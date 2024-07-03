Platell: Prince Harry doesn’t deserve the Pat Tillman Award, he ‘abandoned’ the UK!

The Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell has written one of the most disgusting pieces I’ve ever read about Prince Harry. Usually, British commentators save this kind of contempt-riddled revisionist history for stories about Prince Harry’s wife. Platell has unsurprisingly latched on to her newspaper’s bizarre exclusive with Mary Tillman, the mother of the late Pat Tillman, following ESPN’s announcement that Prince Harry would receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Platell gives away the game – I wondered last week whether there would be an immediate and furious reaction from the British media and the Windsors to the award. There wasn’t really – that’s how upset they were. They’ve quietly stewed in their hatred for days and it’s spilling out now. Platell cites Mary Tillman’s words criticizing Harry and then Platell says outright that Harry deserves to be excoriated for the “treachery” of “abandoning” his family and country after serving in the British military.
…Pat’s mother Mary Tillman is unimpressed and asks why he has been chosen over more deserving candidates: ‘I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award when there are recipients far more fitting,’ she said. And she is not alone. Mary Tillman is speaking for countless others, since social media comments condemning the decision have flooded the internet not just from disgusted Americans and Britons, but from countries as far away as Australia, India and elsewhere in the world.
All are aghast not just that Harry is to receive such a distinguished honour, but also that he has the gall to accept it. One British veteran who served for 40 years posted on X that he was ‘incensed’.
To understand why there is such anger, it helps to compare Pat Tillman and Harry’s attitudes towards fame, fortune and duty. The star American football player, gave up a £3million NFL contract to fight for his country after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He joined the army and made the ultimate sacrifice, dying in Afghanistan in 2004, aged just 27.
Harry may also have fought for his country, but he then abandoned it, along with his duty as a member of the Royal family, for a life of money-grubbing opportunity in California off the back of his title. He then turned his guns on the monarchy – in that Oprah Winfrey interview, in the Netflix series about he and Meghan, and in his memoir Spare. All so he could cash in. It’s pure treachery!
As many have pointed out, including some of the 30,000 (and counting) Americans who have signed a petition in protest against Harry’s award, Pat Tillman walked away from money and fame for honour and duty, while Prince Harry walked away from honour and duty for money and fame.
I guess it would surprise Amanda Platell to learn that Harry left the Army in 2015, a year before he even met Meghan. Reportedly, he was pressured to leave the Army because his lazy-ass brother needed someone to pick up his slack. Harry did not “abandon” the military at any point – he retired from active service after two tours and then his honorary military patronages were removed by QEII out of spite, because they were punishing him for the Oprah interview. Harry was neglected and abused, and watched as his family coordinated with the media to destroy his wife, just as they destroyed his mother. And along the way, Harry has devoted himself to helping and uplifting veterans and the military community. The British dumbf–ks using this moment to lie about Harry and his history deserve to rot in hell.
Ignorant rewriting of history. She is still writing b.s. for a paycheck.
She, the British tabloids and the BRF are going to get their Karmic towers.
Soon I hope… I am so appalled and ashamed of Charlie and Willi Wonka that they allow and encourage this sort of abuse… it reflects on them.
They reaaaaally don’t get it do they.
They are only exposing themselves as to who they truly are… again and again and again.
The ESPY’s have nothing to do with them
– you don’t live here ~ you have no say
And O by the way what Prince Harry has done is pretty wonderful for veterans and us All.
…Out of all this mess with the Windsors, this saddens me, that Harry’s family, the British media try to minimize/erase his service and Invictus…
I’m not sadden at all, that’s exactly what I expected from them 🙄🙄 anyway Harry’s family is now Meghan, Archie and Lili 😍😍 that’s the cycle of life. My sister is in Craig, Alaska I haven’t seen her in years and I love her 😍😍 that’s the cycle of life.
It’s gross to see it play out that’s for sure.
