Law enforcement met to coordinate logistics for arresting Donald Trump

The idea of Donald Trump actually having to face legal and criminal consequences has been a convenient revenge fantasy for most of us. It’s one of my happy places, imagining Trump in handcuffs, being led off for fingerprinting. But did any of us actually believe it could happen, that it would happen? At some point, it became Lucy-with-the-football, always out of reach, always pulled away from us at the last moment. Well, reportedly, it could happen this week. It could happen today, according to Diaper Don himself. And that’s what law enforcement is planning for:
Law enforcement officials met at NYPD headquarters in lower Manhattan on Monday afternoon to plan for a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump on charges stemming from payments to a porn star, a person involved in the planning told POLITICO.
An indictment by a grand jury is expected soon, according to three people involved in the deliberations, though it did not appear to be happening Monday. The grand jury returns Wednesday.
“We’ll be discussing how we bring Trump in,” the person involved in the planning said, adding, “No decisions have been made yet.”
The meeting was to include members of the NYPD, the U.S. Secret Service, court officers and officials from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, the person said. Bragg convened the grand jury investigating the payments. A court spokesperson said there’s nothing to report since no charges have been filed.
[From Politico]
The level of coordination it must take to arrest a man with a Secret Service detail… whew, I don’t envy any of those people. I’m also irritated because I still believe that Trump has many white-supremacist allies within the NYPD, the FBI’s New York field office and the Secret Service. All of which means that even if Trump is arrested, we probably won’t see the handcuffed walk of shame on camera.
As for Trump’s potential to incite another insurrection, terrorist attack or merely a riot, I don’t know. Trump is clearly trying to agitate and incite his supporters and he’s clearly calling for violence and armed insurrection (once again). But I just wonder if his supporters will fall for it again? The NY Times says that the NYPD has already put up barricades outside the Criminal Courts Building and the media seems transfixed by the idea that Trump supporters will get violent if and when Trump is arrested.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Washington, DC – US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to supporters gathered to protest Congress’ upcoming certification of Joe Biden as the next president on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Various groups of Trump supporters are gathering to protest as Congress prepares to meet and certify the results of the 2020 US Presidential election.
Pictured: Trump
BACKGRID USA 6 JANUARY 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Weslaco, TX – Former President Donald Trump attends a border security briefing to discuss further plans in securing the southern border wall in Weslaco, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott has pledged to build a state-funded border wall between Texas and Mexico as a surge of mostly Central American immigrants crossing into the United States has challenged U.S. immigration agencies. So far in 2021, U.S. Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 900,000 immigrants crossing into the United States on the southern border.
Pictured: Former President Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Weslaco, TX – Former President Donald Trump attends a border security briefing to discuss further plans in securing the southern border wall in Weslaco, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott has pledged to build a state-funded border wall between Texas and Mexico as a surge of mostly Central American immigrants crossing into the United States has challenged U.S. immigration agencies. So far in 2021, U.S. Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 900,000 immigrants crossing into the United States on the southern border.
Pictured: Former President Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Weslaco, TX – Former President Donald Trump attends a border security briefing to discuss further plans in securing the southern border wall in Weslaco, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott has pledged to build a state-funded border wall between Texas and Mexico as a surge of mostly Central American immigrants crossing into the United States has challenged U.S. immigration agencies. So far in 2021, U.S. Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 900,000 immigrants crossing into the United States on the southern border.
Pictured: Greg Abbott, Former President Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Former US President Donald J. Trump stayed at Trump Tower overnight following a dinner in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Former U.S. President DOnald J. Trump, 76, gestures at supporters, with a clenched right fist held high on streets of Manhattan today. Just after Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination testifying at the NY attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings. Trump stated, “I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question. When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors … you have no choice.” Legal experts chimed in saying, answering questions in a deposition was risky because anything he said could potentially be used against him in a parallel criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney. The Fifth Amendment protects people from being compelled to be a witness against themselves in a criminal case. NY AG James, a Democrat, has said in court filings that her office has uncovered “significant” evidence that Trump’s company “used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions.”James alleges the Trump Organization exaggerated the value of its holdings to impress lenders or misstated what land was worth to slash its tax burden.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Former U.S. President DOnald J. Trump, 76, gestures at supporters, with a clenched right fist held high on streets of Manhattan today. Just after Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination testifying at the NY attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings. Trump stated, “I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question. When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors … you have no choice.” Legal experts chimed in saying, answering questions in a deposition was risky because anything he said could potentially be used against him in a parallel criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney. The Fifth Amendment protects people from being compelled to be a witness against themselves in a criminal case. NY AG James, a Democrat, has said in court filings that her office has uncovered “significant” evidence that Trump’s company “used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions.”James alleges the Trump Organization exaggerated the value of its holdings to impress lenders or misstated what land was worth to slash its tax burden.