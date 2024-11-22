“Ana de Armas is dating the Cuban president’s step-son??” links
  • November 22, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Ana de Armas was seen kissing the Cuban president’s stepson, Manuel Anido Cuesta. The current president of Cuba is Miguel Díaz-Canel. [Just Jared]
Kaia Gerber in Valentino… I’m going to keep my mouth shut. [RCFA]
Ryan Murphy’s next Monster series will focus on Ed Gein, with Charlie Hunnam playing Gein. I haven’t watched any of these. [LaineyGossip]
Amy Adams at the Nightbitch premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Spotlight on male model Josh Fine. [Socialite Life]
Leonardo DiCaprio came out to support Kate Winslet. [Pajiba]
Kesha dropped her new single! [OMG Blog]
Jason Ritter is listening. [Seriously OMG]
What’s going on behind-the-scenes on Project Runway? [Starcasm]
One Direction attended Liam Payne’s funeral. [Hollywood Life]
Some of these #WomenInMaleFields tweets are funny. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to ““Ana de Armas is dating the Cuban president’s step-son??” links”

  1. Chaine says:
    November 22, 2024 at 12:38 pm

    Yikes, Kaia’s capelet is dreadful. The knee sock thing reminds me of Twiggy and not in a good way. On the positive side, she finally seems to have some confidence in her own right and she’s developed a more adult face. Her hair and makeup are lovely. She has a small part in the Palm Royale series, and I think she did well with it, so, despite the blatant nepotism of her entire career, I’m starting to soften to her.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    November 22, 2024 at 1:02 pm

    Wow Jason Ritter. Yowza. Would hit it.

    Reply
  3. majella says:
    November 22, 2024 at 1:20 pm

    here’s one vote yes for kaia’s outfit. it’s cute, fun, and i bet it looks great in motion.

    Reply
  4. Eurydice says:
    November 22, 2024 at 1:31 pm

    Kaia’s outfit looks like the short version of the Valentino Elle Fanning wore to the Governor’s Awards. Elle’s was pale green and silver with a feather edging. This looks like a beaded edging. The socks and shoes are dreadful, but they were shown on the runway.

    Reply
  5. ThatGirlThere says:
    November 22, 2024 at 2:21 pm

    I thought Ana was dating some right American.

    Princess Meghan Duchess of Sussex
    hosted a dinner for Afghan women who have resettled in California. Marie Claire magazine has the story.

    Service is universal. And I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the palace knew about this and signed her up for that last minute Early Years meeting.

    Reply
  6. lisa says:
    November 22, 2024 at 2:49 pm

    Kaia looks like she entered a design challenge with the theme “infant of Prague”

    Reply
  7. Kittenmom says:
    November 22, 2024 at 5:42 pm

    Kaia is extremely vacant looking. I like the dress well enough tho.

    And wow…Jason Ritter looks so much like his dad! But with the hotness factor ratcheted up a few notches.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment