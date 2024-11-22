“Ana de Armas is dating the Cuban president’s step-son??” links

Ana de Armas was seen kissing the Cuban president’s stepson, Manuel Anido Cuesta. The current president of Cuba is Miguel Díaz-Canel. [Just Jared]
Kaia Gerber in Valentino… I’m going to keep my mouth shut. [RCFA]
Ryan Murphy’s next Monster series will focus on Ed Gein, with Charlie Hunnam playing Gein. I haven’t watched any of these. [LaineyGossip]
Amy Adams at the Nightbitch premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Spotlight on male model Josh Fine. [Socialite Life]
Leonardo DiCaprio came out to support Kate Winslet. [Pajiba]
Kesha dropped her new single! [OMG Blog]
Jason Ritter is listening. [Seriously OMG]
What’s going on behind-the-scenes on Project Runway? [Starcasm]
One Direction attended Liam Payne’s funeral. [Hollywood Life]
Some of these #WomenInMaleFields tweets are funny. [Buzzfeed]
Academy Award nominee and movie star Ana de Armas has been spotted with the stepson of Cuba’s president on a romantic stroll. Mi gente latino! pic.twitter.com/yA6OoWA8gO
— Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) November 21, 2024
Yikes, Kaia’s capelet is dreadful. The knee sock thing reminds me of Twiggy and not in a good way. On the positive side, she finally seems to have some confidence in her own right and she’s developed a more adult face. Her hair and makeup are lovely. She has a small part in the Palm Royale series, and I think she did well with it, so, despite the blatant nepotism of her entire career, I’m starting to soften to her.
She just looks like a combo of Kylie and Kendall Jenner to me. These people need to stop using the same surgeons.
Wow Jason Ritter. Yowza. Would hit it.
here’s one vote yes for kaia’s outfit. it’s cute, fun, and i bet it looks great in motion.
I also liked the outfit (minus the knee socks)! Fun and age-appropriate. But then I love caplets.
Kaia’s outfit looks like the short version of the Valentino Elle Fanning wore to the Governor’s Awards. Elle’s was pale green and silver with a feather edging. This looks like a beaded edging. The socks and shoes are dreadful, but they were shown on the runway.
The runway version with mottled tights looked less baby-girly.
Those tights & shoes look like something I wore in junior high.
It’s v twee. But I could be into it if it were styled well. But with those socks and shoes absolutely no. It ups the twee factor times 100. Whereas I did like fanning’s.
I thought Ana was dating some right American.
Princess Meghan Duchess of Sussex
hosted a dinner for Afghan women who have resettled in California. Marie Claire magazine has the story.
Service is universal. And I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the palace knew about this and signed her up for that last minute Early Years meeting.
Kaia looks like she entered a design challenge with the theme “infant of Prague”
Kaia is extremely vacant looking. I like the dress well enough tho.
And wow…Jason Ritter looks so much like his dad! But with the hotness factor ratcheted up a few notches.