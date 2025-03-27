Sophie Chandauka’s statement about Prince Harry & Sentebale is bizarre

In the early half of 2024, The Times of London and other British outlets (notably the Daily Mail) were running a full-scale pressure campaign to somehow force Prince Harry to remove himself from the board of African Parks. Harry had been the president of AP for six years, then he was promoted to board member. While there were genuine controversies involving AP, the British media did a “big stretch” to make every single of those controversies solely about Harry and how HE needed to resign from AP. Suspiciously enough, the Times published a piece, adjacent to that campaign, about how Prince William and Harry had always “fought about Africa” and William didn’t like how Harry had access to all of that money and power. It felt like William was behind the way the AP stuff was covered.
Anyway, I decided to take that trip down memory lane because I’m getting deja vu with this Sentebale mess. The way everything has come out, it feels like another operation from Windsor Inc. Long story short, Sentebale’s board of trustees didn’t agree with the direction their chairwoman Sophie Chandauka was trying to take on Sentebale’s behalf, and so they asked her to resign as chair. She refused, and ran straight to the Charity Commission in the UK to sue them. This week, Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso and Prince Harry, Sentebale co-founders and patrons of Sentebale, resigned in protest, taking the side of the trustees. The Daily Mail’s Becky English bizarrely gloated about the situation, suggesting that it never would have happened if Harry was still a working royal. In yesterday’s coverage, I used some coverage of Chandauka’s statement, but here it is in full:
Dr. Chandauka said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that she had been “guided by the principles of fairness and equitable treatment for all, regardless of social status or financial means.”
“There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct,” the statement continued.
Dr. Chandauka added that this is “the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir – and the coverup that ensued.”
She also went on to say that her work with the charity was “not a vanity project from which I can resign when I am called to account.”
“I will continue to faithfully perform my role as Chair of the Board, and I look forward to the opportunity to work with others who are interested in issues of health, wealth and climate resilience for young people in Africa,” Dr. Chandauka added.
“Then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct…” Like… was her statement written by Piers Morgan or something? We’re talking about a charity which provided healthcare for kids with HIV. When has Harry “played the victim card” ever, but specifically about Sentebale or his work in Lesotho? This woman sounds completely delulu. “The story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power…” She is the one with the power? She is the chairwoman. She is the weak executive. She is the one poorly governing.
A few more things – Chandauka was the woman “bullied” (lol) by Meghan at the polo match last year. The bullying incident was when they were all taking photos with the polo team and Chandauka thought she would stand on Prince Harry’s right side and Meghan said “do you want to come stand over here,” motioning to her left. That was the big drama, which was amplified by the British royalists. Lastly, CNN covered the Sentebale mess, and they noted this: Britain’s PA Media news agency “said [Chandauka] claimed she had reported the trustees to the UK’s Charity Commission and that a UK court had issued an injunction to stop her dismissal. CNN has not seen a copy of the alleged injunction from the UK’s High Court. A source familiar with the matter told CNN that no such order had been issued.” She lied about an injunction?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The derangers are now going on about the so called bullying when Meghan was in the center of the trophy presentation. Derangers pore over pictures of Meghan to try to get something on her
Very creepy
I wouldn’t worry about that tbh because any normal person who watches that video can see that no bullying occurred. Asking someone to stand in the middle of a photo is not bullying.
She is so shady. Someone is behind this and I suspect it’s Charles and Will or a Charles and Will ally.
ooohhhkay, the plot thickens. I’m intrigued, especially about her wanting to pose in a certain position in close proximity to Harry Sussex.
This woman probably wanted her Harry photo-ops so she could sell access to him the way Fergie and Sophie tried to with the other royals.
She’s no saint and she’s behaving very disgracefully.
What powers does the Charity Commission have?
The Commission may exercise its powers to investigate, supervise, and monitor a charity in order to protect charity assets, beneficiaries and uphold public trust in the sector.
The Commission may intervene in several ways:
LINK FOR DETAILED EXPLANATION
https://www.russell-cooke.co.uk/news-and-insights/news/navigating-regulatory-engagement-with-the-charity-commission
It is in Sentebale’s best interests for the Charity Commission to investigate to uphold public trust that it is financially sound and being properly run.
Obviously I don’t understand how this board is structured. If she is the Chair, my assumption would be that she was elected or appointed by the board. No resignation would be required. She would simply resign or be let go. This may be my US bias showing here, though. It may not work the same across the world.
I’m going with she embezzled money. The question is, did she act alone or on behalf of Charles or William?
My thoughts exactly.. follow the money.💰
This was my assumption too based on the People piece (hope I’m not thread-jacking!) $600K on “consultants” for new ideas after the flagship polo event was canceled due to her falling out with a major donor? IDK, that screams mismanagement and embezzlement.
She unfortunately sounds like trump with people being above the law when they themself are doing exactly that. She is there on a voluntary basis and when the trustees asked her to step down she should have done so but she is trying to be above the law and suing them. Someone in the comments yesterday said she has OBE from the Royal family and that she was involved with earthshot. I sincerely hope that this is not a ploy on her part to somehow get Peg involved because she is taking a side.
She is following Meghan McCain on X. Predictable!
So the injunction doesn’t exist, she spent 600k on ” consultants” , after she lost the major sponsor and she’s the one that’s calling out poor governance? Yeah, it sounds like she’s hoping the UK press and their hatred of Harry will launder the sketchiness of what she was doing behind the scenes. Their catch-all is accusing the Sussexes of ” bullying” and you can’t tell me she didn’t know that when she went to the paper that literally just paid Harry a settlement. Problem is this organization has existed for 20 years, and she’s the new person. It’s going to be difficult outside of the tabloids to point out how they have always been the problem.
