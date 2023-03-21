Prince William, once ‘bored’ with racism, is back to caring about racism in football

For a couple of years, Prince William “cared” about one issue in particular: mental health in football. It was such a specific issue, and basically William only cared about it so he could visit various football clubhouses and hang out with cool footballers. Then his mental health-in-football pseudo-crusade took an interesting turn: suddenly William realized that racism is a very big problem affecting footballers’ mental health too. So William vowed to make speeches about how he was “bored” of racism in football and how people must simply stop being so racist… towards footballers. Those speeches were made and William believed the issue was solved. Then, in 2021, that issue blew up in his face following the Euro final, where three young Black British footballers faced a torrent of abuse after they missed their penalty kicks. William once again stepped in to tell those racist abusers to stop it. They did not. And William was called out for his overwhelming hypocrisy in all matters involving racism.
Well, guess who’s at it again? The same person who didn’t solve racism in football! How many times does Peg have to tell you folks, HE IS BORED WITH RACISM (in football).
Prince William is sending support to a youth soccer club that has experienced racism on the field.
Sky News reports that the Prince of Wales, 40, sent a letter to Alpha United Juniors in Bradford, England, saying he was “deeply concerned” about the situation. According to the outlet, William confirmed he’s contacted The Football Association (FA), the governing body of soccer in England, about the claims, after the chair of Alpha United reached out to Kensington Palace about feeling frustrated with the local FA chapter’s investigation.
“Racism and abuse has no place in our society. Abhorrent behaviour of this nature must stop now and all those responsible be held to account,” William wrote to Alpha United Juniors, per Sky News. Prince William has served as president of the FA since 2005.
Sky News reported that Mohammed Waheed, chair of Alpha United, wrote to the palace in January, and Prince William sent the letter last month. The outlet said that the club first spoke out in November, “revealing how for years players as young as seven, have been on the receiving end of slurs and even threats of violence from the sidelines.”
Since coming forward, Waheed told Sky News reporter Shingi Mararike that about 40 other clubs have contacted him to share similar experiences.
“When we’ve been going out, obviously playing other teams who have been minority ethnic, they’ve all said the same thing — ‘Can’t believe you’ve done that, but good on you guys,’ ” he said in a segment.
In a statement, local chapter West Riding FA said that Alpha United did not comply with all necessary steps of the investigation. Despite the disagreement, Naz Shah, the Member of Parliament for Bradford West, said that it was due time for the FA to intervene.
“You’ve got a child being called [offensive] names, that is not okay for anybody in society, there is no place for racism,” Shah told the outlet. “We have made pledges and to show racism the red card, where are those pledges when it comes to grassroots football?”
Well… certainly the president of the Football Association should have been on top of this situation well before now? It shouldn’t take a letter from the chair of one of the juniors teams to the palace, surely? Is everyone fine with that? An FA president who is so out-of-touch that he doesn’t realize the rampant racist abuse of children unless someone makes a very personal appeal for his intervention? Unless this oppression, abuse and racism is a feature, not a bug of this whole sordid, evil system. In any case, I’m sure the guy who violently assaulted his brother over his brother’s Black wife is absolutely the person to solve this racist abuse crisis.
There’s just something…ironic?…poetic?…about a day when there’s a post about Ted Lasso going to the White House to visit the President of the United States to discuss mental health, and the head of the FA, Prince William, having to once again denounce racism in HIS organization via a brief letter or curt speech.
I guess some shows have impact, while some people are completely ineffectual.
Yes!! That’s our Peg ineffectual!
Thoughts and prayers.
To Dim Willy, being a king is all about giving the appearance of caring without actually … you know, caring. Unfortunately for him, we can all clearly see he doesn’t give two sh*ts at all. His complete transparency of character really is his greatest gift to the British people and will hopefully (soon) motivate them to pitch the monarchy.
He’s so pathetic and simple. He absolutely only cares about what affects him, his comfort and pleasure and how he is perceived. His BROTHERS wife. A BLACK wanted to kill herself while pregnant and he and his trash family, courtiers and staff contributed to it. He do all the way to hell.
In the screenshot of the original reporting I saw, it said that he didn’t even write the actual letter! It said he instructed an aide to send a letter. This POS can’t even pretend to care enough to write something himself or make a in-person statement.
Not that anything he says should be taken seriously or anything he does has value since he’s a perpetrator of racism in his own family. And unless and until he (and the rest of his family) stop perpetuating and also speak up against the racism – and racially motivated death threats – Meghan, Archie, and Lili have faced, they can all sit down and STFU.
And he sounds like such a baby tyrant (which is what he is): I’m tired of this, it should stop. Now. No, really, stop it, I’m going to be king and what I say goes. Why isn’t anyone listening to me?! I said I was tired of this! *rages incandescently*
They turned off the comments sections, because they know wee Willy would’ve been roasted.
He’s being roasted anyway. I didn’t see much sharing of the link just screenshots being read to filth. Glorious.
Everything the Windsors say or do is a parody. No one takes these folks seriously. I will go so far as to say they are caricatures, they just make themselves look silly when they even try to speak on fairness or inequality when their lived experiences and current lives demonstrate the opposite. They just need to continue as they are, as this is their global brand. Their existence appeal to the opposite of the “woke” brigade, fairness and equality are foreign concepts to them.
@Maxine Branch, you are 100% on point with your comment. They have no idea how they come off to those not paid to worship them either.
And yet he remained silent when his newborn biracial nephew was depicted as a chimpanzee in the media. Such a fraud.
