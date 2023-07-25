Princess Kate’s ‘ghastly’ Paul Emsley portrait was shuffled off to storage

Even though the Princess of Wales has been part of the Firm for over twelve years, there really aren’t that many portraits of her. Sure, there were those photos she arranged for her 40th birthday. There was also a painting of Kate and William completely last year, I think? But beyond that, the only major solo portrait done of Kate was in 2013, and it was so bad that even pro-Waity people hated it. The painting was done by Paul Emsley and Emsley took one look at that wiglet and decided to paint Kate as a Victorian ghost, haunting all of Britain. Well, it took ten years, but Kate finally got that portrait shuffled away and out of sight. Per Eden Confidential:

When the first official royal portrait of the Princess of Wales was unveiled to the public a decade ago, Catherine was typically polite, describing Paul Emsley’s efforts as ‘brilliant, absolutely amazing’. The critics were less kind, however, condemning it as ‘ghastly…rotten… an out-and-out disaster’ in one case. Another remarked, acidly: ‘It’s only saving grace is that it’s not by Rolf Harris.’

Now, I can disclose that the work has been consigned to a store room at the National Portrait Gallery, even though it’s the London institution’s only solo painting of our future queen. It can be viewed ‘by prior appointment in our archive’.

Catherine is Royal Patron of the gallery in Trafalgar Square and rumours swirl that she may be secretly pleased the work is no longer on public view.

‘It’s unthinkable that the painting of Her Royal Highness would be removed from public view without consulting her,’ a source tells me. ‘That would be very discourteous. She is our greatly valued patron.’

The oil painting was given a prominent spot from its unveiling in 2013 until 2018. It was then lent for a touring exhibition around the world until the gallery closed for £35million of refurbishment work in 2020.

When the gallery was reopened last month by the Princess amid great fanfare, only two works featuring her image were left on display: a painting, by Jamie Coreth, of her side by side with her husband, Prince William, and a photograph by Paolo Roversi, an Italian fashion snapper, taken to mark her 40th birthday in 2022.

Emsley’s ‘dead-eyed’ painting, which sparked global controversy for making the Princess look older than her years, was not the only prominent royal portrait to disappear when the gallery reopened. Nicky Philipps’s 2010 painting of Princes William and Harry in their Household Cavalry mess uniform was removed from public display.

[From The Daily Mail]

I honestly haven’t looked at the painting in years, but I do remember the controversy at the time. The painting was never popular – people who had neutral or negative feelings about Kate found the painting creepy, and people who loved Kate thought the painting made her look old and pre-cosmetic surgery. I find it more interesting to think that perhaps Kate didn’t even have anything to do with the portrait being shuffled away. What if this is a larger message that, um, Kate is about to shuffled off somewhere too? There’s something in the air. I still say it’s notable that there are so few official portraits of Kate as well, especially now that she’s Princess of Wales.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

78 Responses to “Princess Kate’s ‘ghastly’ Paul Emsley portrait was shuffled off to storage”

  1. Sandy8 says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:03 am

    Awwww, I wish they’d leave that one up in a prominent place in the city somewhere. That artist is a true realist painter.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      July 25, 2023 at 9:08 am

      I do think he captured the real Kate!

      Reply
      • Genevieve says:
        July 25, 2023 at 9:18 am

        Absolutely – the iciness, the superiority, the absence of connection to anything or anyone. It’s all there.

      • Mary Pester says:
        July 25, 2023 at 11:09 am

        @brassyrebel, yes they did boring, bland and unairbrushred, it’s hidden away in the hope that an ACCURATE portrait of her is forgotten about and people can only look on the romantasized ones. Without the wiglets and piles of slap and eye makeup, plus the botox and fillers she is nothing special
        Hence her hatred of Megan who uses very light make up yet still looks stunning. Mind you, I think it’s a shame that it hasn’t been donated to a local youth club , I’m sure they could have had hours of fun, playing pin the tiara on the donkey

      • Jaded says:
        July 25, 2023 at 12:13 pm

        @Mary Pester — good idea…or they could use it as a dart board.

      • Sugarhere says:
        July 25, 2023 at 1:00 pm

        I came to say he sure left aside the looks, but captured the soul. Finding out someone else said it better.

        That painter is a medium. This is the real Catherine Middleton. Poltergeist alert.

