The palace will take a ‘dim view’ of Duchess Meghan’s ShopMy page & Instagram!

We’ll probably never know how much money the Duchess of Sussex has “left on the table” in the past five years. As much as the royalist critics scream over everything she does, Meghan could have been making millions from fashion, skincare and lifestyle endorsements all of this time. I wanted that for her too – I wanted her to get a fashion contract or become a L’Oreal ambassador or something. But Meghan had a different plan and I admire how she’s stuck to it. Rather than aligning herself with major brands, Meghan has used her own profile to give attention to smaller, female-founded companies and labels. She’s invested in several of those businesses too. And as of this week, Meghan has a ShopMy page in which people can buy from her “curated” list of shoes, bags, blouses, sweaters, jeans and pants. Meghan also profits from this from affiliate links/commissions. It’s so smart. Obviously, the British media despises it.
Meghan Markle has been labelled as ‘tacky’ amid emerging discomfort around the Duchess seemingly using her children to promote business ventures. Those in royal circles are said to be concerned about Meghan’s increasing use of the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to promote her business. Yesterday was no exception, with Meghan posting a glossy picture of her cuddling them on both her personal and official As Ever sites.
Just one hour after posting the [photo with her children], she revealed she now has a ‘ShopMy page’ which experts say she is likely to cash in on. It is expected she will rake in ‘millions’ with her online shop selling fashion items she endorses in a commercial tie-up. One expert called it ‘tacky and desperate’.
Speaking to The Sun, royal author and journalist Phil Dampier said: ‘Nothing happens by accident and she would have thought this through and knows putting a photo of her children out at the same time as her clothing line would get maximum publicity. It begs the question whether Meghan is exploiting her two children who remain in the line of succession. I’d expect the Palace to take a dim view of this.’
A disclaimer on her ShopMy website reads: ‘Please note, some products may contain commissionable links.’
‘She could potentially earn millions from this and is probably earning a commission on every sale she makes,’ money and business coach Maddy Alexander-Grout told MailOnline. She added: ‘If you take on average how many followers she has (2.6 million) and how much engagement she has, I would imagine based on her following that she will have thousands and thousands of people buying these things and she will be making a fair amount of that. She is going to make a fair amount based on what the clothes are worth. If she gets say 15% off a shirt that’s £128, she will be making £19.20. She will be selling thousands of those and could be making at least £19k from one linen shirt.’
“Affiliate links and commissions from a ShopMy page” are not going to be the biggest revenue-generator for Meghan. Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure she’ll pick up some nice checks and she’ll show a lot of brands that she can move serious product with her endorsement. But again, she would make so much more money if she actually signed on as a brand ambassador to Louis Vuitton or Saint Laurent or whatever. She’s not doing that – she’s just curating a ShopMy page and picking up some relatively modest commissions. Now, do I also think a lot of brands are going to beg Meghan to include them on her next ShopMy page? For sure.
As for the British tantrum… THIS is so tacky: “It begs the question whether Meghan is exploiting her two children who remain in the line of succession. I’d expect the Palace to take a dim view of this.” The same two children were evicted from their British home by their dogs–t grandfather, the king? The same two children who aren’t even guaranteed security if they visited the UK with their parents? The same two children whom the king has repeatedly shown he has no interest in? Those two children, who are being raised by their loving parents in California?
Who cares what the Palace thinks? Duchess Meghan is hardworking unlike those two lazy bums aka future King and Queen . And definitely more tasteful than Mike Tindall going on a reality show?
Or Peter Philips’ milk commercial 😅😂🤣🤣😆
Yes, but her carefully curated page (which no one is forced to see) is not as tasteful as accepting grocery bags of money from shady arms dealers and oligarchs, especially if the bags are from Harrods. 🙄
Also extended family members james middleton and tom Parker Bowles were hawking their books.and both talked about what the royals were really like.
James’s failure to launch both with the marshmallows and the dog biscuits got mildly covered, but the energy of a thousand suns on full blast directed at Meghan 🙄
MARSHMALLOWS? Are you joking? OMFG.
Gabby, he even had Nazi themed marshmallows and that was okay.
I swear before God that as fiction, no one would believe any of this. 😂🙄
Exactly the points I was going to make..
This is a load of BS. First off, any visitor to the UK can attest that the RF makes money off of tons of souvenirs which include images of the family members. Next, H&M are not parading their children in front of the public a few times a year. Plus, there are no calendars available for sale with Lili and Archie photos, yet the Cambridges allowed their children to be used that way.
