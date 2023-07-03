Princess Kate wanted ‘recollections may vary’ in the statement about the Sussexes

Valentine Low is best known to royal-gossips as the Times of London royal reporter who got the big exclusive on Kensington Palace’s attempts to frame the Duchess of Sussex as a “bully” in 2021, just days before the Sussexes’ Oprah interview aired. It was an obvious scheme to smear Meghan because KP was terrified that she would speak about just how horribly she was treated and how the Windsors are full of racists. Low used those connections – KP staffers mostly, Simon Case and Jason Knauf – to position himself as a royal biographer in tune with the royal courtiers. Thus, Low released his book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, last October. It made minimal impact, as did many of the royal books released in a rush last fall, ahead of the publication of Prince Harry’s Spare.
Well, now Courtiers is coming out in paperback, and Low has updated it with sections about what happened after QEII passed away, and how “race and racism” is one of the biggest issues facing King Charles’s reign. The new sections were excerpted in the Times, and there’s a lot of dumb drama about how Charles started firing people basically as soon as he became king, how Charles and Camilla changed the locks on Angela Kelly within days (we already knew that) and how Charles’s private secretary Clive Alderton (Prince Harry referred to him as the Wasp in Spare) is in over his head and already unpopular with the old-guard at Buckingham Palace. In the section where Low describes the Susan Hussey debacle last November, he goes into the royal issues around race and, of course, the Duchess of Sussex.
The Susan Hussey debacle revealed just how much of a problem the issue of race is for the palace. The underlying issue was not going to go away, however: the royal family has a problem with race, and has done so ever since Meghan made clear how unhappy she had been during her time as a working royal.
The “bullying investigation”: Later, it emerged that the palace had appointed an outside firm of solicitors to conduct an inquiry. Just over a year later, the palace said it would not be releasing the outcome of the inquiry, or even revealing what lessons had been learnt, on the grounds of confidentiality. But most people suspected that the real reason they were burying the report was to try to keep the peace with Harry and Meghan.
The Oprah interview: The second, bigger challenge faced by the palace in March 2021 was Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. For most people, their most damaging accusation concerned what one courtier awkwardly called “the r-word”. That had come up because of remarks that a member of the royal family supposedly made about the colour of Harry and Meghan’s future baby’s skin. A palace team had watched the interview overnight — it was screened in the US on the evening of Sunday, March 7, and was not due to be shown in the UK until the next day — and senior officials had spent the morning locked in conference calls as they debated how to respond. A draft statement was ready by 2pm on Monday. Much to the frustration of the media, however, the palace remained silent. One insider said, “One of the reasons was that the late Queen was adamant that she was going to watch the programme first.” And she was going to watch it with the rest of the population, on ITV on Monday evening.
The palace response: The next day, the serious negotiations began over the official response. William and Kate – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they were then — sat together on a sofa as they discussed with their officials how to deal with the Sussexes’ incendiary allegations. The draft statement they had at that point did not yet include the phrase that was to become famous, that “some recollections may vary”. The insider recalled, “It had a much milder version. The debate was, do you rise entirely above it and offer the olive branch of [Harry and Meghan being] ‘much loved members of the family’? Or is there some moment when you have to intervene and offer a view?”
Kate & William wanted a tough statement: While they were as concerned as anyone about not getting into a tit-for-tat with Harry and Meghan, William and Kate were clear which side of the debate they were on. “They wanted it toughened up a bit,” said the insider. “They were both of one mind that we needed something that said that the institution did not accept a lot of what had been said. He said, ‘It is really important that you guys come up with the right way of making sure that we are saying that this does not stand.’ She was certainly right behind him on it.”
Kate gets credit for “recollections may vary”: While some have attributed “recollections may vary” to Alderton, more than one source has said that the author was in fact Jean-Christophe Gray, William’s new private secretary, who had been in post for less than three weeks. At least two senior officials in other households were against its inclusion, because they feared that it would rile Harry and Meghan. But once the phrase had been added to the draft, it was — according to another source — the Duchess of Cambridge who pressed home the argument that it should remain. “It was Kate who clearly made the point, ‘History will judge this statement and unless this phrase or a phrase like it is included, everything that they have said will be taken as true.’ ”
Steely Keen: This was, said the source, yet another example of how Kate is often far steelier than she appears. “She does not get as much credit as she should, because she is so subtle about it. She is playing the long game. She has always got her eye on, ‘This is my life and my historic path and I am going to be the Queen one day.’ ” The toughened-up draft went to Buckingham Palace for approval, and came back a couple of hours later. The Queen had said yes.
Palace inertia: One critic who has seen the system from the inside argues that the palace has lost its way. It is partly, they say, down to a management culture that does not encourage risk-taking. “You’ve got a complete inertia in my view, a complete inability to make decisions, to lead, to think about things strategically. And that is why you end up in this mess that they’re in with the Sussexes, [the] Duke of York and the staff issues. Because they’re so worried about their own positions. They kind of lose track of what being a leader is.”