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Former U.S. President DOnald J. Trump, 76, gestures at supporters, with a clenched right fist held high on streets of Manhattan today. Just after Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination testifying at the NY attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings. Trump stated, “I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question. When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors … you have no choice.” Legal experts chimed in saying, answering questions in a deposition was risky because anything he said could potentially be used against him in a parallel criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney. The Fifth Amendment protects people from being compelled to be a witness against themselves in a criminal case. NY AG James, a Democrat, has said in court filings that her office has uncovered “significant” evidence that Trump’s company “used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions.”James alleges the Trump Organization exaggerated the value of its holdings to impress lenders or misstated what land was worth to slash its tax burden.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Former U.S. President DOnald J. Trump, 76, gestures at supporters, with a clenched right fist held high on streets of Manhattan today. Just after Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination testifying at the NY attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings. Trump stated, “I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question. When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors … you have no choice.” Legal experts chimed in saying, answering questions in a deposition was risky because anything he said could potentially be used against him in a parallel criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney. The Fifth Amendment protects people from being compelled to be a witness against themselves in a criminal case. NY AG James, a Democrat, has said in court filings that her office has uncovered “significant” evidence that Trump’s company “used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions.”James alleges the Trump Organization exaggerated the value of its holdings to impress lenders or misstated what land was worth to slash its tax burden.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
West Palm Beach, FL – Former President DONALD J. TRUMP and Former First Lady MELANIA TRUMP walk out of the polling place in West Palm Beach after voting on election day. ”This is going to be an important election. Go out and vote, no matter who you vote for”, said President Trump.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Former President Donald Trump at the 2022 LIV Golf Tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on July 31, 2022.
Featuring: Donald Trump
Where: Bedminster, New Jersey, United States
When: 31 Jul 2022
Credit: Media Punch/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
I saw some reports this morning, that Trump will not be arrested today, but most likely later this week.
You mean, Trump lied to us? LMAO 🙄🤣
The Stormy Daniels hush money payment case in NY is far from the strongest case against this fascist criminal, but I will take whatever prevents this POS from ever being in Office again!!
Yeah I’ve been reading that as well and that this is just another money scamming opportunity for him as he can’t pay his lawyers. But then again I’ve also read he was tipped off and leaked to create this type of chaos to do a runner – he’s a flight risk and yeah he is the type to run away.
I’m good with him running. To Russia, especially.
Yup, it’s always about the grift, the con for Trump. No doubt he is sending out mass emails/texts etc for donations to “save your favorite President” to his idiotic MAGA supporters. How those people even function in life, as they are so far removed from reality, is astounding!
Did the plane leave Florida last night? It was prepped on a runway yesterday afternoon.
It’s possible Georgia might beat New York to charges, but he has all his minions focused on New York, sending him money for his legal defense, blaming Biden, and all the right-wing spinmasters going on and on and on about how he should be allowed to get away with “misdemeanors” when they have no idea what the charges will actually be.
Yassssssssss!
IF Bragg indicts him it will most likely be a misdemeanor charge. He won’t be facing jail time. I wish Garland would quit f*ck ing around and charge him for his serious crimes.
Garland has appointed a special prosecutor who appears to be moving expeditiously on multiple fronts. He is investigating both potential January 6th charges and classified documents charges.
I wish folks would stop putting this on AG Garland when he has already appointed a special prosecutor to his case.
I’m mad because he waited almost two years to appoint the special prosecutor. He should’ve started this process January 22, 2021, before republicans had time to convince themselves they weren’t almost mobbed to death by Trump’s ppl.
I’m mad he appointed a special counsel. There was no need for one. DOJ had been investigating Trump for years, adding the SC just slowed an already ridiculously slow process.
Even Adam Schiff was on Hayes criticizing Garland.
Omg! I’m leaving for NYC tomorrow. Fingers crossed he gets arrested in NYC. If so I’ll try and update you all on anything I see/hear.
Thank you so much @Kiera!
I was reading the NYPD ordered all of it’s officers (including detectives and plain clothes) to wear their full uniforms this week in preparation.
It’s certainly true that law enforcement itself may present a problem in arresting and charging Trump. Both Federal and local law enforcement are riddled with Trump supporters. Yes, this includes the Secret Service. I think this is a more serious threat than protests.
Yep. And if he’s out of the way, DeSantis has a clear path now. So people probably shouldn’t be celebrating quite yet…
DeSantis is worse than Trump. I do hope that they turn on each other and create chaos within the Republican Party but I feel like DeSantis has been planning for this and will be ready with his plan for the White House.
Yep. I was also hoping they’d split the GOP and make 2024 easier. But if Trump is arrested…
This isn’t exactly a clear path for DeSantis just yet. Trump can still run under indictment and this could be a rallying cry for his fans to dig their heels in further in their support. Plus, his team is already testing a strategy to implicate DeSantis for not intervening in the event Trump gets arrested in Florida, even though DeSantis has no authority to do so. Many in MAGA world are already expressing anger at DeSantis, especially after he acknowledged yesterday at a presser that isn’t going to get involved. It’s potentially a clever way for Trump to kneecap his biggest rival on his way down.
