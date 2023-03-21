Sam Neill is in remission after blood cancer diagnosis

I read the headline about Sam Neill having cancer right after I read that Lance Reddick had died and I had to close my computer for the day. It was too much for me. Fortunately, there’s more to Sam’s story. He told The Guardian that he’d been seeking treatment for angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a blood cancer. The interview came out last week, which is the first most of his fans had heard this information. While seeking treatment, Sam wrote a memoir, which he wrote with the understanding he may not survive, especially after the first round of chemotherapy didn’t work. The Guardian quoted a passage that reflected Sam’s frame of mind – at the time – and everyone went to the presses with “SAM NEILL IS DYING!” Sam responded to the hysteria with a sweet video on Instagram to assure everyone he’s doing much better than the death notices on social media announced. He said he’s not totally out of the woods but as of this writing, there is no cancer in his body. Phew!
Sam Neill wants everyone to know that he’s doing just “fine” after recently revealing that he was diagnosed with stage 3 blood cancer last year.
The Jurassic Park star, 75, took to Instagram on Saturday to assure fans that he’s been in remission for the last eight months.
“My [health] news seems to be all over the news at the moment, and it’s sort of ‘Cancer! Cancer! Cancer!’” the New Zealand-born star shared. “Which is slightly tiresome because as you see, I am alive and well and I have been in remission for eight months, which feels really good.”
“I just wish the headline wasn’t ‘that thing’ so much, because the main thing is that I have written this book,” he continued. “And it does mention cancer because that’s the sort of context in which I wrote it.”
Neill first spoke about his health situation in an interview with the Guardian that was released on Friday. He shared that he first discovered he was ill while doing press for Jurassic World Dominion last year, noticing that he had swollen glands. Within weeks, he was receiving chemotherapy for angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a blood cancer.
Unfortunately, the first round of treatments didn’t work. The piece cited a passage in his book in which he writes “the thing is, I’m crook. Possibly dying. I may have to speed this up.” Neill went on to say that he’s “not afraid to die, but it would annoy me.”
He told the newspaper, “I’d really like another decade or two, you know? We’ve built all these lovely terraces, we’ve got these olive trees and cypresses, and I want to be around to see it all mature. And I’ve got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big. But as for the dying? I couldn’t care less.”
I posted his full video below. While Sam is charming and chuckles throughout it, I should warn those who are fans of Sam’s IG, there are no pigs in it, alas. However, he did say he is headed back to work filming a movie with Anette Benning. So not only has he been in remission for eight months, he feels good enough to go back to work. This is all good news. He looks and sounds great in the video as well. So let’s just keep those positive vibes coming Sam’s way.
And now Sam’s cancer announcement has become his book promotion, at least that’s where he’d like us to focus our attention. According to his video, Sam said he got bored during treatment not being able to work. He’d never not working before so he wrote a memoir titled Did I Ever Tell You? I guess it was either write a book or needlepoint, right? He also just finished recording the audiobook. I could listen to Sam speak for days… and I guess now I can. The book is out today in eBook and audiobook format. In addition to Apples Never Fall with Annette Benning, Sam has four other projects either in or post production.
And then, of course, he’ll get back to his regularly scheduled pig content.
I have loved him since seeing Jurassic Park as a kid (and loved his recent return as Alan Grant).
His interviews are charming. So glad his health is going well and will continue to send positive vibes.
I had such a crush on Dr. Alan Grant when Jurassic Park came out. I think I was 11 or 12, lol. I absolutely loved it when he (and Dr. Sattler) returned in the last film.
He is one of the good ones! He went into remission at the same time as my daughter, who had stage four non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma for the second time. Clearly, they are both no-nonsense types because she could not wait to get back to work. She is half Kiwi , so maybe it’s something from there …!
Our national broadcaster has a Breakfast show. Sam used to do a regular spot every couple of weeks direct from his property in New Zealand. We got to see his grapevines and other things he had growing, and told us lots of humourous anecdotes. He is actually very funny, and so warm and likeable. Then one day they announced that he was not going to be able to do. The live crosses for the time being. They never explained why, but the language they used Made me think it had something to do with his health, rather than he and his lovely partner, Laura Tingle eloping… it’s good to hear he has come out the other end with such a joy for life. .
