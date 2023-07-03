“The second trailer for ‘Dune 2’ looks amazing” Independence Day links

The second Dune 2 trailer is so good. [OMG Blog]
I. CANNOT. WAIT.
Christopher Walken as evil emperor !!!!
Aaaaieee.
Excited for 2 new Olyphant shows. I’m a big fan and casts on both look terrific.
The fact that SJP is besties with Andy Cohen makes me avoid her like the plague.
I’ve been rewatching Justified in anticipation of the new series. So excited.
Me too! It’s so good. I am here for the Summer of Olyphant.
Loved Justified and I am all for 4 seasons of Timothy Olyphant, not just the summer.
I’m super looking forward to watching Dune on IMAX. I got so into it after the first movie. I may actually be a super nerd about it and see a double feature with Part 1 if any IMAX theaters around me do that.
The LV on Alicia Vikander was suprisingly decent for LV. Not great, barely good but compared to some of the atrocities they’ve put her in, decent.
It must be me, I have no interest in Star Wars, Dune, Indy Jones or the upcoming MI.
Just finished watching the current The Witcher episodes and anyone can clearly see why Cavill is leaving. It has completely gone down hill.
Tim C., looks good and Dune will likely be a beautifully photographed epic.
Yeah I agree about the new Witcher season – I was a bit confused about the plot(s), they kept jumping around. The white flame has so far been a bit dull.
Cavill is leaving because he thought he was going to be in the next Superman film again. They had to recast and he’s not in the Superman film so…
There have been lots of reports that he clashed with the woman who got the series going. The show is veering from the books (and some say she didn’t even like the books). The show has really gone downhill, and now that he’s gone, there is zero reason to watch.
I want to see Indiana Jones, but no interest in Dune.
Ugh will I suffer through seeing Claire Danes to watch my beloved Timothy?
Season 2 of Justified is some of the best television ever written, directed, & performed. Every character understood the assignment & nailed it.
Boyd Crowder, Dewie Crow, I watch the show over & over just for their performances.
I’ve zero interest in Dune. Best thing about it is Zendaya but even she isn’t enough to make me sit through it.
Read the books. The story is incredible.
Did anyone read the essay in NYT written by the socialite Belle Fairbanks Burden and how her husband callously used her and left her ghosted her and their children during the pandemic.
It is super interesting and is trending worldwide. Lipstick alley has the article in full cause it is behind pawall in NYT.
I read it, but I have no idea who she is. I’ll Google her now.
The first film was unwatchable to me. So awful. Will never put myself through that again