I wonder about the remaining staff. Are they there because they need their job, they’re fearful of her retribution, they’re hopeful that this will get resolved soon and she will get the boot and the board and Princes’ will return and they are just waiting it out.
Let me get this strait. The entire board resigned right? Not one person was on her side? And then she appointed a whole new board. And lied about an injunction. And is making statements that sound like they’re written by the DM. And going to the Sun, one of the most misogynistic papers around and repeating the talking point that Harry plays the victim card. What a mess.
i still have no idea what this whole ‘scandal’ is even about..?
Me too, Cant make head and tail of the story.
me either — I got that the board wants her gone, a lot of people resigned, she is dug in — I figure it’s Kate’s fault.
They put some statement on Instagram about the people doing the work being important and not the patrons. It seems to me though Harry and Seeiso were the ones bringing in the donations. And, Seeiso is apparently well-liked in Lesotho so I would think losing his support would have an adverse effect on the charity.
Link to Sentebale statement in full.
https://sentebale.org/a-message-from-our-executive-director/
And if you click on other links on that page showing fund-raising activities, PH is heavily involved in those.
@somebody, I mean of course people on the ground are the ones doing the actual work. However, to do that work, they need funds. What differentiated them from other charities was two Princes. Are they gonna claim now it wasn’t the patrons who did most of the fundraising?
Some of W&K’s charities closed down. Not because the people there didn’t do the work, but because of insufficient funds.
I don’t see how they can when their own site proves differently.
Background to the rift contained within The Guardian article.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2025/mar/26/accusations-and-resignations-mark-remarkable-24-hours-at-charity-founded-by-prince-harry
Thanks for this. Sounds like she wanted to expand the fundraising beyond rich polo people and do more locally, but when she tried, couldn’t pull it off.
Honestly, if someone came to me saying “I’ve got rich polo people throwing money at me, but I want different money, please give us some.” I’d tell her to eff right off and get and spend your damn polo money. I get wanting a different structure for African aid, but taking over and sabotaging existing organizations isn’t the way to go.
ETA: This is a form of “steeplejacking.” Coming into a small organization and using existing rules to replace everyone at the organization with your people and taking over the target’s assets. Can have good intentions, but hard to not see it as outright theft.
I’m curious if there’s a trademark or something on the name Sentebale. I know it’s a word, so maybe it can’t be trademarked, but could Sophie Chandauka essentially take over the charity, almost like a new business owner? I don’t understand how there are no protections in place for something like this.
As I said yesterday, her statement, which she first gave to the Sun, was unhinged. The part found by CNN is very interesting and I question why the British press didn’t report that there were no filings in court or to the Charity Commission.
Like you said, giving her first statement to the Sun is a giant red flag. And a huge portion of the BM is only too happy to have something to gloat about in terms of Harry. They’re rushing to create headlines about bullying and racism with Harry’s name in them. And Sophie gave them that ammunition with her statement. Did the BM just not check about the filings in their excitement or did they purposely omit them? I could see either really.
I don’t understand how one woman can essentially take over and destroy an organization and the founders and chair can’t do anything about it. Couldn’t they remove her from her position?
And it sounds like she was saying all fundraising should be from within Africa to make it more a locally supported org and they were saying “let’s bring in resources from other continents.”
YES, YES Kaiser! I wrote the same thing yesterday but didn’t add it yet because I had trouble with the English phrases. I’m posting it now… If this is not SABOTAGE, then I am Snow White. Note that William has always sabotaged and tried to take over what Harry does and the people associated with him, giving them medals, invitations to the palace, etc. He tried it with Jose Andres, Nacho Figueras, people associated with Invictus, etc. But sometimes he succeeds and takes control of people working/sympathizing with HM, like the former Prime Minister of New Zealand and most likely Sophie Chandauka. She already worked in Sentebale on the board for 7 years, so it was easy to bring her in. again
A red light should go off for Harry, because she clearly established relations with the palace. she took part in Earthshot, and the palace awarded her a medal in 2021. Can you imagine suddenly rewarding a long-time employee of Harry’s for no reason??
A few months later, in July 2023, she was appointed Chair of Sentable and the demolition began immediately.
Who suggested her?
He looks like a recruited Trojan horse to destroy the organization from the inside, and these weird texts clearly referring to Harry seem to confirm that. Fuck the sick kids, what matters is that Harry’s organization goes under 🙁
This is such a big, absurd, strange mess, and I feel sorry for everyone hurt by the fallout.
I hope for the sake of the (mostly) children who benefit from Sentebale’s support that this gets resolved quickly *and* fully.
Several Squaddies who are making monthly donations have halted those. Several Squaddies also mentioned how quickly substantial sums were raised by us for events like birthdays. The Squad was even listed in one of those end-of-the-year reports.
Dr Chandauka should never have been allowed to waste $ 600,000++ for consultants, and I do hope restitutions will be made, and everyone who was somehow involved in this gets to be unmasked.
From the Blake Lively school of ‘I better get my way or just wait until you see how I smear you and make myself a victim’.
This had William written all over it when I read about it yesterday. He HATES how successful Harry has always been in his endeavors because he’s a lazy bully. The charity will likely – sadly – end up folding. BUT…..Harry and Prince Seeiso will start a new charity and the sponsors who left under this woman’s leadership will rejoin them.
Seems as if she is coming from the Trumpian view of the world.
Project and deflect through outright lying.