All you have to do is google. Also, I feel Harry knows it was going to happen and will graciously accept the award and go home and carry on. He knows what his family is like. This is just a Tuesday for the Windsors. They are attacking Prince Archie and Princess Lili too. He knows they are vile and will say anything ANYTHING so he is unbothered.
Yes, it’s rinse and repeat and I’m sure he expected nothing less. And it’s still gross to see no matter how many times it happens. He can be unbothered and still acknowledge that some soul suckers across the pond are doing their usual thing. It’s as he said about the Clarkson article on colbert. Or maybe it was with Coooer. Thank you for proving our point?
@jais it is still gross and bizarre on so many levels. Please visit William’s Harry’s Wikipedia. William’s team is hard at work trying to re-write history about him and Prince Harry. I think also that Charles is not going to last long and William will go full insane when he becomes king. I pray for H&M’s safety.
I have never seen their wiki pages! Lol, I cannot imagine. Willaim is going to be a WFH edgelord with money and staff at his disposal.
So after you have retired from the military, you have an obligation to remain in your country of birth and to never make money at anything ever? Only KC and PW are allowed to merch things and make money (of course, in addition to taking taxpayer funds)? How many veterans are there in the UK? Does that ONE who is “incensed” represent them all? Notice they don’t bother to put how many are defending PH.
Notice she doesn’t name the veteran. Anyone on social media can say they are incensed and ex military, doesn’t make it true. I find it hard to believe anyone in India would care about this. It’s all manufactured outrage.
I never understand this abandonment approach. Harry left Sandhurst join the military,did two tours of duty, left the military and then became a full-time working member of the royal family going on numerous well-documented tours until he left with his wife in 2020. Are people never allowed to leave the UK to settle in other countries? Once you join the military are you never allowed to leave it until the day you die? They act like he’s doing something that literally thousands of other people in the UK have done and probably billions around the world. Serve in the military, move into the private sector after the fact.
Or even take the military piece out of it. Son joins the family business. Gets married. Wife also joins the family business. They decide that the family business is not for them. They move away to live a more independent life that meets their growing family’s needs.
Even without the abuse, the racism, the intrusion of the tabloid media — this is not just what families do every day — this is what families are SUPPOSED to do: Children grow up to become adults who are capable of surviving —and thriving — independent of their families of origin.
The runaway slave metaphors are all too clear here.
I remember a Tatler article saying to Meghan not to make Harry choose between her and UK. Like Harry said, the media and BRF always knew that Meghan was gonna leave due to the abuse, they didn’t want/expect Harry to leave with her and their baby. Harry was their meal ticket, they were allowed to write/report anything about him since he was a child. Now, they have zero access to him and he isn’t performing for them. That’s what they are talking about when they say he abandoned UK.
It wasn’t tatler it was a newspaper but yeah I remember that, it was when they found out during the SA tour that they were suing the media.
Like hello, Harry already said in the engagement interview that he chooses Meghan. These people are silly!
I remember that as well, it was so nonsensical. Harry was never going to choose you people over the love of his life. Period. You played yourselves, and now? With this level of gaslighting? Even if he and Meghan split (I don’t believe they ever will), I don’t think he would ever live in the U.K. again. There is nothing there for him, but abuse.
You had one job, not to be truly awful to the woman he chose to spend the rest of his life with, and he’s never coming back to save any of your asses at this point.
There is an amazing person on Twitter who throws out the screaming baby meme’ everyone these folks do stuff like this. I wish I could post that as it is the only appropriate response to such trash as this article.
Those gutter rats in the UK can scream, yell, print whatever they choose. The most honorable person in Harry’s birth family is Harry. He severd Queen and country was prepared to serve his country but his country would not embrace his wife. Therefore, being ever the gentleman, he chose his wife and left his country of birth to continue to serve on an international scale. I applaud this man of integrity .
Well said. I have been reading some of the comments on this story in the DM, it is so sad, they actually believe what the DM is saying.
The DM comments section are their own echo chamber of true believers and purchased bots. Propaganda has become a cornerstone of the way the BM operates.