Does anyone remember this exchange? Prince Harry said that he was told by his father, just before the wedding, that the Firm couldn’t support Meghan and that she would have to earn her own income. Also, the Royal Family, quite literally, calls themselves “The Firm”—implying that they regard themselves as a money-making enterprise. Regarding Meghan, the British press and Royal Family have been indulging in years-long hypocrisy.
None of their business, not their children. They’re not publicly funded anymore, therefore they don’t “own” them.
…meanwhile, people are clicking and buying directly through Meghan’s shop.
Stay jealous rats.
There is no version where the palace cares about Archie and Lilibet. And because they have never been in close proximity with the royal family, they pose no threat. I doubt even King Charles cares about them.
For sure Prince William and Catherine do not care. They haven’t made a single comment about them or attempted to meet them. They don’t view them as royal children or important in the grand scheme.
Archie and Lilibet can do what they want.
It’s Prince Harry who they probably worry about. He knows their secrets and they might care about him, just a tiny bit.
Like the heir doesn’t trot his kids out for the rr left and right.
Exactly- buying directly through Meghan’s links and benefitting her directly.
Tabloids and royal “reporters” have been talking about this woman for years and earning MILLIONS from her image in the process. But when she is the one who gets to control (and to benefit) from her own image, suddenly it’s “Won’t someone think about the children?!” and gasps and pearl clutching.
So derangers were complaining they never saw the children now that they are seen though no pictures of their faces the derangers accuse them of exploiting children. The wails bring out their children a lot more for the shampoo commercial and photo shopped pictures.
Didn’t one of the papers, I think the Daily Mail, have a pull out full colour supplement of photos of the Wales children with all the photos taken by Kate? Is that not monetizing those kids?
Iirc it was called Kate’s cuties or something like that?
I’m here for whatever Meghan wants to share with us! And good for her, getting commission for the products she loves!
Charles has monetized the Crown in every way possible. Bags of money for titles, his tacky overpriced gift shop etc etc. He has no right to complain.
Madeleine of Sweden just launched a skincare line! And she’s like: it’s private business so I’ll just use my private name, Madeleine Bernadotte. It’s on her IG. So everyone should just stfu about Meghan and her family.
Oooh nice. I like Madeleine. She really had a shitty time in Sweden when her now ex-fiancé cheated with her best friend and whatever rumours are going on with her skanky SIL so I have a soft spot for her.
@Blogger: what?? OK, that’s the story I want to follow!
“Charles has monetized the Crown in every way possible. Bags of money for titles, his tacky overpriced gift shop etc etc. He has no right to complain.”
I think King Charles should be *thanking Meghan* since his jams got a spike in sales after Meghan soft launched her jams with gifts to her friends.
The palace can take a dim view of whatever they want. They had their chance and they blew it.
Those are her children and she can show them in any way she wants, when she wants (and that’s what kills the rota).
Meghan, make that coin. You’ve earned it.
“It begs the question whether the Windsors exploit their children (who remain in the line of succession) from a young age in order to harness public approval for the monarchy”. Rewriting the tabloid narrative always gets us closer to the truth. Projection and DARVO are what the UK media and Windsor propaganda machine use to smear M.
Well said.
Meghan is allowed to post pictures of her children whenever she wants. That’s not exploiting them especially as we’re not even seeing their faces.
W&K constantly use their children as props for the monarchy and as ways to ensure good publicity both in photo ops and their PR narratives. Some bad press? Bring out the children? Missing BAFTAs? wont you think of the children?? William and Kate not working? SCHOOL RUN!!!!!
That’s exploitation.
The Wails do this all the time. William skipping out on going to a women’s team final, for instance, he brought his daughter Charlotte out to do a video with him, to try to lessen the criticism. The Wails did two “commercials” with the kids, one where they were at the shore with the kids running around in the sand, the second the “shampoo” commercial. And then Kate pushing out “art work” the children did to the media, including a sketch of herself supposedly done by George.
Exactly right! Meghan make your coin! I seriously doubt she cares one iota what any of “her husband’s family” think of her business ventures but make that coin miss ma’am
Oh please, the palace has had a dim view of Meghan in general ever since day one – so how is this any different? When Charles told Harry that there was no money for Meghan, what did he have in mind? And, suddenly, now they’re concerned about Archie and Lili?
Right? When Charles said he had no money for Meghan, what did he think was going to eventually happen? He and William made clear they had no interest in protecting the Sussex family emotionally or financially.
When Charles took away the only secured house they had in England and also cut them off financially, how are they expected to pay for their security and various bills? Wait for manna to fall from heaven?
