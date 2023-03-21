Royalist: How will Prince Harry react to ‘The Crown’ dramatizing his mom’s death?

The level of boredom from the royal media should not be underestimated. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are giving them very little to survive, which is why the royal media has started reporting on stuff like “wow King Charles seems unpopular” and “gee, why did the Princess of Wales skip the Commonwealth reception.” In a pinch, those Rota reporters will dust off some years-old outrage, like “how dare Prince Harry have a Netflix contract when Netflix produces The Crown!!” I honestly love all of the performative outrage about The Crown – it’s a prestigious, award-winning drama which goes easy on the Windsors 90% of the time. Prince Harry has nothing to do with the series, but to hear the royal reporters talk about it, you would think that he was the executive producer, senior advisor and star. Please enjoy the Royalist’s latest, “Can Prince Harry’s Netflix Deal Survive Ghoulish Recreation of Diana’s Death on ‘The Crown’?”

Prince Harry is likely to face fresh criticism over his work for Netflix after producers on its tentpole show, The Crown, mocked up a ghoulish, post-crash replica of the car his mother, Princess Diana, was traveling in when she was killed. Pictures of the recreation of the wrecked vehicle emerged in the Daily Mail Monday. They were sneakily snapped on set, at London’s Elstree Studios, the paper said. The images show a crushed and disfigured car with its roof cut open and a wheel hanging off at an angle, which was taken to Paris and used for filming sequences in which investigators examine the wreckage of the crash. Netflix has previously been criticized after recreating the run-up to the crash in a Paris underpass. Netflix had vowed that the “exact moment of the crash” would not be shown; however, a source told the Mail of the new prop, “I think a lot of people will find it quite sick that they went into such detail to recreate how the car was smashed up. I think it’s going to cause a lot of upset with the Royal Family. If it was any other family, I’m not sure they’d do it.” The prospect of such a forensic level of detail around Diana’s death will fuel those who have accused Harry of hypocrisy for taking a reputed $100 million from Netflix while complaining about the media invading the privacy of his family. Some have accused the show of turning his family’s darkest moments into entertainment. The crash will come in the sixth and final episode of the series, which is due out later this year. It features Elizabeth Debicki playing Diana in her final hours. Netflix has consistently refused to append a statement to the show saying it is fictional.

[From The Daily Beast]

I’m actually kind of relieved that The Crown will dramatize Princess Diana’s final days and that they’re going for authenticity. Are there many lines which should not be crossed? For sure. But… Diana’s death was a huge historical event. It changed the monarchy, it changed Britain, it changed Diana’s sons, it changed how “the crown” operates. Diana’s death and what happened after her death should absolutely be dramatized within The Crown. All of this pearl-clutching over the crashed Mercedes is odd, right? And to make it about Harry and the Sussexes’ Netflix contract, when it’s perfectly clear that Netflix is happy with the Sussexes and they’re happy with Netflix.

