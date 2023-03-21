Royalist: How will Prince Harry react to ‘The Crown’ dramatizing his mom’s death?

The level of boredom from the royal media should not be underestimated. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are giving them very little to survive, which is why the royal media has started reporting on stuff like “wow King Charles seems unpopular” and “gee, why did the Princess of Wales skip the Commonwealth reception.” In a pinch, those Rota reporters will dust off some years-old outrage, like “how dare Prince Harry have a Netflix contract when Netflix produces The Crown!!” I honestly love all of the performative outrage about The Crown – it’s a prestigious, award-winning drama which goes easy on the Windsors 90% of the time. Prince Harry has nothing to do with the series, but to hear the royal reporters talk about it, you would think that he was the executive producer, senior advisor and star. Please enjoy the Royalist’s latest, “Can Prince Harry’s Netflix Deal Survive Ghoulish Recreation of Diana’s Death on ‘The Crown’?”
Prince Harry is likely to face fresh criticism over his work for Netflix after producers on its tentpole show, The Crown, mocked up a ghoulish, post-crash replica of the car his mother, Princess Diana, was traveling in when she was killed.
Pictures of the recreation of the wrecked vehicle emerged in the Daily Mail Monday. They were sneakily snapped on set, at London’s Elstree Studios, the paper said. The images show a crushed and disfigured car with its roof cut open and a wheel hanging off at an angle, which was taken to Paris and used for filming sequences in which investigators examine the wreckage of the crash.
Netflix has previously been criticized after recreating the run-up to the crash in a Paris underpass. Netflix had vowed that the “exact moment of the crash” would not be shown; however, a source told the Mail of the new prop, “I think a lot of people will find it quite sick that they went into such detail to recreate how the car was smashed up. I think it’s going to cause a lot of upset with the Royal Family. If it was any other family, I’m not sure they’d do it.”
The prospect of such a forensic level of detail around Diana’s death will fuel those who have accused Harry of hypocrisy for taking a reputed $100 million from Netflix while complaining about the media invading the privacy of his family. Some have accused the show of turning his family’s darkest moments into entertainment. The crash will come in the sixth and final episode of the series, which is due out later this year. It features Elizabeth Debicki playing Diana in her final hours.
Netflix has consistently refused to append a statement to the show saying it is fictional.
I’m actually kind of relieved that The Crown will dramatize Princess Diana’s final days and that they’re going for authenticity. Are there many lines which should not be crossed? For sure. But… Diana’s death was a huge historical event. It changed the monarchy, it changed Britain, it changed Diana’s sons, it changed how “the crown” operates. Diana’s death and what happened after her death should absolutely be dramatized within The Crown. All of this pearl-clutching over the crashed Mercedes is odd, right? And to make it about Harry and the Sussexes’ Netflix contract, when it’s perfectly clear that Netflix is happy with the Sussexes and they’re happy with Netflix.
I’m really hoping they release a trailer or clips or something right around the chubbly just to remind everyone how awful Camilla and Charles are. I found the last season was boring and way to easy on the BRF. Hoping they go further for this season.
“Prince Harry is likely to face fresh criticism over his work for Netflix…” From whom? Oh, you mean you? Right. Got it.
@thatsnotok, of course from them lol. Harry has seen and has copies of the photographs of the crash as he has tried to investigate it for years. What the MAIL and THE PALACE are afraid of is that people will again question the involvement of the UK security services involvement in the “accident”, and the many, many unanswered questions about it. I served as a military police officer and as a civi attachment to the regular police force until I had to retire through Ill health and what I would like answered is, how can a man, supposedly “according to the Royal family and the courts, drunk and on drugs, get up from a bar stool (the cctv stills showed a cup of coffee in front of him), stop half way across the room, bend down, tie his shoe lace and continue walking without even a stumble
How would a man, drunk and high on drugs even know his lace was undone? How would Trevor Reece Jones, a trained bodyguard, sat in the front passenger seat, not smell the alcohol and stop him driving it’s a bit to convenient that he has no memory of the accident at all, yes he had some head injuries, yes there is traumatic amnesia, but its never complete for a lifetime and WHERE IS HE. why were there two different blood groups in the toxicology tests? And that was proved by the retired French police expert who was told to be quiet. And WHY were so many consular staff awake and dressed at that time of night, and why was she not taken to the closest hospital. THAT’S why they don’t want Netflix to show it
Because it wasn’t an accident, she was murdered.
Yes, I get your questions were rhetorical, lol. Thanks for all your insight!
@MaryPester Excellent questions! And many more remain unanswered. However, it’s in Trevor’s best interest to never remember and/or never to admit that he remembers what happened that tragic night.
Yup. All the excuses to try and cover up serious and damning circumstances surrounding her death are lame at best. It reminds me of Kennedy’s assassination and the staggering number of lies fed to the public about it.
The Royal Rota keeps going on an on, you’d think that Meghan and Harry are the only Royals 🤣🤣 on the planet 🙄 the obsession is real 🙄
Lol, I was just thinking that. Also, “will fuel those who accuse Harry of hypocrisy…” – yeah, you mean you again.
