Donald Trump’s national security team added a journalist to their war groupchat

The other day, I was thinking about the mid-air crash of a commercial plane and a military helicopter over the Potomac back in January. Donald Trump blamed the crash on Joe Biden and DEI and… it worked. Everyone moved on. I haven’t heard or seen anything about accountability for the crash (or any of the other plane crashes and airport catastrophes) in many weeks. The media simply doesn’t want to hold Republicans accountable for their many deadly f–kups or massive security breaches. Speaking of, the Trump administration accidentally added The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg to their Signal groupchat where they shared their highly sensitive and blundering plans to wage war around the world. You can read The Atlantic’s piece (written by Goldberg) here.
The world found out shortly before 2 p.m. eastern time on March 15 that the United States was bombing Houthi targets across Yemen. I, however, knew two hours before the first bombs exploded that the attack might be coming. The reason I knew this is that Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, had texted me the war plan at 11:44 a.m. The plan included precise information about weapons packages, targets, and timing. This is going to require some explaining.
After receiving the Waltz text related to the “Houthi PC small group,” I consulted a number of colleagues. We discussed the possibility that these texts were part of a disinformation campaign, initiated by either a foreign intelligence service or, more likely, a media-gadfly organization, the sort of group that attempts to place journalists in embarrassing positions, and sometimes succeeds. I had very strong doubts that this text group was real, because I could not believe that the national-security leadership of the United States would communicate on Signal about imminent war plans. I also could not believe that the national security adviser to the president would be so reckless as to include the editor in chief of The Atlantic in such discussions with senior U.S. officials, up to and including the vice president.
At this point, a fascinating policy discussion commenced. The account labeled “JD Vance” responded at 8:16: “Team, I am out for the day doing an economic event in Michigan. But I think we are making a mistake.” (Vance was indeed in Michigan that day.) The Vance account goes on to state, “3 percent of US trade runs through the suez. 40 percent of European trade does. There is a real risk that the public doesn’t understand this or why it’s necessary. The strongest reason to do this is, as POTUS said, to send a message.”
The Vance account then goes on to make a noteworthy statement, considering that the vice president has not deviated publicly from Trump’s position on virtually any issue. “I am not sure the president is aware how inconsistent this is with his message on Europe right now. There’s a further risk that we see a moderate to severe spike in oil prices. I am willing to support the consensus of the team and keep these concerns to myself. But there is a strong argument for delaying this a month, doing the messaging work on why this matters, seeing where the economy is, etc.”
Basically, Goldberg was accidentally added to the highly encrypted Signal group chat and none of the high-level bureaucrats and national security experts noticed that the Atlantic’s EIC was silently monitoring their comms for several days. Goldberg then left the Signal group when he was finally convinced that the whole thing was real and the group was actually shooting the sh-t about war plans and military-messaging after adding him to the chat. Goldberg still doesn’t know if anyone realized that he was added to the group at the time, but he sent questions to the people in the group, and in those questions, he told them that they had added him to the chat.
This is an extremely high-level security breach, and it was likely done by Trump’s National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. Goldberg spoke to several lawyers who said that Waltz “may have violated several provisions of the Espionage Act, which governs the handling of “national defense” information.” All of the lawyers consulted said, flatly, that the Signal groupchat should not have been established in the first place about an active military operation or the planning of an upcoming op. Goldberg also writes: “The Signal app is not approved by the government for sharing classified information. The government has its own systems for that purpose. If officials want to discuss military activity, they should go into a specially designed space known as a sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF—most Cabinet-level national-security officials have one installed in their home—or communicate only on approved government equipment, the lawyers said.” BUT HER EMAILS, amirite?
If Republicans do anything at all about this it will be arrest Jeffrey Goldberg. I can’t believe any other countries will share sensitive information with the USA after this. We are so vulnerable in soooo many ways.
Right? I watched the instant spin by the right on this travesty and knew that there would be zero accountability.
But her emails…
What a dumpster fire started by those amateurs.
The even bigger security breach?
Steve Witkoff, the special envoy for brokering peace between Vlad the warmonger and Ukraine — while not being able to name any relevant territories in UKR — was in Moscow for much of the time while this went down, and then he went off to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.
So they use an app that’s not approved. On their private phones. And Hegseth had those messages self-destruct after 48 hours. Documentation why? FOIA what??
They should all be made to go, the disgusting Vance included.
He should have stayed until he got kicked out…
I think he’d still be there. 😏
Maybe he didn’t want to be subpoenaed. One thing to be a journalist, another thing to be exposed to so much classified information and into the minds of these Warhawks.
Still, he could have stayed for the greater good. But what a dilemma.
Cue the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme…
Off topic, but does anyone else think that Hegseth has the distinct appearance of a man who wants to kick all the gays out of the military just to eliminate the possibility of bumping into his Grindr hookup at work?
ABSOLUTELY @miranda
This is Putin’s version of Saturday Night Live.And these are the people who want to take over Canada. Every single one of these people are handpicked by Donald Trump. This is all his fault. Can’t blame Biden for this one. Watch him release more useless paper allegedly from the JFK file to deflect.
Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t think the JFK files release is doing what Trump wants it to do. At least from the headlines I’m seeing, the response seems to be very lackluster. A very, “Oh. Okay, then.” vibe.
It just keeps getting worse. Hegseth’s response to a journalist who asked how it happened and blame Goldberg made me wonder if he figured the rest of us were drunk enough for that to make sense, or whether he’d been drunk on the chat.