You are never going to get an intelligent comment section under a Daily Mail article. The comments under the NY Times article and the article in people magazine were encouraging though. The majority of people were defending Harry and praising his work with Invictus and military service. Many people are buying this negative propaganda.
I’m not sure why the comments are read from the mail and then reported here. There’s a reason why some of us never click on the DM and telling us what the mail commenters are saying is just not good nor fair to our mental health.
Well said. Harry cares about people beyond the U.K.’s borders. His impact is world-wide now. You look like absolute idiots acting like this man is not a hero.
Harry was also forced to retire from the military so he wouldn’t outrank his lazyass brother.
This woman sounds like a deranged lunatic, just like her royal overlords. Nothing she says is true.
“ As many have pointed out, including some of the 30,000 (and counting) Americans who have signed a petition in protest against Harry’s award”
A petition that was most likely started by the British Media and has accumulated bot and deranger signatures.
The consistent goal of the BRF and BM is to create as much chaos and toxicity around whatever. H&M do in the hopes others will disassociate from them.
Yeah, that getting .000009 percent of the US population to sign their petition is really impressive.
I bet most of those signatures aren’t from Americans. Probably a load of British grannies along with the bots pretending they are from the US. 30000 signatures is pretty pathetic given all the tabloids have been promoting the petition.
equality, I think it’s .009%. Either way you slice it, that is not even a ripple in the water. What an idiot.
I have more followers on Poshmark than that petition has.
I would add in the populations of the UK, Canada, and Australia too because it’s being reported in the media there. So you have a half a billion ” interested parties “, and you have less than 50,000 signatures. I’m sure a lot of this is multiple signatures using vpns, and bot work. But the larger point is that most people out of that small amount of the half a billion who are even paying attention to this, don’t have a problem with this award going to Harry. Especially for someone so, ” controversial, and divisive”.
In addition to my previous post, those gutter rats are incensed because the global community outside of the veteran community will now see how Prince Harry has empowered the veteran community.
Maxine Branch, exactly. I don’t know why they didn’t see where the IG was going. When ABC was in Canada for the 1 year to go trip, I suspected they wanted to create interest with the networks to see if someone would start showing them. That will be huge for the IG.
This award has nothing to do with the UK and Harry leaving to save his own and his little family’s life. This award is for all he and his Invictus games do for injured veterans. They need to stop with this he left the royals. They wanted him gone and he left. Again Tillmans mother needs to STFU. She is not part of the foundation that gives this award out.
That’s the thing. The people doing the screeching have nothing to do with the foundation and its decisions. And all this pretense that they don’t know about the Invictus Games is just a pack of lies. The press has been reporting on Harry and the IG for years, so they know exactly what he’s done. But royal reporting is dying and Hating Harry and Meghan has proved to be a lucrative new industry – facts don’t matter, only the hate.
If more of this insanity style of writing is to come…there are no printable words to describe the idiocy. The outright misinformation and loathing being hoisted onto a retired veteran who decided to use his position to create an organization to lift up and potentially heal his fellow veterans is insulting to anyone who has ever worn a uniform for the UK. The people involved in Invictus around the world know the truth about Harry, and it’s good. His so-called royal family are just bat-sh*t crazy! Has anyone checked the castles’ water for mercury contamination?
Amanda Platell, along with the other sycophants who work for the BM, are a bunch of sick twists. When dogging out Harry over this award they all conveniently leave of the IG. Funny that. They are so mad that Harry is loved and supported in all the right quarters it’s no wonder they are all out for the count physically and financially. Falling down stairs, divorces, cancer, job losts, disgraced actions, being sued, losing readers and viewers, and losing money hand over fist. That island is the Titanic of dry land.
I’m really tired of people who have not accomplished anything and do nothing but spread lies and hate having the nerve to say who deserves what. (Where’s her military service records and volunteer hours) This woman isn’t a journalist she is a hate filled bitch with a pen.
