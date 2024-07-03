“Julia Roberts got handsy with Travis Kelce & the Swifties are mad” links

Have a great Fourth of July holiday! We will have some stories on Friday, but enjoy your four-day weekend if you have one!

Julia Roberts was handsy with Travis Kelce and now the Swifties are mad at Julia Roberts. This is actually a war I want to see. [LaineyGossip]

Nikki Glaser’s parents apologized for calling Julia Roberts “gross” for being handsy with Travis Kelce. People are entitled to their opinions! [Just Jared]

OJ Simpson was featured in the ‘In Memorium’ section of the BET Awards. [OMG Blog]

Interview with Kandy Muse. [Socialite Life]

Review of A Quiet Place: Day One. [Pajiba]

Cardi B camped it up for Marc Jacobs. [Go Fug Yourself]

Alexa Chung in her natural habitat (Glastonbury). [RCFA]

SOW is always raving about Ghosts. [Seriously OMG]

The biggest celebrity CO2 offenders. [Starcasm]

Oof, they used a photo of Gwyneth Paltrow to illustrate a “Botox craze in Hollywood” story. Gwyneth does ‘tox, but she’s far from the worst offender. [Hollywood Life]

Lily Allen is now doing feet pics on OnlyFans. [Buzzfeed]