Duchess Meghan wrapped filming on her Netflix cooking/lifestyle show

We still have not been able to spend our Sussex Bucks on one single item from the Duchess of Sussex’s American Riviera Orchard brand. She sent out strawberry jam and lemons, but there has been no real ARO launch or actual product reveal. I’m not “concerned,” I just want to be able to buy some ARO stuff. The ARO launch might have been paused for a few months while Meghan filmed her Netflix… cooking show? Entertaining show? Lifestyle show? All of the above, probably. Well, the Daily Beast’s Royalist got a hot tip that Meghan has wrapped filming the show, and of course Tom Sykes has to put the most negative spin on it:
Meghan Markle needs a hit. If she is lucky, she may have one soon. She has finished filming her new cookery and home show, The Daily Beast understands, meaning her as yet untitled new project could soon be appearing on Netflix. A Hollywood source told The Daily Beast: “It all went well and it is in the can.”
A spokesperson for Meghan declined to comment to The Daily Beast when asked if filming had finished. Neither the streamer nor Meghan’s team have said when the new series will air or what it will be called, however Meghan has said it will “celebrate the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”
Meghan was recently spotted by one TikTok user filming in a Beverly Hills park. The industry insider said that while it was possible that the show might need a few extra shots, they suspected that the filming uploaded to TikTok was unrelated to the home show project as the team had “got everything” they needed.
The Daily Beast has been told that filming has now ceased at a residential property just a few miles from Meghan and Prince Harry’s own home which was being used as a principal set for the show. While the decision on when to transmit the new show will ultimately be down to the streaming giant, Meghan will likely be eager to make a start on her new career as a home and lifestyle guru in the mold of Martha Stewart or Gwyneth Paltrow as soon as possible.
And there is no denying that a slam-dunk smash hit would be extremely helpful, after a perceived failure to follow through coherently and profitably with her various initiatives and businesses in recent years.
One expert on the intersection of talent and business, the PR consultant Mark Borkowski, told The Daily Beast, “The issue is Meghan’s ability to generate actual money. That is dependent on the quality of this new show. I suspect it won’t be a car crash; there is too much riding on it and she is being repped by the most powerful talent agency in the world, who will have gathered the right people around her. If she has listened and learnt and is comfortable in this new role as a kind of sub-Martha Stewart, sub-Oprah, this could be a relaunch to something new and interesting. If it is another fail, it will be more difficult, because she will have to pivot to yet another new direction. But the bottom line is that whatever Meghan Markle does will always generate massive interest, she brings eyeballs and that means there is a long line of people who would still want to align with her. She will always attract somebody who will want to leverage her brand.”
I cut out a chunk of Sykes lamenting the lack of updates on the 40X40 mentorship project, because Sykes and all of the British commentators seem to think that it was actually an “initiative” rather than a suggestion Meghan made to fans for her 40th birthday. Anyway, I’m glad Meghan has wrapped on this show and I hope we get to see it soon. I’m not looking forward to the negativity around it, but I suspect that Meghan isn’t even going to breathe a word about the left-behinds. It’s going to be wholly positive and all about food and flowers and sh-t.
This is pretty much the only reason I’m holding on to my Netflix subscription.
Same here @Eurydice
@Kaiser – PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE remember to show us pictures of Kate’s pancakes next to Meghan’s dishes when the clips are published. PLEASE! 😆 😆 😆
On a more serious note wasn’t this the type of thing Pippa Middleton was aiming for but, it ultimately came to nothing. I remember her having a contraversial column/book giving tips on ice in drinks and that sort of stuff.
Well of course they have to put a negative spin on it because it’s probably really good and that in their minds will make the leftovers look bad. Can’t wait to see what she is doing.
Lol, I hope Meghan does a whole episode on what to do with leftovers.
LMFAOOOOO
🤣🤣🤣
I certainly will watch this show, purchase items from ARO and sit back to watch the crusty old left behinds complain. Power to the Sussexes
What “failure to follow through coherently and profitably with her various initiatives and businesses”? A number one, award-winning podcast is a failure? A best-selling book is a failure? The biggest documentary debut on netflix was a failure? I notice they manage to ignore all that.
Exactly!
Yes, and her projects when she was with the RF worked out well – the cookbook and Smart Works. Not to mention her investment in Clevr Blends.
She lived in UK a few years and still she completed more successful projects than W&K combined 😭😭. They just love lying.
And countless rewards for her philanthropic endeavors. The BM have written horrible things about Meghan for six years now. They saturated the market a long time ago, and I hope Meghan takes it for what it is– anger that she and Harry are wildely successful and living their best lives!
