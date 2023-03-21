Dior gave us a better look at Princess Iman’s high-neck bespoke wedding gown

On March 12, Jordan’s Princess Iman married Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. Princess Iman is 26 years old and she looks so much like her mother, Queen Rania. Iman’s brother, Crown Prince Hussein, walked her down the aisle and King Abdullah and Rania both seemed very emotional to see their little girl on her wedding day.
We’re getting more photos of Iman’s Dior wedding gown now, which I love. Princess Iman was never going to wear some strapless mermaid whatever – while Jordan is a more progressive society, the royal family is still pretty conservative in general. Iman’s gown was a bespoke piece designed by Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chirui. It has long sleeves and a high neckline. The pattern on the sleeves and chest mimicked the pattern on her veil and her tiara.
Overall, I really like this, but I have two (albeit minor) complaints: I feel like the sleeves could have used an extra inch or two – like, they feel slightly too short, right? And I also think that a simple high-neck to cover her collarbone would have been better than a mock turtleneck. But overall, I really like this.
Instagrams courtesy of Dior.
Princess iman is so beautiful!
Her wedding dress, hair and makeup gave me Meghan vibes which I just loved. And Rania, Rajwa (CPH’s fiancé) and Salma (sister) all looked stunning too
I agree she resembles Meghan. A beautiful bride, indeed! I also agree with Kaiser about the dress. The lace neck should have been higher, maybe curling under her chin with a few seed pearl drops? And the lace part of sleeves should have extended from wrist to knuckles, perhaps coming to a point, or not. I would have sewn a few pearls into the lace on the sleeves, too. Assuming this family can afford a few pearls LOL.
Yes, the hair especially gave me Meghan vibes. Also that pure white dress color. Loved the collar and the veil was ridiculously stunning. I was eh about the tiara though.
Gorgeous silhouette.
Reminds me a lot of Lauren Bush Lauren’s wedding gown, with blocks of solid fabric for most of the sleeves (presumably for modesty) instead of the full lace of Bush’s.
Indeed, the lines of the dress are impeccable! Elegance purified.
My only slight issue is with the transition from the lace panel to the sleeves, feels a bit rough, plastic, artificial. I think a layer of lace at the top of the sleeves to cover the fabric even just for an inch would had eased this transition.
But overall, phenomenal dress. I always welcome a dress that doesn’t resemble the reigning off shoulder/strapless trend .
I like it. She is beautiful.
What ever happened to Queen Noor? The American?
I suppose after her husband passed, she is retired from public life?
I don’t really follow any royals, except the currently messy BRF.
Queen Noor stopped being queen consort when her husband King Hussein passed in 1999. I think she still lives in Jordan and is involved in a lot of philanthropy. King Hussein’s son Abdullah II (Queen Rania’s husband) became king after (he was the son of King Hussein and a previous wife, not Queen Noor’s son).
However the royal family of Jordan isn’t without its own messes. King Hussein was married 4 times (Queen Noor was his last wife) so he had kids from a few different marriages. That leads to a lot of interesting family dynamics when you have so many prince and princesses issued from 4 different mothers. Queen Noor’s son Prince Hamzah (so the current King Abdullah’s II’s younger half-brother) actually renounced his title of prince last year and seems to have been involved in some sketchy stuff, you can read about it here: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-60976314. It almost seems like he may have been involved in a plot to overthrow his brother Abdullah and the Jordanian royal family tried to bury it? Prince Hamzah was crown prince for a few years before his older brother Abdullah renounced it to make his own son crown prince which I’m sure Hamzah had feelings about. They’re just as soap opera-y as any other royal family! Wouldn’t be surprised if Hamzah had been banned from attending his niece’s wedding.
Thanks! Interesting info.
Gotta figure 4 wives, kids with each, only one gets to be King….always going to be fighting, plotting, etc.
Prince Hamzah’s movements are still very restricted and I’m pretty sure the family don’t get on with Queen Noor either, since she’s very outspoken about how her son has been treated.
This family is full of drama. I mean Crown Prince Hussein is engaged to a Saudi woman who is related to MBS on her mothers side. They suspected Hamzah was working with Saudi on the attempted coup. Shady things are going down here. The Windsors are TV soap opera. The Hashemites are cinema blockbuster in the making
The Jordanian royals are pretty messy themselves. The late Hussein was supposedly a serial cheater and never took Abdullah that seriously because he belonged to a lesser, British wife who was never made Queen. The current King finances have also had a lot of press, he was mentioned in the Panama papers, had multiple Swiss accounts and a huge overseas property portfolio.
Muna was never made Queen as she didn’t convert to Islam. And in the American media she didn’t have a profile because she wasn’t American like Noor.
