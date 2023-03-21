Why is the Mail suddenly worried about Princess Beatrice & Duchess Meghan?

It’s been clear for a while that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are quite close to Princess Eugenie, the younger York princess. Meghan has said that she had met Eugenie before she met Prince Harry, and Harry described how Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank spent time with Meghan while Harry and Meg were first dating. It’s clear that the two couples have been close from the beginning. Eugenie and Jack lived in Frogmore Cottage for a while and Eugenie has visited California and spent time with her cousin in Montecito. So, obviously, the Daily Mail had to write a three-page screed about how Princess Beatrice feels about Meghan and Harry. Some highlights from this absolutely unhinged piece, “Princess Beatrice’s Meghan dilemma: Royal who is fiercely loyal to the Crown and her parents faces awkward choices after Fergie distanced herself – while sister Eugenie is BFFs with the Duchess.”

Beatrice is stuck in the middle: “While Meghan Markle may have fallen out with Fergie and be besties with Eugenie, there is one royal in the York family who is definitively stuck in the middle. Princess Beatrice, 34, is notoriously private and, unlike her younger sister or mother, has never offered comment on the romance between her cousin Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex. The royal mother-of-one has plenty of mutual friends with the former actress, including joint-BFF Misha Nonoo – while the two women are also believed to have attended numerous showbiz parties and royal events together over the years.

The Sussexes criticized Prince Andrew: “How the Sussexes open criticism of Prince Andrew, as well as their attacks on the royal family, have impacted Meghan’s relationship with Beatrice remains unclear.

The cousins’ WhatsApp group: “Such is the closeness between the cousins that they are all part of a WhatsApp group where they exchange messages on upcoming events and family news. And though it’s believed Beatrice and Harry likely catchup through their group chat, very little is known about her relationship with Meghan.

Beatrice hasn’t said anything about the Sussexes: Since Meghan and Harry announced their plans to step back from royal duty in March 2020, Beatrice appears to have had fewer interactions with the Duchess. That year, Beatrice herself got married in a lowkey ceremony amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, but Meghan and Harry do not attend. It’s likely the couple missed the family occasion due to the global lockdowns which were in force at the time. And a year later, in May 2021, Beatrice announced she was pregnant on Harry and Meghan’s wedding anniversary.

Beatrice’s time in the spotlight: “On the other hand, Princess Beatrice has stepped further into the spotlight after Megxit, and has been incredibly loyal to the Crown. She has been picking up additional responsibilities following Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back.

Can someone explain what the hell this was about? Why did the Mail feel the need to underline the fact that the Sussexes are particularly close to Eugenie but not Beatrice? Like, I think Beatrice is kind of quietly messy, but to her credit, she’s never said one word about the Sussexes and she’s not leaking a bunch of sh-t about them behind-the-scenes. Part of me thinks that this is Beatrice emphasizing to her uncle, King Charles, that she can be loyal to the crown and be a working royal. Like, “See, I’m not even close to Harry and Meghan, let me be a working royal!” Which is what I think she wants – she was clearly auditioning for a public role last year, and she and Edo definitely want to keep on the good side of King Charles. Is the best way to do that by pointing out all of the times Meghan and Beatrice weren’t in the same room at the same time? I don’t know???

51 Responses to “Why is the Mail suddenly worried about Princess Beatrice & Duchess Meghan?”

  1. ThatsNotOkay says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:25 am

    Beatrice is probably a relation they like but are not as close to. So what?

    Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      March 21, 2023 at 9:28 am

      Could be a warning shot. Be careful who you are with or we will throw you under the bus.

      Reply
    • Persephone says:
      March 21, 2023 at 9:33 am

      Exactly. They’re plucking nonsense out of thin air.

      Reply
    • Nadia says:
      March 21, 2023 at 4:31 pm

      She is probably a family member that is tolerated at family events. Kinda like my SIL.

      Reply
    • Cara says:
      March 21, 2023 at 7:14 pm

      The wretched press is testing out which royal hate pairings make the big fake news corporations the most money. Apparently, the well is beginning to run dry on the Sussex family as a source of income and so they are dredging the bottom to see what can be stirred up. The British public’s insatiable thirst for scandal is a reliable tool used by the government to distract them from very real and pressing issues. There is no story here.

      Reply
  2. Snuffles says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:29 am

    I wish I could make a profit off of pure speculation and zero facts.

    That said, minus Andrew, the York’s relationship with the Sussex’s has been fascinating. With Eugenie being tight with them, to Fergie being diplomatic about them in public to Beatrice being able to mind her own business and stay out of it. I’ve developed a begrudging admiration. On the one hand, it’s not hard to mind your own business, on the other hand, I’m sure they are also being incredibly pressured to pick a side and do it publicly.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      March 21, 2023 at 10:35 am

      I think the Sussex’s know who in the family have their backs (to an extent) and thats why they are still close to Eugenie. Given what kind of parents B & E had they turned out alright. The princess’s had to put up with a LOT of sh!t from both the media and from others within the family – they know what its like.