Meghan “never really wanted to be accepted”: Courtiers at their worst can fan the flames of family dissent, over-energetically pursuing their principal’s agenda at the cost of the wider interests of the institution. They can also be the voice of conservatism, which, depending on circumstances, can be a good thing or a bad thing. If they are protecting the monarchy from the foolishness of a member of the royal family who thinks they know best, that can only be for the good. But if they stand in the path of progress, the verdict of history will not be kind to them. Some of those who worked with Meghan argue that she never really wanted to be accepted by the royal family. That might be true. But if the institution had tried harder, and if she had been more willing to adapt herself to palace life, she could have been one of the royal family’s greatest assets.
It’s difficult to take any of this seriously given how many times Low unquestioningly parrots the palace’s talking points. As in, it’s not our fault that we were unspeakably racist to Meghan, she never really wanted to fit into the royal family! GMAFB. The thing about the inquiry into the bullying accusations is also the palace’s talking point – if the accusations had ever been credible, if there was ever evidence that Meghan mistreated anyone, Knauf and Case would have leaked that sh-t years ago. It was always a trumped-up scheme to abuse and smear a Black woman who was speaking about how badly she had been treated. They could never release the findings of the inquiry because the findings made William and Kate look like what they are: racist imbeciles who can’t run an effective office.
As for Kate suddenly getting the credit/blame for “recollections may vary”… while I doubt Kate came up with it or even argued strongly for it, it’s fascinating that Kate is being pushed as the architect of that gaslighting bullsh-t. It’s also notable because this was 2021, about a year and a half before QEII passed away. Just how many statements were made with QEII’s “authorization” which she had nothing to do with?
I just can’t even with these people. So now it was *not* THE QUEEN who said this “recollections may vary” bit, but Kate who inserted it? Oh really? I seem to recall this being attributed non-stop to the Queen herself. Recall it quite well. In fact, from the very same people now claiming it was actually Kate, or even worse, a courtier (!?!). Recollection do vary, indeed, with this lot.
Yeah, I’m struggling a bit with Mumbles have the intellect to conceive of that sentence. Unless Ma Middleton did? But even then, I just don’t see K having any kind of clout or agency to be included in the conversation to begin with.
I agree. Kate has zero pull in that family. She wants us to believe that she is more important than she is and that they would be lost without her.
It says right there in the article that the author of “recollections may vary” was “Jean-Christophe Gray, William’s new private secretary, who had been in post for less than three weeks.” It wasn’t Kate’s or CarolE’s wording. Kate would never be asked to draft an official response.
I agree. Kate has gotten this far because she keeps her head down and toes the party line. That is as far as her strategizing goes. She is not pushing for anything, lest she get pushed out. Or become the scapegoat for all the BRF’s woes.
They are not saying that Kate came up with this ( snort ,as if ) but that it was from one of William’s new advisors at the time.
Two other adviser pushed back against it , but Kate insisted that it be added.
THAT i can believe , it’s got mean girl vibes all over it.
i’m surprised however that they are giving her credit for it. Credit, not blame because make no mistake, this phrase is seen as win from the BRF side.
That line is dragged out again and again by very journalist anytime they want to discredit the Sussexes.
The lack of any pushback from KP shows they don’t disagree with how Kate is being portrayed here. The hand of steel in a velvet glove bullshit.
I don’t believe it was Mumbles. I do believe it was Peg. Are they throwing Mumbles under the bus some more?
@Hannah Kate has the intellect. Check out her GCSE grades compare to the rest of the BRF in the Tattler article from August 2022.
Using standardized test scores from 30 years ago is pretty meaningless when we have 20 years of kate saying little and when she does speak she comes off as dim. She took prep courses and did directed studying which is not proof of anything other than she can take tests.
And being an art history major but knowing nothing about Fabrege eggs? What was she doing at St Andrews but chase William? She certainly didn’t develop speech skills while there.
Kate Middleton’s GCSE results aren’t known, nor are William’s.
Yes LadyE, the queen was not a nice person. Her opting out of all sorts of laws to her own benefit and to the detriment of her subjects speaks to that no matter what her public image was.
And we have all seen and heard K speak. There is little to suggest in a family where the actual monarchs (to be) want the most input and attention they all of a sudden decided to shut up and listen to K.
I don’t think Kate would have even been part of the discussion here.
When do we think William moved to Sandringham? Around March 2021, right? I know it’s a tinfoil theory, but wonder if there was any connection between his move and the response to the Oprah interview.
Becks- I’ve always thought that the Oprah interview triggered some serious issue between W&K.
What’s in that apology note Meg said Kate wrote her? I’m guessing it’s evidence of something that Willy is mad Kate left evidence of.
