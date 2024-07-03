“Julia Roberts got handsy with Travis Kelce & the Swifties are mad” links

Have a great Fourth of July holiday! We will have some stories on Friday, but enjoy your four-day weekend if you have one!
Julia Roberts was handsy with Travis Kelce and now the Swifties are mad at Julia Roberts. This is actually a war I want to see. [LaineyGossip]
Nikki Glaser’s parents apologized for calling Julia Roberts “gross” for being handsy with Travis Kelce. People are entitled to their opinions! [Just Jared]
OJ Simpson was featured in the ‘In Memorium’ section of the BET Awards. [OMG Blog]
Interview with Kandy Muse. [Socialite Life]
Review of A Quiet Place: Day One. [Pajiba]
Cardi B camped it up for Marc Jacobs. [Go Fug Yourself]
Alexa Chung in her natural habitat (Glastonbury). [RCFA]
SOW is always raving about Ghosts. [Seriously OMG]
The biggest celebrity CO2 offenders. [Starcasm]
Oof, they used a photo of Gwyneth Paltrow to illustrate a “Botox craze in Hollywood” story. Gwyneth does ‘tox, but she’s far from the worst offender. [Hollywood Life]
Lily Allen is now doing feet pics on OnlyFans. [Buzzfeed]
🤭 Julia Roberts loves the Big Yeti, Travis Kelce…
If that was anyone other than Pretty Woman herself, playing around with Trav I would be legit mad. pic.twitter.com/xC8wzJkzYj
— Da🦦Otterside (@DaOtterside) June 30, 2024
If this was a man “manhandling” a woman….people would have a lot to say.
Agree. He looks so uncomfortable and keeps trying to back away.
His body language is definitely saying stop touching me- especially when he tries unsuccessfully to control her arms.
JR, that was weird.
I thought people were probably pearl-clutching, but after seeing it, I think it was pretty gross. He’s clearly not comfortable and she clearly either doesn’t care or doesn’t know how to read his reaction. She was out of line.
I used to hate the reverse the gender thing, because some people don’t care either way, but in feminist spaces and social justice conscious spaces there is a reluctance to see men as victims, so in those cases I think reversing the genders is useful.
Some people refuse to see men and boys as victims of sexual violence. Especially if it’s a woman or a girl doing it.
I wonder how Julia would enjoy that if their genders and ages were reversed, and she was on the receiving end of some older guy’s crappy lack of boundaries. Whoever’s doing it, it looks gross and try-hard when the other person’s body language isn’t leaning into it 🙄
OK, that is a little weird. She’s like scratching his chest and then holding him in place. He’s being friendly but his body language is pulling away from her. She’s friends with Taylor though, she’s gone on stage at her concerts in the past.
Not a fan of Julia Roberts. She has boundary issues, as when she hooked up with a married Danny Moder and then the “a low vera” t-shirt when Vera refused to divorce Danny.
@libra 100% same re boundary issues I posted the same below.
I guess Swifts are not familiar with 80s Julia.
I mean if a man did that people would be outraged she’s grabbing his chest so imagine if he did that to her!! He seems really uncomfortable too, however, not seeing how the tweet in the article is showing swifties are mad that one seems to be making a joke, which in my opinion is bad form. But they don’t seem mad.
But sorry if a man did that to Julia Roberts we’d be outraged rightfully so if swifties are mad, which I’m not seeing in the article, good for them for not being hypocrites.
To me, Julia Roberts has always come across as someone with boundary issues. Like, if you’re her friend or in her circle then she owns you. But it’s supposed to be charming and you’re so lucky because she’s Julia freakin Roberts.
100%
It’s Travis who should be annoyed, not Swifties. She wasn’t trying to usurp Tay, but you really shouldn’t be touching someone like that without permission.
And how can you know if permission was granted? These are two people who know each other and if the physical contact is inappropriate then that’s entirely on Travis to make that call. All these comments about consent are bordering on ridiculous.
Is that what the body language says to you?! Enthusiastic consent?
