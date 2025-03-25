Duchess Meghan released her ‘ShopMy’ curated fashion recommendations

For YEARS I said that the Duchess of Sussex needed to get back on Instagram. I even suggested that if and when she got back on IG, she should shut down the comments completely. Too many people yelled at me for even suggesting it or saying that Meghan absolutely wanted and needed a social media outlet. Those same people who yelled at me are now enjoying Meghan’s flourishing online presence this year. Not only does Meghan have a personal IG, she seems to be heavily involved with the As Ever Instagram too, the IG for her lifestyle brand. In the past week, Meghan has been posting so much – one of the kids with a basket of strawberries, Meghan walking in her garden, Meghan washing blueberries with her Cartier stack. And now this: Meghan with her two redheaded babies. Archie’s hair has turned such a beautiful dark auburn, while Lili is more strawberry-blond, right?
I love that Meghan has this outlet now, and I love that she’s reclaimed this space again, the Instagram-lifestyle girl with the updated version of The Tig, basically. Well, not content to just have a top-ten Netflix cooking show and an incipient brand launch, Meghan now has a ShopMy page in which she’s recommending some of her favorite clothing pieces, and she’s definitely collecting some commissions.
Meghan Markle is sharing her style secrets. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, launched a new ShopMy page, posting links to some of her favorite clothing items, shoes, jewelry and other accessories.
“A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love — I hope you enjoy them,” Meghan said at the top of the page, adding that “some products may contain commissionable links.”
The website also featured a black-and-white snap of the Duchess of Sussex, the same image used as her profile picture on the Instagram page she launched at the start of 2025.
She also linked out to the new page on her Instagram Stories on March 24, writing, “Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come. Link in bio,” with a link to “Shop My Closet.”
You can see Meghan’s “curated” page here. There’s a lot of white and beige, but the recommendations get darker as you go down the page – she’s got blues, some denim, a really cute navy Brochu sweater, and some black pieces too. Some affordable brands (The Gap, J. Crew) and a few higher-end pieces (the Saint Laurent sandals are HOW MUCH?). She recommended at least one Cesta Collective bag (she invested in Cesta Collective). I wonder if she’s invested in any of these other labels? I can’t wait to hear about how all of these pieces sold out in 48 hours, because I’m sure they will. I love that she did this, truly.
Good for Meghan. Everybody else has been profitting off her fashion it’s about time she did as well.
100%
My exact reaction as well. If the DM can profit off her fashion, she should be able to as well. Same with sites like What Meghan Wore.
What Meghan Wore must be making so much money off her as I’ve been to that site so many times. To its credit they really break it down well especially in the accessories category. I’m still surprised Strathberry hasn’t named the bags she carried after her. It would make shopping their store so much easier. Like the Birkin. Strathberry owes a lot to Meghan for placing them in the limelight.
Good to see her wardrobe staples – linen, cashmere, mix of high luxe and middle. Was surprised by her jewellery choices. Very elegant, far from vulgar. Dare I say, a bit plain? But if this is for every day, it makes sense with an accessory brightening up the outfit.
Also I’m glad she chose the classic trench coat by Claire Waight Keller for Uniqlo which I’ve checked out in store. It is a winner. Really good design especially the folded pleat at the back. Giving Burberry a bit of a run.
Genuine question, why were you surprised by her jewellery choices not being “vulgar”? She always seemed to favour these sort of delicate pieces
Vulgar is usually the opposite of elegant.
Yep, clear on definitions and antonyms, thanks. Just wondered why you were surprised the jewellery was not vulgar when Meghan tends to wear elegant jewellery in her everyday life, that’s all.
I totally agree with you@Blogger. I bought the Uniqlo Trench Coat a few months ago, and it certainly does give Burberry a run for its money. It is beautifully made, and is so comfortable and easy to wear, and so reasonably priced. I am thrilled with it, and would really recommend it to others who want a useful and smart looking over coat for all weathers and occasions. The Duchess strikes again!
