that Meghan is terrible, that she’s led Harry astray, that Harry is supposed to be “back in England” with his dogsh-t father and brother. Graydon made all kinds of nasty comments about the Sussexes back in 2023, when he predicted that a Sussex divorce would be in the cards. He recently told the NY Times that he thinks the Sussexes are “chancers” too. Well, Graydon Carter is still shilling his memoir and this was part of his interview with Page Six:

One of his last Vanity Fair covers before he stepped down in late 2017 was Meghan Markle. “Jane Sarkin, who booked our covers, came in and said, ‘We should do a cover on Meghan Markle,’” Carter told the Post. “I said, ‘I have no idea who that is.’ She said, ‘She’s on ‘Suits.’ I said, ‘I have no idea what that is, why should we do a story on her?’ So she said, ‘Because she’s going to marry Prince Harry.’” Carter laughs remembering how, at one point during the interview, Markle challenged the reporter: “Excuse me, Is this going to all be about Prince Harry? Because I thought we were going to be talking about my charities and my philanthropy.” Raising his eyebrows, Carter said of Markle, “This woman is slightly adrift on the facts and reality.” The editor was friendly with Markle’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and had co-hosted the 1994 party for which Diana donned her so-called “revenge dress” — in supposed retaliation for the televised admission of adultery by her husband, Prince Charles. He remembers sitting next to Diana at several dinners. “She was very intrigued and kept asking questions — she wanted to know how Jackie Kennedy was treated by the Kennedy family because, I think, she felt there were parallels between how Jackie was treated and the way she was treated by the royal family.” Carter believes that Diana would not be happy with her son Harry’s current estrangement from the royal family. “I would think she would feel great sorrow for her son to have been pulled away from his family like this, especially his brother but also his father … ,” he said. “Anytime someone comes between siblings that’s a disaster, horrible for a family.”

[From Page Six]

These old farts have been trying to “Yoko Ono” Meghan for six-plus years now. “…Her son to have been pulled away from his family like this” – who “pulled” Harry away? Harry escaped his awful birth family after they refused his offer of a “half-in” solution. His family also pulled his security and did not give a sh-t about the mortal danger he, his wife and infant son faced. “Anytime someone comes between siblings that’s a disaster, horrible for a family.” William literally assaulted Harry over Meghan. How did Meghan “come between siblings” again? By existing? By being the person Harry prioritized over his violent psycho brother?