William might just be mad that kate was specifically named for the crying story and was exposed for putting a false story out there. It reflects on him that she did this.
While William has been suspected as the one questioning the baby’s skin colour, he was never named by Harry or Meghan. And maybe it was kate who expressed these concerns to Harry. She clearly didn’t have boundaries when it came to imposing what she wanted with the bridesmaid dresses.
All this story does is to show kate was defensive about that interview and reopens the possibility that she was behind the skin colour comment.
Nic, I don’t think it was Kate making the color comment only because in the Oprah interview, Meghan specifically said Kate was a “good person, going through some things”. She and Harry *know* who said that (w/Harry saying he would *never* say who, as it would be *too damaging* to their reputation).
I doubt Meg would say that about Kate if she’d be the one to make the comment about Archie’s skin color.
I still think it’s William too, but this story certainly wants to give Kate credit for more than is realistic.
I don’t doubt for a second Kate’s strong feelings and actions against Meghan, but this has Camilla’s fingerprints all over it. Kate doesn’t say boo without William, and if he was already there arguing that the statement should be stronger then it’s highly doubtful she did more than nod assent.
Who has everything to gain by fingering Kate as the main married-in lobbying against Harry and Meghan? Who has all of the right press contacts to push this story? And who now gets to drop out altogether from any future Harry-versus-Camilla, Harry-and-Meghan-versus-the-BRF stories, making it all about mean, nasty, racist Kate from the get-go? Camilla.
Kate, you in danger gurl….
100%, Esther, You’ve hit the nail on the proverbial head.
100% facts! Losing H&M has made the BRF look terrible and the geezerly slimmed down monarchy looks even worse. Peggs and Mannequin aren’t able to gain interest at all and both are lazy. The heir can’t be blamed for this eff up so kkkate will be blamed for it all. Chuck and cams get revenge for kkkate and the midds trying to jump them and will gets rid of an inconvenient wife. Her playacting hurt feelings at being rebuffed are to try to force Billy to keep her as his wife. He’s done. Chuck and Cams never liked kkkeen or her family so this is a win win
I’m with you on this. This is throwing Kate right under the royal bus and backing over a second time. I’m still not 100% sure a divorce will ever happen, but something is definitely happening behind the scenes and Kate is being set up to take the fall. This article gives all the vibes of making Kate the prime villain.
Valentine Low usually gets his info from KP so I’d be more likely to believe this came from William than Camilla. And also I think there was probably an even harsher version than the recollections may vary line. William and Kate both were likely in favor of the harshest version. They’re just naming Kate here and not William when really it was both of them. If it was coming from Camilla, I think she’d say that both of them were pushing for the statement to be included. Bc both William and Kate wanted the Sussexes shut down. But it’s only naming Kate which makes me think it’s coming from William’s people rather than Camilla’s.
@LadyEsther you are so right. Kate has stepped on camzilla and Charlie’s toes once to often, and this is just the start of the push back, and boy am I here for it
Kate is a mean girl through and through, now after the Chelsea flower show, the coronation the engagements on the same day as Charlie and camzilla, the fight back is starting. Kate had better start treading really softly as you never know when camzilla will have another lunch date with Clarkson or (the strangely quiet) Morgan!!, the Queen made the statement and she was not calling Megan a liar, if anything it was directed at those within they palace! She might have been elderly but back then she was starting to see through some of the goings on
If you look back at the pictures of the Queen’s jubilee and other pictures of her with the family, there are NONE of her interacting with Kate, it’s always with the children
It is doubtful Kate keen came up with that statement. She has no real initiative to come up with that. Kate still comes across as the mean girl and playing victim after she made things miserable for.meghan who was planning the wedding. Kate has no business interfering. Harry chronicles thus in spare. Kate is dependent on wills whims and is not powerful.
I don’t think Keen came up with it either but I think she’s a pretty convenient villian. That statement did NOT age well and there’s no way they’d let one of the heirs take responsibility for it imo. This does call into question how many statements are actually from The Queen.
Honestly this is my take. She’s a convenient villain here. Do i think she’s a garbage person? Yes. But I also think here she is being used so they don’t have to name an actual royal.
@becks1: I have to disagree. I don’t think she’s being portrayed as a villain at all here. On the contrary, this is some keen embiggening. And in the minds of royalists and those with short term memories it will come off positively
The royalists are like MAGA though. Decent people don’t think what kate did was smart, especially when it is justified as “protecting the white monarchy”. And kate sacrificed her dignity to get this position so of course she wants push back.
The queen was never portrayed as aggressive and that’s important in the imagination of royalists. She was a benign power in media portrayals. Any woman who gets too assertive gets removed. And this is a seed to be used against kate when William decides he’s done.
Exactly Chloe
They are not blaming Kate, they are giving her Credit. This is 100% an embiggening.