How has Amanda served her country? Has she ever served in the military? Has she ever volunteered? Helped anyone? Ever donated time, money and effort to a worthy cause like IG? No? Just a vindictive and vicious columnist for the Fail: how low can you go?
She is a New Zealander living in the UK so by her logic she has abandoned her country.
@ Julia We have enough embarrassment with Dan Wootton, so I cannot let it go uncorrected that she is from Australia not NZ.
The fact that she’s an expat is just the icing on the cake.
Folks, see how the good Lord works in mysterious ways? The real reason for the meltdown is being revealed through the royal family’s own mouth pieces: it’s because Harry chose his own mental health and safety, and that of his wife and children, over the toxic British media and his toxic brother and father.
This is why I do not have an ounce of sympathy for them. They could easily come out and say we are glad that Prince Harry is honored for his service to veterans by receiving this prestigious award but they are a jealous envious lot, Veterans mean nothing to them but for the chance to dress up an play toy soldier in their fake uniforms and fake medals. That family is disgraceful.
It is absolutely bizarre how much unhinged coverage this award (that I have never heard of before) is getting. Maybe it turns out to be a net positive because the more people pay attention, the more they will (eventually) learn about Invictus.
Harry will get a standing ovation at the award ceremony. He’ll make a moving speech about service, veterans, and the powerful role sport can play in healing trauma. Meghan will look gorgeous. The pictures of them will break the internet, like all pictures of them do. And the ROTA, Royal Family, and hateful nuts will stay miserable.
Yes, at the end of the day, this is getting the award more attention. Which will culminate with a lovely moment at the awards and it will be clear why Harry was chosen. It’s just hard to watch as the BM smears any organization or person who works with Harry. The goal is to scare people into not associating with the Sussexes for fear of backlash. Luckily ESPN and Jake Woods and others aren’t scared of the BM and called out the absurd hate. It’s good to watch as people people refuse to bow down to this asinine narrative.
You just know his speech is going to be superb. I will watch the ceremony live now, so that’s a positive for the ESPYs. I usually would just wait for Kaiser’s summary the next day.
I’ve never heard of this award before, but now due to all this appalling media attention and backlash against a most worthy recipient, you can be assured I’ll be tuning in to watch Harry walk away with his much deserved award. And hopefully viewership ratings will go up the night of this broadcast. And it will serve all those haters right.
I doubt most of the derangers and people on “the royal beat” in the UK had heard of the award either.
I guess they decided to forgo the usual strategy of “it wasn’t that important”.
One thing to note is that ESPN is a big media dog so … taking them on is unwise.
I agree, I had never heard of it before, and I had never heard of Pat Tillman either. If the British media had said nothing I would probably still know nothing about him.
This is manufactured outrage and it’s ridiculous. The Fail is a sleazy tabloid that should not be trusted.
Harry did not “abandon” the UK. Even after relocating to CA, he has strived to remain involved in the various interests he still has there. He expressed a desire to bring his children to the UK and keep them in touch with their heritage, and share in their father’s memories. Then some petty piece of shit snatched away his family’s secure lodging and made that all but impossible. Anyone with half a brain knows who abandoned whom.
This. The royal family and British media made it impossible for Harry to remain in the U.K., and that’s before considering Meghan and Archie. You treated the man like a stray dog that needed a beating, how could ANYONE think he would stay and put up with it? Harry knows his worth and where he should spend his time, especially now that you all have so kindly pointed out what you erroneously think of him.
All Harry asked for, as a boyfriend, as a husband and as a father was for the media to stop piling scorn, insult and lies upon the woman he chose to spend his life with and later their child. H&M wanted to be released from working with the Rota who were working hand and glove with the palaces to make life untenable for Meghan and Archie. H&M took advice beyond the walls of the palace and took the papers to court for the illegal things they’ve done. They made their life in M’s home country and still the UK media and the BRF work to malign their reputations and exert a perverse amount of manipulation upon social media outlets and sleepwalking foreign papers that parrot talking BM points with little discernment because the BRF is considered ‘entertainment’.
