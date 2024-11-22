NewsNation: Duchess Meghan ‘doesn’t know what she’s doing’ on her cooking show

In September, NewsNation’s Paula Froelich had a curious exclusive about the Windsors. Unnamed sources vented that the Windsors were still consumed 24-7 by everything the Sussexes were doing or not doing, and that the Sussexes’ activities in California were negatively impacting the health of both King Charles and the Princess of Wales. Froelich’s sources also claimed that both Charles and Kate were doing much worse than the palace let on, and that Kate in particular is “not in remission and not cancer-free…She’s not in good shape at all.” While it’s no secret that British royalists regularly vent their Sussex-bile to American outlets, it’s really curious to see NewsNation – like the Hollywood Reporter – go all-in with an anti-Sussex agenda. That seems to be what’s happening though. Froelich’s latest is a bizarre attack on the Duchess of Sussex:
Across the pond in America, former British royal Prince Harry is making inroads to make himself likable again… and it’s working. Earlier this week Harry released a cheeky promo video for the Invictus Games in which he agreed to get a tattoo by JellyRoll if the singer performed at the closing ceremonies for the wounded warrior event in Whistler, Vancouver, on November 20… and ended up with a “I AM JellyRoll” “tattoo” on his neck (rest assured — it’s fake). Barenaked Ladies will also perform at the event.
”It’s what Harry does best,” a friend told me. “He was always the most likable of all the royals and now that he’s focusing on charitable works stopped selling out his family at every turn he’s shining.”
Meanwhile, Harry’s wife Meghan — who is sticking with her commercial activities — isn’t faring so well.
“She doesn’t know what she’s doing,” the friend added. “She may have shot some episodes for Netflix on her cooking show — but who wants to watch her cooking in a ballgown and an impossibly expensive house? And she still doesn’t have a CEO or anyone to head up that venture. I wouldn’t be shocked if Netflix ends up dropping it — they pull a lot of things they’ve spent money on and preshot.”
[From NewsNation]
We were told – through sources – months ago that the tentative launch of Meghan’s cooking show would be December, possibly January. Meghan filmed everything in April and May, so the turnaround makes sense, although I kind of hoped it would come out sooner. I do wonder if the show is going to be a bit like Archetypes, as in… too many cooks in the kitchen at first and everything is sort of overproduced, and then Meghan figures out what she’s doing. And no, I don’t think she’s going to be “cooking in a ballgown.” Netflix will absolutely release the show at some point, but I don’t know when we’ll get the American Riviera Orchard line. That being said, the British media and these “friends/sources” are dying for the Sussexes to come out and dominate the newscycle. Because they don’t want to actually focus on the left-behinds and how weird they’re all acting.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a meeting with Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia – Poolphoto by Courtesy of the Vice President’s Office for DPPA.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Francia Márquez
BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
-
Handout photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle during their official visit to the school of drums of the cabildo in Cartagena.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Cartagena, Colombia
When: 17 Aug 2024
Credit: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of SussexAbaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Handout photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle during their official visit to the school of drums of the cabildo in Cartagena.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Cartagena, Colombia
When: 17 Aug 2024
Credit: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of SussexAbaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Handout photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle during their official visit to the school of drums of the cabildo in Cartagena.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Cartagena, Colombia
When: 17 Aug 2024
Credit: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of SussexAbaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Who’s this friend? He/she doesn’t seem to know what’s really going on with Harry and Meghan. I’m going to guess that the “friend” is a British journalist.
Maybe I’m reading it incorrectly but the way it’s written it sounds more like a friend of the author, then a friend of Meghan and Harry’s. And that they wanted to imply that this friend was theirs, which we know that no one that actually knows them well is talking to NewsNation. The show will come out when it comes out, and so will ARO. This obsession with them is so tiring though. No one else gets this hyper focused expectations on everything they do. I had hoped by now it would die down, but I honestly believe that they are going to stalk these people for the rest of their lives, unless they can get them to come back to the UK somehow.
Well if it’s the journalist’s friend that’s equally bad. The friend is still probably a British journalist.
It’s an interesting wording, right? She says “a friend told me,” not “a friend of the couple told me.”
We all know a friend of the Sussexes isnt running to News Nation to talk about how bad her cooking show is – but usually they at least try to make it sound that way. Here its just like she’s having a conversation with a random person (journalist? blogger? Just her mother?) and trying to pass that off as insider knowledge.
Even if they come back they will continue to stalk them because they are the only ones who work or are interesting.