That sentence is used all the time by journalists against the Sussexes, as recently as articles on the car chase , what 3 years after it was first used.
From their POV, this was their most successful clap back, whether or not Kate was involved, they are saying she is important and part of the conversation.
Why are they doing this though is the real question? Unlike many here, i do not believe W&K will ever divorce, they will remain married till the bitter end and if there is a crown to be had, Kate will make sure it lands on her head.
Oh sure, this article sounds like praise. It’s not meant to be negative. But there’s material in there that can easily be turned negative. How she’s steely and focused on the crown. How she basically told the queen what to say. It can all easily be turned against Kate. It’s laying groundwork. Subtly shifting tone with words that can have very negative connotations. We’re not there yet… but it’s gotta be coming. Or else: why even write this years after the fact? Why not praise Kate for it earlier?
They are laying the groundwork that Kate can be scheming. And right now Camilla is viewed as a schemer so a lot of that can start to be shifted against Kate.
“…if she had been more willing to adapt herself to palace life.” The woman twisted herself into a 🥨 trying to please these racist gaslighters. Until she literally became suicidal. The suicidal ideation is what they keep leaving out because even they know it makes them look very bad.
Exactly this @Brassy Rebel.
I’m going to say a ton of the statements released were sat in front of her and she was told it was a good idea by people she ” trusted ” and she signed it. It’s pretty obvious now that you can connect a lot of things rocketing downhill for the perception (not actual treatment) of that family to Charles and Andrew running out Geidt, Philip retiring ( and clearly taking the influence and fear he wielded internally with him), and the queen seemingly suffering from some form of dementia. I was never a royalist but I didn’t have the outright disgust that I have for this family in 2016, I was stupidly excited for Meghan.
ETA- they really are throwing her under the bus on a weekly basis now. Not sure if it’s William some weeks or Camilla.
I think you’re on the right track with Philip retiring and Charles and Andrew getting rid of Geldt, TQ private secretary for 10 years – two of TQ’s most trusted advisors. An interesting question is what she thought of new private secretary Edward Young, who replaced him – he’d already been in BP, having been Geldt’s deputy for many years. Did she trust him at first, or did she already sense he was the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing? Or did she only start to realize it with the several issues arising which Harry described in Spare.
Charles got rid of Geldt in favor of Young, because he had an agenda. Ageism aside, dementia is a facile excuse for enacting what looks like a definite, devious plan to control/manipulate what went on in BP as soon as Philip was out of the picture. We don’t know her mental state, but we do know TQ became physically seriously ill at some unknown point, obvious only after the dramatic weight loss, and that could be a factor in her ability to control anything as time passed.
One person who would’ve known what was going on at BP, was Harry. Assuming TQ was aware of the smear campaign against Meghan, I wondered a while back if Harry had told her not to get involved, that he would deal with it – because he knew Charles via Young was behind at least some of it, and that’s why there was no pushback from BP to what was in the media. (It must have been a further emotional blow, and loss of someone she could trust, when Harry told her in 2019 that he and his family – TQ, at least, cared about family – were making plans to leave the UK.)
One thing I’m curious about, that we’ll never know, is what Anne thought about all these goings on over the last years of TQ’s life.
With respect to the statement, I wouldn’t be surprised if, as suggested below, someone added a few words after the statement was signed, the way they issued that joint Will/Harry statement Harry never signed. It’s an understatement to say in no way is Kate a power player here, so that if in fact her opinion was asked, it was only because this was the statement BP wanted to issue anyway, and they could blame her later.
It always makes me so unfathomably angry when these “experts” put the onus on Meghan. To them, she should have taken their racist bullying on the chin so they could use her as a diversity prop to protect everyone else. The sad part is, Meghan understood this. In the Oprah interview, she spoke very clearly about the importance of representation and what her and Harry’s marriage looked like to the Commonwealth. She was ready to play that role (not that I agree with that choice but whatever) all they had to do was treat her like the asset they now claim she could have been.
Yeah, right there in the first quote:
“The underlying issue was not going to go away, however: the royal family has a problem with race, and has done so ever since Meghan made clear how unhappy she had been during her time as a working royal.”
The RF did not just develop a problem with race when Meghan came on the scene, or during the Oprah interview. They have had a problem with race for decades (longer if you count the dead royals)
Meghan caused an entire country to suddenly acquire a race problem.
Personally I do think that K is a mean girl so to speak. She probably had no issue with that statement. Is she the one that came up with those words and pushed them through to publication in the queen’s name?! Kate!?! No. First off, one of the fascinating tidbits of info that came out during CRex’s coronation was how little Kate gets what she wants. Next, the queen is the ultimate person who owns that cold, nasty statement against her grandson and granddaughter in law. However, a few courtiers, KC and W definitely helped vary the recollections in that statement.
