NewsNation: Duchess Meghan ‘doesn’t know what she’s doing’ on her cooking show

In September, NewsNation’s Paula Froelich had a curious exclusive about the Windsors. Unnamed sources vented that the Windsors were still consumed 24-7 by everything the Sussexes were doing or not doing, and that the Sussexes’ activities in California were negatively impacting the health of both King Charles and the Princess of Wales. Froelich’s sources also claimed that both Charles and Kate were doing much worse than the palace let on, and that Kate in particular is “not in remission and not cancer-free…She’s not in good shape at all.” While it’s no secret that British royalists regularly vent their Sussex-bile to American outlets, it’s really curious to see NewsNation – like the Hollywood Reporter – go all-in with an anti-Sussex agenda. That seems to be what’s happening though. Froelich’s latest is a bizarre attack on the Duchess of Sussex:

Across the pond in America, former British royal Prince Harry is making inroads to make himself likable again… and it’s working. Earlier this week Harry released a cheeky promo video for the Invictus Games in which he agreed to get a tattoo by JellyRoll if the singer performed at the closing ceremonies for the wounded warrior event in Whistler, Vancouver, on November 20… and ended up with a “I AM JellyRoll” “tattoo” on his neck (rest assured — it’s fake). Barenaked Ladies will also perform at the event. ”It’s what Harry does best,” a friend told me. “He was always the most likable of all the royals and now that he’s focusing on charitable works stopped selling out his family at every turn he’s shining.” Meanwhile, Harry’s wife Meghan — who is sticking with her commercial activities — isn’t faring so well. “She doesn’t know what she’s doing,” the friend added. “She may have shot some episodes for Netflix on her cooking show — but who wants to watch her cooking in a ballgown and an impossibly expensive house? And she still doesn’t have a CEO or anyone to head up that venture. I wouldn’t be shocked if Netflix ends up dropping it — they pull a lot of things they’ve spent money on and preshot.”

[From NewsNation]

We were told – through sources – months ago that the tentative launch of Meghan’s cooking show would be December, possibly January. Meghan filmed everything in April and May, so the turnaround makes sense, although I kind of hoped it would come out sooner. I do wonder if the show is going to be a bit like Archetypes, as in… too many cooks in the kitchen at first and everything is sort of overproduced, and then Meghan figures out what she’s doing. And no, I don’t think she’s going to be “cooking in a ballgown.” Netflix will absolutely release the show at some point, but I don’t know when we’ll get the American Riviera Orchard line. That being said, the British media and these “friends/sources” are dying for the Sussexes to come out and dominate the newscycle. Because they don’t want to actually focus on the left-behinds and how weird they’re all acting.