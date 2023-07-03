“The second trailer for ‘Dune 2’ looks amazing” Independence Day links
  • July 03, 2023

  • By Kaiser
The second Dune 2 trailer is so good. [OMG Blog]
Alicia Vikander wore Louis Vuitton to a film festival. [RCFA]
Jennifer Lawrence went on Chicken Shop Date. [Egotastic]
Michael K’s last Dlisted post. Sob. [Dlisted]
The summer of Timothy Olyphant. [LaineyGossip]
Recap of Secret Invasion Ep. 2. [Pajiba]
I love Stephanie Hsu but her style… oh no. [Go Fug Yourself]
Mark Harmon is cowriting a book about the real NCIS. [Just Jared]
Not Rihanna wearing a “use a condom” t-shirt. [Seriously OMG]
Meet the woman trying to keep people out of jail in a post-Roe country. [Jezebel]
Starbucks is offering some new seasonal beverages. [Buzzfeed]
Dolly Parton’s AI concerns. [Towleroad]

19 Responses to ““The second trailer for ‘Dune 2’ looks amazing” Independence Day links”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    July 3, 2023 at 10:50 am

    I. CANNOT. WAIT.

  2. Southern Fried says:
    July 3, 2023 at 11:10 am

    Excited for 2 new Olyphant shows. I’m a big fan and casts on both look terrific.
    The fact that SJP is besties with Andy Cohen makes me avoid her like the plague.

  3. Plums says:
    July 3, 2023 at 11:14 am

    I’m super looking forward to watching Dune on IMAX. I got so into it after the first movie. I may actually be a super nerd about it and see a double feature with Part 1 if any IMAX theaters around me do that.

  4. HeatherC says:
    July 3, 2023 at 11:55 am

    The LV on Alicia Vikander was suprisingly decent for LV. Not great, barely good but compared to some of the atrocities they’ve put her in, decent.

  5. HeyKay says:
    July 3, 2023 at 12:06 pm

    It must be me, I have no interest in Star Wars, Dune, Indy Jones or the upcoming MI.

    Just finished watching the current The Witcher episodes and anyone can clearly see why Cavill is leaving. It has completely gone down hill.

    Tim C., looks good and Dune will likely be a beautifully photographed epic.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      July 3, 2023 at 1:18 pm

      Yeah I agree about the new Witcher season – I was a bit confused about the plot(s), they kept jumping around. The white flame has so far been a bit dull.

    • girl_ninja says:
      July 3, 2023 at 1:21 pm

      Cavill is leaving because he thought he was going to be in the next Superman film again. They had to recast and he’s not in the Superman film so…

      • Josephine says:
        July 3, 2023 at 2:21 pm

        There have been lots of reports that he clashed with the woman who got the series going. The show is veering from the books (and some say she didn’t even like the books). The show has really gone downhill, and now that he’s gone, there is zero reason to watch.

    • lucy2 says:
      July 3, 2023 at 1:42 pm

      I want to see Indiana Jones, but no interest in Dune.

  6. Amm says:
    July 3, 2023 at 12:28 pm

    Ugh will I suffer through seeing Claire Danes to watch my beloved Timothy?

  7. Kokiri says:
    July 3, 2023 at 1:56 pm

    Season 2 of Justified is some of the best television ever written, directed, & performed. Every character understood the assignment & nailed it.
    Boyd Crowder, Dewie Crow, I watch the show over & over just for their performances.

    I’ve zero interest in Dune. Best thing about it is Zendaya but even she isn’t enough to make me sit through it.

  8. zinjazin says:
    July 3, 2023 at 2:51 pm

    Did anyone read the essay in NYT written by the socialite Belle Fairbanks Burden and how her husband callously used her and left her ghosted her and their children during the pandemic.
    It is super interesting and is trending worldwide. Lipstick alley has the article in full cause it is behind pawall in NYT.

  9. Lex says:
    July 3, 2023 at 6:28 pm

    The first film was unwatchable to me. So awful. Will never put myself through that again