Their pr “expert” said that crap and then in the same breath said “everything she does generates interest, everyone wants to be a part of her brand!” He knows the “fail” narrative is total bull, he just knows what he has to say if he wants to get paid.
In any case, I can’t wait to buy a jar of monarchy destroying jam!
Food, gardening and entertaining friends is everything I love!
Can’t wait!! I didn’t follow The Tig at the time, but I love food shows. I wonder who is gonna join her. If I remember correctly, they said there are gonna be guests.
They’ll just vacilitate between how Kate held a chunk of cheese once, so Meghan making lobster thermidor from scratch is a ” sweet nod” to her ailing SIL, to Meghan is a monster for stealing a television show from all those struggling Le Cordon Bleu graduates. The outrage is baked in at this point. And their ” concern” about lack of updates for initiatives is solely them being upset that they can’t write articles every single week about the meeting that Harry and Meghan went to or the people that they met with. I know he’s not Rota but there is an inherent laziness in just looking at the person you’re tasked with coverings schedule ( court circular) and writing fanfic around it every week. They miss that.
I hope no one from the british media sees this comment, because they will totally steal your lobster thermidor script.
By now we know that when Meghan (or H&M show) shows up, everything is ready. Not only that, it’s usually a flurry of activity and highlighting multiple causes. I can imagine that TS of the DB might be nervous. The royals just moved into dog dishes and such; they need ideas.
I will be watching. Can’t wait
I am looking forward to it. Gonna be honest I’m not a celebrity interview podcast listener and the Harry and Meghan documentary put me to sleep so I never finished it. But I am here for a cooking and lifestyle show, that is the kind of content I want!!! Bring it on!
The messaging in this article makes no sense. Sykes is saying she needs a hit (ignoring the fact that she has had a lot of success despite the constant negativity thrown at her) but the PR man says people will always want to work with her because she draws so many eyeballs. Which is it? It must be exhausting being Meghan she is not allowed to have some successes and some failures like the rest the human race. She must have a number 1 hit and follow up on every little thing or she is torn apart.
The smart plan would be to coordinate the actual ARO launch with the series.
I have a feeling that is what will happen.
One sentence says it’s another fail, the next says every move she makes gathers enormous attention and can’t help but succeed LOL
I fully expect each episode will highlight a cause/ charity in some way, so when the left behinds begin to whinge, they will look like assholes because of all the benefit and exposure Meghan’s platform will bestow on some amazing initiatives.
ARO (and it’s related products and services) is NOT a charity. Repeat: ARO is NOT a charity. It’s the Sussex’s COMMERCIAL VENTURE. Their multi-faceted BUSINESS. They will EARN mucho moolah from ARO.
For any information that anyone might need about the tremendous work and millions of dollars that the Sussexes donate to scores of organizations & their partner affiliates, see: Archewell Foundation.
And for further information about the personal charitable giving by Harry & Meghan of their personal time & effort, see: Office of the Duke & Duchess of Sussex.
You’re welcome.
I am super excited for this, I think it will be a very positive and feel-good show, kind of like Great British Baking or something similar. My guess is September for a release date, but I guess we’ll find out soon enough.
I can’t imagine what it’s like to live with the knowledge that so many people want to see you fail. No matter how successful, they will find a way to turn it around. I would crawl into a corner with a blanket over my head and never come out. I don’t know how she copes.
Same and this is why I will buy anything she sells and watch everything she makes. I was young during the Diana years but I remember being so sad at how the media went after her. I would not be able to live like this so I will always root for Meghan.
Everything Meghan touches is wildly successful. She doesn’t ‘need’ a hit, and I’m certain Tom Sykes knows this.
It’s sick how obsessed he is with Meghan.
I’m really hoping ARO launches tomorrow, on American Independence Day 🇺🇸 Seems fitting and full of symbolism.
I am so ready to watch this, and I don’t even cook. I hope she does a yoga / wellness show next.
Yoga! I would so sign up for her yoga-wellness-meditation app!
ARO. ARO. ARO! Can’t wait. Time to set aside a sussex savings fund. I’m a an august Virgo so I wish it would be out by then so I could ask for ARO birthday gifts. Either way I’m so excited for it.
I’m looking forward to the show. I’m going to predict that the British press is going to be upset when Meghan doesn’t mention the Royal Family on the show.
I am looking forward to this! As an O.G. reader of her blog, she used to talk about food A LOT there. Between her interest in food, her natural warmth, and being good on camera, this show should be fun!
I read this crap and I make it a point to rewatch and listen to all of Meghan and Harry’s Netflix shows and podcasts. I can’t wait to have another one to add to my list. It makes me feel like I’m supporting them by adding viewing/listening minutes because no one deserves the years of abuse they have endured.