Looks like they are preparing Kkkhate as the sacrificial lamb in the future. Couldn’t have happened to a better person.
Also, Low is deliberately reaching the wrong conclusion to muddy the waters. Very obvious that hiding the findings of the investigation was not designed to protect the Sussexes but to hide the exonerating evidence and pour more suspicion on them.
At this point, I don’t think there is anything that could be done to right the wrongs they’ve faced. Even if in the future everything is revealed for what it is, what would be the point? After the heinous attacks they’ve received I would not blame them one bit if they refused to accept any apologies or make amends.
It will be Kate only until Louis is old enough to become the family scapegoat.
It’s hilarious Low thinks serious people will believe that the white royals would keep any favourable report hidden to protect Harry and Meghan. Not after years of attacking them when they should have remained quiet.
Kate could have denied the story to the media. I doubt kate came up with the statement recollections may vary. It shows her pettiness the way she is playing victim.
Oh, baloney. Kate can’t string two words together, let alone come up with a St. Crispin’s Day speech about how history will judge the RF’s response. And her long game was marrying William. After that, it’s “don’t make waves” until she becomes Queen.
I couldn’t agree more, those words never passed her lips.
My very first thought when I read this; Kate couldn’t even read this off a note card or teleprompter, much less give a “history will judge us” speech without multiple tried and substantial editing.
Kate’s being thrown under the bus. Between her shady family and now this she’s being set up to be the driving force for the bad blood between Harry and William, when in reality its William. She’s lasted longer than Diana but I think she’s going to suffer the same fate of being tossed out of the family. I hope she and Ma Middleton negotiated a good golden parachute.
And what does Low have to say about how the RF and Palace managed the Andrew situation?
“The royal family has a problem with race, and has done so ever since Meghan made clear how unhappy she had been“
False. The BRF has had a problem with race since colonization. The inherent racism in the institution is absolutely nothing new to this decade or even century.
This. For the royal family, racism is a feature, not a bug. It’s where all their money and power came from.
I doubt it’s true that Kate did or said any of this. But even if it is, why say so now?
Kate, you in danger, girl. Someone is trying to set you up as the architect behind the estrangement between the BRF and H&M. You might soon find yourself branded the royal racist. And I’d be worried. This is your exit being written.
Sure is. Exit stage left.
So Katie Keen had a thought? Praise be!
PS: Carole, if you’re reading this, don’t let Kate sign an NDA. She might earn more with a tell-all book and tour than with a settlement. Line up a ghostwriter now.
Whatever you do Kate, don’t sign a NDA.
As well as bringing ‘Waity Katie’ back into the public imagination with the Oprah TV interview, Meghan mentioning in a print interview that she never signed a NDA with the royals has probably taken that choice out of MaMid’s hands.
At every turn the firm underestimated and disregarded M with the tunnel vision of trying to break the Sussex marriage and get H back and I can’t imagine it dawned on them that shutting M out of the negotiations would mean anything until she let that little dart fly in the midst of a larger piece. I would be astonished if Kate had any leverage to negotiate no NDA, they have Diana’s example and now Harry with his book. That would make it a priority for the firm to lock Kate down.
I agree with you with you made the statement that how many of those printed statement that are supposed to be by the Queen we’re actually by the 👑. People have to remember she was an elderly lady she was 96 when she died, I I think the reason they feel comfortable with doing this is because I think they did it before like with the statement that Charles got from the queen fan that Camilla would not be called Queen consort she will be called Queen, I believe that statement was not from the queen I think that was made up inserted slap the Queen’s name on it and her signature I guarantee you what she agreed to sign and what she ended up signing we’re two different papers. I think what happened is the queen approve of a statement they get that statement insert what they want into the statement and then send it off saying this is a decree from the queen. I think some of it was a decree I think the consort part or not Camilla not being called account for I think that was an insert, as well as Kate with the “recollections may very”. I also think that was an insert. I don’t think that was on the original statement when the 👑 signed her name. A lot of forgery has been going on. And I’m not surprised. And that’s probably the biggest reason why they try to prevent Harry from seeing Queen, because they were running the Queen’s business underneath her nose. They were taking advantage of an old lady, I consider that elder abuse.
The palace has a history of forgery in documents. Remember the statement “coming ” from the 2 brothers about the bullying accusation in Times that Harry never signed? If they felt it was OK to do it to Harry, then it was surely OK to do it with the queen who was much older and vulnerable… and probably left uninformed…Charles ruled the last 6-7 years before the queen’s death. I believe it started when he (with Andrew, I think) throw away in 2016/2017 ? her private secretary and appointed Edward Young in his place. Their machinations were despicable.
I don’t think Charles did anything significant until Phillip passed. I also don’t think her decline was noticeable until the last year or so.
This probably ties into what Harry said about being concerned about the people around the queen. She was surrounded by sharks and Harry knew it. Including sharks in her own family.
