Princess Kate’s ‘ghastly’ Paul Emsley portrait was shuffled off to storage

Even though the Princess of Wales has been part of the Firm for over twelve years, there really aren’t that many portraits of her. Sure, there were those photos she arranged for her 40th birthday. There was also a painting of Kate and William completely last year, I think? But beyond that, the only major solo portrait done of Kate was in 2013, and it was so bad that even pro-Waity people hated it. The painting was done by Paul Emsley and Emsley took one look at that wiglet and decided to paint Kate as a Victorian ghost, haunting all of Britain. Well, it took ten years, but Kate finally got that portrait shuffled away and out of sight. Per Eden Confidential:
When the first official royal portrait of the Princess of Wales was unveiled to the public a decade ago, Catherine was typically polite, describing Paul Emsley’s efforts as ‘brilliant, absolutely amazing’. The critics were less kind, however, condemning it as ‘ghastly…rotten… an out-and-out disaster’ in one case. Another remarked, acidly: ‘It’s only saving grace is that it’s not by Rolf Harris.’
Now, I can disclose that the work has been consigned to a store room at the National Portrait Gallery, even though it’s the London institution’s only solo painting of our future queen. It can be viewed ‘by prior appointment in our archive’.
Catherine is Royal Patron of the gallery in Trafalgar Square and rumours swirl that she may be secretly pleased the work is no longer on public view.
‘It’s unthinkable that the painting of Her Royal Highness would be removed from public view without consulting her,’ a source tells me. ‘That would be very discourteous. She is our greatly valued patron.’
The oil painting was given a prominent spot from its unveiling in 2013 until 2018. It was then lent for a touring exhibition around the world until the gallery closed for £35million of refurbishment work in 2020.
When the gallery was reopened last month by the Princess amid great fanfare, only two works featuring her image were left on display: a painting, by Jamie Coreth, of her side by side with her husband, Prince William, and a photograph by Paolo Roversi, an Italian fashion snapper, taken to mark her 40th birthday in 2022.
Emsley’s ‘dead-eyed’ painting, which sparked global controversy for making the Princess look older than her years, was not the only prominent royal portrait to disappear when the gallery reopened. Nicky Philipps’s 2010 painting of Princes William and Harry in their Household Cavalry mess uniform was removed from public display.
[From The Daily Mail]
I honestly haven’t looked at the painting in years, but I do remember the controversy at the time. The painting was never popular – people who had neutral or negative feelings about Kate found the painting creepy, and people who loved Kate thought the painting made her look old and pre-cosmetic surgery. I find it more interesting to think that perhaps Kate didn’t even have anything to do with the portrait being shuffled away. What if this is a larger message that, um, Kate is about to shuffled off somewhere too? There’s something in the air. I still say it’s notable that there are so few official portraits of Kate as well, especially now that she’s Princess of Wales.
Awwww, I wish they’d leave that one up in a prominent place in the city somewhere. That artist is a true realist painter.
I do think he captured the real Kate!
Absolutely – the iciness, the superiority, the absence of connection to anything or anyone. It’s all there.
@brassyrebel, yes they did boring, bland and unairbrushred, it’s hidden away in the hope that an ACCURATE portrait of her is forgotten about and people can only look on the romantasized ones. Without the wiglets and piles of slap and eye makeup, plus the botox and fillers she is nothing special
Hence her hatred of Megan who uses very light make up yet still looks stunning. Mind you, I think it’s a shame that it hasn’t been donated to a local youth club , I’m sure they could have had hours of fun, playing pin the tiara on the donkey
@Mary Pester — good idea…or they could use it as a dart board.
I came to say he sure left aside the looks, but captured the soul. Finding out someone else said it better.
That painter is a medium. This is the real Catherine Middleton. Poltergeist alert.
Take away all the photoshop and this is what you get.
He saw her then as she truly is now, I’m sure there’s a Dorian Grey link in there. The better she looks in photos the worse the reality (and the portrait) become?
Coffee spit out moment of the morning: “…a Victorian ghost, haunting all of Britain.”
I never saw this monstrosity before. Now I’m sorry I’ve seen it at all.
Creepy! You just know this is one of those portraits where the eyes follow you as you walk by.
Those eyes look like she had one too many gin and tonics before sitting for the portrait.
Crack baby cocktails-a favorite of hers and Pegs!
It looks like one of those AI people who are trying to be human, but cannot quite make it real.
Yeesh! It looks like one of those Halloween lenticular photos that vacillates between a portrait and a horrifying skeleton, depending on the angle.
The death-glare of those ice-cold eyes — Paul Emsley was trying to tell us something.
He certainly was.
He was absolutely prescient 10 years ago. I remember the furor over that painting at the time when Kate was presented as all sweetness and light. Now we know it’s an apt depiction of her true nature.
It’s actually a great likeness. Reminds me of the controversy over Winston Churchill’s portrait by Graham Sutherland.