The ridiculousness of the BM’s behaviour on the heels of the unpleasantness of KP’s ‘where’s Kate’ bots being so nasty online towards a new set of media, military and ordinary people who were not privy to the treachery of H’s family will expose the sick media ecosystem the BRF wield against the Sussexes. This BM/BRF campaign has been dragging a lot of international companies and institutions and private citizens into their vendetta against H &M and that can only turn out poorly for BM/BRF in the long run.
In this case, it’s pretty clear that the BM has been on a smear campaign against the Sussexes for a very long time. Years. Part of it has to do with the lawsuits. But either way, they’ve written enormous amounts of negative articles about them. That’s just factual observation. Saying it’s not that deep seems like an odd response. It’s like telling someone they need to calm down for just noticing what’s happening.
@Jais, right? I can’t even believe someone attempting to put down another person for their opinion. We all are entitled to our own opinions but are never entitled to the facts and distorting said facts to suit a narrative. Telling someone to “calm yourself down it’s not that deep” because they stated facts is really something else I won’t write here for fear of my post not adhering to the rules and guidelines of this forum. The BRF/BM and their minions are truly shameless. They are determined to poison every single platform against Harry and Meghan and they’re having a bee in their bonnet that Celebitchy is not taking any of their nonsense. Shameless people.
Harry did not abandon the UK, he asked to be released from dealing with the rota. He and Meghan refused to withdraw their lawsuits with those same news outlets. He and his wife were prepared to continue serving the Crown under QEII under that arrangement including relinquishing the Sussex title. This was denied to them. They told him no ‘half in half out’, that was the palace decision. Later, after CIII ascended, he took away their lease to Frogmore Cottage.
Harry was told they were not allowed to be working royals without being part of the rota system and had their UK home removed from them.
After H&M left BP and KP, with the assistance of the BM, using print/online media, a large network of bought bot engagement, hashtag manipulation and SM censorship conducted a campaign of harassment of the Sussexes to try to damage their reputation, injure their revenue streams and endanger their lives. Every time a positive news story is reported about H and M they come out of the woodwork to diminish and insult all involved as well as harass and even threaten people tangentially involved. The idea “Harry is controversial” is propaganda to further BRF’s aim, propaganda that gets further afield in various media places worldwide because royal gossip isn’t taken seriously, they rely on that as a help in their aims.
This is simply the floor on which all of this anti H&M stuff rests. It is inorganic, intentional, malicious and 100% coming from Harry’s family and the British Media.
I can’t believe they are going after an award like this. I hope the Pat Tillman foundation pushes back HARD. This is insulting to all veterans.
It really broke the rota and Charles/William’s brains that Harry left and didn’t come crawling back. None of them had a future media strategy that didn’t involve embiggening the left behinds at Harry’s expense. Does anyone else think the rota realizes the extent they are F(ing)O after constantly and continously F(ing)A and are just beyond panic realizing the monarchy is in free fall since PP and QE died? These stories are dogwhistles for lunatics and make Harry’s security issues, here and abroad, so much worse. This type of story (as well as the stories that focus on the kids) is appalling.
I’m with you. They are whipping up extremists, against a family with very small children, that doesn’t even live on the same continent. I need for these people to face some accountability for drawing a target on all of the Sussexes backs with their blatant lies.
Kaiser should consider copying her last paragraph into the comment section of this asshole’s article. Just drive the point home that we see them for who they are and that they’re full of sh*t.
Oh, blah, blah, blah, blah. The Tillman Foundation is a US non-profit and has nothing to do with the monarchy and Tillman’s widow and brother made their choice. So go back to reporting on the dwindling UK royals and how William is the greatest statesman who can’t find a pair of trousers to fit him properly.
That I know of Marcus Rashford who has also received the award didn’t serve in the military so they are being very selective with their ourtrage as per usual. He did receive it partly because he shamed the Tory government who didn’t want to feed children in British schools.
