Why is the Mail suddenly worried about Princess Beatrice & Duchess Meghan?

It’s been clear for a while that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are quite close to Princess Eugenie, the younger York princess. Meghan has said that she had met Eugenie before she met Prince Harry, and Harry described how Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank spent time with Meghan while Harry and Meg were first dating. It’s clear that the two couples have been close from the beginning. Eugenie and Jack lived in Frogmore Cottage for a while and Eugenie has visited California and spent time with her cousin in Montecito. So, obviously, the Daily Mail had to write a three-page screed about how Princess Beatrice feels about Meghan and Harry. Some highlights from this absolutely unhinged piece, “Princess Beatrice’s Meghan dilemma: Royal who is fiercely loyal to the Crown and her parents faces awkward choices after Fergie distanced herself – while sister Eugenie is BFFs with the Duchess.”

Beatrice is stuck in the middle: “While Meghan Markle may have fallen out with Fergie and be besties with Eugenie, there is one royal in the York family who is definitively stuck in the middle. Princess Beatrice, 34, is notoriously private and, unlike her younger sister or mother, has never offered comment on the romance between her cousin Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex. The royal mother-of-one has plenty of mutual friends with the former actress, including joint-BFF Misha Nonoo – while the two women are also believed to have attended numerous showbiz parties and royal events together over the years. The Sussexes criticized Prince Andrew: “How the Sussexes open criticism of Prince Andrew, as well as their attacks on the royal family, have impacted Meghan’s relationship with Beatrice remains unclear. The cousins’ WhatsApp group: “Such is the closeness between the cousins that they are all part of a WhatsApp group where they exchange messages on upcoming events and family news. And though it’s believed Beatrice and Harry likely catchup through their group chat, very little is known about her relationship with Meghan. Beatrice hasn’t said anything about the Sussexes: Since Meghan and Harry announced their plans to step back from royal duty in March 2020, Beatrice appears to have had fewer interactions with the Duchess. That year, Beatrice herself got married in a lowkey ceremony amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, but Meghan and Harry do not attend. It’s likely the couple missed the family occasion due to the global lockdowns which were in force at the time. And a year later, in May 2021, Beatrice announced she was pregnant on Harry and Meghan’s wedding anniversary. Beatrice’s time in the spotlight: “On the other hand, Princess Beatrice has stepped further into the spotlight after Megxit, and has been incredibly loyal to the Crown. She has been picking up additional responsibilities following Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back.

Can someone explain what the hell this was about? Why did the Mail feel the need to underline the fact that the Sussexes are particularly close to Eugenie but not Beatrice? Like, I think Beatrice is kind of quietly messy, but to her credit, she’s never said one word about the Sussexes and she’s not leaking a bunch of sh-t about them behind-the-scenes. Part of me thinks that this is Beatrice emphasizing to her uncle, King Charles, that she can be loyal to the crown and be a working royal. Like, “See, I’m not even close to Harry and Meghan, let me be a working royal!” Which is what I think she wants – she was clearly auditioning for a public role last year, and she and Edo definitely want to keep on the good side of King Charles. Is the best way to do that by pointing out all of the times Meghan and Beatrice weren’t in the same room at the same time? I don’t know???