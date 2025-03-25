NewsNation: The Sussexes will not divorce because ‘Harry is a pragmatist’

NewsNation’s gossip columnist is Paula Froelich, who used to work for the NY Post/Page Six. That’s how she writes too – very Murdoch-owned tabloid-speak. In the past year, Froelich has had some very odd royal exclusives. Last September, just days before the Princess of Wales announced that she was “cancer-free,” Froelich’s sources claimed that both Kate and King Charles were both doing much worse than anyone thought. Then, last fall, NewsNation had a big exclusive about how the Duchess of Sussex “didn’t know what she was doing” on her cooking show and Netflix was torn up about it. Don’t forget this exclusive, about how the Sussexes are broke-ass and that’s why Harry apparently begged Murdoch for the NGN settlement. Obviously, royalists are not sending their best and brightest to gossip to Froelich, and yet she keeps plugging away, with exclusive answers to questions no one is asking. This week, no one is asking “will the Sussexes divorce?” Froelich’s sources say… no, but with caveats!

There seems to be constant, daily speculation on whether or not the union of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (now Sussex) will end in divorce. The answer is, according to my insiders: absolutely not. Even if all their business deals fall by the wayside and they are unemployable in their beloved California, there are two good reasons they won’t split: Lili, 3, and Archie, 5. My insider said, “First off (Harry and Meghan) are actually madly in love. But even if things went wrong and they fell out, there would be no divorce. Harry is a pragmatist. He would never leave his children. He wants the nuclear family he never had growing up.” As for Meghan, “She knows where her bread is buttered — and is very aware that no one would give her the time of day if she wasn’t the ‘Duchess of Sussex’ or if she left Harry. Her power is the (however weak) attachment to the British Royals, and she isn’t giving that up. Ever.” Markle is so keen to keep royal ties that she announced on her Netflix cookery show, “With Love, Meghan,” to a stunned Mindy Kaling that her last name is now Sussex, the same as her children. If they were to split eventually — it would be in 15 years when both Lili and Archie were over 18. But even then — don’t bet on it. “They’re not going anywhere,” my source insisted.

[From NewsNation]

You know what I wonder? I wonder why certain outlets – every British outlet, plus Vanity Fair and NewsNation – are doing “Divorce Mad Libs” for Harry and Meghan every single year. It feels like more than just idle speculation and it’s definitely not based on actual sightings or body language – there’s someone or a group of people at the root of it. Someone told VF that Meghan “pitched” a divorce memoir. Someone is running around to NewsNation and trying to say that Meghan would be nothing without Harry. It’s all very dark-sided and agenda-pushing, more than any other celebrity-couple I’ve ever seen (including Brangelina).