Harry left the military on amicable terms. As far as Britain is concerned, that’s all that matters. No offense but in regards to this reward, no one in their right mind gives a f about H leaving the UK. They are a non factor.
I think Amanda Platell’s point, which she likely got directly from the Windsors, is “How dare Harry be alive after leaving the UK.”
That is the point. As long as Harry and Meghan are alive and living independently of the monarchy they have won. They are showing it is possible to live independently of the institution. It’s embarrassing for the Windsors who thought he be destroyed by now.
Agreed, they are making it obvious they wish Harry was dead. It’s so awful, and the printing of it daily should be criminal.
Are flying monkeys like albatrosses, do they never have to land? Because the swarm of BRF’s / far right agenda dopes flying monkeys never seems to leave the air, just coursing around looking for the next ridiculous thing to bang on about, stir up drama, spread false or misleading takes on everything Sussex. At this point I’m like STFU already you twits.
It doesn’t help that they have so dang many of them flying about all at once, so you can’t really keep track of who is flying where and who is flying off to do something else and who is just showing up to participate in the newest wave of dive-bombing…
Didn’t Harry say in Spare that the Rota’s constant harassment and always revealing where he was , put other soldiers in danger and William also needed ” support” ( do my work for me ) so he had to leave the military? He wanted to make a career out of it because he was happy. I think the best thing might be to just start ignoring the Rota’s BS. They’ve been gone for 5 yrs, they don’t take any money, they make their own. Why can’t you let go? Oh is it because you NEED them to make money because the rest of the family is crap.
But that’s the problem, once the BM inserts themselves where they don’t belong it does become an issue to be dealt with, one can’t ignore them because the news stories impact other organizations and municipalities. One can’t ignore other media outlets asking for clarification and it becomes a whole other thing. One has to sort through nuisance posting on SM too. The governor of California, the First Lady of Nigeria, a relative of Mandela, the NYPD, all sorts of private charities like WellChild who can’t even announce their venue in advance for the sake of security -they all have to set the record straight when the alternative is allowing the BM to cast aspersions, misquote or cast their remarks in a way they didn’t intend or was never true to begin with.
The onus is on the BRF and BM to quit acting like this.
Agreed, there is absolutely nothing Harry and Meghan can do to change this. It’s all on the royal family and British media, and they are run by bigots who are like a dog with a bone.
They lie so much. Is she now saying there’s no money and fame to the monarchy? Because I thought according to them polls show Harry is no longer famous and he is broke yet somehow he is able to buy awards.
Harry is polarizing in recent years, but doesn’t deserve to be bombarded with negativity for every award or project. I will say that (most) people in USA do not care about royals, so he won’t get the respect here that he received in UK. He should drop the title and move forward as Harry.
lol. What the hell are you talking about? He is getting awards, standing ovations since he came to USA. He can’t drop the title, because it is his birth right. You can call him Harry as much as you want.
Exactly @Sevenbue! 💯 Plus, in no way is Harry ‘polarizing.’ It is the left-behind, petty royals and the vicious rota obsessively showing their a££es 24/7 in dastardly but thankfully futile attempts to try and make everyone believe that Harry and Meghan are polarizing. The opposite is the truth, quite obviously.
Harry’s birth certificate gives his name as His royal highness prince Henry Charles Albert David. He agreed not to use the HRH when he left the country, but it is still part of his name.
@sunnyside up, yes that is the fact. In the british court when he was giving his testimony, his titles were repeated like that with HRH, because it is all his legal name. Imagine telling someone who was abused by his family that they need to drop their surname because they told their story publicly. It is nuts. He didn’t do anything wrong or commit any crime. Why should he be the one losing his own identity?
@GoldenGate: Harry’s not looking for anything from the US except freedom from his family and the press. He offered to give his title and the Royal Family refused to take it back. Hope this information is helpful.
Funny how that little fact is being allowed to fade into history. A little louder for the people in the back, Harry and Meghan offered to give up the titles, and the Queen and Prince Charles said no, because it obviously opens up a slippery slope for the entire aristocracy. They are protecting all of their cronies.