    • SarahCS says:
      July 25, 2023 at 9:41 am

      Take away all the photoshop and this is what you get.

      He saw her then as she truly is now, I’m sure there’s a Dorian Grey link in there. The better she looks in photos the worse the reality (and the portrait) become?

      Reply
  2. Brassy Rebel says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:04 am

    Coffee spit out moment of the morning: “…a Victorian ghost, haunting all of Britain.”

    I never saw this monstrosity before. Now I’m sorry I’ve seen it at all.

    Reply
  3. Scooby Gang says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:05 am

    Creepy! You just know this is one of those portraits where the eyes follow you as you walk by.

    Reply
    • BlueNailsBetty says:
      July 25, 2023 at 9:12 am

      Those eyes look like she had one too many gin and tonics before sitting for the portrait.

      Reply
    • Noodle says:
      July 25, 2023 at 9:54 am

      It looks like one of those AI people who are trying to be human, but cannot quite make it real.

      Reply
    • CooCoo Catchoo says:
      July 25, 2023 at 11:27 am

      Yeesh! It looks like one of those Halloween lenticular photos that vacillates between a portrait and a horrifying skeleton, depending on the angle.

      Reply
  4. Meh says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:05 am

    The death-glare of those ice-cold eyes — Paul Emsley was trying to tell us something.

    Reply
    • BlueNailsBetty says:
      July 25, 2023 at 9:12 am

      He certainly was.

      Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      July 25, 2023 at 10:13 am

      He was absolutely prescient 10 years ago. I remember the furor over that painting at the time when Kate was presented as all sweetness and light. Now we know it’s an apt depiction of her true nature.

      Reply
  5. Dee says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:07 am

    It’s actually a great likeness. Reminds me of the controversy over Winston Churchill’s portrait by Graham Sutherland.

    Reply
    • tolly says:
      July 25, 2023 at 9:21 am

      Yep, this is what she looks like head-on, with her mouth closed. The artist didn’t “fix” all of the features that she tries to alter with poses and Photoshop.

      Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      July 25, 2023 at 9:40 am

      Yes Dee! that was my first thought too.

      Reply
    • harpervalleypta says:
      July 25, 2023 at 9:49 am

      I think it was a fairly terrible likeness in 2013, back when she seemed happy and before all her Mean Girl-ness came out.

      But now? *chef’s kiss* It’s perfect.

      She really “grew” into that portrait.

      Reply
      • Lux says:
        July 25, 2023 at 10:15 am

        Agree. If you look at the original picture on which it’s based, she looks nothing like she does now, but rather fresh and bemused. He really dug into the future for his vision.

      • ShazBot says:
        July 25, 2023 at 12:30 pm

        Yes, she 100% grew into the portrait. How fascinating that he was able to capture what she would become. Credit to the artist for this one.

      • Nic919 says:
        July 25, 2023 at 1:36 pm

        The portrait captured her more youthful looks as they were in 2012. He just portrayed the eyes as dead eyes, which is what she’s always done. The media didn’t want to acknowledge the stately eyed ambition of a woman who worked close to a decade to get the ring.

  6. ThatsNotOkay says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:07 am

    It captured her spirit.

    No, seriously. It looks like her spirit is in there and preparing to unleash all manner of evil on the world. They should use this in the next Ghostbusters film.

    Truthfully, the artist got it right.

    Reply
  7. CJW says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:07 am

    The first line of that 2013 story would be right in place today:

    “Duchess Kate came out of hiding!”

    Reply
  8. Susan Collins says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:08 am

    I think the painter got her right. Just look at that conniving look on her face. Can’t have such an accurate looking painting put in public now can we. It screams I chased my dream and I shall be queen ha ha ha. Oh well some dreams go wrong and hers sure is going south fast. Don’t feel sorry for her sometimes you must be careful what you scheme for.

    Reply
    • Cecile730 says:
      July 25, 2023 at 12:31 pm

      Indeed and we already saw that face once too at her wedding when Will said yes…pure mean girl energy saying to the whole world “I did it, that idiot said yes”.

      Reply
  9. Jk says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:09 am

    The painting is pretty accurate. Empty shell of a woman, thin pursed lips, smallish mouth, sagginess here and there, lines under her eyes….

