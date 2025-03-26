Mail: The Sentebale mess wouldn’t have happened if Prince Harry was a working royal!

This week, Prince Harry and Lesotho’s Prince Seesio dramatically resigned from Sentebale, the charity they founded in 2006. I said in my earlier coverage that this whole situation – which is largely unfolding through British reporting – was pinging my conspiracy radar. Basically, Sentebale’s board of trustees were in total disagreement with the chairwoman of the board, Sophie Chandauka, over the future of Sentebale, Sentebale’s mission and Sentebale’s fundraising. The board of trustees asked for Chandauka’s resignation, and she not only refused, she sued them. The board of trustees then resigned en masse, and now Seesio and Harry have resigned as well. Chandauka ran to the Charity Commission in the UK to issue a complaint, and now the British charity authorities (??) are investigating the situation in a Lesotho-based charity. Well, now the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English has written a very odd piece about how obviously, this is all Prince Harry’s fault because he’s no longer a working royal. WTF is happening here?
How sad, then, that all of [Harry’s] hard work has seemingly come to an end just one year short of Sentebale’s 20th anniversary amid a storm of controversy and fears for the charity’s survival. Sad, but not entirely surprising. Although he last visited Lesotho in October 2024, it was actually the first time the prince had actually been there for six years. Even his regular fundraising events for the charity, mostly involving polo, had notably slowed down.
Nor (I, would argue, significantly in the circumstances) had he ever taken his wife, Meghan, to visit. Instead they have focused their efforts since quitting royal duties on high-profile joint tours to Colombia and Nigeria, as well as their lives as professional victims of the Royal Family.
I hesitate to say Harry’s commitment has waned. I think that’s probably unfair given what I know to be his genuine passion for this beautiful but desperately poor mountain kingdom, recently mocked by Donald Trump as a country ‘nobody has ever heard of’ as he slashed its aid budget. But it has long been clear that something wasn’t quite right. And like so many of Harry’s long-standing projects, it does seem that his work in this field has stagnated since leaving the Royal Family, where he would have had a whole team of experienced palace private secretaries and press officers to corral his philanthropic efforts.
It is also worth noting that this is not the first scandal that has engulfed the charity, however well-meaning Harry’s intentions. In 2008 (just two years after Sentebale was founded) it emerged that just £84,000 of the £1.15million raised (through events including a concert in memory of his late mother and a high-profile television documentary on his travels there) had actually been spent on helping the Aids orphans that Harry had set out to save…The ensuing scandal almost brought Sentebale down. A new CEO was subsequently installed and a complete turnaround of the charity’s reputation and fortunes reigned for a significant while (I was again among a small group of media that travelled out there with him two years later to show us how much had changed).
But talk of behind-the-scenes conflict and resignations have never been far away, and have escalated rapidly in recent years with a string of high-profile supporters and executives quitting. This latest, devastating blow comes amid a complex row involving the current Africa-based chair, who is now suing the charity over moves by its trustees (who include a number of Harry’s close friends and supporters) to get her to stand down.
In an excoriating statement, she has hit back, claiming there has been a ‘cover up’ at the charity and accusing it of ‘weak management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, and misogynoir [discrimination against black women]’ against her as a whistleblower.
The irony that Harry will now be pursued at the High Court – his own favored venue for combat in recent years – will be lost on no one. The prince and his fellow co-founder, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, the younger brother of the country’s current king and in whose own mother’s memory Senteable was also set up, have now quit in solidarity together describing the situation as ‘unthinkable’ and ‘untenable’, making clear how devastated they are. They have also firmly placed the blame at Ms Chandauka’s feet. Their statement does suggest the situation may not be permanent, but the future is far from assured – not least because Sentebale is now, worryingly, the subject of a Charity Committee investigation in the UK.
It is a desperately sad situation personally given Harry’s good intentions when he first set foot in the country at the age of just 19, longing to atone for his very public sins and prove he was not the superficial playboy many assumed him to be. But it is – and make no mistake about the gravity of this – also a deeply humiliating set-back for the now adult prince who, while his wife clearly gets to work bringing home the financial bacon, has set his own sights on becoming a global humanitarian.
Instead he finds himself an ex-charity patron with a hugely toxic melt-down on his hands, one that threatens to overshadow one of the few genuine success stories of his life and tarnish his dreams of carving out a career as a much-lauded philanthropic crusader.
“And like so many of Harry’s long-standing projects, it does seem that his work in this field has stagnated since leaving the Royal Family, where he would have had a whole team of experienced palace private secretaries and press officers to corral his philanthropic efforts.” And then she mentions the huge scandal that happened when Harry had a whole team of experienced palace private secretaries in 2008. As I said… there’s an agenda at play here, and I find it incredibly fishy that the larger story of “a catastrophic bureaucratic mess at a charity” has instantly become “this is all Harry’s fault, because he’s not a working royal!”
A few other things…the reason why Harry hadn’t traveled to Lesotho in many years was because of the pandemic, remember that? This is very telling too: “Instead they have focused their efforts since quitting royal duties on high-profile joint tours to Colombia and Nigeria, as well as their lives as professional victims of the Royal Family.” Yeah… the Windsors have a hand in something here. I’m not saying they’re behind everything, but the way this story is being handled and reported… something is really “off.” They’ve been doing everything they can to get Harry through Invictus, but they also found some kind of opening with Sentebale.
I guess the Jamaican tour mess happened to aliens in that family …. Only Stupid people can believe this shit!
And there it is. Those schmucks just can’t help themselves.
