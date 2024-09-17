“The fourth season of ‘Emily in Paris’ is what we need in these troubled times” links

Review of Emily In Paris’s Season 4 Part 2. I watched the whole season over the weekend & I loved it so much. This show is so low-stakes, silly & completely enjoyable. That being said, I love all of the jokes about Emily’s visa situation. [Pajiba]
Yeah, I guess the Emmys are “over” Abbott Elementary. [LaineyGossip]
Allison Janney wore Gaurav Gupta at the Emmys, as did many others. [RCFA]
A young mother is dead because of Georgia’s abortion ban. [Jezebel]
I loved Catherine O’Hara’s envelope joke at the Emmys. [Buzzfeed]
Agatha All Along is getting rave reviews. [JustJared]
Is Lily Collins’ bob too severe at this point?? [Socialite Life]
Photos from the Emmy afterparties. [Hollywood Life]
Krispy Kreme’s Fall Harvest collection looks amazing, sob. [Seriously OMG]
Lady Gaga commented on the “Stefani Germanotta You Will Never Be Famous” page. [OMG Blog]
Does Emily speak French yet? How long is her Visa for? Is season 5 when she gets into financial trouble for charging all of those clothes she wears to her credit card?
No she isn’t speaking French yet to her detriment. I think things will get worse before they get better.
She’s been there less than a year at this point.
Amber Nicole Thurman’s death is the sign of a third world country, where either the medical technology to save lives is not available or is deliberately withheld to marginalize poor people. Please everyone, especially those of you in swing states, make sure that you and everyone you know who is likely to vote Blue are registered to vote.
Emily In Paris is such fun and please give me more Sylvie, Luc and Julien story lines.
I binged Emily in Paris and now I feel a void—too few episodes. Cannot wait until next season! My question for everyone: Marcello or Gabriel? Why am I still team Gabriel? Why can’t she learn French? I am learning it via Duolingo.
I hate that we’ll have to wait 2 more years likely for season 5
Oof. Guess I am alone on the “I Hate Emily in Paris” island. More correctly, I just can’t stand Emily. Her character is so Mary Sue I cannot take it…and I usually love Mary Sues, lol. Every man wants her! Every good woman wants to befriend her! Every bad woman is jealous of her!
My teen daughter dragged me thru the first 3 seasons but i have put my foot down. I will not watch any more! 😹
I don’t hate it because I haven’t watched it. But I haven’t watched it because the promos I’ve seen are so cringe. I loved Gilmore Girls in its day, but the witty, sexy brunette who can get away with anything trope is so over for me.
Same here. I can’t stand her character and I also love Mary Sues.
She really is a terrible friend and girlfriend.
I love Paris so much that I’d watch Emily in Paris just to spend some vicarious time there.
But it also turns out I enjoy the silly, soap-opera storylines and over-the-top fashion too. Luc cracks me up!
It’s mostly delightful mind candy. Though given all the leads read on camera as people creeping up on 40, there is some cognitive dissonance in them all flailing around like they have the inner lives of 23 yr olds. But oh well.
First of all, Mindy Chen is iconic. Secondly, Emily makes the worst romantic decisions. When she lost it on Gabriel in the mountains, it was a “yaaas, girl, finally” moment. So yes, I am entertained by the low-stakes and silly storylines, thankyouverymuch.