Red headed babies! Love to see them and chic momma bear not caring about the haters! This writer is too funny, as if the grand prediction of M going on social media was a gossip coup! Haha.
It’s a great idea that Meghan started sharing a few of her favorite things, in order to stop the haters like the Fail and assorted Derangers from profiting from affiliate marketing/links.
Of course assorted Derangers and the Fail are now screaming that she’s “merching”. Too bad for them that their bags will be stopped.
I think that, instead of earning commissions, Meghan has invested in ShopMy.
Re: ShopMy, I think that too and an excellent way to starve the Daily Fail of making money off her.
Lol, so what if she is ” merching”? I don’t understand why these people act like Meghan isn’t allowed to earn money. No one has pried out my credit card and made me buy anything on her site. Their desire for them to be broke to financially abuse them still hasn’t abated I see. I never thought about the fact that she may have invested in the company itself, that’s fairly interesting. I don’t know much about it myself but if it’s a small company that’s just starting out it’s probably a good investment.
The literal King was getting bags of cash from shady people. They have nerve to speak about Meghan earning her own money like everyone else.
Because the RF and aristocrats like to pretend that “merching” is low class while they all do it through estate tours and selling actual products.
And yet all the RF adjacents are merchers, ahem, the tindalls and the yorks. Which I don’t care, let them. Just hate that the BM will villainize the Sussexes while saying not a word about the others.
it’s because they want to make that money and if she communicates directly with her audience there’s less money for them, the haters and tabloids
@nanea: She’s getting commissions. It says so on her page and there’s nothing wrong with that.
Good for her! She’s been helping these labels sell out for years, and just in the past few weeks people have bought a ton of housewares because they saw her use them or make something with them. I hope that she’s getting a commission on all the sales, she needs to earn money to live and no one has to buy anything if they can’t afford.
There are some things that I would like to buy, from a housewares line from her that I’ve been holding off on because I’d like to support her directly. So, I hope that comes soon as well. I’m still not on social media, and have no intention to join despite how much I like Meghan but looking forward to supporting her endeavors. I think there’s probably a lot of people just like me too, so fingers crossed she can make a financial killing.
Would love to see which homewares she’d have in her shop. I’m a sucker for a practical kitchen gadget.
Imagine if she’d had a shopmy with le creuset already! So yes, I hope she does more. And a seasonal one for when she does her WLM Christmas special that I’m trying to manifest.
😂 @Jais, I’ll manifest with you!
All those disgusting tabloid rags are making money through providing links to her fashion choices. I am so happy she is doing it herself now.
I am sure Meghan never imagined having two ginger babies 😭😭 She has such a cute life and yes, it is perfect for Instagram.
I think, Meghan opened her account at the right time for her. This woman has gone through a lot. Even during her Netflix show, she got emotional when her friends talked about healing, being okay even after life broke you. She needed that time just with her family, friends and the new friends she was making. I don’t have any social media, I don’t think it is good for your mental health, but I see the necessity for people working in entertainment business.
Agreed. We only know part of what she’s been through so I’m glad she took her time before returning to Instagram.
I agree that she needed this time to heal and reconnect with herself by finding her center again before she could return to social media. We have to remember that this is a woman who was fully formed, accomplished and fulfilled before she met Harry. Her life was really turned upside down entering that family and it took her to a place where she contemplated suicide and caused her to lose a child. Their lives have all been threatened. She has seen the worst in humanity and those aren’t things that someone can easily experience and go about life without real healing, friendships and love. It takes time and she needed to do this her way and at her own pace. I love that she’s surrounded by people who love her enough to support and walk with her through her healing journey. She deserves that.
I’d also like to think she has also seen the best of humanity and so many people also saw what she went through with the palaces and the rats. Now that she’s at the other side, she can see how genuine people are to see HER success and how so many want the best outcome for her and her family.
This is her year of reclaiming back. The noise from the rats are irrelevant day by day.
I’m glad she’s back on insta with comments off.. Also, everyone, especially the daily hate and their ilk are making tons of money off her (even linking her clothes for commissions) and she wasn’t.