Plus, they shared actual names of covert CIA operatives. 🤯
We are so screwed.
Not only you. Their actions threaten the entire world. If wwIII breaks out, it won’t be because of vlad, but because of donald and his gang of junkies and drunks without restraint and moral backbone.
They’re gonna continue to do stupid shit like this. When Dumpster released the JFK files he released them UNREDACTED so a bunch of government employees had their social security numbers and other private info released to the public, including one of Trump’s former campaign lawyers. Their solution was to give everyone new SS numbers which is obviously great for the seniors affected because who doesn’t wanna start their lives over at 77?
This is so so bad on so many levels and the thing I keep coming back to is….it doesn’t matter. No Rs are going to do anything about it. They don’t care as long as they get to remain in power and enact their Project 2025 agenda (which using Signal and similar apps is part of btw.)
I’m getting emails about document retention and they’re out there just texting war plans that are going to disappear in 48 hours .
Yesterday, Republicans all sounded like Susan Collins, expressing their “concern” multiple times in their statements.
Mike Johnson brushed it off entirely
I do hope the staff at his multiple offices enjoy all the voicemails my extended family left last night demanding he impeach Hegseth, Gabbard, and Ratcliffe or resign himself
Dems are opening an investigation but yeah, GOP just does not care. They endangered troops, they’re showing the world that we cannot be trusted with classified intel. They are doing everything they can to make our country less safe.
This reminds me of one of those old WWII movies in which one of the Nazis is a buffoon. Only in this case, all of the Nazis are buffoons.
Seriously, Waltz is probably the one who added Goldberg to the group chat but all of them knew (or should have) that using Signal to discuss highly classified information (especially involving a military operation in which lives were in danger) was definitely against all the rules and probably violated laws. In a normal administration this would be a clusterf**k of major proportions. It is especially disturbing that the sitting VP was involved and casually mentioning his skepticism about the operation and it’s timing. Yes, this is probably routine and intended to evade record keeping requirements. I mean, they’ve all gotta go including Vance but, of course, none of them will. Trump will probably put the screws on The Atlantic to fire Goldberg and then arrest him. But he displayed more awareness of national security than any of these government officials.
It didn’t probably violate laws, it most DEFINITELY violated laws. Who will be prosecuted for it? When? That’s what I want to know.
This is what happens when you pick a Army Reserve Captain with maybe 6 years in who ran 2 charities into the ground. We could have had a 30+ years experienced Admiral who managed sailors on an aircraft carrier or a General that commanded soldiers on the battlefield.
I saw the news, read the full article in The Atlantic, saw that the WH acknowledged the chat was real…and then Hegseth stepped off a plane and denied he did it. I literally burst out laughing from sheer disbelief. What’s the reaction over at Fox News?
Fox, like other outlets, is working overtime to spin this as…no big deal. Truly, nothing matters.
They’re saying nothing the reporter released was classified information so he didn’t get classified information. It doesn’t occur to these imbeciles that the reporter sees a duty to protect the lives of our troops over playing political gotcha
Basically everyone but Dumpty was in on this conversation—the Chief of Staff, Defense, NSA, CIA, countless advisors—all on a commercial app with messages set to SELF-DESTRUCT.
They’re communicating this way so records can’t be kept, and that’s ILLEGAL. None of these people have a moral compass and we may pay with our lives because of it.
Who else besides Goldberg was quietly reading and passing it along to golly knows who? And for how long?
LOCK THEM UP
Based on that excerpt, JD Vance sounds….sane? That alone is concerning. Not to mention what was already mentioned up-thread, which is that this is obviously being done this way to prevent these conversations from becoming part of the official records.
It’s also interesting to me that he’s going against Trump but not in front of Trump.
LOL yeah I mean, he’s not wrong here. It is absolutely inconsistent with the isolationist, anti-EU stance that the Trump administration has been touting. Makes you wonder if Vance is suddenly realizing that Trump’s foreign policy platform is not truly cohesive or rooted in any real ideology other than cozying up with dictators. In this case, he *may* want to strike a deal with Iran but being best buds with Bibi def undercuts any regional support he would need in terms of confronting Iran.
They’re just so sloppy and ham fisted in everything they do. No tact, no strategy, no thoughtfulness….just impulsive stupidity.
Heads need to roll. This security breach is unprecedented and needs to be severely punished but I doubt anything will happen. What will it take for the people to say ENOUGH?!?
Mike Johnson, I will not call him by his title, doesn’t think it merits a response and wants to focus on more important matters like eliminating school libraries, school lunches, and Title IX and replacing them all with the Ten Commandments on every wall
I’m po’ed as an American. Col. Klink from Hogan’s Heroes could run the Pentagon better than Hegseth.
“BuT hEr e-MaiLs” the howler monkeys masquerading as politicians once cried from DC rooftops.
Oh, look at these mediocre, unqualified white men being incompetent. The exact thing their cult applauds because they’re just like them.
Now, now, let’s not overlook Tulsi Gabbard!
the news outlets keep calling this “accidental”. there was no “accident” here. Goldberg was *invited* by Waltz. this was a grevious unforced error. “mistakenly”added comes closer, but the blame lies with Waltz, and he should be fired for it.
He’s also supposed to go to Greenland this week. I was hoping he’d be canned first.
Shouldn’t they “lock them up?” Like they wanted to do to Hilary?! The irony!