Enthusiastic consent? I’m not going to confirm statements I didn’t make. But I will reiterate that I don’t know the dynamics of their relationship and I won’t presume to know how either one of them felt about this encounter.
I saw the camera phone videos- and it did seem weird- but not terrible.
I’m a minor league swiftie- and its fine.
I’m of the – let’s not make a fuss about essentially nothing camp.
I agree in terms of their relationship she clearly wasn’t trying to cross that line or threaten Travis and Taylor in any way. But she touched him without consent and he looks uncomfortable, so if he did that to HER would it be no big deal? If he grabbed her chest like she did him would that be ok? Nope. You shouldn’t touch people like that if it’s not ok with them.
Yes but it’s completely different for a woman. I do not think she should have done this, or that it’s ever okay to touch anyone without permission, but this is not at all the same as a man touching a woman’s breasts without permission. Reversing the genders would change (escalate) the situation.
Some of y’alls refusal to see men as victims of sexual violence when the perpetrator is a woman is frankly disgusting.
“this is not at all the same as a man touching a woman’s breasts without permission.”
He is uncomfortable. He did not consent. He is trying to create distance.
Y’all gross.
Come now, we’re not all birds of a feather here. I agree with you, and I’m not alone.
I’m a Taylor fan, and I mostly feel cringe about Julia scratching on Travis’ shirt. If the genders were reversed people would be making a much bigger deal. He seems like he’s being polite but also a little uncomfortable. I’m sure she meant well, but it’s the scratching that is the most awkward. Like was his shirt soft? I don’t understand. He’s not a throw pillow or her partner.
Agreed, I now know what Travis looks like when he’s uncomfortable. He tries to back up, she’s hanging on for dear life.
It’s not necessary to switch genders to make a point. Julia Roberts is touchy-feely and Travis K. is a giant gentle bear. He doesn’t belong to her fans and they need to understand that.
Seems like people are saying she is wrong not that he belongs to her fans, she was wrong and to dismiss her touching him without consent because he’s a loveable guy is wrong.
The issue then is consent. If Travis gave consent then it’s ok for Julia to touch him. That’s something between the two of them that none of us will never know. However, if people are objecting to the way she touched him, that’s different; but again, it’s between those two adults.
It absolutely IS necessary as men are not yet afforded the same respect for inappropriate/non consensual touching as women.
I read that entire Kandy Muse interview in her (iconic) voice.
God i love her, I am still waiting for her blush tutorial. She does it and it looks amazing. I do it and I look like Bozo the Clown.
I just saw a video of a woman pinching Kendrick Lamar’s cheek. He laughed it off too, but I wish everyone keeps their hands to themselves. It is so easy not to touch other people without their consent.
Right. The thing is, we don’t know what every individual’s boundaries are, which is why generally-speaking we should avoid the touchy-touchy.
That being said, the way he grabbed her arm didn’t seem like he was restraining her? To me, it looked affectionate. Like, I have pics of myself holding my friends hands or arms as we’re embracing in pics. Granted they’re my close friends so I’m familiar with their boundaries, but I don’t see Travis as looking uncomfortable. To me, he looks like he’s relaxed and happy.
If he was actively backing up, moving away, or showing strong resistance to her behavior, I’d feel differently.
People are reading too much into this IMO. This isn’t an example of a man being sexually assaulted and he’s not a victim of anything beyond an older actress being awkwardly affectionate with him.
It’s always so funny to me when celebrities act so outraged and indignant when strangers come up to them and act like they know them. But then the same celebrity will do it to another celebrity they don’t know and act like it’s normal.
The lip reader on Tik Tok watched what she said. She was basically praising Travis for being in a relationship and she is very invested in it. Not creepy at all!
To Travis credit he handled it with grace. And was probably excited to tell Jason about his ‘Pretty Woman’ moment on their podcast.
She was out of line and it’s really that simple. This doesn’t have anything to do with Swifties.
She is scratching his chest like he really is a golden retriever. I’m sorry but it’s hilarious. Travis must be like “what is happening? What just happened ?” She doesn’t seem to be flirting at all more like a mom and teddy bear son thing.