They were trying to force a return from the start and then keep the Sussexes on a string while feeding them scraps and scapegoating their kids. Respect Harry and Meghan so much for getting their kids far far away.
I think they were supposed to become greeters at Walmart. Which donates to the Heritage Foundation btw.
Their need for control is disgusting. They want to control how they can earn money so that they can make sure they’re not making enough to be able to survive on their own.
If you’re going to show your kids, well you have to show them to our British media sycophants first so that they can earn the both money off of your children’s backs, and so that we can get the most attention from doling out photos of your children. It can’t be you their actual parents that determine those things, and if there are benefits to be had be the only ones to receive them.
Also who cares what the Palace thinks? How can you constantly say how much you hate someone, very relevant, you don’t trust them, you’re happy that they never come to the country and then simultaneously say you’re upset with their business decisions and their choices on how to expose or not expose their kids to the public?
“If you’re going to show your kids, well you have to show them to our British media sycophants first so that they can earn the both money off of your children’s backs, and so that we can get the most attention from doling out photos of your children.”
Well said, Dee. This is what makes them angry. The rota and the BRF want to exploit these kids, as they do other royal children. Meghan and Harry limiting and controlling the access is driving them further around the bend.
(Side note: I bet a lot of moms would buy the hat Lili is wearing. It’s adorable.)
Chuck and Willie got invited to Lili’s christening. Neither turned up. They just don’t care. Did they even decline the invitation?
But the tabloids care so very much…too bad rats, you chased this family out of the country.
Those palace and royalist are not being considered or thought of by Meghan. As mentioned they have showed how they value those children many times. Their angst is Meghan is making bank by slow rolling things she has a passion about while making direct connections to the folks who support her. Meghan is playing the long game while those gutter rats are faking outrage and there is absolutely nothing they can do about it but blow smoke.
You know what is tacky? Spreading hate and using family members (like your own son) to detract from the bad press that you and your mistress had coming or to protect the direct heir.
Also? Being a slumlord and making millions off the back of tenants and other shady real estate deals.
Correct me if I’m wrong but doesn’t Chuckles sell a whole bunch of stuff including jams and such? So when Meg has a shop my page that’s tacky? She doesn’t use her children to sell stuff. Peg and Can’t use their children for good PR and that’s okay? The racist shit show continues . The biracial wife of Harry isn’t allowed to sell stuff.
Not to mention the Duchy of Cornwall/Williams private bank charging the NHS to park ambulances in a shed, the Navy?MOD to access the sea, etc. etc.
Oh and Charles getting the possessions and funds of any people who die without a will in certain places in his new Duchy.
But yes, tell me again how Meghan’s actions are tacky.
Jam is the least of it. There’s also a lot of cutesy stuff, but also schlock (luxury shower cap?), sold that’s branded with the royal residences – Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse. That’s not “tacky” at all, I guess.
Also, not long after Meghan did her capsule collection for SmartWorks, Charles came out with a capsule collection of his own, which IIRC was merched through Net-A-Porter, and those things weren’t cheap. The interesting part was, the clothes were made by hand by students in the textile program at Dumfries, and that’s where the proceeds supposedly went (we know Charles prefers his money come to him directly in shopping bags). But that isn’t any different than what Meghan does if she makes an investment (Clevr) or wears something (Joy bracelet) that results in an economic benefit to people down the line.
ETA: Also, what @SarahCS said
Chuck does also a lot of collaborations…but they never sell well 😂
Yep, I have some Highgrove bath oil, which came with a silver salver, that my mom bought me. Also, IIRC Charles forced the purchase of Dumfries and it was pretty controversial, so he had to make it look like a worthwhile purchase and at least a tiny bit self-sustaining.
Not sure what you mean by “Charles forced the purchase of Dumfries”. When it was put up for sale, a group of heritage related organizations were already banded together to try to purchase it. Charles’ involvement later included floating a large loan from one of his charitable foundations, and that was questioned. However, there’s no question about the value of purchasing the house and estate. He’s a lackluster king, and Will is lazy and useless, so it’s easy to forget Charles was a productive POW. Dumfries House showcases things he’s good at – training and employment opportunites for young people; educational and recreational activities for the local community; and monetizing whatever he can (weddings, corporate meetings, on site cafe, naming rights purchases, etc.)
