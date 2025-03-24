“Patrick Schwarzenegger might actually be a good actor?” links

The White Lotus was so good last night! I have to say, while I don’t think Patrick Schwarzenegger is “the hot guy” of the season, he’s actually doing a solid job as an actor, and last night’s episode was a real showcase for him. [Pajiba]
What do we think of Selena Gomez’s new music? [OMG Blog]
Jason Momoa looks amazing, whatever he’s doing. [Socialite Life]
I agree, these huge years-long gaps between seasons are not doing TV shows any favors. Will people still be interested in Wednesday Season 2? [LaineyGossip]
Gisele Bundchen & her man are on a boat. [Just Jared]
Suki Waterhouse is absolutely channeling Sienna Miller circa 2005. [RCFA]
Conan O’Brien won what will probably be the last Mark Twain Prize. [Seriously OMG]
A 90 Day Fiance star spills all after her NDA expired. [Starcasm]
What’s going on with the new Hunger Games movie? [Hollywood Life]
“Rare photos from the 1900s” GTFO. [Buzzfeed]
Photos courtesy of Fabio Lovino/HBO/Avalon.
I could not get past the brother on brother. I may not have the tough skin that I thought I had. If you watched last night’s episode, what were your thoughts?
Yeah, I don’t understand what the show is doing with this plotline, but honestly it did make me rethink that Patrick is just playing himself. That could not have been an easy episode to film.
And Chelsea with the savage burn “no drug on earth . . . but I don’t judge.”
I’m savoring this season. Saxon was a relentless and idiotic bully, he needed a reversal in fortune. He doesn’t know his finances are now screwed but we do. Then he met his psychological comeuppance in a way that instantly demolished his sense of self and will forever mess with his head. Chelsea is the pure hearted anecdote to Saxon with so many delicious lines.
If only Mike White could script real life reversals of fortune for an over inflated felon and his billionaire cohorts, it’s the real life villains I can’t get past.
It was gross. Gross enough they’re in the same room while one is having sex. Even grosser that one did stuff to the other. It’s a huge boat. They weren’t other rooms for the couple having sex to go to privately?
Family is not meant to witness our sexual selves.
Regarding the huge gaps between seasons–yeah, I have lost interest in a lot of shows that pull that stunt. Years ago network series used to have more than 20 episodes and the new ones always started in September. Waiting a few years for 8-10 episodes is a bit ridiculous. Lately I will not bother watching a series unless it has at least two seasons available.
I think he is really good. And it is a scary plot imho, the younger one has been staring at him since episode 1. Patricks caracter was being all creepy on women, not noticing his own brother creeping on him.
I don’t doubt that he is a good actor otherwise he wouldn’t have won the role. He is nepo but this is must see prime tv and Mike White wouldn’t have cast him if he didn’t think he could nail it.
That said it will be interesting to see if he can play a non creepy ahole in the future (as all his roles have pretty much been entitled assholes.)
He has chops but maybe not range.
I think Wednesday will be an absolute hit because Jenna is absolutely still a gen z heat score.
Hate myself for admitting this but yes he actually is a decent actor.
I wish they’d put a trigger warning for suicide on White Lotus (or maybe I’m missing it by forwarding thru the opening and recap??) Ugh, that is more difficult to watch for me than the brother’s f-ed up night.
💯 with you on that