She is scratching his belly like he really is a golden retriever. I’m sorry but it’s hilarious. Travis must be like “what is happening? What just happened ?” Travis has some effect on the ladies.
This sounds like what Weinstein would say about women, they just have that effect on men. It’s hilarious.
You don’t touch people without consent. If he scratched her chest people wouldn’t find it funny. I don’t think she meant harm or was trying to move in on Taylor’s man but it was wrong and not funny.
Calm down. Weinstein was a well know rapist. How the hell do you know they don’t have a close friendship and that’s why she and he looked like it was ok? I dont see him uncomfortable at all and even leans in and smiles because they seem like friends.
And your comment is the kind he made, he looks uncomfortable and you don’t touch people without consent. It is wrong. It was wrong when someone did it Kendrick, it’s wrong here and to laugh it off is wrong.
I don’t agree with you that he looks uncomfortable and that is not wrong. He looks fine and not uncomfortable to me.
She gives the vibe of someone who is very touchy-feely with everyone always. Feels like a generational thing, in today’s world that’s inappropriate. I don’t think she’s moving in on Swift’s man.
ITA. Something I’ve been thinking about lately are generational differences when it comes to things like this. People like to rag on the youths but there are a few things they understand so much better than us older generations (I’m an elder millennial). Consent is one, as is not touching people just as a general rule. Also not commenting on people’s bodies or looks in a way so many people still do. Doesn’t excuse Julia (a Gen Xer). But I think it explains it. Plus we all know Julia is JULIA and does what she wants (I’m a fan of hers, but I know this about her). I’m really starting to look to younger generations for these kinds of lessons.
Yes! I am elder millennial also and this is one of the ways I feel more connected to the younger folks. I’m on OG “don’t touch me, I don’t know you like that.” Why was the 20th century so touchy touchy? You’d think a global pandemic would have licked that.
I’m an X-er and can tell you being touchy-feely like that is not a generational inclination. She is simply a rude person and has no boundaries.
I was just going to say this.
Gen X here as well and not a toucher at all. I worked at a company where everyone hugged and they were all butt hurt when I said, no thank you, I don’t hug.
JR comes off as obnoxious and oblivious. Read the signs woman.
I don’t like her one bit so take my comments with that in mind, but I watched a video about her traveling to Mongolia when she was a young star, and she was all over the married Mongolian men – hugging them, snuggling with them – their wives were noticing but being discreet about it. It was obvious she wasn’t reading the culture but Julia’s just oblivious and thinks she vibes with men so anything she does is OK. She was draped all over her “bestie” George Clooney when his wife was on the other side of him, NOT draped all over him. It’s like, who’s married to him? It’s selfish of Julia, and honestly that scritchy-scratchy whatever that is she’s doing on Travis’ chest is too f*ing creepy. So gross.
Please don’t make it generational. I’m about maybe 15 years older than JR and I’d never! Most people I know between 50 and 85 would never either.
I sometimes watch an older TV series with an ocd character who, while refuses to be touched, touches people’s clothes /things constantly. It’s frankly a silly portrayal and the touching of other people and their stuff actually annoys me at times. The show has its charm and I close my eyes at the OTT stupid stuff. But touching is completely out unless it’s a good friend /relative.
This is Julia’s M.O. She does that every time she is near an attractive male to show that she is still an attractive ingenue. When she announced the Oscar going to Denzel Washington, she made it all about her and draped herself all over him as they exited the stage after his speech. When she appeared at Cannes with Clooney, she was all over him and I think Amal was right there. She has such main character syndrome.
That’s why I don’t f*ck with women like Julia. Always HAVE to be the absolute center of the attention. The prettiest & most outgoing girl in the room. They don’t respect boundaries and they certainly don’t respect other women…even their closest friends & family. The ultimate pick me’s
That is the perfect way to say it! She does have main character syndrome, with a subset of romantic leading lady syndrome.
Lainey is right. It’s pure amateur hour from folks too young to know Julia and how she works. This is her being Julia. Nothing more.