Maybe I’m just a typically dense American, but I still have absolutely no idea why members of the BRF are given positions and/or job titles in fields where they haven’t a fucking clue what they’re talking about to begin with. WTF does he know about TV and film that he should be involved with the BAFTAs? Does he have any relevant experience with football, besides attending matches or watching them on TV, that would warrant being president of that association? Why does every single goddamn thing in the UK need a royal mascot?
“Royal mascot”. Beautiful, @Miranda. Perfect descriptor.
I think they give themselves these titles. Just like they give themselves military awards.
He really does the bare minimum, doesn’t he? This is also the kind of racism he understands, in a way – racial slurs are racist and bad. He doesn’t understand that there might be a difference in how the refs treat the parents of the non-white children vs the parents of the white children (in terms of what kind of yelling etc is allowed) or that the nonwhite children probably get more fouls called against them and not as many called in their favor compared to white children who do the exact same thing on the field.
Anyway, he’s just such a lightweight. he really thinks he’s going to send a letter or a tweet and the situation is fixed. But it’s always going to feel hypocritical considering the whole world saw how he treated his nonwhite SIL.
The last Invictus Games, England hardly showed any support for their athletes, this year they’re all over them.
@JAN, because William WANTS INVICTUS
Whatever, his sister in law and her children still get racially abused on his social media accounts.
Hypocrisy is rampant for bill. He and Kate were influential in treating Meghan like dirt. And having his minion Jason have a fake investigation against meghan.
Well, the comments were turned off for a reason.
So what’s about to come out that this was released now? If he sent it last month, why wasn’t that released then? While no one believes this performative gesture his pr team had to think it looked good, so what are they covering up?
I think it’s related to the international day against racism (21 March)
The football racists need to watch out, Pegs is gonna wag his finger at them. Or maybe his staff can wag their fingers at them, Pegs is far too busy for such things.
Kaiser, (in football) KILLED me!! Lol.
Cmon now, this dude is the most likely candidate for the “unnamed racist royal” yet still tries to do this stuff with a straight face. Just like his homelessness project- there’s something sick about it!
@SAS it’s his penchant for white robes that gives it away 👀this completely useless Royal cockwomble is nothing more than a royal hypocrite, hey BILL call megs and ask her about racism, I think you will get a reply” like look in the fkng mirror “
I’ve said this before, but he really gives Plantagenet vibes. “I pronounce racism boring, so it just needs to go away.” And he thinks that works. I just finished Dan Jones’s novel, Essex Dogs, about the Crecy Campaign in the Hundred Years War, and William’s behavior is so similar to how Jones writes Edward, the Black Prince. Petulant, whiny, prone to making grand pronouncements with no basis in reality…
It’s amazing that in his world racism is conveniently only about football never about his own family hmmm. Go figure.
He needs to back the fk off this issue as NO ONE will EVER take him seriously with this considering he said NOTHING when his SIL and nephew were being racially abused by the media. He also did the same when the young black England team members were being racially abused by fans after the last world cup – the so called ‘bored with racism’ President of the FA said NOTHING.
People have finally cottoned on to the fact that these ’causes’ are nothing more than PR for him and his stepford wife. At least Chuck cares about his causes and that shows.
No one’s buying what you’re selling Pegs, come up with something else.
Kaiser, brilliant photo selection as usual. He’s classic Mr Burns in that top one.
The Other Brother has already made it very clear that he’s “bored” with racism – whatever that means. I choose to interpret it as apathy regarding other peoples’ struggles. In addition, Bulliam has been raised to believe that he was divinely chosen to be better than everyone else and he probably resents any expectations that he should address these “boring” issues. It’s so disingenuous anyway, since racism and exploitation of non-white peoples are the backbone of the British empire.
The absurdity of speaking up against heinous behaviors and beliefs of which the Royal Family are the actual embodiment and perpetrators probably hasn’t been lost on him. But he knows the world is changing so he must make some performative statement. Must rankle him that the likes of his god-given White Perfection is tasked with addressing the “boring” racial abuse of nonwhite surfs.
Bitch is still bored. Trust. And his “caring,” for all the good it does other people, is synonymous with “bored.” Selfish, greedy, vain, entitled, arrogant, white supremacist can only give, what was it, the odd smile? That’s a choice, asshole. You certainly help yourself to everything the empire gives you, yet give nothing to others, except your photo-ops and posh, unintelligible 5 minute speeches that do and give nothing. We see you, Baldy. We see you very well.
Congratulations to PW for recognizing that there is (still) racism in football. In addition to not being self-aware as to Meghan and thereby threatening her life, any one remember this: https://www.celebitchy.com/674129/prince_william_joked_about_an_uber_driver_getting_frisked_on_the_floor_of_the_palace/?
His inside ugly is really showing on the outside. Blegh
Those young players deserve so much more than platitudes from Bored-By-Racism-Billy.
This is on the The Football Association to fix, Pegs can’t just say some performative sh*t then go away. What the FA must do is bring in a diversity expert, say someone like Asif Sadiq who is the global head of diversity and inclusion at Adidas, and hold a mandatory attendance conference to take the teams and staff through serious diversity training. Back in the early 2000’s the company I worked for did this and it really opened a LOT of eyes about what amounts to inherent and subconscious racism. It also improved relations between employees who pretty much had no idea their racism was so deeply ingrained. Pegs is clearly a racist so it’s like the blind leading the blind for him to think blurting stupid stuff helps while he continues to act like a racist jerk.
Jaded, doing performative shit and then just going away is the modus operandi of both Will and Kate. And stupid as they are, they don’t know or care that everyone knows that’s their m.o. They are lightweights in helping and heavyweights in taking. Everyone knows this.