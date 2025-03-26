Ben Affleck on his recent divorce: ‘there’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue’

Ben Affleck covers the latest issue of GQ. This is his first major interview in more than a year, and his first interview since his second marriage collapsed and ended in divorce. Ben talks a lot in this piece, about his career, about fame, about the FBI visiting his house and about his ex-wives. The FBI story is weirdly what many outlets have used in their headlines, but the story is boring as sh-t – FBI agents visited all of the houses in Ben’s neighborhood because there was a break-in at a federal official’s home nearby. The feds didn’t even know they stopped by Ben Affleck’s house. There. That’s the story. Obviously, I’m much more interested in what he has to say about Jennifer Lopez and why their marriage suddenly went t-ts up. He talks in circles and tries to say that he respects J.Lo but something happened but there was no soap opera but it’s over. Weird. Some highlights:
The constant attention he gets on a daily basis: “I’m aware that it’s absurd and it’s ridiculous. There’s nothing newsworthy at all about the day-to-day events of my life or the conversation I have with one person or another person that’s photographed… I’m definitely aware of the cosmic joke of it all. What I’ve ended up focusing on is: Look, I know what’s going on in my life. And also, really more importantly, my kids know. We used to have a thing, my ex-wife and I, when they would see something on a supermarket stand, we would say, well, “You know this isn’t always true because if it were, you would have 15 brothers or sisters or whatever the number of stories is where they said that your mom was pregnant.” And I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well. It’s more of a headache than anything else and there certainly are worse things.
Participating in Jennifer Lopez’s ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told’: “Part of it was, “Okay, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.” Because I thought it was an interesting examination. Like I mentioned to you before, there are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them. My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things. And so I thought, Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that? Because exactly what you said is true. I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that. And I think the thing that I said in that documentary or the piece that they used was where I said, You don’t marry a ship captain and then say, “Well, I don’t like going out in the water.” You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship. And I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture. It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, “Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.”
Matt Damon loves to act, Ben loves to direct: “As much as I want to be an actor, I find it the most satisfying directing movies. Now, I thought you were going to compare our acting careers, to which I would’ve said, well, Matt learned and knew earlier than I did to really key in on the director as the fundamental basis on which he’s going to make a decision whether to do a movie or not, which was a very wise choice. And also he has certainly had opportunities to do movies that like—it’s not like I was saying, “No, Scorsese, no, Spielberg, I’m not going to be in your movie.” We’re in situations of our opportunities, and we’re subject to that.
Talking about Jennifer Lopez: “Well, on the one hand there’s the first feeling, which is like, well, I hope I was clear about, when you asked me about Jen and the documentary and I talked about that and my sort of personal life a little bit, which I don’t mind doing as long as my actual feelings and intentions and beliefs are communicated, which I hope I was clear that really this is somebody I have a lot of respect for. And I get wanting to divine or explore the kind of differences in perspective that we have in terms of how a person feels comfortable approaching the line between public and private life. But I really hope that whatever you use doesn’t suggest that I have any negativity or judgment or anything regarding that. I have nothing but respect. I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something. But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting.
His divorce from J.Lo wasn’t a big soap opera: “Yeah, there’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue. The truth is, when you talk to somebody, “Hey, what happened?” Well, there is no: “This is what happened.” It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do. And as you get older, this is true for me, I assume it’s true for most people, there is no “So-and-so did this” or “This was the big event.” It’s really, it sounds more like a couple’s therapy session, which—you would tune out of someone else’s couple’s therapy after a while. For one thing, you start going, “Okay, clearly this person has got these issues. Clearly they have these issues.” And the reason I don’t want to share that is just sort of embarrassing. It feels vulnerable.
Zach Baron wrote this for GQ and I appreciate that he didn’t press Affleck on any of the personal stuff, and I think Affleck might have been shocked by that lack of “so what happened in your last marriage” questioning. At one point, Affleck just volunteered the stuff about “there’s no scandal, no soap opera.” Anyway, I don’t believe him. I think there was a soap opera and there was a lot of drama behind the scenes. I think J.Lo spent months trying to figure out why Ben just up and decided one day that he no longer wanted to be married to her. But hey, he’s in his 50s now, he can’t blame her for everything (like he did the first time) and complain about her fame (like he did the first time).
Rewriting history? Ben moved out of their home when JLo was away and then ghosted her. That is not the definition of drama free.
https://www.celebitchy.com/887900/ben_affleck_started_moving_out_of_their_shared_home_in_april_blindsiding_jlo/
He was probably cheating with Kick but many rumors going around he fell off the wagon in a big way
“And as you get older, this is true for me, I assume it’s true for most people, there is no “So-and-so did this” or “This was the big event.”
Bitch you packed your shit and left your wife without telling her! That’s a matter of record. He’s still not owning up to what really went down, and that’s his prerogative. But if you’re going to hint at what happened don’t be cute, just be honest and say “I gave up.”
I cannot stand him.
+1
The only thing ’embarrassing’ is this man child deciding to ghost his wife. That is why he doesn’t want to talk about it. There was no situation, because he just did what he always does. He gets no points for saying how much he respects her. There is no drama because she is the adult who didn’t cause a scene. He is a loser.