That makes it right?
It does *seem* like he’s trying to back away, but there’s no way to know why she’s doing that or if it’s fine with him from a five second video where you can’t hear anything.
That said, not a fan of Roberts.
Me neither. I like a couple of her movies but I really dislike her as a person. At least what I read about her.
I loved that write-up of Julia. It makes so much sense. I don’t see her behaviour with Travis as her being in any way seductive or flirtatious. She’s being familiar with him the way she would with anyone, man or woman, that she’s decided to claim. We all know people like this. She tries to make pets of people. I see it as relatively harmless in the grand scheme of things?
Making pets of people ? Claiming random people? Relatively harmless? No. No one is claiming me or treating me like a pet. I am a human being who deserves the same respect as everyone else. Just because Julia is a celebrity and is ‘affectionate’ doesn’t give her the right to invade other people’s body space and touch people without permission.
Bizarre. An odd way to touch anybody. Not sure what it accomplishes.
We had an acquaintance (female) who hugged everyone when she greeted them. Affectionate hugs like you were her best friend and acted like her feelings were hurt if you didn’t hug her. I didn’t think anything was weird about it. So it surprised me when my husband told me it made him uncomfortable. That he didn’t want to hug her. And asked me if I could talk to her about it. Now, 20 years later, understanding better about boundaries, how men can be preyed on and not respected, I look at what Julia Roberts is doing and know it’s not okay. Julia Roberts, stop touching other people, stay out of their body space. Unless you know someone intimately or they have given you permission, a handshake is it.
I am not a toucher if I don’t know you and feel close to you and trust you, I do not want to be touched by you. No one ever respects these boundaries and I’m constantly told I’m cold, stand offish or even rude. And I’m like nope I’m extremely friendly and warm I just don’t want to be touched. I hate the kissing on the cheek thing that is FORCED on people now and when you don’t like it it’s judged.
So while I don’t think Julia was moving in on Taylor’s man she wasn’t being respectful or thinking of anyone but herself and that makes her a terrible person.
Just because you like to hug doesn’t mean everyone does and forcing it on people makes you wrong and acting like the people uncomfortable are bad makes you even worse.
I’m not really a fan of Lily Allen but the whole Wikifeet and Feet Only Fans is funny. Hey, if my feet weren’t so beat up, I’d do it!
If I was Taylor and that was MY man…Julia wouldn’t be invited around anymore.
Lainey’s take is the right take on the Julia and Travis thing. It’s her way of welcoming someone into her circle and basically mothering him.
He’s got a mother though.
I was honestly surprised about Taylor Swift not being in the top 10 biggest celebrity CO2 offenders as she and her private jet are talked about so much. Some of these names on the list were completely out of the blue for me
Right? Pitbull being #1 really surprised me, mainly because I didn’t know Pitbull had the kind of career where he has this kind of money. Off to research WTF I missed.
BET must be struggling if they are putting OJ Simpson in their “in memoriam” segment. There is no other explanation for what is obviously a grab for media attention through controversy.
That video is weird. The only man I would touch like that is my husband or my son – I wouldn’t even touch my brother in law, who I have known for over 30 years, like that. It’s not a hug, it’s not a handshake – it’s an intimate (not necessarily sexual) physical gesture that doesn’t fit into a socially acceptable action. Even a kiss on the cheek is more normal than scratching someone’s chest.
Why is she tickling him? Then grabbing him because he wants to pull away. I wouldn’t even think of doing that to any close male friends. Gross. Very desperate old lady vibes.
Julia knew the cameras would be on Travis. She just had to be the center of attention. As usual.
I’m affectionate; I’m a hugger. Big time. But I have boundaries, I know about consent, and that looks like flirting. She KEEPS touching him. It’s not a friendly “nice to meet you.” It’s “I want to touch your body and I’m Julia Roberts so I’m going to get away with it.”
What’s with the kitty Kat scratches on his chest, seems inappropriate to me and a major flirt attack
That video makes me very uncomfortable for Travis.