Looks like things ran into trouble around an associated activity, establishing a planned residential community like his Poundbury success in an area where it was economically unfeasible. Likewise, installing trusty henchman Fawcett to oversee Dumfries operations was asking for trouble, which ultimately arrived.
https://www.countrylife.co.uk/news/dumfries-house-saved-for-nation-39389
Stoking hate through tabloids and making them spend a shit ton of money for 24hr security and then complain when they try to keep income streams coming
Not only stoking hate, but I believe there’s a paid campaign to try to bring Meghan down. When you look at the negative reviews and articles when a new Meghan project comes along, there are common threads and sometimes whole paragraphs used as talking points across media. Who is orchestrating the smear campaign and paying for the negative talking points?
Dampier has no idea whether thebe outraged or not. All of this fake outrage being projected on the royals just reinforces the growing public consensus that the monarchy is constantly jealous, bitter and irrelevant and these experts are doing the monarchy no favors by confirming how nutty they all are.
I think Meghan is aiming higher than brand ambassador. She should join the corporate board of directors of LVMhM or other consumer company that fits with her positioning.
She’s fine where she is. The problem with joining a large company board would be the risk to her reputation when management makes a decision she has no control over.
As for LVMH, she just escaped one dysfunctional family, and I’m not sure if the Arnault family is any better. Sure they don’t have the press covering their tawdry details daily but families are messy, rich families even more so.
True about the family but board members are not involved in that drama. In fact just the opposite. The board is only involved on macro scale in finance, major management appointments and overall corporate strategy and more from oversight than day to day, which protects interests of investors…not family members.
Oooh. Oh noesss! The palace will take a dim view! Please, that picture was so sweet and enchanting. Mama’s gotta work and she’s taking care of her babies, making sure their security is paid for. Meghan’s new podcast is all about female entrepreneurs and she’s proud of being a mom who works, setting an example for her kids.
We love seeing Meghan happy and thriving so sometimes we forget she needed time to heal from the suicidal ideation, from three consecutive pregnancies that took a toll on her mental and physical health, from the grief she felt after “losing” her dad, from being turned into a hate target. So no I don’t think she was ready to be the face of a big brand soon after they moved to the US.
I also think they learned from their experience with Spotify. It was the industry leader yet it wasn’t really a good fit for her like Lemonada is.
Serena’s husband Alexis was just talking about how his own company Reddit no longer fit his life view. So Meghan is making the right choices. I wouldn’t be surprised if she has a sort of investment with Shopmy. Go Meghan!
These people put a lot of stock in what the Palace thinks. The Palace lost the right to have views on what Harry and Meghan do when they refused to accept the half in proposal. As Kaiser said no one in the Palace cares about the Sussex children. In fact their friends in the media helped to perpetuate the smear that the children weren’t real.
Qe2 sold all the tacky crp in the world, as does Charles. Meanwhile workshy willy is a slumlord and Charles is also a slumlord and takes millions in cash, all while grifting from taxpayers to the tune of 500 million pounds. Maybe start there.
The Palace can kiss Meg’s entire ass 🍑
Harry & Meghan should be living in genteel poverty, not out making a buck and stealing the limelight from the left-behind grifters. Lol.
Didn’t Princess Anne’s daughter Zara hawk sportswear for some company? No one criticized her!
She also used Lena to hawk prams, but I guess no one is concerned for her.
Zara hawks everything known to man, also took money from dodgy sources, etc. the argument has always been that bc she isn’t titled it’s okay. Bollocks.
Where was the outrage when Mike Tindall made a reality show or when Peter Phillips made a milk commercial? Their children are also in the line of succession.
The children who are being used exclusively for the billionaires’ business in London are the children who live there. I feel sorry for them all, and no one has learnt anything from the disgraceful press handling of Prince Harry and the resulting fallout. Have all the people there still not learnt that everything bad they do to the Sussexes comes back on them?
I’m so happy Meghan seems like she doesn’t give a damn and focuses on here joy era. Her shop my page is great and the price points are varied. I’m glad that she’ll receive some of the money from the Meghan effect.
I hope she got money from the brands she showcased on WLM
So, exactly what can The Firm do about this? Amazing they think they have a say here…🤣🤣🤣🤣
😂😂😂 no, but the rats wish they could.
Meghan does not get taxpayer money, since she and Harry moved out of the UK. William and Charles get taxpayer money, and both have fortunes at their disposal. William and Kate get taxpayer money for security when they go on lavish vacations. Charles pulled Harry and Meghan’s security. And evicted them including his grandchildren. He does not seem to care about his younger two grandchildren.
Meghan is making an honest living and putting food on her babies’ gorgeous mission-style table. Meanwhile the toffs sneer at anyone who has an actual job, while surreptitiously cozying up to businesspeople when they get themselves into debt by spending money faster than they can leech it off the public. That’s how Andrew got himself in a mess.
