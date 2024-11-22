Brad Pitt thinks Angelina & Knox’s outing was designed to ‘push his buttons’

Last Sunday, Angelina Jolie attended the Governors Awards. Her 16-year-old son Knox was her date, and they were adorable together. She was so proud of him, and he’s grown up to look more like her side of the family (Bertrand/Voight). It was a rare outing for Knox – while the kids have walked red carpets with their mom many times over the years, Knox and Vivienne (the twins, the youngest) seem like they’re the ones who are the least into all of it. Apparently, some people think that Angelina “made” her 16-year-old son do something he didn’t want to do, or that Angelina was trying to get under Brad Pitt’s skin. The same Brad Pitt who is estranged from all of his kids after what he did to them and Angelina? The very same.
Brad Pitt thinks his ex-wife Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet with their son Knox Jolie-Pitt at the 2024 Governors Awards “to push his buttons,” a source exclusively tells Page Six.
The 16-year-old was seen for the first time in three years posing for photos arm-in-arm with the “Maleficent” star at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.
“Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Château] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards,” the insider tells us. “So he really questions her motive for bringing Knox.”
However, a separate source previously told us that the teen made the decision to join his mom on the red carpet.
“Angelina felt so proud having Knox by her side,” the insider explained. “He typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight and Angelina respects that decision, but he asked if he could join her, and of course she was thrilled that he wanted to be there.”
The source added, “She couldn’t be more proud of him, and they had a really memorable evening together.”
The part about Knox asking if he could come with her… so sweet. He’s seen Pax, Maddox, Zahara and Shiloh walk carpets to support mom, so he was like… I’m going to do that too. As for Brad… we get it, you’re a sh-tty father. Brad is so out of touch with his kids that he has no idea why they go out of their way to publicly support Angelina. Are we supposed to forget how several of his kids have publicly dropped his surname too? And that Shiloh went so far as legally changing her name to drop “Pitt”? So no, Angelina didn’t arrange this to push Brad’s buttons. Nor was it about the timing of the fakakta lawsuit.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Men have such a victim-complex. I guess we should have all known that brad is a special snowflake who gets his feelings hurt because the women who left him still exists.
Truly annoying. Knox is too happy to have been forced. My son, at 16, would’ve been scowling the entire time if I had “made” him do that. She looks happy and the kid looks happy. It’s a loving relationship and he WANTED to be there for his mom.
He looks so proud! I hate Brad Pitt. He took this lovely moment between Angelina and her youngest son and he twisted it into being about him.
“Push his buttons” is so abuser coded. An abuser is never responsible for their actions or words or abuse if their “buttons were pushed”. And of course – the “buttons” in question are always changing, evolving and expanding.
So. They are divorced. He hasn’t seen his children in years. And somehow she’s still “pushing his buttons” by going out in public with HER son.
Hes so obviously unhinged. They don’t think about him. He doesn’t take up any space in their lives but apathy and disappointment. The freaking NERVE he has thinking that everything she does has a hidden message meant just for him- as if he factors into anything in her life besides her protection of her children and her security team.
@Frindly Crow –
ALL THIS, exactly.
Had to smh at the recent stories about how his poor parents haven’t seen the children in 8 years.
Of course, that’s because Pitt hasn’t seen the children in 8 years. But it’s all her fault, right?
Because it’s all about you, Brad. It is always all about you. No one else exists; they are merely projections of your ego.
Pitt doesn’t care about anything but his money and his image. It only “got under his skin” because Knox is his blood son. Nothing about when the other kids were out with their mom on the red carpet. Not even his daughters. He’s disgusting and a disgrace to ALL of his children.
This right here! He doesn’t GAF about the adopted kids who happily pose with their mom on the red carpet. There is no running to the press when that happens but has a hissy fit when Shiloh drops his name and Knox goes to an event with him mom.
He should gird his loins for more snubs.
Yeah, it’s the fact that it’s Knox that got under his skin? Not all the other adopted kids? Gross.
It’s so obvious and so gross.
I think he’s shocked he didn’t recognize him. It’s suddenly hit him that he can’t control any of them anymore.
That’s some top level narcissism, but pretty on brand. The fact that you have no relationship with any of your kids, and are constantly dropping little nuggets in the press about how you want to have children with your new girlfriend, you would think he realized he screwed up as a father. But nope! It’s that dastardly Angelina foiling you again, nothing to do with your behavior that’s you’re 0-6 with your children.
@Dee(2) exactly!
And Carly Simon covered this exactly back in 1972…
You walked into the party like you were walking onto a yacht
Your hat strategically dipped below one eye
Your scarf it was apricot
You had one eye in the mirror, as you watched yourself gavotte
And all the girls dreamed that they’d be your partner
They’d be your partner and
You’re so vain
You probably think this song is about you
Right? I bet they didn’t even think about him at all when making the decision to go.