Yep, this is what she looks like head-on, with her mouth closed. The artist didn’t “fix” all of the features that she tries to alter with poses and Photoshop.
Yes Dee! that was my first thought too.
I think it was a fairly terrible likeness in 2013, back when she seemed happy and before all her Mean Girl-ness came out.
But now? *chef’s kiss* It’s perfect.
She really “grew” into that portrait.
Agree. If you look at the original picture on which it’s based, she looks nothing like she does now, but rather fresh and bemused. He really dug into the future for his vision.
Yes, she 100% grew into the portrait. How fascinating that he was able to capture what she would become. Credit to the artist for this one.
The portrait captured her more youthful looks as they were in 2012. He just portrayed the eyes as dead eyes, which is what she’s always done. The media didn’t want to acknowledge the stately eyed ambition of a woman who worked close to a decade to get the ring.
It captured her spirit.
No, seriously. It looks like her spirit is in there and preparing to unleash all manner of evil on the world. They should use this in the next Ghostbusters film.
Truthfully, the artist got it right.
Looks like her spirit is manipulative, mean, stalkerish, in addition to other similar not so nice character traits.
At the time it came out in 2013 there was still non stop positive coverage of kate so this portrait capturing her calculating self was a shock to the people who believed she was a nice person.
But he captured her essence so the guy is talented.
I’m completely chortling at this review of the painting at the time…yes,he saw what few did at the time.
https://www.theguardian.com/culture/charlottehigginsblog/2013/jan/11/kate-portrait-twilight-paul-emsley
Thats how a painting differs from a photograph . It goes deeper . Paul Emsley is a genius NCboudicca..he captured the meanspirited thin lipped washed out person inside .
So realistic! He should get a Knighthood asap
The first line of that 2013 story would be right in place today:
“Duchess Kate came out of hiding!”
I think the painter got her right. Just look at that conniving look on her face. Can’t have such an accurate looking painting put in public now can we. It screams I chased my dream and I shall be queen ha ha ha. Oh well some dreams go wrong and hers sure is going south fast. Don’t feel sorry for her sometimes you must be careful what you scheme for.
Indeed and we already saw that face once too at her wedding when Will said yes…pure mean girl energy saying to the whole world “I did it, that idiot said yes”.
The painting is pretty accurate. Empty shell of a woman, thin pursed lips, smallish mouth, sagginess here and there, lines under her eyes….
So they shelved a portrait with Harry in it….and a portrait of Kate. Hmmm, Harry’s been exiled literally and figuratively then. As for kate, does Adelaide cottage count as exile? Or is further exiling to come? However, the photograph of her is still up in the museum so maybe it’s not that deep.
“Daaaaaamn.”
-Dorian Gray’s portrait, probably
LOL
Yes!
Lol, I was just coming to say this. Totally prophetic.
The artist should be congratulated for capturing the true Kate; the Kate who is cold and scheming, the Kate who waited all those years for William, the Kate who was determined to push Meghan out. I think he is brilliant!
The one Valentine Low described as “tough”? *cough, cough*
Interesting that Scooby Gang and Meh mentioned Kate’s eyes. That is the first thing that creeped me out about this portrait as well, and I zoomed in on them. Considering the isht that CamilToe published for George’s birthday (on him having blue eyes as a toddler, which is untrue), it seems like Kate’s eyes have been made more blue here as well. And Emsley did not paint the brown “dots” of color that her eyes normally have.
I just doublechecked and you’re right. Her eyes have a slight blueishness to them that isn’t there in real life. So weird.
If she didn’t sit for the painting, the blueishness of her eyes could be explained by the photo she sent… it could have been photoshopped 😒, lighting her eyes..
It captured her true essence, I think.
I think the painting was a true depiction of how she looks. The problem is that the royal photographers keep retouching her photos so that the public is not aware of how she actually looks in person. I’d be surprised if she’s not sitting for a new portrait as the Princess of Wales.
Or… divorce/separation is coming, and they’re just getting rid of her picture.
I mean, if this portrait has been up since 2013 then “someone” had to ask for it to be removed…for some reason. If it was to make way for a new POW portrait, it wouldn’t have been so unceremoniously shoved into a closet. It would have been part of a grand public unveiling of a new one (and then probably put in a closet, but still). If a split is truly coming, this is the first real tangible proof that it’s happening.
Emsley is known as a photorealistic painter, that is what he does. Kate sent him source photos, he painted exactly what he saw in the unphotoshopped photos. You can find the source photos online, he painted the reality of what he saw. It as too much reality for Keen.
I think it’s perfect. It reflects exactly who Katie is…a ghastly, raggedy figure. They should bring it back.
I think he got her exactly right. Yes, she looked older to us but that is what he saw in person 10 years ago – fans just want to see a painting that looks like the photoshop versions of pics.
