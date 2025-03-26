Donald Trump bitterly complained about an unflattering portrait

It’s time for another one of my favorite gossip sub-genres: people arguing about art/portraiture and whether certain paintings of famous people are “good” or “insulting.” I still laugh whenever I think about that shockingly good “blood king” Jonathan Yeo painting of King Charles. I also love the completely haunting and soul-capturing Paul Emsley painting of the current Princess of Wales, even if Kate hated it and had it shuffled off to storage. Well, it looks like Donald Trump is bigly mad about a portrait which hangs in the Colorado State Capitol. The painting was done by Sarah Boardman. Boardman captured something, making him look particularly soft and frumpy, sort of like the “husky boy CEO” version of Trump. The real Trump is more jowly, ghoulish and foul-looking, so he should have taken this as a win. He has not.

President Donald Trump is calling for a portrait of him to be removed from a gallery almost six years after the artist unveiled it. On Sunday, March 23, Trump, 78, shared a photograph on Truth Social of the portrait by artist Sarah Boardman that hangs in the third-floor rotunda of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, in the Gallery of Presidents, per The Denver Post.

“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before,” Trump wrote. “The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older.”

Trump claimed he’s not the only person who has found issues with the portrait since it was hung in 2019, and went on to call out Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

“In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain,” Trump continued. “In fact, they are actually angry about it! I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down. Jared should be ashamed of himself!” Trump concluded.

He didn’t explain why he suddenly decided to voice his opinions on the portrait despite it having initially been unveiled during his first stint in the White House.

What was striking about that asinine “accidentally putting the Atlantic’s editor-in-chief on the war-plan chat” story was that Trump’s national security team does not consult with him whatsoever, and they seemingly have free rein to just go off and do their wingnut sh-t and Trump isn’t paying attention. We knew that already, that Trump was just a mostly-absent, senile figurehead for all of these right-wing sh-theads. But it’s more pronounced right now – that Trump is just farting around all day, complaining about paintings and golfing while everyone in his administration busies themselves with dismantling the government, starting wars and crashing planes.

Photo of the portrait, courtesy of Trump’s Truth Social post. Additional photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

17 Responses to "Donald Trump bitterly complained about an unflattering portrait"

  1. Susan Collins says:
    March 26, 2025 at 10:23 am

    So sad lol. I don’t think it’s orange enough.

  2. Sue says:
    March 26, 2025 at 10:23 am

    This coming from a guy who has his literal mug shot from when he was ARRESTED hanging in the West Wing. I don’t know what he’s got his Depends in a twist over, I think the artist flattered Trump in this painting.

    • Shw says:
      March 26, 2025 at 10:49 am

      First time I saw this I thought it was a parody and someone was painting the offspring of Elon and Trump, and the result just happens to have Vances head shape.
      But y’know, I’m no artist.

  3. Amy Bee says:
    March 26, 2025 at 10:28 am

    I don’t see anything wrong the portrait. I think it’s captured his essence perfectly. His problem is he sees too many of those MAGA-made AI images of him and believes that’s the way he actually looks.

  4. Miranda says:
    March 26, 2025 at 10:28 am

    This is just going to provoke a ton artists to create even more unflattering, completely accurate, “warts and all” portraits, isn’t it? And I am f–king HERE FOR IT.

  5. ThatGirlThere says:
    March 26, 2025 at 10:29 am

    There is no photograph or portrait that he will look good in. He’s jowly, ugly and orange. Anything he’s unhappy with brings me joy.

  6. FancyCatsup says:
    March 26, 2025 at 10:29 am

    Speaking of the signal chat, JD Vance said that he doesn’t think Trump even understands what’s going on. He’s having to backpedal a bit to appease the Cheeto, but I’m guessing everyone knows he’s a senile figurehead (except Stephen Miller).

  7. jellitate says:
    March 26, 2025 at 10:31 am

    I absolutely LOVED the bloody king painting and would pay tens and tens of dollars to have one of me. In his painting, tRump looks like that kid from the “Recess” cartoon

  8. Libra says:
    March 26, 2025 at 10:34 am

    Many people from Colorado have called to complain?? Another of a long string of lies. I’m guessing the HE is the only one complaining. And a diss to the female artist, “she must have lost her talent as she grew older” . Gotta reference her age. He likes them young and blond and busty, so getting older is forbidden, I guess.

  9. wolfmamma says:
    March 26, 2025 at 10:41 am

    It looks better than the real Donnie but hey – screaming about this deflects a bit from the security breach mess.

  10. Goldenmom says:
    March 26, 2025 at 10:43 am

    Colorado here.

    No complaints from anyone at all. Donny hearing voices again. And we are very happy with Jared Polis, thankyouverymuch.

  11. Isa says:
    March 26, 2025 at 11:01 am

    Is he mad it’s not orange enough or something?

  12. Krista says:
    March 26, 2025 at 11:08 am

    I mentioned this over on BlueSky….it looks like a mash up of DT and Lindsey Graham.

    Def not a flattering portrait, but to go and complain in public, put down the artist, and take the opportunity to air grievances of those who won’t kiss his ass? He is such a man baby.

  13. Hannah says:
    March 26, 2025 at 11:12 am

    I think it’s incredibly flattering when compared to the OG subject matter

    For sh*ts and giggles, I recently made up a parody AI image of an orange Trump shrobed in a purple leopard print floor length fur coat, a kitsch asf orb and sceptre 70’s p*rn star lewk, *bathing* in the gold held in the USA Federal Reserve taking a selfie of himself trying to hold up 1 gold bar

    I was bored on set

  14. Betina says:
    March 26, 2025 at 11:14 am

    All I got from his complaining was that he thinks Obama is a hottie.

  15. ML says:
    March 26, 2025 at 11:22 am

    https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/may/15/gina-rinehart-demands-national-gallery-of-australia-remove-her-portrait

    Another rich person who disliked seeing herself painted.

    If the character is in the eye of the beholder, the artist gets to make a statement.

  16. Bumblebee says:
    March 26, 2025 at 11:24 am

    We need to have a contest. Who can make a portrait of Trump that pisses him off the most? That should keep him busy for…a whole week?

