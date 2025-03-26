Sweden’s Princess Madeleine is starting a skincare company & not using her title

Sweden’s Princess Madeleine is the youngest of King Carl XVI Gustaf’s children. She’s 42 years old and the mother of three. I’ve gotten vibes about Madeleine’s marriage to Christopher O’Neill, but they’re still together and if there’s any drama there, they keep it pretty quiet. That’s true of the Swedish royals overall – Madeleine and her brother Carl Phillip have basically been shuffled aside to make more room for Crown Princess Victoria and her children. Various royal titles have been taken away and while it was notable, it didn’t turn into a huge scandal. Madeleine is the one who moved away – she’s spent a huge chunk of the past decade living in America with her husband and children, although I think she and Christopher maintain a home in Sweden as well. Christopher has always had money – he’s some kind of successful financier or something, and Madeleine basically became a stay-at-home mom with some big charitable patronages. But now Madeleine is doing something new: building her own skincare brand. And the Swedish royal house made a statement about how Maddy’s not using her royal titles for her business.
Princess Madeleine of Sweden is getting into the skincare game, but her royal title won’t be part of the branding. On March 24, King Carl XVI Gustaf’s younger daughter announced that she was starting a skincare line called minLen with Swiss company Weleda, but she clarified that she wouldn’t use her princess title in the business venture.
“I’m excited to share that I’m launching ‘MinLen,’ a natural skincare line, developed in collaboration with Weleda, a global leader in certified natural skincare. MinLen is the first natural, responsible, multi-generational skincare brand in Europe — created with the needs of both young and growing families in mind,” Princess Madeleine, 42, said in a statement shared on her Instagram page. “Our product range will officially launch at the end of the summer and as this is a private initiative, I will use my name Madeleine Bernadotte in my work with MinLen,” she continued. “I look forward to sharing more with you very soon.”
Princess Madeleine is the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, 78, and Queen Silvia, and the younger sibling of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Carl Philip. While she conducts official engagements as necessary at the request of her father the King, Princess Madeleine does not focus on royal duties full-time, and the Swedish Royal Court said it was consulted on her new minLen business.
“Princess Madeleine is launching a new business with the brand minLen in collaboration with the Swiss company Weleda AG,” the court said in a statement on March 24. “The decision to establish the company has been made in consultation with the Royal Court. The Office of the Marshal of the Realm has assessed that this private enterprise is compatible with Princess Madeleine’s role as a Royal Highness.”
“For many years, Princess Madeleine has not received any share of the appropriations from the Riksdag [Parliament] for the Head of State, and she participates in and carries out official engagements as needed and based on the King’s requests,” it continued, specifying that Madeleine doesn’t receive government money. “Instead, she has been actively involved with the World Childhood Foundation and various patronages. This new business venture will not affect her continued dedication to these causes. The Princess’ primary focus remains the well-being of children. As this is a private business venture, independent of her role within the Royal House, Princess Madeleine will use the name Madeleine Bernadotte in business contexts.”
Not to make everything about the Sussexes, but I know people will compare and contrast, so let’s play that game. The whole “Maddy consulted with the palace on this business venture” situation is what “critics” will cite as an example of “what the Sussexes should have done.” They’ll conveniently forget that if Harry and Meghan went to Buckingham Palace and asked for “permission” to do anything, they would be turned down completely, and their request would be leaked and they would be torn to shreds. Note that the Swedish royals are also emphasizing that Madeleine is a “royal highness” in good standing, even if she mostly lives abroad – they’re basically like, yeah, she doesn’t receive any public money but she’s still royal, and so she can start this business and not use her title and it’s all fine.
I think the opposite–the Swedes are demonstrating how normal families behave when a younger sibling decides to go her own way. They say good luck and we wish you well–they don’t start a smear campaign and attempt to drag the royal back like a runaway slave, like the British. The Swedes are highlighting just how toxic the British royals actually are, and how much better off the Sussexes are away from their chaos and hate parades.
Agreed. They’re supportive of her.
Well good for her. Glad it’s not a makeup line, judging from the mess on her face.
That’s quite rude. It’s one photo and it’s also a night event. I’m sure someone did her makeup. Also – depending on when that photo was taken – blush, contour etc go through intense and wild changes year to year in terms of how they are worn.
The glory days of monarchies are over. Better the spares start businesses while they can, so they don’t have to be at the mercy of the heirs. Many are reading the writing on the wall. We are going to be seeing this more and more.
I thought Maddy & Chris moved back to Sweden last year. I’m sure the Sussexes will be compare to Madeleine & Chris, but their critics will ignore the fact that Madeleine hasn’t been on the Royal dole since her marriage and she left because the Swedish press wanted to set up a clash with Sophia. Chris has always taken care of their family. Madeleine is paid when she performs a royal duty.
I hope the Swedish tabloids treat Chris better. He paid his own way and never wanted to rely on the Crown. I think there was also some anti-Americanism going on there at one stage but them leaving Florida with Trump 2.0 in power should check that xenophobia they had for him.
SIL from hell, Hellqvist, has the tabloids in her pocket. She’s very very chummy with them. Negative stories about Maddie and Chris, you know who is behind them.
I think they are back now, but they delayed for a year. It was deliberate so Chris could secure his German citizenship and not have to rely on a spousal visa. He can move/re-establish his business in Germany (or Switzerland) and keep his business/client privacy from being invaded by the Swedish tabloids.
Just want to flag up that this Princess is, actually, ‘half in, half out’. Which is exactly what H&M wanted and were denied. She undertakes some royal duties, yet is not funded by public money.
Whoa that is a serious aquamarine tiara! Anyways, I get not using her title in her business ventures and at the same time it doesn’t change the fact that she is a royal doing business. One that’s not receiving funds. And they’re not having an issue with it so good.
Yes, I love it and it matches her eyes. I find her the prettiest of the three siblings (pity she dyed her blonde hair!) and the Swedish RF with the Dutch RF have the serious big stone tiaras around.
Madeline and her family are permanently in Sweden now. They moved back last summer and have sold their house in Miami. She’s not getting funding so I don’t see her starting a business as a problem. Carl Philip has his own architecture and design firm. If there’s any comparison is that the Swedish royal family is more modern and progressive than the British. There’s was no reason why Harry and Meghan couldn’t be half in and financially independent as they wanted, it is done in other European Royal Families.
Kaiser, I caught that from the headline alone.
I mean, the press can make it into a “see, this is what H&M should be doing!” thing all they want, but the truth is…..this IS what H&M wanted to do. Maybe not skincare, but they wanted to STOP receiving public money and make their own money, carry out duties on behalf of the monarch as requested, and otherwise live relatively private lives. And under that scenario, the much debated “half in half out,” the palace would presumably have had some control over what H&M did – or at least they would have had a heads up.
Here, Madeleine is using her private name to start a skincare line (although of course everyone knows she’s royalty), she’s not receiving public money, and she ran this by the palace and was given approval for it. All while she continues to represent the royal family at major events and does her own charity work.
Madeleine is Harry, not Meghan, and the RF wasn’t against him as much. They didn’t want the two of them and the kids–Invictus was okay.
Weleda is a good brand. It’s Swiss, so be prepared for Swiss-Swedish confusion.
European royals are set up a bit differently when it comes to spares. They usually need to get a job, and royalness doesn’t stay (as long).
Weleda – which I love, by the way – clearly advertises with “Princess Madleine”