I’ve just read the comments that she sent him a photo and did not sit in person. My comment still stands, this painting is exactly what he saw.
Was this portrait done before she had rhinoplasty? Or is her nose just routinely slimmed down via photoshop?
Good question. I think it was before veneers, so closed mouth smile.
I don’t know if she’s had a nose job- it still looks slightly bulbous and blunt. It drives the racists completely mad with jealousy that Meghan has such a beautiful nose (and a dazzling smile) and they are constantly accusing her having of plastic surgery.
She had surgery when she was still at school. Nose, chin, eyes reshaped, cheekbones sculpted.
This is her real face https://www.reddit.com/r/VindictaRateCelebs/comments/zzjahs/teenage_kate_middleton_before_university/
I know I read this from somewhere. Can you remind me what happened with that? Didn’t she ask her mother for a make over or something. I can’t remember the specifics.
What’s funny is that she didn’t even sit for this painting. She took some photographs and sent him one. He copied it exactly.
That’s what I remember hearing too. Kate gave him this photo. Maybe she was a snob and refused to sit for him and thought a photo will do for this peasant, and he responded with this awful thing. Kate’s probably glad it’s gone; can you imagine how mad she and CarolE were once they saw the finished product? Shudder.
In some cultures, people believe that a photo captures the very soul of the subject. This artist certainly transferred the essence of that to a painting very well.
Lmao. The art history graduate couldn’t even bother to sit for her portrait. Doesn’t she know that multiple sitting are ESSENTIAL for this genre? A portrait is more than a mere external likeness that can’t be done just by photo, a portrait is also an attempt to capture and convey personality (there need to be a dialogue between artist and sitter) – and it is SUPER disrespectful to the artist. Disrespect and rudeness seem to be recurrent words when it comes to Kate’s behaviour.
I like to bag on Waity too. But the painter is in the wrong here. Dark layers over dark layers over more dark layers. NO ONE is going to look good. A light background, a mid tone blouse. It would have been fine. Not sure why he gave her such a schnoz. It is bulbous, but what he portrayed is beyond. This looks like it is from the Addams Family collection. Again, I don’t care for her, but it was a bit of a slap. However, this needs to remain in people’s minds to help fight all of this revisionist history around her No one liked her until some competition came on the scene. Now it is how she has never put a foot wrong, HAH! Maybe a bare asscheek or 6. And how she is Ze most beautiful woman in ze world. Double HA!
Well, she didn’t bother to actually sit for the portrait but sent a photo. That is just SO disrespectful to the artist – so he answered her disrespect in paint, a permanent public record.
Maybe there aren’t a lot of portraits of her because she’s not an interesting subject? There’s really nothing inspiring about her.
Portraits cost money – and no one apparently wants to pay for a portrait of her.
This is a prop at the end of a movie in which a man leaves up the sad faced portrait of his dead wife, and when his new wife moves into the ancestral home she is slowly driven mad and kills everyone who ever wronged the first wife. The last scene reveals the husband alone in a blood-soaked room, recoiling from the portrait whose creepy smile now shows the ghost wife has gotten her revenge.
That is perfect CC!
@CC. Holy smokes I would watch this movie so hard!
I saw the couples portrait of her and William at the gallery recently. It is MUCH more flattering, especially of William. I can understand why it’s still on display there and this has been shuffled off!
Well, isn’t she smug looking.
Tour Guide: Seen here is a portrait of Catherine Middleton, the Princess of Wales. The princess blah blah blah. After that she yadda yadda yadda. The portrait was painted by Paul Emsley and is titled “I Got Mine.”
This was painted in 2013? That artist deserves more credit because he clearly saw into the future.
He painted exactly what he saw. And Kate is getting phased out. They got rid of her picture just like they took Harry’s picture down. And they made sure to mention that in the article…
Wow – talk about Dorian Grey. The painter based this on a photo she picked and yeah he really captured the smug manipulative soul that lives behind those cold cruel eyes.
She looks better in this painting than she does now.
It was and is a God awful portrait and she must have felt humiliated at the unveiling. I love that for her.
There’s something distinctly Dorian Grayish about that portrait. It shows an aging, bitter Kate while she tries desperately to cling to her youth.
@Digital Unicorn — I posted this before I read your comment. Great minds think alike…
I like this painting of Kates and imagine that in person there’s more luminescence, then comes across in the photo.
AnyWho, I’ve always found the removal of the portrait of the two princes to be a more interesting topic . Kind of reminds me of how the Egyptians were carb off the face of a former Faro to a race in from memory..
She looks more like that portrait now than at the time it was painted. The artist saw her true self.
He totally got the essence of K(h)ate in this portrait. As someone mentioned earlier the hauty iciness and feigned attempt at approachability makes this creation. I am guessing that some courtier in KP saw it and probably wanted it softened; so then you get this blurring effect. It’s not fooling anyone.