Considering the way the crown did not go hard on Charles last season, I honestly think they will cover the crash in a way that leaves no room for alternate possibilities. They will try and tie a bow on it imo.
Like the Royal Rota gives a fig about how Harry feels.
They need to get a real hobby. Maybe start reporting REAL news.
This performative outrage is solely because having that contract means it’s just that much harder for the Royal Family to financially abuse Harry, and the tabloids to be able to be all in his and Meghan’s business. There are tons of documentaries covering this crash, yet no outrage about them. The way they thirst for the ability to ruin this couple’s earning ability so that they can have them back in their clutches is disgusting.
We’ve seen hundreds of photos of the actual wrecked car. Why is a replica of the smashed car worse somehow?
Because they have to drum up righteous indignation and clicks somehow.
Exactly this. Harry is a grown man, who has made it abundantly clear he is on top of his mental health.
What a load of flatulence.
Also, the $100M is if everything discussed was produced, streamed, and hit viewership goals. Don’t know the details of their deal, but that’s how these things are structured. Netflix dumped a whole bunch of animation, including Meghan’s show, so it’s not $100M anymore.
I think Harry knows enough about the world to realize that a show he’s 90% happy with is reasonable for something he doesn’t have control over.
@Concerntroll….er…..Fae
Not a single solitary soul, outside of H&M, Netflix, and their lawyers/advisors, etc…………………(so, meaning: no random person on the internet or elsewhere) has any idea of the details of the contract between H&M and Netflix.
Just as how you believe that Netflix ceasing their animation department and thereby ‘Pearl,’ could reduce the “$100M deal” (which, again, was a figure pulled from a random’s arse) it is equally believable that the original contract was such that any material change on the part of one party, does not adversely affect the value of the contract to the other party.
It boggles the mind that there continue to be folks on these here internet streets who believe that H&M are babes in the woods when it comes to their financial, business and family affairs.
We don’t know the deal they signed with Netflix, Spotify or any other company, so $100M was only a lie the British media claimed to create fake outrage from their haters. The animation being cancelled was not based on something the Sussexes did but based on the decision of Netflix to cancel the animation department as a whole, so it would very likely not impact the contractual pay that was agreed upon by all parties. Not to forget that they have also brought on the Mandela Foundation and produced the Live to Lead documentaries. It is very likely that the series of documentaries could continue for additional seasons. Their produced work has been excellent and I’m sure Netflix knows and sees the impact of their work. The $100M guess is just like the medias claim of the $12M payout by Andrew to Virginia, they make up stories with lies and no proof and some in the public believe them.
“New row?” Has there been a row about this?
The Crown will probably bother Harry less than the rota rats who wrote lies and did their best to destroy Diana’s reputation for profit.
Diana had eating disorder and was depressed because she was in an awful environment. She got help and she got better that’s it. But in the last 20yrs the firm and the press have done everything to portray her as a scheming unhinged lunatic. I’m pretty sure that bothered her sons more.
Harry likely has been upset by that portrayal of Diana, but William called his own mother “paranoid.”
William is such a loathsome creature.
He’s known that they would get to her death ever since they announced/aired this show (which was before he even married Meghan!). I don’t know what his feelings on it will be or how he’ll react as I am not comfortable speculating on that but again, he’s known for the last few years it’s going to happen.
I hope he doesn’t watch it. He’s said when he was younger he wanted to find out more about her death and saw some pictures of the scene. He said later on he was very glad the choice was made not to show him the pictures of his poor, dying mother in and outside of the car. Please don’t watch this, Harry. There is absolutely no need.
@chantal, yes Trevor is right to keep his own council, but I hope that one day, HE gives Harry everything he has about the lead up to her murder and what happened afterwards, on the condition he remains under wraps
How old is Trevor? Maybe he’ll give things to Harry on his deathbed.
I think it is going to be horrific. I remember when it happed and how awful it was in real life. I think it would be devastating to watch for her sons. I will watch though.
This is really about the British press not wanting to the Crown to remind people who caused the feeding frenzy around Diana at that time and who ultimately caused the accident.
Yep.
So the Fail is concerned with possible outrage for the Crown showing a depiction of his mother’s crash, by showing the very depiction they are concerned with in their trashy paper? How does any of that make any sense? They are actually showing a photo of the crash themselves, but expect Harry to be upset about The Crown showing the same exact thing that they sneakily obtained from The Crown set? Please make it make sense. If anything Harry would be more bothered by the very media who made his mother’s life a living hell and has now made it their mission to treat him and his wife just as horribly, and are now using his mother’s death to try and create fake outrage.
Let’s see, they think H will be outraged because there’s a photo of the car? I believe H told us what he thought of the photographers who took pictures of HIS MOTHER while in the car after the accident. I think a picture of a car would pale in comparison.
I was all eagerly expecting the last season of the crown to destroy the Windsors, after all the build up and Charles getting his panties in a twist about it. So I was extremely disappointed when it didn’t, and in fact went the hardest at Diana, making her look idle and self absorbed. Then I realized that Peter Morgan is totally a royalist. NETFLIX dgaf about the monarchy, and Netflix was the one pushing the idea that the Crown would destroy the Windsors. Meanwhile Peter Morgan, Netflix’s resident royalist, actually went easy AF on them.