King Abdullah’s sister, Princess Haya, is the woman who was married to the Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum–leader of the Emirate of Dubai. She’s the one who escaped to the UK when she realized her husband was, in fact, the monster everyone said he was. He’s the guy who has two of his daughters under house arrest in Dubai — both have tried to escape. al Maktoum was super close to QEII, owns the Godolphin racing group, and is one of the biggest landowners in England. He was a staple at Ascot and throughout the British horsey events, but has been shunned (probably temporarily) because of Haya escaping and taking her children, and the confirmation that the sheik was imprisoning his daughters. Haya was able to get a divorce in the UK and keep her children — she was given an order of protection covering her children — she was able to show that her young daughter was at risk of being forced into marriage.
Just fun things that run around in my head.
I like the high neck – the lace mimics the edging on the sleeves. I don’t know what to say about the length of the sleeves – in one photo they look fine, in another they look a little too short. Overall, she looks very pretty.
I like the high neck, too. It almost reads as a diamond choker, and the bride has a lovely slender neck to carry it off.
I think the sleeve length is ok. It certainly looks that way to me anyway. I really like this dress. I’m not a big fan of lace so I’m not inclined to appreciate all-lace wedding dresses. This one has a more modern take on lace, artfully deployed. Yes, it’s a conservative look but it also reads rather modern too. And she is absolutely gorgeous and glowing.
She’s beautiful, and her whole look is just lovely. The dress is really pretty.
I think it’s perfect. Any longer on the sleeves and they would have hung over her hands which would have looked sloppy. She is a petite woman so the tailoring needs to be crisp so it doesn’t overwhelm her.
I wouldn’t change a thing. Perfect fit, beautiful lacework. Just excellent all around.
I think it suits her beautifully and fits the conservative remit well. Love the swish of her skirt
I agree on the sleeves, but I wish the neck was a bit higher.
Congrats. Beautiful dress and yeah she’s a dead ringer for her mother.
Though isn’t her older brother (the crown prince) also getting married in a couple of months time??
She’s got her father’s nose, but other than that she’s Rania’s clone. And yes, Crown Prince Hussein wedding is in June!
Her mother has a video of the wedding on her YouTube channel so you really get to see the dress at all angles plus there is a video of her henna party.
I think it’s really pretty. Personally, I think it’s a a little twist from the classic Grace Kelly esque gowns brides go for (nothing wrong with that) and that makes it more unique.
In my opinion the sleeves are too tight. And the cut from lace to white on the bust too straight.
It looks a bit too heavy for my taste. I think it would be fine if the whole sleeve was the same lace as the end of them and as the collar.
She looked lovely and so happy. What a lovely gown.
I love this dress, I think it’s personally one of my favorite royal dress looks I’ve seen because it’s so different from what European royal brides wear. She looks absolutely beautiful.
This is beautiful. The lace around the neck almost looks like a choker necklace. It is quite lovely. She is gorgeous.
I was just coming to say that! Looks like a choker and compliments the tiara and the embroidered veil so much.
That veil is so beautiful.
I love this dress- it’s more modest and yet looks very modern. I don’t mind the sleeve length, I guess they look short because of the embroidery.
Breathtaking.
She looks stunning, and so fresh-faced and natural (why yes, I HAVE attended a few weddings recently where the bride was practically wearing drag makeup, lol). The embroidered lace on the neckline, sleeves, and veil is exquisite. I love seeing dresses like this, and like Malala’s at the Oscars, that are flattering and stylish while still being modest.
According to the British media, the title gives you the global fame and makes everyone know you!!! But literally no one knows or cares about this nobody “princess”. Even the Jordanians don’t care about her.
Yikes. It’s a stretch to say Jordanians don’t care about Princess Iman. There has been a ton of public goodwill and excitement for this wedding. Queen Rania also did a great job of highlighting local artisans and customs via her social posts re: the henna party and the wedding itself. It’s pretty clear to me (1st generation Jordanian-American) that Princess Iman happily flies under the publicity radar. It hasn’t been confirmed, but I’m fairly sure she and her husband will be living in NYC. This wedding was never meant to be the high-profile diplomatic event that CPH’s wedding will be – I expect the BRF (likely PW) to attend his wedding to Rajwa in June.
Go and read the Arabs comments, the majority didn’t know about this “princess” and only now people pay attention to her and her wedding because of her beautiful Saudi sister-in-law (who is rich but doesn’t have a title).
Of course the Saudis are going to be more excited that one of their own is marrying the crown Prince. That doesn’t mean Iman is inconsequential. The wedding seems to have been a quiet one- in keeping with that she isn’t a working royal. The Crown Prince will of course have a bigger state wedding as befits the fact he is the heir.
Abdullah and Rania and their kids seem more solid than the previous generation. I had heard about the younger daughter who had trained as a fighter pilot though I don’t know much about Iman beyond her being the daughter of the king
Oh this gown tiara and veil! Omg she is gorgeous. The only thing I would change about the gown is the lace would have continued all the way across the shoulders for a strapless effect. I know their family is more conservative so that was not likely to be an option, but I would have loved it even more. That having been said, it’s still one of my all time favorite gowns.
Gorgeous dress. Beautiful bride. Raina looks great as well. As usual.