Nope they just keep piling it on don’t they? You would think they are bias and in a lawsuit with him or something.
Who is funding her lawsuit? Follow the money…..
Heritage Foundation??
What a steaming load of horse shit!!! Harry always ALWAYS has/had time for his charities!!! It’s what he loves the most to do! Not the Royal photo ops but real work with his charities!!!
Baron at Royal Sussex is reporting that Chandauka was given an MBE by the RF, had shown up to one of the EarthShot events and has quite a corporate banking background so make of that what you will. William has always said Africa is his and Harry can’t have it.
Oh some very interesting info!!
Well there were go 🙄 the mole within.
This wouldn’t have happened if he was a working royal because there hasn’t been recent charity concerns and issues in the last few years with the literal King and his predilection for bags of cash? Didn’t Michael Fawcett step down in the past few years because of his management (mismanagement)?
Harry and Prince Sessio are equal patrons and both stepped down and yet it’s all Harry’s fault? The entire board who has worked together for years has resigned and it’s all Harry’s fault? Right. They absolutely realize that Harry is a force in philanthropy and Invictus is too successful, so they’re going to go after everything else that he’s associated with travelers, symbolic, they already did it with African Parks. All of this work to make it so Megan can’t make money, make it so that Harry doesn’t have a respected name in philanthropy instead of just working hard themselves.
I don’t understand expending all this energy to ruin what someone else is working on rather than just working hard yourself. These people are truly diabolical I cannot imagine treating someone in my family like this. They literally want to ruin their lives, it can’t be we don’t talk to them and we don’t support them it has to be they are failures in every aspect of life. I don’t see how more people are not appalled by the obvious abuse here.
Yes no charity has ever had an issue with a working royal that’s the trouble here with Harry! – they say, shoving the skeleton of the arts council that closed from lack of funding despite having the future Queen as their working royal…
This is going to be a revealing investigation if it’s done fairly. There is a lot of misogynoir for sure, but there’s also women who mistake feedback and differences of opinion as personal attacks. If she’s really been chair for 15+ years it’s very possible there’s now a difference of opinion and she feels entitled to be right; and it’s very possible there’s a subset in the organisation who don’t like this woman in charge and have egged the trustees on to replace her citing fake concerns.
Well, obviously Harry is the most important because he’s a member of the BRF dontcha know. So the success of this organization, on a completely different continent, that’s been operating for twenty years, is of course due to him. And, if only Harry had had the benefit of advice from the experts back at home in the former “mother” country, none of this would’ve happened. Have I got that part right?
This is the back story, and it had to do with London, not Prince Harry, who declined donations after learning of the incident
https://www.thirdsector.co.uk/charity-founded-prince-harry-denies-impropriety-mahfouz-foundation-donations/governance/article/1735125
The derangers will be at this for days now
Is there no end to the grief that Harry must suffer because of his vindictive family?
Becky’s last sentence. That this may tarnish his dream of carving out a career as a much-lauded philanthropic crusader. It’s a terrible situation but it doesn’t negate all of Harry’s philanthropic work over the years. But it’s clear that the BM will portray it this way. Can’t have Harry being lauded as a philanthropic leader when William has made it clear that he wants to be known as a global statesman. At the end of the day, Harry will continue working within philanthropy just as he’s always done. And he does it bc he wants to and not just to be lauded.
Is Becky English stupid? In 2008, Harry was a working royal. I just hope Ms. Chandauka realises that she’s being used by the British press to get to Harry. Harry and Seesio would have been advised to resign in an attempt to get her out of Sentable. Hopefully, there’s a resolution to this situation soon.
The timing of this article to me seems to indicate that this whole thing is a set-up. And to say that Harry’s commitment has waned when he has done a charity polo fundraiser for Sentebale every year and even donated his personal funds to the charity is ludicrous. Has William/Charles done that? Shame on Sophie Chandauka for being part of this but there you have it.
When I first heard about this story my conspiracy antenna went up too. I am convinced that the RF, British Press and Royalist will stop at nothing to destroy Prince Harry and Meghan. They don’t care if it means hurting others in their path. I hope that soon the world will see them for what they are.
So is this part of a campaign building against Harry and Invictus in Birmingham?
Or a way for Willie to have Invictus. 🤔 show Harry’s incapable, take away the jewel in Harry’s crown which is Invictus.
It’s a signal – they can do this to Sentebale, they’ll do this to Invictus.
Yeah, Becky is in danger of giving away the game here. The royals want Harry to fail because they continue to be convinced that being in the BRF is essential to his success. They’re deluded.
These are boring now and people have caught on to them.
This really sucks for Harry and Prince Seeiso. I hope they get all their ducks in a a row to figure out how to fix this so they can regroup and continue the mission of Sentebale. The fact that Sentebale deteriorated to this point because of a disagreement with the appointed chair shows that there was something seriously wrong. Why does the chairman feel the need to dig in so hard if she’s had major disagreements with the entire board, instead if seeing it’s not going to work? Harry was just there in October 24, so what went on behind the scenes? Didn’t Harry recently say in an interview he wasn’t starting any more charities which shows he wants to focus on the ones he has. He isn’t involved in the day to day running as a founding patron but he is the main face of the charity, is involved, does the fundraising and the buck stops with him. As for the UK press, not every problem has to do with his role in the Royal family and they aren’t needed to resolve anything either. They really are just a side note and should stay that way. Anyway, this is a big setback, hope there is more communication and clarity on what’s happening, and next steps. Has there been a statement from Prince Harry and Seeiso on this? I hope they find a way to resolve it so the people served by the organization for 20 years can still benefit.