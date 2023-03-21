Prince William, once ‘bored’ with racism, is back to caring about racism in football

For a couple of years, Prince William “cared” about one issue in particular: mental health in football. It was such a specific issue, and basically William only cared about it so he could visit various football clubhouses and hang out with cool footballers. Then his mental health-in-football pseudo-crusade took an interesting turn: suddenly William realized that racism is a very big problem affecting footballers’ mental health too. So William vowed to make speeches about how he was “bored” of racism in football and how people must simply stop being so racist… towards footballers. Those speeches were made and William believed the issue was solved. Then, in 2021, that issue blew up in his face following the Euro final, where three young Black British footballers faced a torrent of abuse after they missed their penalty kicks. William once again stepped in to tell those racist abusers to stop it. They did not. And William was called out for his overwhelming hypocrisy in all matters involving racism.

Well, guess who’s at it again? The same person who didn’t solve racism in football! How many times does Peg have to tell you folks, HE IS BORED WITH RACISM (in football).

Prince William is sending support to a youth soccer club that has experienced racism on the field. Sky News reports that the Prince of Wales, 40, sent a letter to Alpha United Juniors in Bradford, England, saying he was “deeply concerned” about the situation. According to the outlet, William confirmed he’s contacted The Football Association (FA), the governing body of soccer in England, about the claims, after the chair of Alpha United reached out to Kensington Palace about feeling frustrated with the local FA chapter’s investigation. “Racism and abuse has no place in our society. Abhorrent behaviour of this nature must stop now and all those responsible be held to account,” William wrote to Alpha United Juniors, per Sky News. Prince William has served as president of the FA since 2005. Sky News reported that Mohammed Waheed, chair of Alpha United, wrote to the palace in January, and Prince William sent the letter last month. The outlet said that the club first spoke out in November, “revealing how for years players as young as seven, have been on the receiving end of slurs and even threats of violence from the sidelines.” Since coming forward, Waheed told Sky News reporter Shingi Mararike that about 40 other clubs have contacted him to share similar experiences. “When we’ve been going out, obviously playing other teams who have been minority ethnic, they’ve all said the same thing — ‘Can’t believe you’ve done that, but good on you guys,’ ” he said in a segment. In a statement, local chapter West Riding FA said that Alpha United did not comply with all necessary steps of the investigation. Despite the disagreement, Naz Shah, the Member of Parliament for Bradford West, said that it was due time for the FA to intervene. “You’ve got a child being called [offensive] names, that is not okay for anybody in society, there is no place for racism,” Shah told the outlet. “We have made pledges and to show racism the red card, where are those pledges when it comes to grassroots football?”

Well… certainly the president of the Football Association should have been on top of this situation well before now? It shouldn’t take a letter from the chair of one of the juniors teams to the palace, surely? Is everyone fine with that? An FA president who is so out-of-touch that he doesn’t realize the rampant racist abuse of children unless someone makes a very personal appeal for his intervention? Unless this oppression, abuse and racism is a feature, not a bug of this whole sordid, evil system. In any case, I’m sure the guy who violently assaulted his brother over his brother’s Black wife is absolutely the person to solve this racist abuse crisis.