I don’t think Keen came up with the phrase but remember how she came out during the walkabout – very assertive and controlling. This is what this reminds me of – like power behind the throne crap but more of a mean girl. She will step up if she needs to and get a point across that benefits her but wasn’t invented by her.
Yup i see that too. She will protect what she sees as hers.
i also saw a different face to kate on that day other than the bumbling idiot that cant string 2 words together.
It’s scary to me how they paint Meghan as this scary mixed Black woman but yes, the behaviour of Kate on that day and Meghan looked so weary and afraid or something.
Unable didn’t come with that phrase, they said, she asked for it to be kept in the Statement.
A woman that asked if you can taste Tea, by smelling it, and thought they were still making Faberge Eggs.
Why oh why are they bringing this up again? Who on earth is advising them? All it’s doing is reminding people of what was said. “Recollections may vary” but, no-one is denying it was said. After years of silence on the matter Kate has now agreed to let us all know that SHE was responsible for the statement. If so it begs the question as to why?
What’s noticeable in this article is there are several references to Kate’s “steely nature” and her ability to play “the long game” None of which place her in a favourable light. It’s obvious that she hasn’t realised it but, this article makes it look as if she (and not William) had “concerns” about the colour of a baby. The woman had such a huge problem with Meghan’s children that the “Early Years Expert” made a point (along with her husband) of not attending a little girl’s birthday party!
Kate better be careful because I can hear the screeching brakes of a bus while the palace(s) prepare to save the heir and blame the whole sorry mess on to her!
It’s clear the “recollections may vary” line was from that one courtier who was new to the job and trying to ingratiate himself. They never named this guy before so really the story is that kate wanted a meaner version of a response.
It is not a shock to anyone watching how kate has acted toward Meghan in the last few years that she wanted to be meaner because Kate is living a miserable life and hates Meghan for her happniness. Kate acted like a jealous mean girl during the funeral events and it does not make her look steely. It makes her look pathetic.
That said if she is taking credit for this, it’s not going to play well outside of the stan white supremacy circles. That response was not seen as a good one in the outside world.
But she probably was mad because for the first time ever kate was called out to an international global audience that she was a mean girl who was ok with a lie continuing to remain in the public sphere. That interview damaged her reputation permanently and Harry’s book made it worse.
While her actions at the last commonwealth service made it obvious to us that she is a pathetic woman, the interview I think even shocked us because none of us assumed the crying story was false. We thought it might have been post pregnancy hormones, not that kate made Meghan cry.
Anyway this is another story that goes in the column of “kate making it difficult and why H and M left” which will be turned against her when William wants a public separation.
“That response was not seen as a good one in the outside world.”
Agree with the rest of your response , but no that sentence reverberated around the world and it was seen as an effective clap back and it is STILL used all the time.
It was pithy and mean but wrapped in a thick veneer of politeness, it was really incredibly effective in term of palace communications because it stuck with a lot of people and created doubt on the Sussex’s truth.
Immediately after the palace response, Meghan’s friend Janina tried to push back against that line on British TV with ‘their recollections may vary but ours do not’ but that unfortunately didn’t hit the mark which is a shame , because it was quite a good response too.
It was also mocked too. But even if some did like it, that is not something Charles or William would want Kate to get credit for.
Either Kate has gone to Low for some image rehab, or Camilla is planting seeds that she’s a schemer.
And even worse, kate is now taking credit for something that the queen supposedly approved, which is risky because it’s trying to weaken the image of a well loved former monarch. This isn’t the same as challenging charles, who isn’t as popular.
I can see this being Kate, if asked directly about making Meghan cry and then writing a note, I think we all assumed that quote was about how dark Archie’s skin was going to be, rather than the bigger story that played a huge part in defining the narrative around Meghan. I don’t think they took the racism seriously, as they continue to do
Most people believe the bullying investigation was buried bc the family wanted to keep the peace with Meghan Harry? No, most people do not believe that. The Windsors clearly have not tried to keep the peace. Frogmore eviction, not letting Meghan go with Harry when the queen died and making sure the public knew about it before the queen was even cold, not letting Harry wear his uniforms. So nope that’s bullshit. Most people don’t believe that.
Well, after lying for so long, Khate could hardly say, “actually, M is correct”.
This whole thing reads like a fantasy. But Kate needs to watch her back because it seems ĺike she’s being thrown under bus by the Palace.
Katie Keen may be “playing the long game” when it comes to the crown, but so is the family of vipers she married into and there is now a complete precedent for her to be kicked out of the game completely. There is now a king sitting on the throne who divorced, married his side chick, and got to make her queen instead.
Pinning what is arguably the most inflammatory sentence in that statement on Keen honestly looks to me like another chess move as the firm moves towards the checkmate of divorce for the Walses.
Kate pushed for the statement because she had been exposed as a mean girl who made Meghan cry. Kate wanted the royal family’s statement to cast doubt on Meghan’s truthfulness to keep her reputation as a gentle English rose in tact. That is the purely selfish, steely,” I am going to be Queen one day” motivation that Low is referring to.
We all know that Mumbles, “can you taste the smell by smelling it,” cannot speak in public. The Fail put out the headline that Kate was responsible for the statement, but the herd has run with the idea that she wrote it which is pretty unbelievable. What is believable is that Kate wanted Meghan to be seen as a liar. Kate never corrected the story for years; her first instinct would be to deny it and expect the family to protect her reputation as future Queen.
I agree with this. This was before Harry’s book confirmed the truth of it and she was hoping a denial would work. But she’s not the only one who had to deny things and so the fact they are trying to make kate the only one who wanted the meanest version of a reply is definitely set up for later.
This story made Kate look like absolute witch and I think it:s a set up to throw Kate under the double decker bus. I also think the “bullying” report exonerates Meghan and puts the whole mess on Kate.
Way off topic: Trump’s document mess. I wouldn’t be surprised Trump used government resources to get compromising information on the BRF to use to his advantage one day.
Further off topic: Biden is going to meet with king chuckles next week at Windsor. Wonder if anything important will be said like Say, Could You Ask Your Congress To Financially Assist Us In Our Time Of Need? I Had To Dig Into My Little Wallet To Pay The Water Bill! We Only Do This Royal Stuff For You Americans! Also, Could You Make A Law In Our Colony That Says H&M Can’t Be More Popular Than Me In The American Press? Thanks
What a waste of time.
Celebitchy could teach lessons on journalism at the highest levels of the press. Bravo guys.
Khate is not a mindless obedient bimbo nor is she a doormat. She stalked William for at least 10 years, she got rid of any and all competition, no doubt she collected receipts on anyone and everyone along the way. She does her utmost to manipulate every situation to her advantage, she is a victim of no one. Her performance at Ascot, wearing a bright red dress, standing out against mens dark suits, where she pretends to caress Wills backside for no apparent reason other than for a photo opportunity, either way the headline would have been, she was flirty or she was being rejected, presenting her as a victim. Poor Khate !! She got a video and a headline.. Stop thinking of her as a gentle victim, she is determined , mean and ruthless in obtaining her goals. Mummy Carole may have coached her but Khate the adult is the queen of mean, what she wants she gets, but possibly she is losing her determined control of William. I do believe he has paid her grifter parents nearly 3 million pound debts. Pity that money could have gone to the homeless and not to the greedy social climbers.
Kate is cunning and I agree that she would have wanted the meanest version of a response out there, especially since she was called out specifically as a liar.
The monarchists ultimately don’t want assertive women though. So the MAGA section of that group may think it’s a good thing, as they post her photoshopped funeral fashion show poses, but long term success of a monarchy relies on them being benign. The queen mother had her racism hidden by the media. They were not portraying her as a schemer. So this is not going to help her in the long run.
What is fascinating…the circular cycle of the same issues to create new content.
This issue of that ‘tough response’….was essentially dead, because the media hyped the QUEEN with slapping down H/M by creating it.
Now, the queen is gone but the ‘tough response’ still lives because the media has transferred the credit to another LIVING powerful royal and BAM…the cycle begins again. An old story is new. And more clicks and $$$ are had for the same old, same old.
This happens often and it is fascinating to watch…
I agree. And the real story is who decided to attribute this statement being used to Kate? Is it her camp? Is Camilla playing a long game?
Because I absolutely cannot believe that Charles or William would ever let Kate make the final call on something like this, much less give her any credit for it.
As usual the tabloids will twist themselves in knots to spin a narrative for the royals. The propaganda keeps coming but the Sussexes continue to move forward despite the propaganda. They are not a part of the institution anymore and they are not going back. The end.
So proud of the Sussexes maturity in this royal saga. Looking forward to their continued success and well-being. Go team Sussex.
She is so annoying.
@Ales. I agree with you. Kate is very calculating and super mean all around. She made sure the Palace response was such because she was portrayed as a liar to the whole world. As for touching William’s butt, she was dragged in Twitter for being spurned by William in public. The rejection was humiliating and degrading. She deserves every bit of it anyway.
Kate is going nowhere. No divorce. No one wanted to marry William years ago and no one wants marriage to him now. A fling? Sure. But I believe William needs Kate. He needs her calculated cruelty , her ability to lie and get away with it and her acceptance of his infidelity. She toes the company line and shares his vision of doing nothing while appearing to be very busy and involved. Let’s not forget the tabloid effort to paint her as perfect and very popular and ” how lucky we are” to have her as our future queen. That reflects favorably on William and the monarchy as a whole (except for Camilla).