I don’t have kids, but I think that if a teen didn’t want to be somewhere, they wouldn’t be smiling so brightly! He looks happy to be there
Yeah, I am no teenager expert, but as a teenager, I went to a lot of places because my parents made me. I surely wasn’t smiling like that 😭😭
Exactly! Knox looked really proud and happy to escort his mom and have her on his arm. That was so sweet to see.
Right! He’s been paped plenty of times going to and from his karate classes with a stoned face. He looks super happy here. The fact his father would try and rain on his parade is disturbing
I have a 20 year old and I work with teenagers. You can see from a mile away if they don’t want to be somewhere, even when they are trying to be polite. He’s happy to be there and happy to be with his mom.
Exactly ^^ Teens can be so self absorbed. I went back to get my Master’s degree and right before my graduation ceremony I must have done something to upset my then 15 yo daughter. In EVERY SINGLE photo she is scowling. She didn’t even try for the occasion.
The source for Knox says that he specifically asked to join his mom. Maybe Brad Pitt should question if a certain action pushed Knox’s buttons?
Like:
“Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Château] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards,” the insider tells us. “So he really questions her motive for bringing Knox.”
Brad will never change. And he will never stop slandering his ex-wife. He can’t and doesn’t want to move on.
You mean how he brings out his “girlfriend “ for public events thinking it will get under AJ skin and he’s mad because she doesn’t GAF? He’s a narcissist and he’s completely lost the plot. He was abusive and continues to abuse their mother. Those kids are old enough to see what is going on.
Whew tell me you are a self centered narcissist without telling me…. Dude they don’t think about you at all. That is because of your actions not Angelina’s
Of course, Brad. Because it’s all about you.
Everybody looks like jon voight. Im surprised brad didnt try for more kids with a woman who looks more like him. Cause everyone looks like jon voight. I didnt notice how much angelina looks like her father until shilo got older. Lol.
If seeing his ex wife with THEIR son triggers him, pretty sure that’s his own problem. Is she not supposed to be seen with the kids just so dead beat dads feelings aren’t hurt
That boy is absolutely beaming and it looks like he practiced his posing. No one made him do anything.
The thing is actors bring their kids as their dates to events such as this all the time. The fact that AJ did so is meaningless with respect to Brad. TBF, there is a possibility that AJ’s actions “might” have been vindictive but the odds are slim to none and frankly the most clear cut evidence is the broad smile on Knox’s face. A teenager dragged to an event does not look like that.
She spent the last several decades of her life protecting her kids in every single way possible from Brad. Brad is a child abuser and wife abuser.
Angelina would NEVER use her kids as a way to get back at Brad, are you kidding me?!? Vindictive? There is no way.
Just look at her track record. The lengths she has gone to to make sure her kids are heard, validated and safe.
Her actions and consistency speak for itself.
Word. We haven’t seen Knox in years, this was his choice. She would never use any of her children. This narrative makes me so angry.
I’m begging you, please retire “fakakta.” You say it all the time in these articles and it’s incredibly stupid.
Wow. How about you NOT police someone how to write THEIR post?
Oh, so now your a language critic?? I love the word “fakakta”, I love the word “verklempt”, I love the word “chutzpah”, I love the word “putz”. Yiddish is a treasure trove of wonderfully descriptive language that I will continue to defend.
Cyber -schmoozing is a personal favorite.
Look at that tiny little baby now taller than his mother
His smile is adorable. That’s all I’ve got. Angelina is lucky. Sometimes it’s hard to get a smile like that in your family photo collection during the teen years….😀
Teenagers really don’t/can’t fake it where their parents are concerned. If he looks happy and proud, he is happy and proud. They look great! I love that dress for her – I think I read somewhere it is vintage and it’s a different kind of look for her.
He chose to debut on the red carpet with his 30 years old girlfriend at Venice (where his forgotten movie should have never been in the first place) which was Angelina big comeback red carpet and no one can convince me it wasn’t calculated. That was someone trying to push someone’s else buttons.
Angelina doesn’t care about Pitt anymore, when she moves on she really does. He’s the one holding on to her running to every tabloïds to tarnish her. She’s back after years and at a career high with Oscars buzz and he’s doing everything to sabotage this. He knows what he’s doing, there is a new hit piece from him on the dailymail about how his heartbroken parents haven’t seen the kids. Nothing would get under his skin more than Angelina receiving that oscar nom because it would be a sign Hollywood is welcoming her back and it would mean he has lost his family and doesn’t even have the ownership of HW like he has been claiming for years. So he’s doing everything to prevent this from happening with those non stop negative headlines, articles about her
Brad, leave Knox alone. He makes his own choices.
