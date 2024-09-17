NewsNation: Princess Kate & King Charles ‘are not doing very well at all’

We rarely use NewsNation as a source because I haven’t really been able to gauge if their “exclusives” are real, or just sort of conservative-biased nonsense. But they’re running this new royal gossip piece and I thought, well, we might as well discuss it because it’s something different. This is from NewsNation’s The Scoop column by Paula Froelich, who formerly worked for Page Six. She claims to have gossip from royal “inside sources.”

My inside sources who speak with the Palace regularly say, both Catherine and Charles are, despite the bucolic picture painted in the video, not doing very well at all.

“(Kate) is not in remission and not cancer-free,” my insider said. “She’s not in good shape at all… it’s going to be a tough road ahead for both her and Charles. I had thought Charles was more treatable but both of them are not well.”

The concern is “one of them won’t live very long” and “plans need to be in place.”

Kensington Palace didn’t return emails.

…My sources point to the fact that anyone undergoing treatment for cancer must lead as stress-free of a life as possible — and that Harry with his constant complaining and whining about security is the opposite of stress-free.

“He’s very self-centered,” my source added. “He wants what he wants and has rarely been told no. Until now. When he left the Firm, that was it. They bent over backwards to make sure he understood what would happen — especially with security — but he keeps thinking he can (browbeat) his dad. It’s not good for (Charles’) health at all.”

And of course, there’s the fact that anything the Palace does, the Sussexes will try to outshine or piggyback on to. The most recent example: The day Catherine’s announcement was made, Netflix tweeted out a promotion and stills for Harry’s new documentary on Polo, saying: “POLO is a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport. From Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures. Premiering this December.”

“It’s just so… tacky,” my insider sighed.