If – and that’s a giant IF – they managed to force them back, they’ll continue to harass and racially abuse them. Only when readership drives up will they ever stop. There’s a big population in Britain that claims to hate Meghan because she left the UK with their prince. The hate will never ebb away even if H&M moved or were forced back. Meghan’s not considered good enough for Harry and we all know why.
“…now that he’s focusing on charitable works stopped selling out his family at every turn…”
Ya, that’s definitely not a friend of Harry’s
I’m sure she won’t be doing it in a ball gown and I thought it wasn’t filmed in her own home? Ina Gartner did it in her very expensive home and then built an expensive barn on her property to film in and no one’s batting and eye. Martha also films in an expensive home and crickets.
They rented a house for the show, which totally makes sense — most of all for security reasons.
Who would want to have a big crew running around in *their* home? It’s a fact that the British tabs would analyze every single frame that ever been streamed, not only to attach price tags, but also to find out if a window is dirty, or if kids’ toys were left lying around.
Which brings me to another point: they have two little kids, Harry is WFH, at least part time, so filming a cooking show over several weeks would be very disruptive.
Pioneer Woman also – she shoots in the “lodge” which may have existed before her show, but its specifically set up and designed for her crew to stay there and to shoot the show. And I’m sure it wasn’t cheap.
Sad news. I believe Pioneer Woman passed away recently, leaving behind a husband and two boys.
??? Ree Drummond? No, she didnt, lol. She has three sons and two daughters and she’s very much still alive.
Pioneer Woman is a frequent judge on the Food Network.
I’ve noticed that Netflix has moved further and further away from producing these sorts of shows, it has nothing to do with Megan. The reporter her is clearly making crap up as always. But look at all the similar Netflix type shows, Marie Kondo, the get organized folks ( yes, I know one had cancer), shea McGee. I think Netflix is reevaluating period. Do I think we will get to see the show? Absolutely. And I bet it will be good. But it also wouldn’t surprise me if it doesn’t last forever.
Completely unbelievable. You just KNOW Meghan would be totally in her element doing a cooking show.
NewsNation has some of the worst coverage re the Sussexes. Occasionally they have a positive story but most stories are regurgitated from the tabloids. No clue re Meghan’s cooking show but if she does it I feel it will be done well. As most have observed she is a perfectionist and will put her best efforts forward which I will support.
This friend sounds like a piece of work .
Meghans friends are loyal they would not talk about her like that .
Another nasty fake story , pathetic creatures .
Seriously. This reads like the most bitter ex ever, pining for the good ‘ol days. The “I hate Meghan” crew doesn’t realize how this looks as we get further and further from a time Meghan lived in the U.K.
I call bullshit on this “friend”…She doesn’t know what she’s doing? Okay, well we will see. Meghan has shown she is more than capable of engaging an audience while making a dish. She’s done it as a guest on morning shows in the past and is going to be fantastic.
The cooking ballgown is reference to Nara and her cooking while dressed up and how people like to poke fun at her. Well, they still watch her on instagram and found her niche.
I’m looking forward to seeing what Meghan does and am here to support it. If she embraces elements of the Tig then she’ll knock it out of the park.
No, I think the ballgown is a reference to the Instagram story Meghan put out when she launched American Riviera Orchard. There’s a look conflating of Meghan’s show with her business venture in the article.
The ballgown reference is not based on any insider info. It comes from the ARO promo clip. So to pretend a friend knows something by using this actually is a tell that the whole story is made up. Fake news from the British gutter press? Such a surprise…
How is this considered informative. It’s someone’s opinion based on a clip shown months ago with no facts or exclusives. Just regurgitating same ole
This “friend” sounds like a bitter royal reporter. The talking points are very much what British tabloids have. I feel like the show and her ARO line will get released around the same time. Netflix knows how popular Harry and Meghan are. The ceo of Netflix said how insanely popular Meghan is and he has never seen anything like it. The show will definitely be released and it will definitely be popular.
Because the left behinds can’t walk and chew gum they are always coming at Harry and Meghan. Harry doesn’t have to try to be liked… he just is. Meghan is a proven go getter and high achiever… she has many projects, including in the UK to back that up. These Sussex haters are ridiculous. They want Harry and Meghan to fail so badly. Too bad for them that they are usually 99% wrong.
Paula Froelich is a nasty former New York Post Page Sixer. They are naturally right wing and nasty. Allegedly independent NewsNation is made up of a LOT of these types.