    Reply
  10. Jais says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:09 am

    So they shelved a portrait with Harry in it….and a portrait of Kate. Hmmm, Harry’s been exiled literally and figuratively then. As for kate, does Adelaide cottage count as exile? Or is further exiling to come? However, the photograph of her is still up in the museum so maybe it’s not that deep.

    Reply
  11. BlueNailsBetty says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:10 am

    “Daaaaaamn.”

    -Dorian Gray’s portrait, probably

    Reply
  12. Giddy says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:13 am

    The artist should be congratulated for capturing the true Kate; the Kate who is cold and scheming, the Kate who waited all those years for William, the Kate who was determined to push Meghan out. I think he is brilliant!

    Reply
  13. ML says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:14 am

    Interesting that Scooby Gang and Meh mentioned Kate’s eyes. That is the first thing that creeped me out about this portrait as well, and I zoomed in on them. Considering the isht that CamilToe published for George’s birthday (on him having blue eyes as a toddler, which is untrue), it seems like Kate’s eyes have been made more blue here as well. And Emsley did not paint the brown “dots” of color that her eyes normally have.

    Reply
    • BlueNailsBetty says:
      July 25, 2023 at 9:37 am

      I just doublechecked and you’re right. Her eyes have a slight blueishness to them that isn’t there in real life. So weird.

      Reply
      • First comment says:
        July 25, 2023 at 11:24 am

        If she didn’t sit for the painting, the blueishness of her eyes could be explained by the photo she sent… it could have been photoshopped 😒, lighting her eyes..

  14. Sue E Generis says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:16 am

    It captured her true essence, I think.

    Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:30 am

    I think the painting was a true depiction of how she looks. The problem is that the royal photographers keep retouching her photos so that the public is not aware of how she actually looks in person. I’d be surprised if she’s not sitting for a new portrait as the Princess of Wales.

    Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      July 25, 2023 at 9:39 am

      Or… divorce/separation is coming, and they’re just getting rid of her picture.

      Reply
      • Mrs. Smith says:
        July 25, 2023 at 12:58 pm

        I mean, if this portrait has been up since 2013 then “someone” had to ask for it to be removed…for some reason. If it was to make way for a new POW portrait, it wouldn’t have been so unceremoniously shoved into a closet. It would have been part of a grand public unveiling of a new one (and then probably put in a closet, but still). If a split is truly coming, this is the first real tangible proof that it’s happening.

    • notasugarhere says:
      July 25, 2023 at 9:55 am

      Emsley is known as a photorealistic painter, that is what he does. Kate sent him source photos, he painted exactly what he saw in the unphotoshopped photos. You can find the source photos online, he painted the reality of what he saw. It as too much reality for Keen.

      Reply
  16. girl_ninja says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:32 am

    I think it’s perfect. It reflects exactly who Katie is…a ghastly, raggedy figure. They should bring it back.

    Reply
  17. Lizzie says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:38 am

    I think he got her exactly right. Yes, she looked older to us but that is what he saw in person 10 years ago – fans just want to see a painting that looks like the photoshop versions of pics.

    Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      July 25, 2023 at 10:33 am

      I’ve just read the comments that she sent him a photo and did not sit in person. My comment still stands, this painting is exactly what he saw.

      Reply
  18. Marley says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:39 am

    Was this portrait done before she had rhinoplasty? Or is her nose just routinely slimmed down via photoshop?

    Reply
  19. Miss M says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:44 am

    What’s funny is that she didn’t even sit for this painting. She took some photographs and sent him one. He copied it exactly.

    Reply
    • Harper says:
      July 25, 2023 at 9:53 am

      That’s what I remember hearing too. Kate gave him this photo. Maybe she was a snob and refused to sit for him and thought a photo will do for this peasant, and he responded with this awful thing. Kate’s probably glad it’s gone; can you imagine how mad she and CarolE were once they saw the finished product? Shudder.

      Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      July 25, 2023 at 10:21 am

      In some cultures, people believe that a photo captures the very soul of the subject. This artist certainly transferred the essence of that to a painting very well.

      Reply
    • ArtHistorian says:
      July 25, 2023 at 11:04 am

      Lmao. The art history graduate couldn’t even bother to sit for her portrait. Doesn’t she know that multiple sitting are ESSENTIAL for this genre? A portrait is more than a mere external likeness that can’t be done just by photo, a portrait is also an attempt to capture and convey personality (there need to be a dialogue between artist and sitter) – and it is SUPER disrespectful to the artist. Disrespect and rudeness seem to be recurrent words when it comes to Kate’s behaviour.