Exactly. That’s the part that’s never mentioned. Harry has said he wrote a letter offering to give up their titles. The RF chose not to but did leak the info from the letter to the press. Another example of Harry’s family working in tandem with the tabloids in order to hurt Harry while propping themselves up. By the time Harry wrote a book correcting things, they’d already been leaking against him for years. So who are the actual betrayers? He offered, they didn’t take him up on it, and it requires an act of parliament anyways. But sure let’s just repeat the misleading tabloid manufactured complaint of boo hoo why doesn’t he just give up his title? He offered, they didn’t take him up on it but they still use his title to whine about him in the press. What a family. What a press. They’re disgustingly horrible.
@GoldenGate: What respect was he getting in the UK? For his whole life he was thrown under the bus by his father to get positive press for himself and then used as a scapegoat for his brother, the heir. He only got respect for his military service when he played the media’s game. He was miserable during this time and has spoken openly about his mental health struggles. How will changing his legal name get him respect? He will still be the son of a king and 5th in line to the throne, that won’t change
If you’d read Spare you’d know he got no respect, not even from his own family. He was treated like a dogsbody and when he married Meghan the hate campaign escalated out of control as a result. He got chased out of his own country. You call that respect? The only solace he found was in his military work, the only family he had who truly appreciated him and saw the good in him was the military. Even that was deliberately taken from him. Meghan and Archie then became his family and like any good, protective family man, when things became dangerous he rushed them out of the country for their safely. Furthermore, he shouldn’t HAVE to relinquish his titles, they’re his birthright and doing so will only increase the furor against him, and the tabloids will then blame Meghan for “forcing” him to give them up.
That is Harry s name to keep his legal name. He and Meghan and their children have every right to those titles.
So what is the point of your article, Amanda Platell? To see Harry destroyed, broken and crawling back to you so you can commence the abuse all over again? Is this how the RF and the tabloids treat ” a much loved member of the family”? You all are sick.
I believe an entity that celebrated when Harry announced that he was leaving the Army was the press. Harry remaining in the Army meant the press had less access and the inability to write stories on him.
That’s a really good point. They probably hated everything about Harry’s active military era, and rejoiced when his family made him leave the military, well before Meghan.
The UK and some of the experts and citizens act like bitter ex’s who are pissed off that their victim escaped them
@Dora exactly just like Alice Evans who has given her bestie Alison Bogoff of the Fail another exclusive on her war against her former husband. Abusers got to abuse and can’t cope with the escapee leaving them FAR behind.
British media is vile.
They’re still mad about the Invictus Service and they’re even madder because Invictus Games won’t be in the UK.
If they run it down now, losing it is manageable.
If Platell had 2 brain cells to rub together she’d realize that it’s bottom-feeders like her who, with their royal-sanctioned hate campaign, caused an untenable situation complete with endless online hate messages, credible death threats, comparing Archie to a chimp, Harry’s OWN family tut-tutting about Archie’s skin colour, KCIII kicking them out of FC and pulling security, and the mental anguish Meghan was being put through to the point where she was contemplating suicide. Harry 100% deserves this award with the global success of IG and his invaluable work with injured veterans. Platell conveniently forgets all this in her spiteful screed. She can go pound sand.
It is remarkable that two people who live in another country and go about their business have to be constantly slammed in the British press. Why should anyone get worked up about this award? Don’t they have better, more interesting things to write about? If you want Harry and Meghan to “fade away,” then stop writing about them. These so called journalists make complete fools of themselves and only succeed in making Harry and Meghan look even better.