Let’s hope!
yet trump gleefully unleashed his little nazis on the police and stood back while they bashed them, sprayed them with pepper spray, etc.
Oh no, this is terrible!…..I thought I had a bottle of wine left but I forgot I opened it a few weeks ago when my cousins dropped by unexpectedly! I’ll have to find time to get to the store! 😏
(Silently chants: mug shot mug shot mug shot)
Amazon Prime two hour delivery! 🍷🍷🍷
Ha! I wonder how many people have something ready to crack open when that bastard is finally charged. I’ve got a bottle of champagne waiting in the cooler.
We survived the protests when Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, we survived January 6th. We’ll survived whatever stupid bull crap protests Trump has planned if he is arrested.
I don’t want to be indelicate but not everyone survived 6 January or its immediate aftermath.
Yesterday in NYC some Proud Boys showed up to protest Drag Queen Story Hour and got their @sses handed to them. A bleeding Proud Boy was caught on camera bleeding from his head and saying “I came to help, not get the sh*t beat of me.” I don’t think any protests will move the needle for Donald and one ex DOJ prosecutor thought it could make him look like a flight risk.
He’s getting indicted. If NYC is first, I’m looking forward to the sequels, the Georgia and Maralago sagas, which are under production.
That image is brilliant! I will be thinking of drag queens beating up proud boys all day!
I work in midtown and my company sent an email letting us know that we will have an NYPD unit stationed at our office and to be vigilant. 🥹
I work near Trump Tower and haven’t received any communication whatsoever 😤
Wow!
Naw, his ‘supporters’ are paying attention to the thousand plus arrest and convictions of the terrorist from January 6.
Exactly. Six more Proud Boys were convicted yesterday over Jan 6. That number keeps growing.
Won’t happen today. There are no meetings planned to even vote, that’s tomorrow?
U.S. police forces can be very good at taking down a very wily, high profile criminal (be it Mafiosa, highly placed drug lords, etc.). They WILL take him if that’s what they need to do (please, God, make them need to do it) and they will have very little trouble doing it. Slick Don has no tricks they haven’t seen and dismantled before. Get him. Make my day. Mabs, that’s the element of surprise. They can’t do it today if Don told his thugs they would do it today.
I actually hope they do it quietly and under the cover of darkness. He wants a show, and the chance to spew drivel to get people worked up. Dont give it to him.
I second the “yup!”
This.
ElsieM, yup.
I may need to hope for a bit longer, but this definitely feels like TFG is finally going to face the music. Whatever it takes to bring him down: I’m very glad the first move has been made.
My friends and I all have our indictment shoes ready. It’s a special pair of shoes we’ve each set aside for the day Trump is indicted or arrested (or the day after if he’s arrested later in the day). They should have bows, sparkle, embellishments etc. I don’t wear high heels anymore, but I do have a sparkly pair of kitten heels that I am going to rock with my usual sweats. They’re black and they have a strap across that is made of crystal. So pretty! A friend of mine is going to rock some sparkly knee high boots (with high heels but she’s just doing her school run as she works from home). A third friend has a pair of strappy gold sandals that are pretty bad ass. We’re all doing a spa day if he gets convicted of anything. It’s been forever since I’ve been to the spa so I’m really looking forward to it.
I’m honestly surprised there isn’t more MAGA dumbfuckery out on the streets but I think all the jail sentences handed down for the Jan. 6th treason is helping with that.
I love this idea!
Go to jail. Go directly to jail. Do not pass Go.
There are several celebitchy articles I don’t open and post on because my views are different or irrelevant. One of them is anything to do with American politics. I tend to read these but not post as a Brit. I sometimes think people outside an environment will never truly get what it’s like to live another society or grow up with a set of specific national institutions, such as the BRF in my case. But good grief this man. He brings out the worst in me. I don’t know what to say to posters in the States, other than what a time to be going through and I hope it goes right. I’ll never fully understand what he means to you and your political system, but I can’t stand the slippery ****er.
I should qualify this by saying – there seems to be an underswell of far right, deep state thinking that has grown in America (and has travelled here, to a lesser extent) that swills around Trump. I laugh at it because it seems so ludicrous, but it’s politically real and dangerous. And to understand that phenomenon, where it came from and what it’s doing, I think I’d have to live it. Yesterday, some Brit friends were talking about this exact Trump news as if they knew the issue inside out, and I was sitting there thinking, ‘I don’t think we’ve quite understood what this feels like at the core’.
You are living it. Look at what your Tories are like. They’re going full-on Nazi re: immigrants, and they want to legalize slavery.
sparrow, thanks for your insights. Right now I’m hoping Trump will try to flee our country because then he’d be a fugitive from justice. Not sure if that adds to the charges, but I think he should just run. I’d love that so much. And DeSantis should hang tough and not help his rival. That will go badly for him and he’s bound to fail anyway. But if Trump did fly to Russia to his special friend, Putin, that would be just great.