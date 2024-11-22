Brad Pitt thinks Angelina & Knox’s outing was designed to ‘push his buttons’

Last Sunday, Angelina Jolie attended the Governors Awards. Her 16-year-old son Knox was her date, and they were adorable together. She was so proud of him, and he’s grown up to look more like her side of the family (Bertrand/Voight). It was a rare outing for Knox – while the kids have walked red carpets with their mom many times over the years, Knox and Vivienne (the twins, the youngest) seem like they’re the ones who are the least into all of it. Apparently, some people think that Angelina “made” her 16-year-old son do something he didn’t want to do, or that Angelina was trying to get under Brad Pitt’s skin. The same Brad Pitt who is estranged from all of his kids after what he did to them and Angelina? The very same.

Brad Pitt thinks his ex-wife Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet with their son Knox Jolie-Pitt at the 2024 Governors Awards “to push his buttons,” a source exclusively tells Page Six. The 16-year-old was seen for the first time in three years posing for photos arm-in-arm with the “Maleficent” star at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. “Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Château] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards,” the insider tells us. “So he really questions her motive for bringing Knox.” However, a separate source previously told us that the teen made the decision to join his mom on the red carpet. “Angelina felt so proud having Knox by her side,” the insider explained. “He typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight and Angelina respects that decision, but he asked if he could join her, and of course she was thrilled that he wanted to be there.” The source added, “She couldn’t be more proud of him, and they had a really memorable evening together.”

The part about Knox asking if he could come with her… so sweet. He’s seen Pax, Maddox, Zahara and Shiloh walk carpets to support mom, so he was like… I’m going to do that too. As for Brad… we get it, you’re a sh-tty father. Brad is so out of touch with his kids that he has no idea why they go out of their way to publicly support Angelina. Are we supposed to forget how several of his kids have publicly dropped his surname too? And that Shiloh went so far as legally changing her name to drop “Pitt”? So no, Angelina didn’t arrange this to push Brad’s buttons. Nor was it about the timing of the fakakta lawsuit.