The only thing I got out of this piece is he’s over 50 years and in need of a lot of therapy.
I’m convinced that Ben’s true soulmate is Matt Damon. He’s the only person Ben lights up around.
No scandal, no intrigue, just an immature man-boy.
I immediately thought of the Diddy thing as soon as he ghosted her and moved out. And I could be completely wrong. But my theory was that he uncovered something unflattering or something she hid from him or he saw some sort of video footage. What I don’t like about that is he should have talked to her. Because like many women in Diddy’s orbit, she could have been drugged, forced, manipulated, abused, etc. And to hold Diddy against his ex girlfriend, in light of the video where Cassie is brutally beaten, is just awful. I am not even a JLO person but my heart breaks for JLO if that’s the case, and I can’t help but contrast how Cassie’s husband was her rock in all of this and Ben packed up his shit.
I could be wrong on all of this and please note before you come for me, I am often wrong and this is just my theory. I do agree that there was a big scandal. Something major went down and wasn’t she on a set and didn’t even know dude had left? That’s shitty. We will never know the whole truth unless JLO decides to tell us and I don’t fault her for not saying anything. She has kids to protect and anyway she comes out looking like the better person without even saying a word.
That cover is quite bad. The picture and the lighting is horrible. It looks like a weird promo poster for The Devil’s Advocate.
I think so too. And when Diddy’s court case begins, it’s going to all come out. And Ben clearly didn’t love her enough to stay by her side.
Yeah so much for the “not going anywhere” engraved on her ring. I’m so pissed off at him. I hope he never chooses marriage again. Women should stay clear of him.
@Side eye: I too thought the same thang when all that was going down! It reminded me when Ben lost his 🤬 on the Louis Gates genealogy series “Finding Your Roots” when he found out his ancestors were involved in slavery and he wanted Gates to keep that out…it was a WHOLE 🤬 mess! And when all that 🤬 came out about Diddy? Let’s just say I wasn’t surprised regarding Ben’s 😱 actions regarding Jennifer…it unfortunately tracks.😲
Oh Lala11_7 you are on to something! I almost forgot about his Find Your Roots scandal! He was pretending his lineage didn’t have slave owners either out of embarrassment or the fear of someone coming for him for reparations. Either one is a piss poor excuse. That show was never the same after Ben ruined its credibility. (the show did too by acquiescing to Ben’s demands)
There is no Diddy/J.Lo thing. I feel like ppl who said this are trying to justifying Ben’s ghosting and emotional abuse. It’s also sexist…the idea that “J.Lo must have caused it”
It’s siding with the abuse. It’s so easy to spin this story that J.Lo participated in something from an ex boyfriend from, what, over 20 years ago?
I don’t think you read what I wrote. I never suggested JLO participated in abuse, if anything, I suggest she was an unwilling participant in it if it took place. My entire post is faulting Ben for this, not JLO. For the record, I don’t fault Cassie or any woman in Diddy’s orbit. It is well documented these women were drugged, and in fact, if you weren’t drinking alcohol you were more likely to be drugged. The former body guard said the drugs were in the orange juice, the cranberry juice, not the alcohol.
No one is siding with the abuse. FFS read what I wrote. I literally wrote the opposite.
The only trouble with this theory, @Side Eye, is that Ben doesn’t need a reason to act like a jackhole. He really doesn’t. He has demonstrated over and over and over and OVER again that he cannot stay faithful, cannot stay committed, cannot stay happy. It doesn’t matter what Jen Garner, Ana de Armas, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lindsay Shookus, the nanny, or JLo say or do — doesn’t matter at all. He is always gonna be the guy who sabotages himself and others.
You are so right he self sabotages! I keep forgetting he refuses to choose happiness. Usually though, it’s a gradual think of going from malcontent to full grump – it’s the sudden nature of the whole ghosting thing that had me develop this theory.
Does this man ever just quietly reflect? He seems to create all of his own problems and drama imo.
“ My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. “
Lmao….. sure Ben!
He needs to tone his tone down. At his most reflective, “he sounds like a yknow 15 year old frontin n shit.” Like that’s his tone. He needs to give up caffeine. And that cover makes him look squat, which I don’t even know how, given how tall he is. Anyway, in spite of all, I find myself rooting for him. I hope he gets it figured out and I hope he has good relationships with his kids. Bc who wouldn’t want that for anyone, let alone someone we’ve been watching founder since he was 19?
I read that headline and thought, “no scandal, no intrigue…yup, just a jackass who still doesn’t have his shit together”.
He’s an ass. His ego is huge and he shouldn’t Marry til he needs a hot nurse,if then. He seems to be the quintessential Hollywood guy.
That has to be one of the ugliest cover photos I’ve ever seen on a magazine. What were they thinking? He’s no king, but he can look way better than this.
It’s really, really bad. Are they making him look ridiculous on purpose? The inside spread is also very bad. You can’t shoot a spread like that and then say you are reserved. It’s comically bad, like he’s trying to look bad-ass and just looking silly.
Re the cover, I don’t think they could make him look worse. I get that it’s supposed to be edgy or something but holy hell it’s atrocious.