William needs kate to be the innocent submissive woman. Being shown as calculating and ambitious is a negative in the royal circles, especially from someone not born in those circles. Kate taking credit for a statement like that over Charles and William makes them look weak and there is no way they are fine with that.
There are other women interested in William now. If will wants to marry one of them Kate will be out. He can’t hide the disdain for Kate even in public. Not everyone agrees with the perfect Kate spin.
What’s wild about trying to give Kate sole credit for that statement being used is that you have to somehow believe that Kate had more pull than Charles and William. Even if we write off the queen as not caring, there is no way Charles and William would have kept quiet. Clearly they both wanted that statement too.
So the question is whether Low was fed this version by Middleton manor to embiggen Kate? Or is Camilla doing this to help set up Kate as a conniver ?
We will learn soon enough because if she’s smacked down this will have been coming from her camp.
Oh dear….Special K really is in danger. But I don’t believe this is true. Her wanting something done – sure. No doubt she threw a multitude of hissy fits but when have the Rotten Family ever cared about K’s wants enough or let her demand anything (aside from tolerating her obsession with hideous coat dresses)?
This reeks of Camel! I would think Special K would gave taken credit for this much sooner. Instead, people are rightfully questioning K’s nice girl cosplay again.
They must have an entire fleet of buses to throw various family members under at any given moment!
As ever I am uncertain about which particular English rose gets to be the next Queen given Willy’s public distaste for the current Mrs Windsor. This article and Richard Kay’s 2 pager on Saturday stating that the marriage is perfectly happy could be taken as full steam ahead for Kate as future Queen. And yet Willy never shows the excitement he showed to the cast of Top Gun2 about his embroidered shoes when he has Kate walking 3 paces behind, Willy has his cushy life and only spends a couple of hours with her for PR purposes so whether it is the homeless or Kate, they are so easily forgotten about because they are just props?
How is this quote supposed to make Kate look good? “She is playing the long game. She has always got her eye on, ‘This is my life and my historic path and I am going to be the Queen one day.’ ”
Playing the long game, “my historic path” — that just confirms the view of Kate as the stalker who was determined to marry William to get the crown.
Does anyone really think that Kate, of all people, said “history will judge this statement”? Vacuous, empty-headed dead-eyed Kate? I don’t think so.
History will judge them though, and not in a good way. One of the royal reporters (Peter Lacey possibly?) even said this at the time.
Kate does stuff like giving dirty looks to Meghan at church services and funeral walkabouts. She does not have the words for anything significant. I’m sure she agreed with the statement, but she didn’t write it. And clearly Charles and William approved of it for it to be made public. If it was just kate it would not be going anywhere.
“She does not get as much credit as she should, because she is so subtle about it. She is playing the long game. She has always got her eye on, ‘This is my life and my historic path and I am going to be the Queen one day.’
What are they talking about? She’s about as subtle at her dresses swirling up and flashing the world. Shut up already about this racist fraud.
Will and Kate want people to think they pushed out H and M. My theory is that the Sussexes wanted to separate from Kensington Palace very early. I read that they went to the Queen either before the wedding or right after to look for a place to live away from Kensington for privacy. They were told by the Queen to check out Frogmore but warned it was in a state. It was reported that they asked for apartments in Windsor Palace b4 the wedding but were turned down but offered Frogmore. They were the ones pushing to get away from Kate and William. However for some reason WanK are going into overdrive trying to act like they pushed them out of Kensington. The Sussexes were the ones seeking to escape the dysfunction and reporting to Buckingham Palace at the beginning. That’s when Kensington Palace started briefing against Meghan non stop.. Yes, Wales pushed the Sussexes out of the UK with the KP attack hounds but the Sussexes either didn’t like the way
WanK managed their foundation or saw abuse, cheating or something that spooked them. I don’t think any of it has to do with flower girl dresses, bullying staffers or just not getting along. Meghan began working with the Foundation before the wedding. Maybe she observed financial impropriety or money laundering that Harry ignored. WANK needed a cover story to explain the separation so they decided to say they were the one’s who threw the Sussexes out and are pursuing the role of enforcer and mean girl. Meghan as the newbie maybe demanded too much transparency with regard to her charities and saw even before the wedding that Kensington had a lot of issues that everyone is still hiding. Mainly that the Wales just aren’t up to the task. Her demand for restriction of funds for her charities probably sent every palace into convulsions. Her ability to read a balance sheet or ask basic financial questions did her no favors. I do know one thing, families don’t fight over dresses, lipstick Easter gifts and are circumspect about politics. I think the UKs fascination is due to the fact that the reasons given for the initial fallout don’t seem plausible and Will always looks butt hurt and miserable and Harry happy.
How can any sane person believe Kate came up with that statement? This is just another bizarre “embiggening” article to show how important Kate is, she is the power behind the throne, she is therefore indispensable to king, crown, country!