They’re going to scream about grifting but we know who all the real grifter are.. Making a commission because people love what you wear is influencer 101. I’m thrilled for her
Not sure if other people also have this on their Insta but I can send emojis and comments too on her posts? Of course it doesn’t appear but is it some sort of private messaging function?
And I wonder if she can block the tabloid Insta accounts from following her insta 🤔
I’m sure her team can block the official ones if they’re inclined, but we all know they have burner accounts *cough* Maureen. I always heart her posts. I am not on insta a lot but I go look for her page or reels just to watch and heart them!
You’re probably sending her DMs.
and yes she can block anyone she wants.
I wouldn’t be surprised if she is an investor in ShopMy.
Agreed. Think about the visibility this brings the ShopMy brand. A billion articles are going to be written about this and lots of new eyes. I 100% think one or both of the Sussexes are investors. They really seem to be making long term investments which is so smart.
I need a payday to come so I can get a couple of things, so I’m selfishly hoping not everything sells out haha. But yes, she is keeping her foot on the haters’ necks!
I’m too fat to wear anything she wears and I can’t wear her colours, so I’m out. But I love she’s doing this.
How about the St Agni bag? It reminds me of Bottega Veneta though the weave is different.
I was going to look at bags. I also have to consider nasty ex rate but I’m keen. I actually bought a gorgeous tan leather tote, made in NZ because it reminded me of one of her totes. Bonus that I supported a local new Zealand biz who mostly make stuff there.
I looked through this yesterday and really liked some pieces! I was actually inspired by her shot with A + L and while I’m not a white button down girlie I did run and get jeans and shoes like hers!
What an enchanting pic of the kids. I love to think of them all just living their life in their safe haven in Montecito. As for the shopmy, love it. I want the blue cashmere sweater but my wallet said all you’re getting is the jcrew factory button down. But I like that one too! Also want the Uniqlo trench!
😂 yup that cashmere sweater 👀 but have so many now so I’ll pass on this one unless she touts an Aran design cable knitted one then I’ll think about it 😬 👛
@Jais, I would really recommend the trench, as per my comment above. I always feel a bit special when I wear it, a bit of the Meghan glow rubbing off on everyday me! It is so comfortable, and so affordable. It arrived very quickly from Uniqlo, and is probably the most luxe package I have ever received, it was so beautifully packed (is that a thing, or am I easily impressed?) It is also very well tailored and finished, and looks almost bespoke on…..to my way of thinking.
If you’re looking for some bright colors, those Gap sweater pants come in “super neon pink” and “sled red”- and those colors are on sale! hahaa
Good for her! Starve those leeches! This can be very profitable for her. No reason why she shouldn’t add another revenue stream.
Wow, good for her! I actually have a lot of similar pieces in my closet – time to take them out and freshen them up!
Does anyone have an ID on the hat Meghan is wearing on the article photos? It’s unfortunately not listed in her ShopMy page
Maybe this one?
https://marissacollections.com/products/natural-janine-bucket-hat
There’s more to this than Meghan making a couple of hundred thousand through affiliate links and I suspect she’s an actual investor in the platform itself.
Remember, she attended an exclusive venture capital event last year and Shopmy also competed its last funding run in December 2024; they raised nearly $78 million and the platform is now valued at $410 million. The exposure this platform gets through Meghan is priceless.
Someone on Twitter dug up a NY Times article from late 2021 and it disclosed that Harry and Meghan were becoming investors in Ethic Inc., an investment management company with an ethics based investment strategy. Ethics has increased its asset management from $1 billion to $6 billion since then. Harry has also attended a couple of VC events as a speaker.
Meghan was always smart when it came to brand building, investing etc and with Harry as her partner they’re building something gigantic; we only see a fraction of their strategy and so much more is happening behind the scenes.
They’ll be billionaires soon if they keep going at this rate. That American hustle is sure working out for them!
Glad she is doing this, but most of these featured items are not my taste at all. The slides are cute but not $730 cute! I bet it will all sell out.