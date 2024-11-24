Ridley Scott: Wealthy ancient Romans were slowly dying from lead poisoning

Throughout history, people inevitably ask why various ruling classes eventually go crazy. I always thought the answer was “inbreeding.” Meaning, for centuries, ruling houses, royalty and aristocratic societies were always marrying and having children with their siblings, cousins or various other relatives. The whole idea of “opening up the gene pool” is actually a relatively modern concept. Well, Ridley Scott was asked why the half-fictional Roman emperors in his Gladiator movies are always bonkers. He went in a different direction – it’s not the inbreeding, it’s the lead!!

In Gladiator II, opening this week, twin sibling Emperors Geta and Caracalla, played by Fred Hechinger and Joseph Quinn, come across rather unstable — to say the least. And in 2000’s Gladiator, Joaquin Phoenix’s tyrannical Emperor Commodus was also a bit loopy (in addition to being “terribly vexed”). According to director Ridley Scott, there is a very specific historical reason for this. “People forget that all the wealthy, high-end senatorial Roman aristocracy would live on water, which was piped through lead pipes and lead tanks,” Scott told The Hollywood Reporter. “People don’t think about that. Your choice is water or wine. When you drink water, it’s through a lead system that by then could be 200 years old by then. No wonder they’re f–king crazy. They’re all going halfway to Alzheimer’s.” Indeed, according to Science magazine, “High-born Romans sipped beverages cooked in lead vessels and channeled spring water into their homes through lead pipes.” In addition to causing physical problems, lead poisoning can cause behavioral issues such as depression, irritability, altered moods and difficulty concentrating or remembering. Modern-day testing of Roman pipes have shown that Ancient Rome water had 100 times higher lead levels than normal. But scientists have also concluded this wasn’t high enough to — as some historians have speculated over the years — bring down the Roman Empire. Still, regular doses of lead mixed with massive amounts wealth and power could arguably inspire some regal volatility.

[From THR]

It’s true, it would not occur to most people that the Roman Empire was being ruled by people who were all being slowly poisoned by lead. I absolutely believe that was a factor now. Plus the inbreeding, obviously. There are other weird scientific reasons for various questions like “why were people in such-and-such era acting that way?” Like Victorians and arsenic. The Romanovs and… inbreeding.