      Reply
  20. Petal says:
    July 25, 2023 at 9:55 am

    I like to bag on Waity too. But the painter is in the wrong here. Dark layers over dark layers over more dark layers. NO ONE is going to look good. A light background, a mid tone blouse. It would have been fine. Not sure why he gave her such a schnoz. It is bulbous, but what he portrayed is beyond. This looks like it is from the Addams Family collection. Again, I don’t care for her, but it was a bit of a slap. However, this needs to remain in people’s minds to help fight all of this revisionist history around her No one liked her until some competition came on the scene. Now it is how she has never put a foot wrong, HAH! Maybe a bare asscheek or 6. And how she is Ze most beautiful woman in ze world. Double HA!

    Reply
    • ArtHistorian says:
      July 25, 2023 at 11:06 am

      Well, she didn’t bother to actually sit for the portrait but sent a photo. That is just SO disrespectful to the artist – so he answered her disrespect in paint, a permanent public record.

      Reply
  21. DeltaJuliet says:
    July 25, 2023 at 10:07 am

    Maybe there aren’t a lot of portraits of her because she’s not an interesting subject? There’s really nothing inspiring about her.

    Reply
  22. CC says:
    July 25, 2023 at 10:28 am

    This is a prop at the end of a movie in which a man leaves up the sad faced portrait of his dead wife, and when his new wife moves into the ancestral home she is slowly driven mad and kills everyone who ever wronged the first wife. The last scene reveals the husband alone in a blood-soaked room, recoiling from the portrait whose creepy smile now shows the ghost wife has gotten her revenge.

    Reply
  23. Sasha says:
    July 25, 2023 at 10:29 am

    I saw the couples portrait of her and William at the gallery recently. It is MUCH more flattering, especially of William. I can understand why it’s still on display there and this has been shuffled off!

    Reply
  24. olliesmom says:
    July 25, 2023 at 11:04 am

    Well, isn’t she smug looking.

    Reply
    • BlueNailsBetty says:
      July 25, 2023 at 12:36 pm

      Tour Guide: Seen here is a portrait of Catherine Middleton, the Princess of Wales. The princess blah blah blah. After that she yadda yadda yadda. The portrait was painted by Paul Emsley and is titled “I Got Mine.”

      Reply
  25. Jasper says:
    July 25, 2023 at 11:08 am

    This was painted in 2013? That artist deserves more credit because he clearly saw into the future.

    Reply
  26. Julianna says:
    July 25, 2023 at 11:34 am

    He painted exactly what he saw. And Kate is getting phased out. They got rid of her picture just like they took Harry’s picture down. And they made sure to mention that in the article…

    Reply
  27. Digital Unicorn says:
    July 25, 2023 at 12:09 pm

    Wow – talk about Dorian Grey. The painter based this on a photo she picked and yeah he really captured the smug manipulative soul that lives behind those cold cruel eyes.

    She looks better in this painting than she does now.

    Reply
  28. Meqan says:
    July 25, 2023 at 12:10 pm

    It was and is a God awful portrait and she must have felt humiliated at the unveiling. I love that for her.

    Reply
  29. Jaded says:
    July 25, 2023 at 12:17 pm

    There’s something distinctly Dorian Grayish about that portrait. It shows an aging, bitter Kate while she tries desperately to cling to her youth.

    @Digital Unicorn — I posted this before I read your comment. Great minds think alike…

    Reply
  30. ElleE says:
    July 25, 2023 at 12:24 pm

    I like this painting of Kates and imagine that in person there’s more luminescence, then comes across in the photo.

    AnyWho, I’ve always found the removal of the portrait of the two princes to be a more interesting topic . Kind of reminds me of how the Egyptians were carb off the face of a former Faro to a race in from memory..

    Reply
  31. L4Frimaire says:
    July 25, 2023 at 1:03 pm

    She looks more like that portrait now than at the time it was painted. The artist saw her true self.

    Reply
  32. Jeannine says:
    July 25, 2023 at 1:03 pm

    He totally got the essence of K(h)ate in this portrait. As someone mentioned earlier the hauty iciness and feigned attempt at approachability makes this creation. I am guessing that some courtier in KP saw it and probably wanted it softened; so then you get this blurring effect. It’s not fooling anyone.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment