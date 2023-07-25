Low: Princess Kate is a lot tougher than her ‘slightly bland’ public persona

Valentine Low’s Courtiers is coming out in paperback, which is why the Times ran an exclusive several weeks ago with excerpts from some new chapters. Low’s sources insist that the now-Princess of Wales was particularly upset after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2021 Oprah interview. Low claims that Kate insisted that QEII’s statement post-interview include the phrase “recollections may vary.” Kate insisted on that because Kate had spent the better part of three years telling everyone in the family and everyone in the media that Meghan had made her cry, when really, Wedding Karen Kate had made Meghan cry. Well, Low is still shilling this book and he’s trying to promote it by saying that Kate is “steely” and yet she might also be very bland and an instigator. Of course, Low can’t come right out and say that, so here you go:
Kate Middleton is one tough cookie. Royal expert Valentine Low exclusively told Page Six in a recent interview that the royal, 41, is “tougher” than she lets on.
“Interestingly, behind the scenes, she’s a lot more steely, a lot tougher than we give her credit,” he said. “She’s this nice-looking woman, dresses nicely, smiles nicely, adopts sort of fairly uncontroversial charities. You know, they think she’s slightly bland.”
Low said one example of the Princess of Wales’ steeliness occurred after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in March 2021.
The Palace waited until the interview aired in the UK to issue a response and Low says in a new chapter for the paperback edition of his book “Courtiers,” that there the royal family split on how to respond.
“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement from Queen Elizabeth II read at the time. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”
Low said that Jean-Christophe Gray, Prince William’s newly appointed private secretary, came up with the memorable line, “recollections may vary” in the statement, implying that the Palace disagreed about what had happened.
“There were some people in other [royal] households, who felt it would antagonize Harry and Meghan and would go down badly and just keep the whole unpleasantness going,” Low explained. “But it was Kate who really strongly made the argument,” he noted, adding that the mom of three wanted that line to stay in the statement so that Markle and Harry’s version of events wouldn’t be accepted as truth.
Low told us that Middleton is acutely aware that “she’s one day going to be Queen” and “thinks very carefully about the long-term security and strength and stability of the royal family as an institution.” He added, “She’s good. She has a good eye on the big picture, the long game.”
“They think she’s slightly bland.” I swear, Kate really is that bland. You can argue that she’s aiming for “uncontroversial” – and I think that’s true – but mostly, she really is that bland, that uninspired, that intellectually lazy. Of course Kate didn’t want the Sussexes’ version of events to be “accepted” – because even though Meghan took pains to go gently on Kate in particular, Kate came across like a huge a–hole. Even moreso in Prince Harry’s memoir. Kate was probably thrilled at the idea that “recollections may vary” would antagonize the Sussexes, because that seems to be her thing too.
Honestly though, one of the most surprising aspects of Low’s new chapters and these talking points about who came up with what line in the statement is that we’re definitely left with the impression, over and over again, that these people were issuing all kinds of statements in Queen Elizabeth II’s name and QEII had very little say in any of it. But tell me again that QEII “wanted” Camilla to be called “queen.”
Nop! You can be diplomatic and not create controversy without being bland. You just pay attention, ask interesting questions and show signs of intelligence and know how.
Show signs of intelligence? In the royal family? No, I don’t think that’s allowed for a woman..
@Shawna – I think this rule is equal opportunity.
Doesn’t appear to be allowed for the men in that family either. Harry aside, none of the men in that family appear very bright at all.
Mmm. Nothing we have seen about Kate so far suggests a strategic mastermind hidden behind the buttons and underneath the wiglets. I think it’s far more likely that CarolE dictated to Kate that the statement should stay in.
But the image that’s being set up that Kate is no pushover is curious. Is it being done by CarolE to warn Wills that it will not be easy if he tries to get rid of her? Or is it coming from KP as a prelude for blaming plotting, dishonest Kate for the H&M fallout so that sympathy can be with William if he divorces her?
I think both can be the case here… William doing more solo events, Kate is bland and steely– all sounds like soft separation language to me.
I doubted Kate or her mom were dictating any statement that was issued in her majesty’s name! Kate has no say in how her own children are raised or educated!
Kate. Is. No. Victim.
Other than a husband who never loved her, whom she herself has never loved either? She’s gotten everything she wanted especially regarding the kids, their upbringing, and their schooling. She’s the one who has chosen to hire four nannies to do the child raising while she’s busy shopping, working out, and tracking William’s latest affair.
Kate and the Midds have been working with the tabloids from Day One, way back in 1999. Carol(E) hired Fail editors as their personal PR consultants. They have cozy relationships with multiple paps and repeatedly approach paps for copies of pics for family photo albums. They quadrupled down on the lies about the wedding crying AND they’ve run a pro-Kate, anti-William PR campaign of their own for a decade.
Because of those cozy relationships, it is even more interesting that the truth of her steely, bitchy persona is being written of now.
@notasugarhere
Four nannies? They seem to only write about Nanny Maria. Where did you learn about the nannies? I can see one nanny for each child, but four? Gosh! Sounds so excessive.
They had an overnight nanny when George was born in addition to nanny Maria. It is very unlikely they didn’t do the same for the other two when they were born. And there were definitely multiple nannies at the time of Harry and Meghan’s wedding because nanny Maria was at the church wrangling the kids so the other one was at home with Louis. This is kept quiet as much as Carole going on tour when the kids are with them was kept secret.
Nope…..she’s just an asshole.
Lol, I came to say the same thing, Mellie! How do you write about a nasty piece of work who actively drove her SIL into a dangerous depression while bullying her? It starts:
“Kate Middleton is one tough cookie. Royal expert Valentine Low exclusively told Page Six in a recent interview that the royal, 41, is “tougher” than she lets on.”
I was going to say prissy stuck up b-tch but that will do also!
@Mellie … LOL! Came here to say they seem determined to underscore Kate as a mean-girl with a petty streak, but your comment works as well. 🙂
Isn’t it interesting how they are painting Kate as the main villain in this? All of the other vipers innocently clasped their hands behind their backs and said “Oh no, we can’t say that! We fear it might upset Harry and Meghan!” But alas, steely Kate proclaimed “So be it! Leave it in!”
Yes. Yes she is.
Lol yeah she’s pretty much an asshole. Also unkind, not nice, with competitive mean girl energy.
No Can’t is a very mean girl period. She schemes and plots. Every woman is a threat to her. So no she is not a pushover by any means. It might be Carole telling us that a fight will be had if things go south( which they are).
Dear Carole,
They got rid of Diana. They tried and are still trying to get rid of Harry and Meghan. They won’t think twice about getting rid of Kate if she becomes too much of a problem.
I don’t believe she was responsible for that line. I don’t think she has either the wit to come up with it, or the clout to insist it going in. I am far more interested in why she’s getting the ‘credit’ for it – what’s the long game here?
Exactly!
Exactly. I’m sure that if anybody bothered to ask her about what really happened in when supposedly Meghan made her cry after the Oprah interview, she moaned and whined that Meghan was lying. But there’s no way she played a part in that press release in any way, so imo that they’re giving her credit for it could be easily turned around to blame.
Or is it just a not to be missed opportunity to re-run it?
The original was three years ago.
If she was behind it it was to make sure no one believed MM about the cry incident. I can 100% see Kate insisting on that.
She can be very imperious, even more so than actual royals. I believe Harry alluded to this trait in her when she was demanding an apology from MM for some stupid thing and had blown it up into a global crisis.
It was Meghan’s gentle joke about “baby brain” when Kate had just given birth to Louis and forgot something silly. Kate went ballistic and told Meghan she “didn’t know her well enough to make a joke like that”. The very fact that Kate isn’t aristocratic has caused her to become aggressively imperious with people she considers underlings. Girl has a huge chip on her shoulder because the real aristos look down on her.
So, the Wales current PR is that Kate is “steely” and William is “yummy”? Strange how polar opposite their themes are, as though the “principles” haven’t coordinated their strategies, as though they don’t work together towards a coordinated approach. Something very interesting is brewing in the House of Wales.
Kate is not subtle. I doubt she would come up with that statement
She visibly played mean girl at the commonwealth service and was confrontational with Meghan during that walkabout after thevwueen died. Kate should have denied the crying story right away. Now she plays victim.
Sorry, Low, she doesn’t “smile nicely.”
That’s true. It’s either Resting Bitch Face or grinning like a deranged hyena. Or sometimes a weird lop-sided freeze-pose. She does not have an easy smile.
“..so that Markle and Harry’s version of events..” Murdoch’s minions never miss an opportunity to refer to Meghan in a condescending way.
It shows that Kate is trying to play victim and in denial about what happened at that wedding. Kate was in effect interfering in Meghan s wedding plans.
Steely today, a mum who needs people to cut her some slack yesterday. But all can agree on bland.
Is Valentine Low waiting to be knighted when William and Kate are King and Queen.
No responsible journalist would have written that desperate article on the bullying claims based on what the staff said without proper investigation and just before the Oprah interview was aired.
A proper journalist would not allow himself to be used in that manner
@Noor you answered your own question with the words “proper journalist.” There are no proper journalist who report on that family, they are gossipers
He was getting a book out of it. That’s why he wrote the story.
I beg to differ. See Maggie Haberman. wait, yes you have a point.
That Kate woman is dumb as a post and cannot compose a comprehensible sentence. Those gutter gossipers can keep building up yummy and dummy to the earth stands still and they will continue to remain irrelevant in the 21st century.
I love the “yummy and dummy “names for them!!!I
Agreed, we may have to retire WanK for a while.
“Yummy and dummy”. Ok. Which is which???
Pretty interchangeable.
What I’m getting from this promo is Low was unable to get additional information on Harry and Meghan for the paperback. Is this the only new tidbit in the paperback version? What about the bullying investigation? Surely, the Palace would have leaked the damning details to him.
Eh, when the Blands disappear for weeks at a time , hate for hire jumps in with 1 H&M begged to fly on Air Force One, 2 Will-yum working solo and 3 Kate is a schemer and not dull.
What I believe is that behind the scenes Kate absolutely pushed for the harshest and cruelest statement, whatever that statement may be. She wanted the statement to hit back. The fury and sheer humiliation she must have felt when Meghan corrected the lying story. Love that for her but it was so easily preventable. If she had just used some of that steely personality and corrected the story in the first place.
Kate is not intelligent, she just was mad for being exposed worldwide for her vicious lie about Meghan. And she likely did support the use of recollections may vary because it was the first time in her life that she was shown to be a bad person. She is too used to UK media portraying her as nice, and that is the last word that applies to her.
That’s exactly how I see this. She can be as I wrote above “ imperious” and as we can see from her history of demanding retractions over Botox and hair extensions, she is heavily invested in her image management.
Heavily invested. They issue those statements for her while not even for other born royals. It’s very odd.
She’s as dumb as a post and as tough as one too. She’s not moving because she does see the long game….she wants to be queen. She and her mom have done everything they can to secure that role starting way back when. Like a post, she’s dug in her bland heels.
The language lately sounds like soft separation language to me. William is a hot guy ready to go on solo engagements, things like that. She’s in for the fight of her life and I can’t wait to watch. it’s what she deserves and I said what I said.
Your point about the late queen being kept out of the loop even as her name was being attached to various statements is spot on. This is not questioned at all but should be.
I totally agree. I suspect QE was slipping mentally for some months before her death. What else would explain her sitting quietly and staring vacantly at the Sandringham Summit while Harry was being sandbagged by Charles, William and the Evil Viper Courtier Coterie (EVCC)?
Sadly for Harry, His beloved Granny let him down.
The Queen was pushed into doing all kinds of things in her later years.
1. Asking the Commonwealth to ensure Charles would succeed her as Head of the Commonwealth.
2. Saying that it was her wish that Camilla should be crowned Queen.
3. Signing off various statements, including the ‘recollections may vary’ one.
Harry called all this out and said he was worried about the people she had around her…a reference to the private secretaries and other men in suits.
Tell us something we don’t know – how do you think she got herself into the position of last hook up standing.
Also the shade in the article – given how this was supposed to embiggen mumbles its clear that it came from the Middletons. The PR war of the Keen Wails has begun.
Yay, the steel marshmallow is back! I’ve missed that iteration of KKKhate.
Of course she’s bland, we all have eyes and ears but that doesn’t preclude her being as nasty and vindictive as she can be behind the scenes. he problem (as with most of them) is that she’s not very bright.
They are more and more openly admitting that ‘The Queen’ was issuing a lot of statements she likely knew nothing about.
Kate is conniving and she’s not all that great at that. All the lies she allowed to unload on Meghan have been exposed, and her father in law is still mad cause the she stole his flower show thunder. She is lazy, arrogant and entitled and some of that IS her mother’s fault for molding and guiding her into being a Willy stalker and nothing else.