I’m planning a trip to Italy, and was searching for info on events, attractions to look into. One search lead me to what looked like a local new / events site for the small region my family came from. After I looked at their events calendar, I checked out the main page to get a feel for what’s going on day to day. A few general local stories, but also mid page flattering article about William, with a mention about how he can never forgive Harry for whatever, a few weeks later, different article, same subject. This week, another article about William at the top of the News carousel, and one directly below it basically quoting the Mail about the ‘outrage’ over Harry being awarded the Tillman prize. An Italian language news site supposedly about a city of 20,000 in a sparsely populated mountainous region banging the drum for the BRF / BM party line … including nonsense about a woman complaining about an American sports network/charitable foundation honoring Harry … as their top news item of the day. I realized it was one of those “faux-local” news replicator sites and deleted the link. But it just shows how someone is churning out the nonsense to saturate news markets and the news cycles all over the place
Wow. Thanks for this perspective, the British royals and media are so insidious!
It’s a form of brainwashing. I come across these sites all the time. All negative news regarding Harry and Meghan. The sheer volume of this kind of news against two people is frightening. I believe this is why Harry is so concerned about security. It doesn’t take much for some nutjob to do something. Even on legitimate sites you see this so called news all the time. The MSN online page does this quite often. I believe this is coordinated by certain individuals to tarnish his and Meghan reputations. It’s like it’s never ending for them.
The brf/bm need to decide whether Harry abandoned the UK or he was exiled. Geeez, that alone makes them look looney.
There are people who are committed to believing that Harry is the face of IG and that’s it. Because they don’t see all of the work he does for the service members, they really think he doesn’t do anything. I think they are happiest believing that.
Well, if the IG Foundation Board doesn’t choose Washington D.C. for the IG 2027, I will have to wonder about that. I suspect Harry would show up in Birmingham, but I really have to wonder if Meghan would. I doubt they would get the needed security. I think the brf and bm have made it clear exactly what they think of the IG (and the UK veterans) first at the 10-year anniversary and now about this award.
I would love to be a fly on the wall at IG. IMO, the British media and royal family have made it impossible for IG26 to be in the U.K. There can’t even be a discussion about it at this point, there is no nuance or subtlety.
I believe they don’t want it to be held there. They would have to face the military cheering Harry and they don’t want to see that. They could care less about the veterans. If held in D.C it would be fabulous getting the full support of the American public. I hope they bring it to D.C.
These people are unhinged in their hatred for Harry & Meghan. They truly thought they owned him. Thank God he escaped, battered and bruised, but stronger for the experience.
The worst thing about this: The British Royal Family is so corrupt and evil, they want to see one of their own fail at life simply to return to England. I have no respect for KC3 nor Prince William (both wives are worthless and irrelevant).
AP sounds as if she has lost her grip on reality and just reciting lies and delusions. Harry served ten years of active duty in the military representing the Queen and his country. He would have remained in the military if it weren’t for the media’s desperate need for royal drama to write about and his brother and SILs lazy work ethic needing to be covered up. After his first tour he was so desperate to return, he learned how to fly an Apache helicopter. Harry is more well known than the other royals because HE was the one who was sent to various countries to represent the royal family. After seeing what war had done to some soldiers and seeing the amazing work of the Wounded Warriors HE created something to help veterans not only in the UK or US but all over the world. He was just in the UK for the ten year Invictus Games ceremony and Scottie Little Soldiers. He continues to support WellChild in the UK. Harry has done more for the people in the UK than the worthless other royals who are actually paid for. AP is a horrid person and I look forward to the Karma she deserves for disrespecting a real soldier and man for not only protecting himself and his family but soldiers and their families all over the world.
The left behinds all need psychiatric help! A little therapy might make them understand that they are not all that well liked. I am really just over it! I will never understand it. Harry can’t breathe without them try to stop him from living his life. They all need a time out!
“…in the Netflix series about he (sic) and Meghan…”
— She can’t even string together a proper sentence, FFS. The king is getting more money, than ever. Can’t he pay for a better scribe?
Harry s birth family abandoned him
Treated him horribly
They are the divisive and controversial ones
“…..social media comments condemning the decision have flooded the internet not just from disgusted Americans and Britons, but from countries as far away as Australia, India and elsewhere in the world.” – Australian here. We don’t care.