I’d watch a total send-up of the RF, with a duchess dressed in ballgowns and tiaras trying to cook, like Moira Rose making enchiladas.
Me too. Especially if Meghan did it with a tacky tinsel headpiece looking like that thing that Kitty wore to Chuck’s con-a-nation
Literally any cooking show starring a household name is wealthy, whether through their acclaimed skills or other pursuits (like YouTube, etc.). Anyone from Food Network, Martha, Ina and on and on. American audiences don’t care. We know they’re rich and we still tune-in!
For the record, I would LOVE it if Meghan wore a ball gown while cooking. Or a tiara!! Heads would explode.
Love the idea of a tiara, it might even make the tabs think twice about running stories about tiaras.
Maybe she could borrow the Spencer tiara for a show.
Unnamed sources again . No one believes this anymore
The way to Harry isn’t through attacking his wife. Right now Polo is next up on Netflix. The thing is they only know of one segment of her show filmed locally. She may still be working on it. They always get it wrong.
Meanwhile Meghan is out hosting a pre-Thanksgiving meal with Afghan women refugees as part of the Welcome Project. She very much knows what she’s doing and she does it with intention and dedication. Her calendar is stacked and she and her husband a very busy and working at multiple projects simultaneously.
So the show has not been seen and someone trashes it
Typical deranger playbook
🎯
* It’s what Harry does best,” a friend told me. “He was always the most likable of all the royals and now that he’s focusing on charitable works stopped SELLING OUT HIS FAMILY at every turn he’s shining.”*
*“She doesn’t know what she’s doing,” the friend added. “She may have shot some episodes for Netflix on her cooking show — but who wants to watch her cooking in a ballgown and an impossibly expensive house?*
Define FRIEND.
Identify whose FRIEND.
Also, I thought Meghan was not filming at home.
Sounds like this fake friend is jealous of meghan.
yadda yadda Yadda , all i got from that is Kate and Charles are worse than what is reported so lets distract from that and fixate on meghan, because things
I doubt Meghan will be cooking in a ball gown, but on the other hand I think anyone who thinks cooking in couture isn’t marketable needs to look up Nara Smith, lol.
” A friend” – such a childish deception – clearly not a friend of Harry’s but these journalist bank on being misleading and deceptive.
LMAO of course she’s not cooking in a ballgown. If I had to guess right now, I would think her show would have a vibe that is a cross between Giada, Ina and Martha. There will be some things like flower arranging or decor or whatever that goes along with hosting and I think the focus will be on hosting small gatherings of friends and the like. I expect it to have a very cozy and comforting vibe.
Harry has always been well liked. This is just the media trying to comfort the royals by saying that he’s only liked NOW because he’s “stopped bashing them” when the reality is, what Harry said landed so strongly because he’s always been well liked.
I’ll watch anything Meghan, but I wonder if the Giada/Ina/Martha vibe is over. I’d be more interested in a show like the Together cookbook, with a focus on diverse communities, but I don’t know if that connects with the ARO brand.
I could see her doing something like that, or a travel show that focuses on cooking in various small communities throughout the world, but I don’t think she’d be filming that from a house in Montecito, lol.
I want Meghan in a cozy sweater sipping tea or a glass of a wine as she shows me how to make braised short ribs haha.
@Becks1 – She wouldn’t have to go far, California is filled with diverse communities. But braised short ribs sound lovely.
There are clips of Meghan online doing a cooking segment during her Suits days. I think it was a Canadian talk show but Meghan was perfectly comfortable doing that segment live. So she will be fine on a taped show.
This just sounds made up.
If the sources are saying that Kate is not cancer free, then they are calling Kate a liar. Not something we want to believe about our future Queen!
“Who wants to watch her cooking in a ballgown and an impossibly expensive house?”
Ummm ME! And probably everyone else here!
Nope. The situation is that these people don’t know what she’s doing! This so-called ‘friend’ doesn’t even know that the show wasn’t filmed at home or even what it was all about. Or the link with ARO. And no friend would make reference to H selling out his family, when what he did was tell his own story rather than carry on letting The Firm give untrue/negative backchannel briefings to client journalists unchallenged. Btw, no mention of Polo, or M’s involvement as co-Executive Producer.
We all know who will be watching: certain prince and princess will be sitting in their respective homes with flushed cheeks and binge watching. Don’t expect Andy plannned enagagements once Meghan’s show launches! Kitty will be having bad days and Willie will focus solely on school runs!
PH has always been likable and has been focused on IG for years. This isn’t his first ad for it by a long shot. I would doubt a ballgown, but I hope Meghan has sponsors who want her to wear their label on the show. I could also see her showcasing small sustainable labels.
In my opinion the press people in the US who trash Harry or Meghan are getting extra paid either by the tabloids or the brf. They have imaginary friends and whatever they write can’t be corroborated. I don’t believe they get more followers than the usual haters. Its pathetic really. As for Meghan’s show taking longer to go on air, maybe its because she wants to make sure she has the full rights to use ARO.
Tbh I was not interested in archetypes at all, and I fell asleep in the third hour of the documentary series, but I love a cooking show and I am looking forward to it! I think it will really broaden her fan base.
J loved Archetypes and can see why it won two awards. I hope she does a part 2 someday.
I’m just here for Meghan and Harry, here to cheer them on and soak in their positivity.
This is all projection. The Mail published an article that the BRF is in trouble because of their greed. It seems that they’re surprised that the population isn’t thrilled that a) Chuckles and Co are hoarding money while asking for more and B) They’re charging the NHS for using their land for parking. They LOOK bad. They’re getting booed everywhere they go. William is disinterested and lazy. It looks more that Kate fudged the entire cancer story .This is what flailing looks like.
I can see Meghan doing a cooking show well. She comes across as warm and fun to be with, which is important – viewers want to feel like they’re going to the home of a friend to cook and visit together.
Having said that, I tried her pasta recipe where you basically cook zucchini down into a sauce, and it turned out an odd grayish-green color, didn’t have much of a taste to it, and was mucus-like in consistency. I hope her other recipes are better than that one!
Hopefully with a show of Meghan guiding the steps, it would prevent the grayish-green mucous. I’m excited,
“She may have shot some episodes for Netflix on her cooking show — but who wants to watch her cooking in a ballgown and an impossibly expensive house?“
Uh, me!! I absolutely want to watch a beautiful duchess cook in a beautiful gown in an expensive kitchen.
Meghan’s been a foodie forever. I wish these people would dry up and blow away, gawd.
It sounds like a show with guests and not just a Martha show where we watch Meghan cook. I’m interested in who the guests are, there were rumors that Mindy Kaling might be on an episode. Also, I’d like to see Meghan and Harry cook together, that would be fun. It is really crazy that a lot of these same entities that have no problem supporting a felon/s*x assaulter/traitor get all in a twist about the beautiful duchess but here we are.
I imagine her cooking involves all sorts of interesting and yummy takes on foods of the world, like her cookbook. I’m big on that kind of cooking, why just last night I made Tuscan “Marry Me” Chicken and Pasta for my cousin and her partner and it was a huge hit. Mr. Jaded wanted to marry me all over again.
Well I don’t want to watch Kate pretend to to play the piano in a ballgown in her mansion either so I guess we’re even.
God, that was horrific. Has forgotten about it.
Wonder if it was her idea or Carol’s.
So trump loving newsnation hates the Duchess? shocked said no-one ever
“Cooking in a ballgown” as if she should wear only rags in the kitchen. When’s the last time Meghan even wore a ball gown? The people who continue to deny that the tabloids are racist are willfully blind. Bedsides, Selena + Chef was a bonafide hit, I can see that kind of a show working well for her.
We’ve been here before, haven’t we? Critiquing a show before it airs? Happens a lot to H and M.
Maybe an episode with Stanley Tucci, that notable foodie?
Link to pic of time Stan was at her FEED dinner project, back in 2014.
Yep, our Duchess is super comfy with cooking and she absolutely knows what she’s doing! 🙂
https://x.com/MagaliDMathias/status/1375820591291305987?lang=en
That is not true! pioneer Woman is not dead!
These people really struggle with the concept of friends who don’t sell friends out, don’t they? They actually seem to think that everyone is like this. They just can’t get to the grips with the fact that there may be eleventy billion bathrooms in Montecito but there are no leaks. And certainly not leaks where people are talking ill of H and M.
Another day ~ another vicious story to deflect from something the Windsors have done ( slumlords, kick Kate out of the lineup) or didn’t do ( work) .
Such a bloody bore now.
I can’t say I agree with your criticism of Archetypes. I thought it was excellent from start to finish.
I have really felt that Meghan knows how to cook and cook in a healthy way-if she has done something like this before joining the royal family she will be just fine-real friends don’t gossip or tell lies to news outlets if they are true friends-if you don’t know nothing-shut the hell up til you do know something that is factual and will stand by it with your own name-otherwise get a life and go back to journalism school.