      However saying that I think Bea would like to work for the family hence why she seems a bit more ‘mind her own business’/staying away from the Sussex’s – Eugenie has clearly moved beyond that.

      I don’t have a problem with the York Princess’s – they seem like nice girls who would have been very good at the job, much better than a certain married in.

      Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:30 am

    This is the DM being hungry to write about drama between Meghan and Beatrice. My guess is they get on fine but they’re not close.

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      March 21, 2023 at 9:37 am

      Correct! The DM is just making up stuff to fill column inches.

      Reply
      • AnnaKist says:
        March 21, 2023 at 10:50 am

        Massive Clickbait. Whenever there is an article about any royal, the Duchess of Sussex is always brought into it, either by the writer or someone in the comments. Once upon a time it was Kardashian who got the most comments. Now it’s Megan. And they are 99.9% negative.

        I’ve been taking note. There are lots of controversial, scandalous or mildly titillating stories in the DM, and in the last couple of months, hardly any of them get a comment. But mention Meghan… and all the cockroaches come out of their holes to gobble up and comment on what the DM has served up.

  4. equality says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:30 am

    None of Bea’s cousins attended her covid wedding. And where do they get that Fergie and Meghan fell out? According to SF they didn’t ever know each other that well. This just seems like more of the “H&M have no friends” crap the RR wants to spew.

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      March 21, 2023 at 10:52 am

      @EQUALITY, spot on there! Fergie has not fallen out with Megan or Harry, this is the daily fail trying hard to tell them what to do. Eugenie is close to Harry and Megan and always has been and Beatrice received a lot of support from them over her father. Now, the mention of the WhatsApp group has me worried, is the mail working hard behind the scenes trying to hack into the group, prodding for a weakness there. I wouldn’t put anything past them!

      Reply
    • Princessk says:
      March 21, 2023 at 11:02 am

      It is quite clear that Fergie has a lot of respect for H&M. They invited her to their wedding, which was the first major invite to a high profile event that Fergie has had for years, and she appreciated it.
      William didn’t invite her to his.

      Reply
  5. Sophie says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:37 am

    S&*t stirring as usual by the Fail! Slow news days, weeks, months? Who knows?

    Reply
  6. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:37 am

    Well, whatever you do, don’t openly criticize Prince Andrew. Is this a new talking point?

    Reply
  7. EasternViolet says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:47 am

    The Mail seems obsessed with this WhatsApp group chat.

    I suspect they have not ever been able to see it, that’s why.

    Reply
    • Ace says:
      March 21, 2023 at 10:59 am

      It’s also the dumbest thing to claim said group shows the cousins are close. Nobody who regularly uses the app can think being in a group with people means anything.

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      March 21, 2023 at 11:03 am

      The Mail is probably trying to hack the group chat on Whatsapp. It’s what they do.

      Reply
    • Jan says:
      March 21, 2023 at 1:07 pm

      I’m sure Shrek said Harry and Meghan left the family WhatsApp group before Archie was born.
      He also said the WhatsApp group knew Meghan was pregnant, because she told them, so all that nonsense about her announcing it at Eugenie’s wedding was BS.
      They had to get an appointment with the Queen to tell her in person.

      Reply
      • BQM says:
        March 21, 2023 at 2:26 pm

        Do you know where to find that? Because I looked so I could use the point on another forum but could only find Tindall referencing Kate’s pregnancy/Louis’s birth.

      • Jan says:
        March 21, 2023 at 7:53 pm

        I know, Shrek said it, maybe on his Podcast.

  8. blue says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:49 am

    I believe that B, as the “spare’s” elder offspring, always expected to have some visible role + privilege within RF. Especially after her parents’ scandals, B clings as hard as she can to Uncle Chuck & cousin Willy.

    In contrast to the negative press for Meghan Markle as a divorcee, B married a man who, though not divorced, does have a child born out-of-wedlock to his ex-fiancee. I saw no aspersions cast on Edo & B is now step-mother to a half-Chinese child..

    Reply
    • KFG says:
      March 21, 2023 at 11:12 am

      B&E were pushed out by kkkate and TOB. Kate hates the York sisters bc they were friends with Jecca and two other aristo girls who dated Will. If E becomes a working royal kkkate will lose her shite bc E is better at the job and has more connections. It’ll, again, show how inadequate she and the heir are.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        March 21, 2023 at 7:27 pm

        Kate and Pippa were awful to the York sisters from day one and I’m sure that’s never been forgotten.

  9. Beach Dreams says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:54 am

    Hmm, I don’t see this coming from Beatrice at all. Actually it almost feels like she’s being pushed to take a side (it’s obvious which one) by others in the family to counter Eugenie’s closeness to Meghan. I’m sure the RF wouldn’t mind manufacturing some drama between the York princesses for more distractions (and more comparisons and connections to link between their family and H&M).

    Reply
    • Princessk says:
      March 21, 2023 at 11:04 am

      I am sure that Beatrice, her sister and mother have know time for the Daily Fail that has been cruel to them for decades almost on her par with Meghan.

      Reply
    • Flower says:
      March 21, 2023 at 5:22 pm

      And in exerting this pressure the Fail & Family are showing that Beatrice has not accepted the party line of ‘hate Meghan at all costs’, which is not surprising given how the Wails have treated B&E.