Bizarre and tacky for them to bring up “the line of succession.” How many people would have to croak or abdicate for that to ever be a concern? Even Richard III would struggle with it. The royal rota should not be ill-wishing heirs by imagining their demise.
There is literally NOTHING Meghan can do that will not be criticized while Keener/Willy are embiggened for doing nothing. Wash. Rinse. Repeat. When are the rota going to develop teeth with KP and stop deflecting with the nearly 10 year hate campaign against the Sussexes?
All I have to say is You go girl!!
Who do the rota think they’re fooling? They know that Charles, William, Kkkhate, and the other left-behinds never gave a damn about Archie and Lili, except to be “concerned” about how their skin tones might look with the rest of the family. The thought of the future optics kept Kkkhate and Charles up at night! The rota are desperate for access to the children because they can’t really make money on the already seriously overexposed Wales kids and it’s bad for their bottom line.
The Windsors’ racism and hatefulness was a blessing in disguise. Harry & Meghan escaped Salt Island and the evil royal family and are enjoying a life of love and joy in beautiful Southern California. Someday those children will realize how lucky and precious they are.
I am sorry but there is no way the Palace cares about Archie and Lilibet. Why would they? They have never met them, never seen them. Out of sight out of mind.
Maybe Queen Elizabeth cared but she is gone.
They are Doria’s job. Not the King and certainly not Prince William and Princess Kate.
What part of “we’ll be financially independent” do the UK tabloids not understand? and Phil Dampier, she is not promoting her ‘fashion line” the man doesn’t understand anything.
Headline: The palace is incapable of looking at Meghan’s work objectively and favourably
Oh well! Just imagine if Chucky had been able to scrape up enough money to provide Meghan with a clothing budget for her working Royal life — and enough heart to treat the Sussex family with decency. Shrug.
Good for Meghan! This is sort of like those Royal warrants and Duchy Originals deals that Chucky has promoted for decades — only more to my taste. Yay Meg! I’m glad that she’ll be benefiting from the Meg Magic — on her own terms.
The same two children that the press have been complaining about for not getting any pictures for years. They should stop contradicting themselves.
There is a literal gift shop inside Kensington Palace. GMAFB 🤣
I’m sure that Meghan also takes a “dim view” of Charles walking away with that suitcase full of cash, probably with a big dollar sign on the front, like a cartoon bank robber.
Well, you know, I take a dim view of a white supremist, patriarchy calling themselves a monarchy. Whatta ya gonna do?
Anybody here ever been on a tour if Buckingham Palace? On the way out, you go through the huge gift shop where you are presented with the tacky tea pots, tea towels, and a ton of other Royal junk, most of which has photos of the Royal family on them.
Gift shops are typical if every Royal palace in the UK. So they should have no complaints about Meghan’s selling things!!
Tacky is having your children promote your business by having an agreement with the Royal Rota that you will stand outside of a hospital shortly after giving birth in order for them to take photos of your child. It’s having an agreement with the Royal Rota to provide them with annual birthday, holiday and special event photos for them to share with the public that funds you. It is the reason we have a photo of every Wales child for each of their birthdays. It’s the reason we have Christmas photos of their entire family every year. It’s why we suddenly have an annual Christmas Carol event where the children are now paraded in front of cameras each year. It’s why Harry and William were forced to walk behind their deceased mother’s casket. It’s why the Wales children were forced to be paraded in front of millions for the Queen’s funeral. It’s why they were dressed and paraded out in the public eye for KCIII coronation. The royal family is the epitome of what is tacky and using children to promote a business. A mother organically sharing parts of her life with her children on a social media page like she would have done regardless of her marrying into that racist family, isn’t tacky or promoting her business. It’s Meghan being who she has always been, which is someone who enjoys life and sharing the joys that come with it. This is them being angry that this beautiful biracial woman is in her season of joy and they can’t do anything to stop it from happening. And I love that for her.
Oh Meghan you are slaying it , keep doing what you do and make the whole lot of royalists mad .
You have turned the firm on it’s head , love it .
💋🥰
1. They are afraid to compare their influence to hers. How many items is Charles selling on the Bland Island through his boring company? What influence do any of the Whine-sores and Middletons have?
2. This coming from the same people who are peddling Kate’s favor statement making shoulder pads on Amazon?
Give Me A Break.
Meghan is about to take all the money I was saving from the Amazon, Target, and all things maga boycott.
I bet Kate is secretly cheering! Now she knows where to get exactly what Meghan likes! How long before she shows up wearing stuff from Meghan’s page? lol!
Listen, she’s def hitting the shopmy beauty page. No shade, I have been too!