So now bitter dickhead Pitt is coming after his own freaking kids. That’s a new low for him and only shows what a desperate, self-obsessed, ugly human being he truly is.
This is so unhinged. That man had the chance to say something nice about his son but chose to drag his mother and essentially Knox in public as though it’s a conspiracy against him. There’s no way he’s not drinking. Did he every say anything about Vivienne’s Tony win?
He can do a bazillion articles about how happy he is with his pr gf yet not one about being happy for his daughter’s huge achievement? Even Jon expressed how proud he was.
No one can convince me this man is sober. Blaming everyone else but himself for the situation he’s in, the continuous attacks on Angelina in the press, the litigation abuse, this is not the behavior of a sober man
Brad doesn’t see his children so why is he upset that Knox went out with his mother?
How does a man scream he’s an abuser? When he thinks his ex and children being happy without him around is done to “push their buttons” Brad Pitt is a walking red flag 🚩
Post Separation Abuse by Brad Pitt is just toxic he wants Angelina Jolie and her children cancelled end off. Man us s narsasstic assh*le. His mission is to finish Angelina’s career her livelihood and wants her to begging from him
The “push buttons” line always gives me the creeps, bigtime. What happens when “buttons are pushed”? It is a way of pretty much stating out right that the other party is responsible for your behavior. Pretty brazen phrasing from a credibly accused abuser, insulated as he might be. He must be one of the worlds biggest walking and talking “icks” out there nowadays.
I’ll never understand how Pitt and his people manage to convinced themselves that him bullying his children in the press is making him look good. It doesn’t and it can only make his children hate him more.
they are mainly based on Angelina haters. these people hate her so much that they transfer this hatred to her children. for them these children are also bad because they hurt him just like she did. this whole show is made for them to confirm their sick beliefs. brad and his people know very well how the brains of psycho fans work. you have to stoke hatred. then they won’t notice the red flags about brad because they will be focused on something else. that’s how I see it. and this tactic works great with this target. the problem only appeared when brad introduced his new girlfriend to the world. most psycho fans don’t like competition so they started attacking her. but they still attack angie and her children. and business is going well…
And one more note: i don’t think brad cared about the love of those kids. he needed them to pose for pictures, so women could gush about what a great father he was. and that’s it. they probably irritated him at home because they were noisy and bothered him.
I wonder what it’s like to date someone that’s so obsessed with their ex….and so publicly too.
@Isa Temu Heidi Fleiss girlfriend doesn’t care domestic abuser Brad Pitt is still obcessed with destroying his ex and his ex six children, she seems very happy getting her two minute fame
Gosh this pic could make me teary eyed.
She is just beaming, and Knox looks so proud to be escorting mom.
It’s been eight years and Brad Pitt still abuses Angelina! If he has no contact with his kids or her, why the hell does he care if his if if Knox goes with his mom I think he’s triggered by the family that he doesn’t have and the fact that they don’t think about him! Since they don’t, he inserts himself into everything that they do when they don’t even give a F! He needs counseling bad and whoever said that he marched that girlfriend out there to think that it was gonna make Jolie jealous was right she doesn’t care and he can’t move on! What a small, miserable, shallow, narcissistic man! Nothing is going be right in his life until he gets leaves her alone and makes peace with his children. As far as his family is concerned, not seeing the children. Did they ever step in and tell him to stop going to the press or attacking their mother, no. So miss me with all that sympathy Brad Pitt you’re an ass and don’t deserve it!
News flash: women/mother victims do not waste their time thinking about how to ‘get under the skin’ of their abuser. That’s what abusers do. These women spend their time mothering, working, supporting others, building a life for themselves and their children.
Brad Pitt’s constant Post Separation Abuse of Angelina Jolie and her children is a prime example for everyone to witness if this man is capable of openly dping this Gaslighting of Angelina Jolie and her children, also legally Abusing her and kids, I can’t imagine what toxic Abuse he did behind closed doors…
And This is why Angelina Jolie’s lawyer asked Brad Pitt to let her go. Is this the behavior of a normal man who has moved on with his life ? This man had been harassing her for 8 years now, weekly hit pieces against her, using the courts to continue his abuse. He’s insane. He took married escort to children’s home when it was still legally Angelina’s, he showed disrespect towards her and children’s privacy. I just hate seeing this toxic man so openly anuze seven woctimx whom he abused and got away by bribing the legal system .
I feel for Angelina Jolie and her children how their perpetrator still keeps doing his harassment, legal abuse, financial abuse deadbeat father whose not paid any maintenance, yet uses misogynistic media outlets to abuse Angelina Jolie especially now when she’s getting critical Acclaimed for her movie Maria, he’s doing everything to derail any award chances for her , why target your own son.all he’s done ys support his mother why shame him because that is exactly what Pitt is doing using the parental alienation slurs.