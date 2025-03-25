Duchess Meghan released her ‘ShopMy’ curated fashion recommendations

For YEARS I said that the Duchess of Sussex needed to get back on Instagram. I even suggested that if and when she got back on IG, she should shut down the comments completely. Too many people yelled at me for even suggesting it or saying that Meghan absolutely wanted and needed a social media outlet. Those same people who yelled at me are now enjoying Meghan’s flourishing online presence this year. Not only does Meghan have a personal IG, she seems to be heavily involved with the As Ever Instagram too, the IG for her lifestyle brand. In the past week, Meghan has been posting so much – one of the kids with a basket of strawberries, Meghan walking in her garden, Meghan washing blueberries with her Cartier stack. And now this: Meghan with her two redheaded babies. Archie’s hair has turned such a beautiful dark auburn, while Lili is more strawberry-blond, right?

I love that Meghan has this outlet now, and I love that she’s reclaimed this space again, the Instagram-lifestyle girl with the updated version of The Tig, basically. Well, not content to just have a top-ten Netflix cooking show and an incipient brand launch, Meghan now has a ShopMy page in which she’s recommending some of her favorite clothing pieces, and she’s definitely collecting some commissions.

Meghan Markle is sharing her style secrets. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, launched a new ShopMy page, posting links to some of her favorite clothing items, shoes, jewelry and other accessories. “A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love — I hope you enjoy them,” Meghan said at the top of the page, adding that “some products may contain commissionable links.” The website also featured a black-and-white snap of the Duchess of Sussex, the same image used as her profile picture on the Instagram page she launched at the start of 2025. She also linked out to the new page on her Instagram Stories on March 24, writing, “Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come. Link in bio,” with a link to “Shop My Closet.”

You can see Meghan’s “curated” page here. There’s a lot of white and beige, but the recommendations get darker as you go down the page – she’s got blues, some denim, a really cute navy Brochu sweater, and some black pieces too. Some affordable brands (The Gap, J. Crew) and a few higher-end pieces (the Saint Laurent sandals are HOW MUCH?). She recommended at least one Cesta Collective bag (she invested in Cesta Collective). I wonder if she’s invested in any of these other labels? I can’t wait to hear about how all of these pieces sold out in 48 hours, because I’m sure they will. I love that she did this, truly.