No she isn’t – I remember the stories about how she wanted to walk away from him for good and her mother kept pushing her at him (inviting him to family events etc..). If it wasn’t for Ma that relationship would never have lasted beyond a few hook ups at Uni.
If ‘steely’ is a euphemism for the b-word then, yep, I agree.
Although she seems that way in public as well.
I think the description should be less bland, but more shallow and incurious. And protective of her social position. The media also tries to equate bland with nice and kate has never been nice. She’s been in the constant pursuit of social power from her teen years and she has been aggressive in taking and holding on to that position. Anyone seen as a threat is attacked in some way and her constant drive to create images to maintain a facade really make her insincere and soulless.
If you think Kate came up with the “recollections may vary,” I have a bridge to sell you. I could totally see someone else coming up with it and Kate saying, “yes, great.” That is not the same thing. Kate is no wordsmith. And who among the powers that be take her seriously? Such a ridiculous article. And steely can be code for mean. That Kate is mean, I believe. Steely — other than hanging in their to bag the William prize — she is not.
She didn’t come up with it and the Queen certainly didn’t. It was a private secretary. They are the ones who do all the drafting of letters and statements.
They’ve said at least 3 people came up with that statement. I know they think they ate with that line but it really spoke to the gaslighting & insensitivity around especially mental health that Meghan spoke about in the interview.
It’s funny because the times’ profile on Kate’s 40th birthday last January said that Kate was steely & has ice running through her veins. And yet when Meghan alludes to Kate being surprisingly formal in the docuseries, the press & uncle Gary claim she’s lying & go on about how supposedly warm & friendly Kate is & what a hugger she is.
I think Kate is the steely, cold person the press describe with her eye on the prize & who is very concerned about her image & projecting a certain image to the public.
Steely is just another way of saying she’s a limpet (which Harry apparently called her once) clinging to a man who doesn’t want her anymore.
“Middleton is acutely aware that “she’s one day going to be Queen”. This is the truest statement about Waity. This is the reason for stalking William, putting up with him ditching her, cheating on her, breaking up with her. Her mother taught her to step on or over anyone who gets in the way of this goal.
Queen consort … and no more fit for the role than a random pick off the street.
They’re STILL trying to act like “recollections may vary” was a mic drop moment.
OK my take is this, Kate is a lazy hard faced lieing BCH, end of
Kate is a ” smart biscuit.” They don’t have cookies, they have biscuits. lol
Good lord, now they’re trying to defend the fact that she has no personality. How about the dead eyes? How do they justify that? She is so empty inside it’s unreal.
She has a personality, it’s just not a nice one.
Kate is not just bland— she’s super bland. And if she’s tough, who cares?
This is coming from Yummy’s team or Cam’s. Would Dummy or her mother say she’s dull and uninspired? Doubtful. The palaces putting the blame on Kate for the Sussexes fallout with the Royals makes sense. She let the lie about Meghan making her cry go uncorrected and the “Recollections may vary” statement doesn’t cut it when the Sussexes have receipts. The Firm’s newest spin suggests that KKKhate instigated the drama from the beginning and is pushing to cover it up. Her behavior during the funeral walkabout versus William’s conciliatory gestures only confirms it. Peacemaker was supposed to be Kate’s role; now it’s William’s. This also kills two birds with one stone. Kate’s blamed for the rift with the Sussexes instead of William. Also her antics along with the long term Middleton’s scam gives newly single Will(yum) ample fuel in the divorce negotiations. Will(yum) is now free, happy go lucky Dad while Kate’s maneuvers have left her wide open for attack.
@JADED, nah resting bitch face is evenly balanced, she has a chip on both shoulders.
LOL!!!
🤭
I loved the description of her as ‘a nice looking woman’. Damning with faint praise
Kate knows she’s not up to the task of being a proper royal, i.e. working diligently on her charities and patronages and involving herself in truly meaningful work. She is too disinterested and lazy to learn, study, and develop the enthusiasm to give back to the people she owes her luxe lifestyle to. She does the bare minimum and really doesn’t give a toss about anything other than herself. She’s beyond bland and has, instead, become increasingly arrogant and entitled in order to justify her feelings of incompetence. She knows her marriage is a sham and that she’s on the razor’s edge as far as clinging to her FQC title. Her tough and steely nature is nothing more than desperate self-preservation.
Tough, dumb and bland: That’s Kate.
It’s a dangerous combination found in mediocre people who believe they’re superior.