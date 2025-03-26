Brian Tyree Henry & Elizabeth Olsen are obsessed with ‘With Love, Meghan’

In 2023, Brian Tyree Henry got an Oscar nomination for his role in Causeway. He knew that the nomination was the win, and he used that entire awards-season run to take his career to the next level. He’s stayed moisturized, booked and busy ever since, and he’s currently promoting AppleTV’s Dope Thief. Which is why he appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week. At one point in the interview, he was asked about the film he’s currently working on, Panic Carefully, with Julia Roberts, Eddie Redmayne and Elizabeth Olsen. Apparently, Brian and Elizabeth (he calls her Lizzie) hit it off right away and they immediately became besties. They bonded over their shared taste in lifestyle shows, apparently. So all this month, they’ve been obsessively watching With Love, Meghan, and Brian excitedly told Kelly all about it:

I like that he describes WLM as “the new Meghan Markle-slash-Meghan, Duchess of Sussex show where she’s also, like, Martha Stewart.” That should absolutely be the tagline. Brian says that he and Lizzie were like “we need to get in the flower sprinkles game” and Lizzie figured out a way to make flower sprinkles, and that was part of her wrap gift to Brian. He also says “Meghan is bomb with calligraphy” and so Lizzie also had her husband do the calligraphy for his note. Hilariously, he said that he and Lizzie are trying to get on With Love, Meghan. But… but… I thought the show was a flop?? I thought it was poorly reviewed! I thought everyone was hate-watching it?? Yeah – it was always going to be a sweet, gentle lifestyle show and I think it’s so cool that an Oscar-nominated actor is using his talk-show time to discuss his newfound obsession with flower sprinkles and calligraphy. I hope Meghan invites him and Elizabeth Olsen on WLM!