      Gonna guess that the courtiers are 100% being this….

      Reply
  10. Lilpeppa40 says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:55 am

    Where did they openly criticize Andrew? The only thing I recall was Harry saying in his book in the context of not losing security, that things might have been bad but they at least hasn’t been accused of sex crimes like his uncle so there’s no way they’d lose it. He was clearly very wrong in his thinking but I don’t see that as open criticism. I think they’ve been very quiet about Andrew, likely in deference to their relationship with Eugenie. These tabloids, I swear to God they all need to be thrown in the bin

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      March 21, 2023 at 10:00 am

      Yeah, that’s what I was thinking. That is literally the only time Harry referenced Andrew’s scandal and he was being more critical of the security issues.

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      March 21, 2023 at 12:37 pm

      Since when did what Harry actually write in the book matter when it comes to encouraging hatred from him and for his wife and children?

      Reply
  11. B says:
    March 21, 2023 at 9:57 am

    The press is desperate for Meghan content. They’ve started mining the Tig and now this.

    Reply
  12. Kaydee says:
    March 21, 2023 at 10:12 am

    Per most things Beatrice related, I feel like this is a big nothing burger. I feel like she is the new target with Eugenie and Jack basically making themselves scarce, the Sussexes laying low and the Phillips and Wessex kids either too old, too young, or too boring to write about.

    Reply
    • Whyforthelove is says:
      March 21, 2023 at 11:40 am

      This is my thought too. They are getting desperate for topics to write about. The writers finally went on strike and refused to do a story about the attendance at the Con-a-nation on Tuesday’s. So Tuesdays are for Bea

      Reply
  13. molly says:
    March 21, 2023 at 10:24 am

    The Sussexes didn’t attend their wedding? You mean the micro-wedding on the other side of the world during the height of COVID when only 20 people were supposed to gather together and also attended by her grandparents that were a combined 200 YEARS OLD!? While Meghan was pregnant or miscarrying?? That one?? Yeah, shockingly, they skipped that.

    Reply
  14. Smices says:
    March 21, 2023 at 10:42 am

    Funny, according to the NY Post, Meghan and Beatrice are “harboring a secret friendship.” So they’ve definitely moved on to this new angle.

    Reply
  15. RoyalBlue says:
    March 21, 2023 at 10:46 am

    I am sure when Beatrice went to breakfast and saw the daily fail on the table, and read the headlines she was equally surprised. These articles are a work of fiction, created by some lowly paid interns.

    Reply
  16. Pumpkin (Was Sofia) says:
    March 21, 2023 at 10:52 am

    Uh when did this fallout with Fergie happen? I admit I do not keep up with royal tabloid fanfiction the way I did previously these days so I would love for someone to catch me up. Last I read, Fergie was pretty nice towards H&M??? She was praising Charles too which was understandable considering he’s the hand that feeds Andrew and therefore here but again, she was nice to H&M?

    And agree with the other posters: Beatrice and Meghan probably get along fine but aren’t close. That’s totally normal even if family relationships are all perfect and harmonious. Not everyone is close to all their cousin’s or even their cousin-in-laws.

    Reply
  17. SueBarbri33 says:
    March 21, 2023 at 11:13 am

    Why don’t they write articles like this about W&K and their relationship with the royal cousins?

    Reply
  18. freddy says:
    March 21, 2023 at 12:16 pm

    Beatrice’s expression in the blue dress and hat is everyone reading that DM article…

    Reply
  19. Lee says:
    March 21, 2023 at 1:34 pm

    Complete non story

    Reply
  20. LalaantyBally says:
    March 21, 2023 at 2:57 pm

    Beatrice is like a sleeping bear , she only comes out if someone attacks her sister or the monarchy. The girl came after frontman Suggs for spilling wine in Buckingham Palace. Imagine what she said to Harry since his escape. Harry never mentioned Beatrice in Spare for a reason; she is not his friend. I don’t think she was ever was his friend. DM is talking out of their anus.

    Reply
  21. QuiteContrary says:
    March 21, 2023 at 3:07 pm

    If Beatrice is stuck in the middle between anyone, wouldn’t it be between her pedo pa and Chuck?

    Because she probably is caught between loving Pedrew and wanting Chuck’s favor.

    Reply
  22. TheOriginalMia says:
    March 21, 2023 at 5:05 pm

    Beatrice is probably wondering why her name is being brought into this. She’s been lowkey since the Jubbly, minding her business and raising her kid. All for the Fail to drag her into some alleged beef with Meghan. Though, I sometimes wonder if this isn’t Andy trying to drag his daughters into royal work, only for them to sabotage his efforts by moving to Portugal and the Cotswolds.

    Reply
  23. Original penguin says:
    March 21, 2023 at 5:25 pm

    I think this DM fantasy is intended as a warning shot for B. The fail is disappointed that Fergie was diplomatic and didn’t trash H&M so this manufactured drama is their revenge. Dragging in B who has been minding her own business and not running to the press to leak

    Reply