My brother-in-law was an extra in Jurassic Park–he’s one of the diggers in the first scene with Sam (he’s the tall guy in a hat leaning on the shovel), and he’s always said Sam Neill was an extremely nice, friendly, and easy going guy. My own kids, who are smallish, are currently obsessed with him as they’ve discovered the Jurassic series.
I’d love to see him with Anette Benning. I’m glad his cancer is in remission. Scary stuff.
Also have had a longtime crush and hope he gets to spend good quality time in his terraces with his trees and grandkids for years to come. Separate question: Is there anyone out there who DIDN’T write a book during lockdown????
Me, but I started one! Really should get back to it…. 😉
I was introduced to the talents and beauty of Sam Neill very young with a viewing of My Brilliant Career with Judy Davis. If you haven’t seen it, find it.
Hoping his health continues to improve. It’s a good sign that he’s able to get projects, it means he is well enough that studios can insure him.
If he’s got multiple myeloma you can have it for years, well over a decade. It’s slow progressing in general. My dad had it, diag 70s and died at 90.
The article says it’s “angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma” which is not the same. Multiple myeloma is in the bone marrow.
Blue is correct, multiple myeloma is in the bone marrow. The old chick is 85% correct – MM comes in 2 forms, low risk, which about 85% of people get, which can almost be managed like a chronic disease such as diabetes. 15% of people have the high risk version, which have a five year overall survival rate of, maybe 10-20%. New protocols coming out (like CAR-T cell therapy) are very effective at managing the low risk version. Those of us with the high risk (which is found by doing a FISH analysis on your bone marrow biopsy) are still fighting to survive 5-7 years after diagnosis.
Hi 👋, hematologist here. While you guys are totally right about the difference between Multiple Myeloma and this type of T cell Lymphoma, it’s important to point out that all lymphomas can infiltrate de bone marrow; it’s even part of the staging process. This type of T cell Lymphoma is really aggressive, glad to read he’s in remission. All the best to him.
I’m glad that he’s doing better. Also… he’s 75??? He looks fantastic and I totally still have a crush on him.
Have always loved him. A little scared to come on here to read this post, expecting bad news or that he was not a good guy. Agree with Lightpurple about seeing him in “My Brilliant Career.” Gosh. He was dreamy.
I was sad to hear this but am glad he’s doing better – have always loved him. First saw him at Damian Thorn and everyone has to watch that movie Possession he did with Isabelle Adjani – amazing movie but a bit bonkers.
My introduction to Sam was Into the mouth of madness. So I’ve always been wary of him. It was a terrifying movie. Great actor, hope he stays in remission.
I remember him in “Dead Calm” & “Reilly, Ace of Spies.”
I’m so glad someone remember Reilly! I loved it. Do you remember My Brilliant Career? He was brilliant
Sam’s announcement of this came on the heels of Lance Reddick and Bobby Caldwell passing. People just wanted it to stop. How much bad news to good people and artist who were a big part of our lives can we take is back to back days.
He looks good in those pictures. I’ve had a little crush on him since Omen III.
Me too!!!
He’s aging like a fine wine. I’ve loved him ever since Reilly Ace of Spies (yes I’m old).
I have adored this man for decades, from Jurassic Park, through The Hunt For Red October (“I want to move to Montana and marry a round American woman” – for which I would still gladly volunteer as tribute 😉), through The Horse Whisperer, and everything before and since that I could watch him in. I just heard about his illness yesterday, and was devastated, so seeing this video was very cheering. So glad he’s in remission, and I look forward to seeing his movie with Annette Benning, who I also love. That man could read the back of a cereal box to me, and I would be enthralled.
Very best wishes to a full return to health.
Whew! My heart stopped. I’ve been watching him my entire life. I love love love Merlin. Hello…Queen Mab? Lmao, that show made me.😁
The man is an international treasure. I have been a fan for decades. If you have not seen his work in Reilly: Ace of Spies (mini-series), it is well worth your time.
I hope BritBox plays it. I haven’t seen it since highschool in the 80s.
There was a story on Twitter on how he does yoga with his sheep❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Have I told you this? I have had a solid crush on this man since Reilly Ace of Spies, and then fell in love with him in My Brilliant Career. He makes 75 look very good indeed. My gosh he’s attractive.